Rising Rates Aren't A Threat For Now

One of the market’s biggest fears lately seems to be inflation and rising rates. We think the threat of rising interest rates is overblown (at least for the next few years). There are usually a lot of reasons given why higher rates might hurt the economy or the stock market. Only one reason matters the most, the effect of higher interest rates on household debt. Remember that consumer spending makes up almost 70% of the US economy. While higher rates causing an increase in corporate borrowing costs may be a real threat, the size of business investment pales in comparison to the size of consumer spending in the US economy. The more money that consumers are paying to service debt (or take on new debt) the less money they have to spend. Thus, analyzing household debt is of primary importance.

The State of US Households

Currently US households (the FRED data series also includes non-profits) carry a bit over $15T in debt.

While the chart may look scary, it’s important to keep a few things in mind. First, the chart is presented using a linear scale not logarithmic scale, so growth looks steep given the chart goes back to 1945. Second, as the US population is increasing and inflation increases, the absolute value of household debt outstanding would increase even if the level of debt per person stayed the same in real terms (this is why when discussing levels of household debt you will typically see it presented as a percentage of GDP). Third, what matters most is consumers' debt service burdens. With interest rates low, debt service burdens remain reasonable compared to their historic levels.

As we can see from the chart, debt service burdens as a percentage of disposable household income are at historic lows. As long as debt service ratios stay low, rising interest rates shouldn’t hurt consumer spending.

So, let’s take a look at each of the four major categories – mortgage, auto loans, student debt, and revolving (credit cards) debt - of consumers debt.

We’ll start with student loans first since it is the easiest category to analyze.

Student Loans

Student loans account for almost $1.5T in household debt.

While growing student debt has undoubtedly been responsible for numerous economic trends such as slow household formation rates, delayed demand for home ownership, and more, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates should not have any effect on the bulk of student loan debt. Most student loans are federally subsidized and Congress sets the interest rate on those loans, not the Fed or the market. We can safely ignore the bulk of student loan debt when talking about the Fed raising rates. So let’s move on to the largest debt category, mortgages.

Mortgage Debt

Mortgage debt accounts for $$10T or about two-thirds of all household debt.

While the Federal Reserve could set interest rates anywhere along the yield curve if it so chose, right now it simply sets the overnight rate. It lets the market set the rate along the rest of the curve. Since most mortgages are 30 year fixed mortgages, what matters most is the movement of long term rates.

As we can see in the chart of the average 30 year fixed mortgage rate, the recent uptick in rates is quite minor. Rates are still the lowest they’ve been post WW2 and rate would need to rise by about another 300 to 350 basis points until we get to somewhere near the post WW2 post stagflation era norm. Also, keep in mind that this is a graph for current rates. Many households have low interest rates that are locked in. While a significant rise in long term interest rates may impact the home construction and remodel industry, it won’t necessarily spill over into other areas of consumer spending at the same pace.

Auto Loans

The next largest category of consumer debt is auto loans. Consumers have been buying vehicles, namely trucks and SUVs, hand over fist and racking up tons of debt to do so. Auto loans now total over $1.1T.

Unlike mortgage rates, auto loans are much shorter. Four or five years is the sort of agreed upon prudent length of an auto loan, but in an effort to make new (and perhaps used as well) vehicles more affordable, lenders have loosened standard up to the point of being willing to finance some trucks for 7.5 years! Auto loan interest rates (the graph below is the rate for a four year new vehicle loan) have moved up but again not by much historically.

Rising rates will likely impact auto sales since movement on the lower end of the yield curve should have a greater effect on auto loan rates. But, new vehicle sales have already started to plateau even before the Fed started to raise rates in earnest. In our opinion, the market already has a dim view on the prospect of future auto sales just due to the cyclical nature of the industry. We don’t think the Fed raising rates will do much since a lot of pessimism is already built in. (E.g. General Motors (NYSE:GM) trades at under 6 times forward earnings).

Revolving Credit

Credit card debt, or revolving credit, is the final and smallest category of household debt at approximately $1T (although the data series is total revolving credit across the economy).

This is the category that is probably most susceptible to interest rate fluctuations since it is by definition short term debt. Indeed looking at commercial bank interest rates on all credit card plans, we can see that rates are almost back to their pre-recession levels.

From the graph it looks as though rates began to rise in almost lock step with the Fed’s overnight rate increases.

Summary

When examining each component of consumer debt, we see that only a minor portion of it will experience any direct effects of the Fed raising rates. About 7%, revolving credit card debt will directly and almost immediately be impacted. Auto loans should also be affected, but the new vehicle manufacturing sector is already experiencing a slowdown in sales, so it’s doubtful higher rates will cause a major paradigm shift here. Mortgage rates will rise but the changes will be muted, and as long as rates remain under their historic average, the residential construction sector should be fine. Finally, most student loan rates are set by Congress, not the Fed, so basically nothing will change here. In all, we see no reason for any great fear surrounding slow and steady interest rate increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.