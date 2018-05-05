Stada Arzneimittel's (STDAF) CEO Claudio Albrecht on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stada Arzneimittel AG (OTCPK:STDAF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Leslie Iltgen - Head-IR

Mark Keatley - CFO

Claudio Albrecht - CEO

Analysts

Naveed Mukhtar - PGIM

Ulrich Huwald - Warburg Research

Philippe Lanone - Natixis

Operator

Leslie Iltgen

Welcome, good morning everybody to our Conference Call on the First quarter of 2018 Results.

My name is Leslie Iltgen, I am Head of Investor Relations Department. And with us today is our CEO, Dr. Claudio Albrecht; our CFO, Mark Keatley; as representative for Corporate Communications, Christian Goertz; on behalf of Bain Capital, Maria Andrisani; and on behalf of Cinven, Christopher Anderson.

In the following presentation, our management board will give a short update on the business and point you to the key highlights of our Q1 results. As always, we will be happy to answer any questions you may have in our Q&A session at the end of this call.

Also, let me remind you that this call will be recorded. A replay and the transcript will be available on our investor relations website after this call. Before I hand over, I would like to mention that this conference call is limited to a max of one-hour due to timing constraints. Please also pay attention to our usual disclaimer that you will find in the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to hand over to Claudio and Mark.

Claudio Albrecht

Well, thank you Leslie and good morning everybody. Welcome to the presentation to Q1 2018 Result. I am Claudio Albrecht and with me is Mark Keatley I would like to hand over to Mark to present the results, first quarter 2018. Please Mark.

Mark Keatley

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. It's a pressure to speak with you again. So we are going to be referring to the presentation which has been uploaded to our website this morning. We are presenting the results to you of the first quarter of 2018.

So the highlights are mentioned on slide three. STADA has made a good start to the year. There has been an increase of group sales on a like-for-like basis. And we see this in both our reporting segments. Also, there is a strong increase in EBITDA. There has been an improvement in the EBITDA margin. And again, we see this both in Generics and in the Branded sectors.

One contributory factor to this was the ongoing transformation program where we make progress in achieving savings in our costs and purchase materials and also efficiencies in administration. These results have translated into an increase in net income.

In addition, we have achieved further improvements with efficiency and working capital management particularly accounts receivable and inventory and this has generated a significant improvement in cash flow.

In terms of significant corporate events that occurred during the quarter the DPLTA was entered into the commercial register of the company, following its approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting. This entry in the register occurred just before the end of the quarter on the 20th of March. We're now in the acceptance period for the severance offer, which we will run its normal course.

So moving onto some more figures; so I'm now referring to slide four of the presentation on the website. You will see that our sales for the quarter were €558 million. This was a record number for STADA.

On a reported basis the sales were slightly lower than the corresponding number of the previous year. However, in order to give you a like for like comparison, we follow our normal convention. We adjust for two things. One is, currency and the other one is portfolio changes. On that basis, the growth in sales on a like for like basis was 4% positive.

And the two significant adjustments between reported sales and adjusted sales, one was currency as there was some evolution year to year in some of our key non-Euro currencies, particularly the Russian Ruble. The other significant adjustment was in Vietnam as we exited -- we permitted at the end of last year to exit our joint venture in Vietnam. Therefore, we have a deconsolidated that entity as we previously announced, and that is the cause of an adjustment.

So on a like for like basis an increase of 4% in net sales which is good and indeed higher than what we understand is the average in the European Generics industry.

EBITDA has increased at a higher rate and again, on a like for like basis it has increased by 9% by roughly €10 million. Part of the reason for this was the margin on the increase sales. Another contributory factor to this was efficiencies in administration; G&A specifically, and you'll see this if you look at the income statement in the results we published today.

G&A has fallen as a percentage of sales from 9.4% a year ago to just over 8% in the last quarter. And this contributed to the growth in EBITDA. Taking into account the financial results, in other words interest expense and income taxes, our net income on an adjusted basis has grown at higher rate than EBITDA. It's growing by 14%.

On the next two slides, we see the breakout of business according to the reporting segments. Again, we have the sales on an adjusted basis, a like for like basis. And the EBITDA in the Generic segment, our sales increased also by 4% and the EBITDA by 19% and our EBITDA margin, therefore increased significantly by 4 percentage points. And it was 25% for the quarter.

Our Branded segment shown on slide six, have recorded also a good increase in sales of 3% on a like for like basis and the EBITDA increase was 11%. Therefore, the EBITDA margin was 27% which was again an increase of almost 4 percentage points compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

Now moving on to cash flow, you’ll see this on page seven of our slide. Our operating cash flow was very healthy in the quarter. It increased by more than €20 million, which was an increase of 35%. The main ingredient to this increase was improvement in working capital. That's mentioned at the bottom of the slide, working capital reduced by €30 million.

The contributory factors to this were improvement in collections. That was the single largest improvement. In addition, we have recorded some improvements in inventory management and you can see details in our financial statements.

In terms of investment in the business, our R&D and intangibles, which is of course mainly R&D was on track with our expectations at 18 million in the quarter. Our rate of investments in R&D altogether with roughly 5% in the quarter.

In terms of CapEx investment in the factories, it was slightly over 10 million in-line with plan. There were no acquisitions in the quarter, so therefore the free cash flow was - before dividends was slightly less than €52 million. You will find all the details in our financial statements, which we have published today on the website.

So thank you very much. That concludes the formal presentation. I hand you back to Leslie.

Leslie Iltgen

Thank you. I think we can open the Q&A session then for everybody. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instruction] The first question comes from the line of Naveed Mukhtar of PGIM. Please go ahead.

Q - Naveed Mukhtar

Hi guys. Thanks for the presentation. A few from me, I think you mentioned about the transformational program. Maybe you can just give us a bit more detail how much in terms of savings have you guys achieved in terms of Euros of on a run rate basis and on a -- in the quarter versus what you were expecting and the total expectation?

Also in terms of the underlying trading, which has been pretty good in both divisions, if you can just explain a bit more about the geographies or the product groups which are driving that growth in any possible offsetting, areas where you're a bit concerned about at the moment or working more on?

And the third question on - to the shareholders really, just in terms of the, if you could just confirm how much shareholding Nidda currently has and what the intention is on potentially increasing that share coding at the current share price? Thank you.

Claudio Albrecht

Okay. Thank you for the question. First of all, regarding the transformation program, the areas we are addressing in the program as we had mentioned before, there was a major focus on purchase materials.

The activity is focused on consolidation of supply contracts and saving efficiencies through consolidation, negotiation on a group scale, eliminating duplicate suppliers and where it makes sense, transferring products in-house.

The program is on track. In addition, there is a focus on G&A efficiency and more standardized processes where this makes sense in the back office areas such IT, such as finance, accounting administration. We are not disclosing details of the cost savings, but we can tell you that the program is on-track.

A second question in terms of the geographical breakdown, the data in the presentation and in the investor news is what we have releasing, this is in line with our legal obligations under the tax. And the decision of the board is not to give further details in terms of the geographical breakdown of the performance within the segments on this occasion.

In terms of the other questions, I think I would ask Chris and Maria who are present from the Investors and from Nidda to answer your question about the shareholding,

Unidentified Speaker

This is Chris. The officially shareholding has not changed in last few months. So it is, as it was late last year. Nothing has moved there. Going forward, it's hard to know what the future holds. We may, I think we aspire to issue 100%, but we're equally happy to assist at this level. If [indiscernible] is how to know at this point and we can't give you any more. It's already in our hands. So there's not much more I can comment on.

Claudio Albrecht

I'm sorry. Let me come back with your other question, which I opened up. In terms of potential areas of risk that is mentioned in the management report. Two countries, which obviously we keep a close eye on. One is Ukraine because we are still, unfortunately conflicts ongoing and also Russia because of the recently announced increase in sanctions. So those are two areas of potential uncertainty.

Naveed Mukhtar

Thank you. Just in terms of Russia, risks you just mentioned that are you -- how much are you providing to the products into Russia from outside of Russia?

Claudio Albrecht

Okay. Well, we, we're not disclosing data at that level of detail. But I can say that a significant part of our Russian business is manufactured in Russian factories. And we always look for opportunities to increase that way, makes sense in business terms.

Naveed Mukhtar

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Ulrich Huwald of Warburg Research. Please go ahead.

Ulrich Huwald

Thanks for taking my question. Can you hear me?

Claudio Albrecht

Yes.

Ulrich Huwald

Great. So regarding the acceptance period was there any petition made for court ruling on the severance or the compensation. So [indiscernible] and to further questions in regards to the operating business; one, can you perhaps quantify the impact let say, strong flu season on your business? And secondly, perhaps give us a short update on your biosimilar projects? Thanks.

Mark Keatley

Okay. Your first question is a yes, there were some petitions filed and the process is following the normal course in Germany. Second question regarding the flu season. I want to underline, we are not disclosing details of individual product sales or categories of sales.

What I can say is in general, our sales in quarter one do include a number of those winter products in key markets. Thirdly, in terms of the biosimilar program, that was new news to report on that subject.

Ulrich Huwald

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Nikita [ph] of CVC. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Can I just please clarify on the leverage. So when there was the consent process, as I understand it was 1.3 at the optical level and then 3.5 for the senior secured notes at Nidda level and then 4.2 at total level. And now in the report we see their leverage is included in the net debt at the Nidda level at 2.3. So could you just help to reconcile those numbers?

Mark Keatley

Okay. Thank you for the question. I can confirm for Nidda. This is for Nidda not STADA. For Nidda the net debt at the end of March was 2.3 leverage. I don't think I recognized the other numbers that you said, but we will make a note of the question and see if we can come back to you with the escalation.

Unidentified Analyst

And what to get to 2.3, you're using the total net debt of 1 billion. And then what's the EDITDA you are using for that?

Mark Keatley

I'm sorry. In terms of Nidda, in terms of the consolidation of Nidda, is that your question or the question about STADA?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, the question is to understand as of March was the leverage at the Nidda level?

Mark Keatley

Okay. I think what I'd like to do is take some other questions and we'll come back with that after doing calls of the call.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Thank you. The next question comes from. Please go ahead.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Philippe Lanone of Natixis. Please go ahead.

Philippe Lanone

Gentlemen, just trying to get some more details on Generics, I mean, you have a- or getting growth of 4%, which is a significant and that might imply that the German business is now a well into a good, the good shape.

So I wonder whether you can make it quite a settlement on that. And also you’re disclosing less a granularity than in the past and you said that that stage. So do you intend to give more flavor on to a graphic slash different kinds of production businesses at the midyear level?

Claudio Albrecht

Sorry, we just had a problem with the line. In Germany we're doing really well. I think nothing to interest here and I guess the growth that the market does that’s better than the market. We also have launched a few big products actually very successfully. And this basically makes the process. In terms of your second, we're not disclosing specific geographical breakdown of the second performance. Just to repeat that.

Philippe Lanone

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] And there are no further questions at this time.

Claudio Albrecht

Okay. I would like to come back with the question about the net debt. So the net debt of STADA group at the end of March was just over 1 billion. The net debt of Nidda, Nidda group together at the end of March was roughly €3.2 billion. Just to confirm those numbers. So I hope that answers the question from the…

Operator

There are still no further questions at this time.

Leslie Iltgen

Okay. Then thank you for attending our Q1 call. Our next report will be released August 9. Should you have any questions, follow-ups after this call, Investor Relations is happy to help out. Have a great day. Bye, bye.

