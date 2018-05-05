Market Volatility Bulletin: Was It Jobs Or Tech That Boosted The S&P?

Stocks' resiliency is impressive, but I'd rather see not much happening at all to find short-vol more compelling.

Jobs have truly been impressive, but remember that U3 tends to be a lagging rather than leading indicator.

Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) hesitated some in the pre-market before bouncing higher. The jobs number certainly does not seem to have harmed anything, but tech's near 2% rise (XLK), led by Apple (AAPL) was likely more of a catalyst. Spot VIX plunged over the course of the session.

Friday saw green across the board for each sector. The energy sector has enjoyed a strong month of returns, while consumer staples has stumbled. For all of the past month's drama, most sectors have posted fairly typical returns.

While volatility measures everywhere look to be settling down, oil is a rare holdout. Black gold is trading at about three-year highs, and potential for Iranian sanctions to be revisited shortly has the commodity on edge. Oil (USO) may be something for volatility traders to consider.

Thoughts On Volatility

Even in the temporary heat of Thursday's action (SPX 2,590), upside calls were trading reasonably light. As for instance, the May 2,725 call traded with a vol of just about 10 when spot VIX was around 18. For investors who would like exposure to the market but would prefer the safety of cash, this may be something to consider.

91 months and counting! That's a remarkable streak to say the least. And now, the official U3 unemployment rate prints below 4 for the first time since the year 2000. Keep in mind, that 2000 witnessed the beginning of a mild recession and the onset of a deep bear market. Unemployment tends to be more of a lagging rather than leading indicator, but it sure is behaving quite well, regardless of how predictive it is or is not of the economy or markets.

Spot VIX took a beating on Friday with the run-up. This links to some degree with Georgy Uspenskiy's comment above (cheap upside); when OTM upside is cheap and the market moves higher, some of that OTM goes ATM. This is the opposite of the beginning of this year, where the VIX headed higher alongside stocks because calls were just so darn bid. This does create the possibility for confusion (or opportunity) for those playing vol along the ETP channels (SVXY, UVXY, VXX, TVIX).

Term Structure

Spot hit a high of about 16.4 in the pre-market and settled near its lows for the day at just over 14.75. The three-month low for the index is about 14.5.

I must say that with stock market draw-downs still very possible (three this past week), I'd much prefer to be seeing ho-hum days than brave, swift recoveries if I were looking for the short-vol tactic to continue. The low 10-day historic vol belies the intraday action.

And yet, modest contango and a spot VIX resting below the term structure is what we see. The S&P has recovered, trading just a hair below where it closed out last week. These features cannot be argued. The long-vol trade seems more reasonable given activity, but frequently it is action that doesn't appear to make sense that must be respected.

In any event, the contango that we are witnessing for M1-M2, or even along M4-M7, is quite modest in comparison to the prior year. All this means is that the term structure is flat. To my mind, though, the longer we remain with spot below the long-term average, the more tempting it will become for the term structure to steepen. I don't think that it is what "should" happen, but SVXY seems like the better trade over long-vol given the resilience of stocks and set-up for VX futures.

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In the most recent MVB, atom&humber responds to another trader who was discussing their TVIX position. There's a great lesson for trading when there's activity (good) vs. trading pure chaos (not so good). Sometimes we all need to step back and ask what our baseline strategy for success is… in trading or any other of life's ventures for that matter.

