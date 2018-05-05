Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018: Time To Invest In This Dividend King?

The question is: is it the right time or investors should wait for a lower price?

Executive Summary

Last week, Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) reported its results for the first quarter of 2018. The company reported a net loss of $31 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with $201 million of net income, or $1.21 per share, in the first quarter of 2017. The massive drop in profit was mainly related to the new accounting requirement regarding the recognition of unrealized gains for equity securities. This impact overshadowed the margin improvement of non-life activities. Following the results release, the stock price dropped by more than 9% to end around $69 currently. With a current 3% dividend yield, expected higher margins, positive impact of the lower corporate tax rate, this dividend king could be a candidate to integrate in a DGI portfolio.

A Margin Improvement Overshadowed By The Investment Income Decline

Initiated in Q4 2017, the pricing initiatives seem to work; in Q1 2018, the underwriting income of the non-life activities skyrocketed by 383% to $29 million.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

The growth in the underwriting profit was mostly due to the improvement in the combined ratio, along with an increase in the earned premiums. The combined ratio was 97.9% in Q1 2018 or a 1.8 percentage point improvement.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

The combined ratio improvement was primarily due to the loss ratio decline, which improved by 2.4 percentage points to 66%. The drop in the loss ratio was mainly due to lower catastrophe losses than in Q1 2017 and a higher positive run-off.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

The commercial lines, the most significant segment of the non-life activities, reported an improved underwriting profit, which amounted to $15 million vs. a $2 million loss one year ago.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

The increase in underwriting margins was mainly driven by the drop in claims costs. In fact, a 2.1 percentage point drop in the combined ratio was due to the improvement in loss ratio, which declined by 2.9 percentage points to 65.6%.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

The commercial lines were less affected by catastrophes than last year, and the impact of catastrophe events on the loss ratio declined by 4.9 percentage points to represent only 3.8 percentage points of loss ratio in Q1 2018. For all the accident years, the costs of the catastrophes represented just 0.3 percentage point of the loss ratio.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

Following the positive trend observed on the commercial segment, the company succeeded in reducing the losses from the personal lines, with a combined ratio of 103.2%.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

Benefiting from higher renewal rates, the earned premiums grew by 8% to $325 million. The personal insurance market is a highly competitive segment, where it is difficult to deliver a combined ratio below 100% over the years. I guess that the personal lines will be still unprofitable in 2018. However, the combined ratio should continue to improve to end around 100%. Nevertheless, all the efforts made by Cincinnati to increase the tariffs could be reduced to zero in the case of a significant catastrophe event.

Hopefully, the company could rely on its niche business, the excess and surplus segment. It delivered, as always, an excellent operating performance with a combined ratio of 68.8%; the combined ratio worsened by 6.5 percentage points, due to a deterioration in the loss ratio, but the premium growth offset the underwriting margin reduction.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

We are only in the first quarter of 2018; I am not concerned about the combined ratio deterioration of the surplus business. If the premium growth is maintained, and the underwriting margins grow, the underwriting profit will skyrocket accordingly, offsetting the expected underwriting loss of the personal segment.

Unfortunately, all the efforts made on the non-life activity side were hidden by the sharp decline in the investment income.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

New accounting requirements this quarter resulted in recognizing the change in unrealized gains for equity securities in net income. In the future, the net profit will be more volatile than during the prior years. However, I am confident that Cincinnati Financial's management will reduce the volatility of the P&L as much as possible and improve, in the same time, the margins of the non-life activities, which are the core of its business.

And The Capital Redistribution?

When you invest in Cincinnati Financial, you are interested in the results (both quarterly and annual), but you are even more so in the dividend's evolution. Cincinnati Financial is known for increasing its dividend levels gradually. The company has declared a dividend per share of $0.53 or a 6% increase compared to the prior quarter.

In the meantime, the company has acquired a small number of shares between Q4 2017 and Q1 2018; however, the dilutive effect from the share-based awards offset the impact of the stock repurchase program.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q1 2018 Report

Nevertheless, the outstanding shares decreased from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018. In my opinion, the company will continue to repurchase shares slightly, and the outstanding share level should decline mildly.

Is It The Right Moment To Invest In The Company?

With an FY2018 dividend per share of $2.12, the dividend yield is currently around 3%. Regarding the current overall market valuation, the yield is not so low. Nevertheless, I would not say that Cincinnati is cheap. If the company succeeds in restoring its margins, and delivering a combined ratio of around 95%, paying 15-17 times the earnings is a fair price.

With an FY2018 EPS in the range of $4 to $6, it means that the fair value would be in the range of $70 and $90. Potentially, the upside could be 32%. However, I prefer remaining prudent, mainly because the earnings could be manipulated easily. Looking at the book value metric, investors are willing to acquire Cincinnati's stock at 1.5 times the book value of the company. If the book value compounds by 10-15%, then book value per share should end at a range of $53.3 to $55.7.

Hence, the fair value would be around $80-83 per share. It is higher than the estimations I did in the past. However, all these estimations depend on the bond and stock market evolution and the expected loss experience. And I could predict neither.

From a personal point of view, I have not yet decided what I will do. Dividend-oriented investors might not hesitate as I would. I understand them, especially if the safety margin range I have calculated is real. I need more time (and cash!) to decide.

