Eclipse Resources Corp's (ECR) CEO Benjamin Hulburt on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Benjamin Hulburt - Co Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

Douglas Kris - VP of IR

Matt Denezza - Executive VP & CFO

Oleg Tolmachev - Executive VP & COO

Analysts

David Deckelbaum - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc

Ron Mills - Johnson Rice

Stark Remeny - RBC Capital Markets

Owen Douglas - Robert W. Baird

Matt Sorenson - Seaport Global

Jacob Gomolinski Ekel - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Eclipse Resources' First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Douglas Kris of Eclipse Resources. Please go ahead.

Douglas Kris

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Eclipse Resources' First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. With me today are Benjamin Hulburt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Oleg Tolmachev, Chief Operating Officer; and Matthew Denezza, Chief Financial Officer. If you have not received the copy of last night's press release regarding our first quarter 2018 financial and operating results, you can find a copy on our website at www.eclipseresources.com. We will spend a few minutes going through the operational and financial highlights and then open the call up for Q&A.

Before we start our comments, I would like to point out our disclosures regarding cautionary statements in our press release and remind you that during this call, Eclipse management will make forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current judgments regarding factors that will impact the future performance of Eclipse Resources and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Eclipse Resources' control. Actual outcomes and results can materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Information concerning these risk factors can also be found in the company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we do make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to applicable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. We will file our 10-K, 10-Q tomorrow, which will be accessible through our website or the SEC's EDGAR system. Additionally, we have posted an updated investor presentation incorporating results from this quarter to our website.

I will now turn the call over to Benjamin Hulburt, our Chairman, President and CEO.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you, Doug, and thank you, everyone, for listening to our call today. In my comments, I'm going to highlight how Eclipse has focused on operational enhancements and cost discipline in order to enhance margins and improve our returns. However, before discussing this quarter's results, I would like to provide a brief update on our strategic review initiative that we announced about a month ago. At that time, we announced that our Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate and consider a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

As part of this process, we have formed a transaction committee comprised solely of our independent directors to oversee this process and have engaged Jefferies LLC as our financial adviser. There is no definitive timetable for completion of this evaluation, and there can be no assurances that any initiatives will be announced or completed in the future. And I hope you can understand, because of the nature of this process, we will not be able to address any questions relating to it or discuss it further during today's call.

I'd like to congratulate our team for achieving substantial success during the first quarter of the year, where we exceeded guidance on a number of metrics, which resulted in record revenue and continued margin expansion. During the first quarter of 2018, our average daily production was 315 million cubic feet equivalent per day, which was a 9% increase over the same period in 2017 and exceeding the high end of our guidance. Our revenue was $110.2 million, an 8% increase over 2017 and a record for the company. Perhaps most importantly, our adjusted EBITDAX grew to approximately $63 million for the quarter, a 25% increase over 2017. I'm pleased to report that all of these financial metrics were above analyst consensus expectations.

On the expense side, our per-unit cash production costs, including firm transportation costs, fell to $1.39 per Mcfe, a 3% reduction from the previous year and below the low end of our guidance for the quarter. Additionally, our cash G&A fell to $7.8 million or $0.27 per Mcfe, a 13% reduction from the previous year and below the low end of our guidance.

During the first quarter of 2018, the company drilled 8 gross wells with an average lateral length of approximately 13,200 feet. This number includes 2 dry gas super laterals drilled with an average lateral length of 19,280 feet, which took an average of 8.6 days to drill the lateral portion of the wells. The continuing focus of the team on improving our drilling times and lowering cost are allowing us to achieve per-foot drilling costs that are 5% below our estimates.

Our team has also recently completed the drilling of the company's first Utica Shale well in Pennsylvania in our Flat Castle project area. This well has a total metric depth of 25,017 feet with a horizontal lateral extension of 13,900 feet. We drilled it on time and on cost. And we continue to be excited by the potential we see in the Flat Castle area. We look forward to bringing this initial well online late in the third quarter of 2018. As we have discussed in our recent Analyst Day event, the company made the strategic decision to reorder our drill schedule and focus on the condensate portion of our acreage. This decision has allowed us to take advantage of the improvement in the near-term oil pricing while, additionally, allowing us to achieve increased commodity product diversification. For the first quarter of 2018, all 5 of the wells that we turned to sales were condensate-rich wells.

These wells included our first 2 operated Marcellus wells and 3 Utica Condensate wells. This decision drove a quarter-over-quarter increase in our liquids revenue of approximately 36% to become approximately 47% of the company's total unhedged revenue. We believe this percentage to be one of the highest in our Appalachian peer group.

Based on recent data from the Ohio Division of Natural Resources Eclipse has drilled 8 of the top 10 oil-producing wells in the Utica Shale during the fourth quarter of 2017. With the additional revenue from the liquids production, our all-in realized price before hedging was $3.88 per Mcfe for the first quarter of 2018, a level not achieved since the fourth quarter of 2014. Additionally, when coupled with improvements in our operating expenses, we achieved a sequential quarter-over-quarter increase in cash operating margin of 27% to $2.22 per Mcfe. We believe this liquids focus has led to our well productivity being the best as compared to our Appalachian peers when measured on gross revenue per lateral foot basis, which ultimately leads to higher full-cycle corporate returns, above our corporate cost of capital.

As we focus on achieving attractive full-cycle returns, we are committed to appropriately managing our growth levels and liquidity, with an eye towards managing cash flows as opposed to focusing solely on production growth. Our belief remains that we are charged by our shareholders to be good stewards of capital; and therefore, given the somewhat depressed medium-term output for natural gas prices, we are lowering our capital expenditure forecast for the second half of 2018 considerably. We will take this step by executing on one of two approaches. First, considering our Utica Shale drilling joint venture, as we move into the third quarter, we will have drilled the last of the remaining wells to be drilled in the first 2 programs in the joint venture. We have entered into discussions with our partner, Sequel Energy, to design a third program, which will commence in the third quarter and will be expected to include approximately 20 gross wells.

While there can be no assurances that both parties will formally commit to this third program, we and our partner have both expressed strong interest in proceeding and are currently discussing binding documents. Effectively, this third program will allow us to continue to operate as we are today, with two operated gross rigs, while funding one rig net to Eclipse. In the event that we or our partner elect not to proceed in the third program, we would expect to release one of our operated rigs in the third quarter, resulting in us operating and funding one gross and one net rig. Given that either of these options involve Eclipse operating one net rig -- rather, funding one net rig as we move out of the third quarter as opposed to two net rigs, which we had originally assumed in our previously announced budget, we are revising over 2018 capital guidance to be approximately $250 million or a 20% reduction from this year's original budget guidance of $300 million to $320 million.

Additionally, given the lower capital spend outlook for 2018 and the timing and scheduling changes associated with that operating cadence, we have lowered our production guidance for the full year 2018 to be between 325 million and 335 million cubic feet equivalent per day.

Finally, as we look forward to the future and our 2019 program, we would anticipate this reduced activity level will result in 2019 capital expenditures that are approximately in line, if not below, our revised 2018 capital guidance. We forecast these spending levels can be internally funded by current forward commodity prices while achieving production growth of 10% to 15% year-over-year. Again, this forward guidance assumes current forward prices for natural gas remain depressed despite very low natural gas storage levels. And we always retain the ability to reaccelerate in the event prices improve.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Oleg.

Oleg Tolmachev

Thank you, Ben. From a drilling perspective, we have recently finished drilling the Wiley D 8H well, which is our longest Utica Dry Gas well to date, with a completable lateral length of over 19,335 feet, located in the Eastern Monroe Country, Ohio. The total measured depth of this well is 30,130 feet. And we drilled this well in only 21 days, spud to TD, with the lateral section built in 10 days. To date, we have drilled 15 super laterals with an average lateral length of over 18,000 feet. For 2018, 75% of the wells will exceed 15,000 feet, and we plan to deliver 21 super laterals.

Eclipse's drilling technical team continues to high grade and this cutting-edge drilling equipment and directional technologies to further improve our performance in super laterals, especially in our dry gas areas, where we haven't yet reached the technical limit of what we can accomplish.

From the standpoint of both targeting and the most effective use of capital, enhancing a fully contributing reservoir, along with our footage of the lateral section, our super-lateral technology continues to give Eclipse Resources a significant competitive advantage. We now see companies announce their shift to these concepts as the industry looked to pivot technologies that create superior economics. However, given the steep learning curve and our extensive experience gained to date, we estimate that we'd maintain a two-year head start on our competition, and we continue to push moving further.

During the first quarter, we continued our evaluation of the stacked pay potential on the Stalder pad, where we drilled with 3 Utica and 2 Marcellus wells. These Marcellus wells had lateral length averaging 9,100 feet. And as we have previously disclosed, given the performance we have seen on these two wells, the company increased its Marcellus type curve expectation to 1.8 Bcfe per 1,000-foot lateral. I'm pleased to announce that these first two depth wells appeared to be trading significantly above even this newly increased type curve. These results have exceeded our expectations and have de-risked a significant set of high-returning condensate and natural gas liquids weighted locations.

We're excited about this area, which we view as a meaningful way to significantly increase Eclipse's liquids exposure in the place where Utica and Marcellus can be co-developed on the same pad. This creates the potential for tremendous full-cycle returns profile given the ability to further spread out construction, land and title-related expenses. We're currently in discussions with potential midstream partners with the assets in the immediate vicinity. And we expect that the gathering, processing and marketing plan will be in place to support the commencement of drilling this condensate-rich Marcellus wells in 2019.

Moving to the Flat Castle project area in Pennsylvania. As Ben mentioned, we have recently drilled our first Utica Shale well in the Flat Castle project, the Painter 2H. I'm happy to report that things went well in operation in this well, and it's 60% longer than our competitors in this area. Our drilling team took away several key areas specific learnings. And we expect to beat our operational metrics on subsequent wells. Gross seismic data, which we continue to augment; core evaluation; and now extensive frac modeling, gives me the confidence that we have significant well performance upside in this area, and that's on top of expected operational improvements.

Our Pennsylvania asset team is moving full steam ahead in the areas of obtaining various regulatory permits; acquiring border right of ways and pay points; evaluating water recycling and disposal options; in other words, performing all the work necessary to hit the full development cost structure immediately as we move a rig into the Flat Castle project area.

For example, we have recently received permits and began drilling a 500,000 barrel freshwater development, which we believe is the largest in the state of Pennsylvania. This development is a part of the engineered water logistics network necessary to get the full development completions costs.

Another innovative project we're working on is a pilot program to test concepts to fully automate overhead production equipment using artificial intelligence software and remote sensing technologies. While the capital cost required to implement this concept is very low, primarily due to the most of the remote sensing equipment already been incorporated into production facilities, we believe that the long-term value creations can be significant. We continue to consider other areas where these types of technologies may provide further opportunities to enhance returns by conducting our business in a more operational and cost-effective manner.

Finally, our sub-service team has continued building out what we call our development optimization model. It incorporates an extensive database of well data and uses advanced data analytics to optimize well phasing and completion design to achieve the highest internal rate of return on an individual well basis rather than using a typical cookie-cutter type curve approach in developments. This modeling is designed to produce the highest IRR we can rather than the highest EUR, which has often been the focus of the industry without regard to costs. Not only can we design a development plan and the completions recipe for each unit and the well within each unit on the sub-technical merits, we can use this approach for a very fast [Indiscernible] evaluation process of business development opportunities. It is important to know that this optimization model, it's aimed at improving the full-cycle corporate return profile. As a company, we made this very important philosophical shift on all levels, from a well tender to the CEO.

With this, I will turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Denezza

Thanks, Oleg. Over the last quarter, we've continued to achieve strong results in almost every area of our business. Revenue for the first quarter was over $110 million, and our adjusted EBITDAX was approximately $63 million. Both of these metrics were records for the company and exceeded the analyst consensus estimates.

During the quarter, our all-in realized price was $3.88 per Mcfe before the impact of cash settled derivatives and firm transportation. Our natural gas price differential before transportation expense was negative $0.13 per Mcf. This strong differential is driven by attractive winter and basin pricing dynamics as well as due to the ability of our marketing team to sell gas in the underutilized firm transportation assets owned by peers at prices with a premium to in-basin benchmarks.

This capacity was available on numerous pipes, including on our REX and Rover pipelines as well as on Leach XPress. We anticipate that this ability will likely continue to be available as Rover expands the capacity on its system. Based on the recent FERC announcements, we now forecast that our Rover capacity will begin in June. And based on our production expectations, we anticipate quickly filling this capacity and growing through it as we move into the later half of the year. With this pipe coming on, we have assumed that increase in our quarter-over-quarter operating expense guidance to account for the incremental transportation expense associated with the Rover pipeline. This increase should be offset by better pricing at the Gulf and Dawn Hub, where this production will then flow.

As we growth through this capacity, our transportation expense will decline as our incremental production will largely flow to the in-basin markets or to others' unutilized firm capacity.

Our realized oil price during the first quarter was $56.52 per barrel and implies a negative $6.39 differential to WTI. This differential is inclusive of all oil-related transportation expenses and was at the tight end of our guidance range. As we look at our NGL sales during the first quarter, we realized the $25.55 per barrel NGL price, equating to 41% of WTI. This was -- this percentage was lower than anticipated as NGL prices did not appreciate as quickly as WTI did over the quarter and as well due to the current operating issues on Mariner 1, where we've been selling approximately -- where we had been selling approximately half our ethane.

We have test to make the impact of these issues with our updated full year and second quarter 2018 guidance. We continue to be excited about the potential for improvement in these prices as Mariner 1 comes back online in the near future, as Mariner 2 begins flowing later this year and as we hopefully continue to see strong growth in crude price.

Moving to cash production costs. Our per-unit cash production costs for the first quarter were $1.39 per Mcfe, which included $0.27 per Mcfe in firm transportation expense. Again, this was below the low end of our guidance and analyst consensus estimates. These estimates will lower our quarter-over-quarter basis, given our increased production in the quarter, the reduction in our dry gas gathering rate as well as due to the lower-than-anticipated firm transportation expense driven by our Rover delays. For the coming year, our per-unit cash production cost guidance range reflects the high condensate and NGL production that we're forecasting and the commencement of our Rover capacity during the second quarter. This increase is more than offset by the combination of the increase in revenue anticipated from producing higher-margin oil-related products and from selling our gas to higher-price basins.

For the first quarter, our $71.7 million of capital expenditures consisted predominantly of $59.9 million in drilling and completion capital, $5.7 million in midstream expenditures and $5.8 million in land-related capital. These figures include capital reimbursement that relates to our joint venture with Sequel. We're excited to be announcing the updated capital budget as this budget -- and this budget appropriately manages spending, growth and liquidity as we consider 2018 and look into 2019. We've maintained the strong relationships with our partners at GSO and Sequel and are excited by the potential prospect of continuing to work with them.

From a liquidity perspective, we ended the quarter with $148.2 million of liquidity. This consists of $21.8 million in cash and $126.4 million availability under our revolving credit facility, after giving effect to the $34 million of outstanding letters of credit and $65 million in outstanding borrowings.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we received a large payment from our JV partners at Sequel and have reduced our borrowings by $20 million. As we consider our liquidity position and our updated capital expenditure budget, we are comfortable that Eclipse remains well positioned to fund its drilling program with cash flow from operations and our revolver, generate an attractive and reasonable level of production and cash flow growth while drastically reducing our ad spends to levels appropriate for this current commodity price environment.

On that note, Ben will wrap up our prepared remarks.

Benjamin Hulburt

Thank you, Matt. We continue to believe we are well positioned with the superior asset base; but perhaps even more importantly, we built an operating platform that has the ability to deploy cutting-edge techniques and leverages our culture of innovation to exploit opportunities that might otherwise be overlooked. The high degree of focus we have embraced on full-cycle corporate returns aligns our interest with shareholders as we remain prudent with our spend and thought stewards of capital.

Although the last several years and likely the next few quarters have been and will likely continue to be challenging, Eclipse Resources has taken steps necessary to ensure our financial viability and our ability to thrive in a lower commodity world. As we've managed through this lower natural gas pricing environment, we will continue to capitalize on our expertise and operating efficiencies while maintaining the ability to quickly adapt to a changing commodity price environment and manage our drilling program and capital spend as appropriate.

Operator, at this time, please opens the phone lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our first question comes from the line of David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc. Please proceed with your question.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning Ben and Oleg. Thanks for taking my questions. Ben, I'm just curious, I know what the -- the plan here being prudent with capital in light of the depressed natural gas environment. How do you think about balancing liquidity right now but also accomplishing the goals that you wanted to in areas like Flat Castle and the Marcellus? Because I suppose if you don't have this third program, we should assume that you're going to operate one rig and kind of floating in the Ohio condensate-rich area to maybe a lean condensate area and then perhaps be very much capital dedicated to Flat Castle?

Benjamin Hulburt

[Technical difficulty] Just really comes into play, then our plan would be to -- if there is no JV, they have our one operated rig drilling where we feel the returns are the highest. And if gas is $2.50 to $2.70, then that's going to be more in the liquids-rich-oriented areas. I will say, given the results of the first 2 Marcellus wells that we recently put to sales, those could very well be the highest rate of return wells in the -- in our whole portfolio. We didn't want to update a type curve there because it's still very, very early in that process, but those wells would appear to be significantly ahead of the ER -- EUR we estimated last month. Given that those wells are also drilled off of pads where we drill dry Utica wells, the economics could be quite tremendous. And that's something that we're now working as fast as possible on to move those up into our drill schedule in early 2019, which really requires the midstream planning to be put in place. The midstream options in that area are actually rather easy for us to get in place. There's existing wet gas lines in the area that access processing capacity in the immediate area. So it's -- this actually should not take us very long to get that process in place, and then we can move those Marcellus wells up in the queue.

David Deckelbaum

Ben, can you remind us how many existing Utica pads you have within Monroe that you could reenter into the Marcellus with?

Benjamin Hulburt

There's probably 4 or 5 existing pads, but this would most likely be in new pads that we're going to come on to drill deep Utica wells, followed by the Marcellus wells. There are a couple of existing pads that could be very early in the process, one in particular that we purposely built quite large, so it can accommodate a large number of wells. However, for cycle times in corporate level returns, we're unlikely to go on a pad and drill 8 or 10 wells at a time because your cycle times just get too long.

David Deckelbaum

And the last one from me is, what do you guys attribute the out-performance relative to your model now on the early days of the Marcellus? Was it -- or is it something geological that your model had risked a bit more heavily? Or what are like the key factors you think so far that you're seeing that are driving some of this out-performance?

Benjamin Hulburt

I'd say that, one, there's a little bit higher reservoir pressure than we had anticipated. But the biggest factor right now is we're seeing a much gentler decline curve in the production than we would have anticipated. But our type curve expectations there -- there's not a lot of analog data in that area, so they were purposely designed to be conservative. And it would appear that we may have projected a decline rate that is a lot steeper than what we're actually seeing.

David Deckelbaum

Is the decline rate shallower than what you see in the Utica wells?

Benjamin Hulburt

Oh, significantly. And that is -- in liquids area, the Marcellus, that's pretty common across the entire Marcellus core area. But to be safe, we originally forecasted that to be closer to a Utica-type decline.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Ron Mills

Good morning. Ben, as we think about -- well, at your Analyst Day, you would -- you talked about being responsive to the changes in commodity prices, as evidenced by today's -- or last night's capital program. But maybe follow-on to one of David's questions, how flexible can you be in that program of Flat Castle versus liquids area? Did I hear you that, really, the focus will probably be on the liquids area; and then Flat Castle, timing would be more dependent on results in more of a 2019 thought process?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. I -- sorry, we can't be more specific on this, but I know it helps to build out your models into 2019. But one, we have to see the results of the first Flat Castle well. Given some of the things that we're seeing in the reservoir, we may have underestimated the ultimate potential there, which obviously affects projected well -- or affects project well returns. We also need to see what gas prices are as we get closer to 2019. We don't have any considerable amount of near-term exploration issues in Flat Castle, so there's nothing drawing us there at the front of the queue, unless that's where the highest returns are. At the same time, we are ready to have a series of condensate wells in the Utica play in 2019. And as I mentioned, we're working on ways to bring forward the Marcellus wells to keep that liquids focus. But until we see what we think the ultimate returns are at Flat Castle, it's hard for us to prioritize what has the highest returns. So what we're doing this year is essentially getting all of those options ready ahead of time so that we can be flexible with the rig schedule.

Ron Mills

And what were you seeing from science information or a technical standpoint at Flat Castle that leads you to be encouraged that you may have been conservative when you laid out the potential for that area?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. Well, we have obtained full core in the area now, which did cause us to slightly increase our gas-in-place estimates. Based on what we've seen as we're drilling the wells, a little bit higher carbonate percentage than what we see in Ohio, which we think will ultimately attract the -- affect the effectiveness of the completions design. But we also think that we're seeing a good indication that most wells in the area have not adequately drained both of the sub-members where the gas in place is in this area. And it's something that we think we will be able to do, which could ultimately push our recovery of gas in place up to the same levels that we see in Ohio, which would mean that we've significantly underestimated the per-well reserves. But I want to be careful, this is all but speculation based on science at this point, not on actual results. So that's why we're waiting until we see the actual results of this first well and evaluate where this drilling goes in our queue.

Ron Mills

Okay. And as it relates to the program -- this might be more for Matt. I know that the -- with the program remaining a little bit squishy. But when you think about a similar capital program in 2019, in 10% to 15% growth, Matt, how would you -- how do you think that profile looks from a product mix, so we can at least try to dial in the -- a liquids component given the much higher operating margins?

Matt Denezza

Yes, I mean, it's -- a bit it's going to depend on how we incorporate some of the Marcellus. So some of it's a bit TBD I would say, generally, the program, 2 wells with Sequel, which are what you're going to see coming online, are more gas oriented than equal weight between gas and condensate. And so I mean, I think you'll see the mix, if, right now, we're talking kind of low 70s for this year, I think you'll see it in the mid-77-ish percent area in terms of percent gas.

Ron Mills

And that's for the second half of the year or for 2019?

Matt Denezza

That's for 2019, sorry.

Ron Mills

And if you would end up doing a third tranche with Sequel, would that likely be more in a dry gas area, a condensate area, or is that remain to be seen?

Matt Denezza

It's a -- I mean, right now, the wells we're talking to are about a combination of both. And that third program, yes, I don't have the time line in front of me but are more likely coming online second half of 2019 and into 2020.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Stark Remeny with RBC Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Stark Remeny

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my call. So I guess just to start off, I was kind of hoping to get your macro thoughts on nat gas. It just seems like most of the major areas of associated gas production are kind of hitting our ceiling? Even if it's only temporary, you're not really seeing any general improvements in strips, so I guess, where do you guys see the infection point and what needs to happen?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I'd caution you all that we are not expert economists, but I think we had the same sort of feeling that as we look out just at different basis prices, you're already seeing it that we actually have a -- the slides in our updated investor deck that shows basis in Appalachia are Dom South versus other basins. And the Permian, for example, appears that it is maxed out for the time being. The -- certainly, the natural gas in the storage right now should justify considerably higher gas prices, and the reason if not is the firmly associated gas, I think. So as the summer goes forward, if that becomes relevant or becomes apparent that the associated gas is flat for a while given midstream infrastructure, that should make for some pretty strong gas prices in the second half of this year and early next year. Longer term, obviously, that gas will find a way to market. But it's something that we're watching, and I think we're optimistic that, that will actually develop over the course of the year. And if it does, because we're doing all of the work in each of our project areas to get units ready and infrastructure ready, it would be quite simple for us to scale back up if the situation at the time justifies that.

Stark Remeny

Yes. I couldn't agree more. And I guess it's just wait and see approach and see if the speculators stop driving stuff down. So I guess on overall activity levels, can you give us some maybe bookends for the next -- whatever view of horizon you're comfortable on coming on, so 1- to 2- to 3-year plan? Is it purely a nat gas strip equation? Or is there an eventual, yes, WTI hurdle which could warrant some type of acceleration?

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I mean, we're -- if we drilled every condensate well we have, we're still going to be much more than half natural gas. So we're always going to be affected by the gas price. In the higher condensate yield areas, as oil gets to $65 and $70, you absolutely can continue to drill those wells at gas prices probably closer to $2. So that definitely does help, but we still have to watch the gas price as well.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Owen Douglas with Robert W. Baird. Please state your question.

Owen Douglas

Hi, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions here. Just wanted to kind of circle back on the comment that was made earlier on the call. Ben, I think you said that you believe that the company has sufficient liquidity to sort of execute on its plans, particularly the revised capital plans for 2018, and proceed into 2019. Can you sort of give any sense for what is factored into the assumption for the fall borrowing base? Is that supposed to be sort of up? Or would it sort of be adequate liquidity even if we were held flat?

Matt Denezza

Yes, I mean, as we look at 2018, we have significant amount of liquidity. I mean, right now, our borrowing base is $225 million. And certainly, I'd hope as we get all the reserves in place coming out of the June 30 process, we'll be able to move up the borrowing base to some extent. But even without that, I would anticipate we're sub-$100 million drawn on the revolver at the end of 2018.

Owen Douglas

Okay, that's great. So are you believing that second quarter -- should I take in this comment that second quarter will be the sort of the trough point for liquidity as you guys look forward?

Matt Denezza

Yes, I mean, I think it's -- I mean, what you'll see is a gradual draw on the borrowing base over the course of the year from that perspective. I mean, it's -- certainly, I would say, probably the draws, as you look at the middle of the year, are going to be slightly bigger than towards the end of the year as both volumes will be increasing, and pricing tends to get better over the course of the year. But from a gross dollar basis, it will be going up over the course of the year.

Owen Douglas

Okay, that's really helpful there. And the other point is --

Matt Denezza

Just to clarify, that's -- as it relates to borrowings and not -- certainly, as to the extent you get a fall increase in capacity, that will certainly counteract a substantial chunk of any borrowings, right?

Owen Douglas

Okay. Yes, more than fair then. So actually, on that point, so at what point would it sort of make sense then, given the bank sometimes can be fickle friends, to actually sort of term out that revolver and sort of set in place some more permanent liquidity?

Matt Denezza

I think we're constantly thinking about it. The capital markets, right now, are not the ideal places to go. I think when we look at the joint venture option, it gives us longer -- and this change of capital expenditures, the combination gives us a longer runway to pick the right time line around when and how to approach the markets. But it's my job to think about that every day, right? And so, yes, I would say it's not today, but if the world starts looking better as we move throughout the course of the year, we're certainly -- or constantly thinking about options.

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes. And I mean, I'd add to that. We're obviously in the middle of the strategic review process. And we have to keep that in mind as we go through this, I will say if we would much rather do high-yield, longer-term sort of structures rather than use revolvers. For modeling purposes, we model using the revolver. In go forward, longer term, we're more likely to use the bond markets and so on as an alternative.

Owen Douglas

Okay, understood. And the final one here, I just want to get your sense for as you think about assets in the Utica in particular, can you give sort of comment in terms of what you're seeing in terms of prices, if you guys have sort of been looking at any leases? I know you tend to look at everything, transact on a few.

Benjamin Hulburt

Yes, I think given the current process, we probably can't address any of those sorts of issues because that's heavily related to the process that we're in.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Sorenson with Seaport Global. Please state your question.

MattSorenson

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So it looks like Q2 production was guided down about 6% quarter-over-quarter? Could you talk about the drivers behind that sequential decline and then also what the growth profile looks like in Q3 and Q4?

Benjamin Hulburt

Sure. The biggest determinant -- to address the Q2, and I'll let Matt go into beyond that. But in Q2, we have a lot of wells that are shut in due to offsetting frac operations, with some our own and some third party. So that all hit pretty hard in Q2. So we've got a lot of shut-in production. That's the -- really the biggest factor that is affecting the Q2 production.

Matt Denezza

Yes, Matt, to your question on, yes, third quarter and fourth, we see that rebounding in the third and increasing in the fourth. I mean, we certainly see third as being today higher than where we where this quarter -- or the first quarter; obviously, substantially, higher than the second quarter guidance; and then continuing growth at 3 to 4, so more of a ramp back up to get to your average numbers.

Matt Sorenson

Okay, great. And on the liquidity front, you guys currently have letters of credit outstanding totaling about $33.6 million, I think.

Matt Denezza

Yes.

Matt Sorenson

Can you remind me what those are for?

Matt Denezza

Those are for our firm transportation agreements just as it relates to our TCO capacity primarily.

Matt Sorenson

Okay. And then the final one for me, on the Cardinal Midstream opportunity up in Flat Castle, presumably, can you guys just kind of update us on where you stand on that opportunity and how you think about that as a potential source of liquidity?

Benjamin Hulburt

Again, that's really part of the whole strategic process that we're in, and it's definitely something that's being discussed as part of that process.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please state your question.

Ron Mills

Got one more follow-up. Just as it relates to your liquidity, I know in the fourth quarter, you had a pretty big reimbursement from Sequel. What's -- what is the magnitude of future reimbursements from Sequel related to the end of this second tranche? And when do you think those come in? Do -- and do those factors into your anticipated revolver borrowings of $100 million at year-end?

Matt Denezza

Yes I mean they certainly do. I don't know that I have the quarterly reimbursement kind of schedules in front of me. But to give you some context, we received a little over $30 million and put some of that cash on the balance sheet and then put $20 million down to pay back the revolver. So those kinds of numbers generally aren't that far off.

Ron Mills

So if you get another $20 million to $30 million in -- with the next two or three quarters, then that is what you see down in that $100 million of borrowings?

Matt Denezza

Yes. And I think it's going to -- kind of becoming a normal course concept, right, the capital budget, it's a net budget. So it does -- I mean, it's after any reimbursements, right, because they're taking a working interest in the asset. So if you just too some extent recognize that those reimbursements will cause some ebb and flows around working capital. If we ignore those and just think about it relative to net Eclipse cash flows and net Eclipse CapEx, I think you can get to that $100 million number relatively -- you should be able to get to that number.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Jacob Gomolinski-Ekel with Morgan Stanley. Please state your question.

Jacob GomolinskiEkel

Hey, good morning. And thanks for taking the question. Well, last year you talked about the ability to grow the borrowing base, so the commentary on a potential reduction this October and desire to term it out is a bit of a pivot, so just curious if that's driven by banks using a lower price deck or a reduced base of development or something else.

Benjamin Hulburt

No, I don't want to confuse things. We don't have a desire to go to a term facility. My point was we're more likely to access the high-yield markets than we are to just draw on a revolver indefinitely. We do not have any active plans entering the term facility at this point.

Matt Denezza

Yes. And then if I confused you, I mean, my comment was we, at this point, I obviously don't have reserves in front of me for June 30, but I would anticipate those will be supportive of a potential increase in the facility in the borrowing base of it being equal.

Jacob Gomolinski Ekel

Got it. And then just to clarify, when you say $100 million on the borrowing base, is that net of cash given the $21 million of cash or -- at year-end?

Matt Denezza

Yes. I mean, that's net of cash.

Jacob Gomolinski Ekel

Got it, thank you. And then maybe just shifting to -- on the operations front on -- or -- and on the JV. Do you have a sense of timing in terms of when the production reverts from Sequel to you and how we should be thinking about the step-in production upon that reversion?

Matt Denezza

I mean, at this point, I would estimate you're probably talking 2020 as you see those wells revert. But I'd have to update that relative to where the strip is today. But -- and so I -- and I don't have a great sense for what the incremental production you're seeing when that happens. But I think you're outside of the 2018, 2019 time frame, which you --

Jacob Gomolinski Ekel

Given there's like the multiple tranches, is that upon the last dollar invested from the last tranche where the IRR starts to catch up or is it -.

Matt Denezza

Yes, it's on a program basis, right, so yes, if you look and run that IRR on each program and each program separately reverts.

Jacob Gomolinski Ekel

Got it. Okay. And then just finally, given Rover Phase 2, can you just talk about how that all affect you specifically, and then also how you envision that affecting in-basin pricing, and then maybe if you can just remind us what percentage of gas is going out of basin and what's going to be sold in basin?

Matt Denezza

Sure, sure. So yes, we've got -- we have 150 million a day with Rover coming on. FERC, I think, approved a couple of days ago of that pipe starting up. So that will start up on June 1. Our 150 million is broken into 100 million going to the Gulf and 50 million going to the Dawn Hub. And so as that comes on, we'll see an uptick in transportation expense, which is captured in our Q2 and annual OpEx numbers. We'd see -- you've got kind of some countervailing forces in and around our basis differential than that. It'd be selling up gas in basins. Dawn in the -- area. And the Gulf is basically no basis to -- or at least sub minus $0.05 to $0.10 basis differential when you get there. So you're certainly looking at our realized price tightening up. And that's counteracted by Appalachian just summer basis widening out, where we'll be selling -- we have 205 million a day capacity going to TCO. So -- and that pool's certainly been at a premium to Appalachia but probably in the $0.35-ish area under. So -- and then when you think about it, I mean, I think if you think about modeling us out, when you think about us midyear, we'll basically be filling both of those pieces of capacity with not a lot of excess production. And so you can basically use that ratio of 205 million and 150 million between TCO, Dawn and the Gulf to kind of run a -- do some basis calcs. I think that's a good way to do it. And then we -- as we look throughout the rest of the year, you can basically say excess growth above 355 million a day gross operated production, it goes to Appalachia. And so as we think about Appalachia, we certainly would anticipate tightening because it certainly feels to us like there is some excess capacity over -- within the market even before REX Phase 2 -- or Rover Phase 2 comes on. As I've mentioned, in the first quarter, we sold some of our excess production to folks who had capacity on Rex, Rover and Leach XPress, and we're willing to pay a premium to the posted Dom South or M2 prices to -- for them to buy the gas. So certainly, we envision that continuing. And so that should, over time, continue to tighten your Dom South basis differential.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I will turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

Benjamin Hulburt

Well, we just like to thank you all for your continued support and for participating in today's call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you everyone. Today's conference has concluded. Thank you for your participation. And you may now disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.