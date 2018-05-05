Drama At Wynn Could Delay Shareholder Meeting

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) never would have thought that there would be so much drama surrounding this company, but in the last four months, the Wynn saga has played out like a daytime soap opera complete with affairs, politics, power plays, and what some may call an investor scorned.

The largest shareholder in Wynn Resorts is Elaine Wynn, former spouse of co-founder Steve Wynn. She has seized a much larger role in the happenings at Wynn (at least in the press) ever since Steve Wynn separated himself from the company and sold his entire stake.

Elaine Wynn has become an activist investor and is seeking to create a shake-up at the board level of the company. She sent a letter to shareholders, but is seeking a list of shareholders from the company so as to communicate her vision in an even more clear manner. Wynn Resorts denied her request, and as a result Elaine Wynn is now suing to delay the shareholder meeting until she gets the shareholder list. Wynn filed her suit in Nevada. In her suit, she is seeking the following:

A list that sets forth the name, contact information and number of shares owned by each beneficial owner of common stock who has not objected to having his or her name disclosed (commonly referred to as the "NOBO list," with "NOBO" standing for "non-objecting beneficial owners"), and

a list of all owners who hold common stock in the name of Cede & Co. or other similar depositories or nominees.

According to Elaine Wynn, the company is using this very list to communicate with shareholders on its own. It would appear that the desires of Elaine Wynn do not necessarily align with the desires of the Board of Directors. Whether either side is aligned with delivering shareholder value is something that could be debated at great length.

For its part, Wynn Resorts has sent a letter and presentation to shareholders expressing its stance.

Dear Fellow Wynn Resorts Shareholder, "The Board appreciates your investment in Wynn Resorts, and we thank you for your support as we have navigated through a tumultuous time. Today, we are a very different company than we were three months ago, and we have a refreshed, diverse Board in place that is committed to active oversight in leading the Company forward. We have made great strides in restoring stability at Wynn, but we need your help to continue this progress. As you may have seen, Elaine Wynn - the former wife of our ex-Chairman and CEO - is running a "withhold-the-vote" campaign against Director John J. ("Jay") Hagenbuch. We strongly believe a withhold vote is not in your best interest, and we urge you to vote the WHITE proxy card FOR all three Wynn directors who are up for election on May 16 at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders." - Excerpt from the Wynn Resorts letter

Wynn Resorts outlines many of the steps that it has taken in the wake of the allegations against co-founder Steve Wynn. Those points include:

January 26: The Board formed a Special Committee of Independent Directors to broadly investigate the allegations and conduct a comprehensive review of internal workplace policies and procedures.

The Board formed a Special Committee of Independent Directors to broadly investigate the allegations and conduct a comprehensive review of internal workplace policies and procedures. February 6 : The Board accelerated its existing succession plan, appointing Matt Maddox CEO following the resignation of Steve Wynn. The Board also split the CEO and chairman roles.

: The Board accelerated its existing succession plan, appointing Matt Maddox CEO following the resignation of Steve Wynn. The Board also split the CEO and chairman roles. February 12 : The Board's Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee launched a Board refresh process, retaining an independent search firm to help identify new director candidates.

: The Board's Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee launched a Board refresh process, retaining an independent search firm to help identify new director candidates. February 15: Executed a separation agreement with Steve Wynn that paid him no severance and oversaw a swift but orderly liquidation of his equity, much of which was placed with two respected long-term institutional investors, Capital Research and T. Rowe Price.

Executed a separation agreement with Steve Wynn that paid him no severance and oversaw a swift but orderly liquidation of his equity, much of which was placed with two respected long-term institutional investors, Capital Research and T. Rowe Price. March 5: Two long-tenured directors announced their departure from the Board - Ray Irani resigned and Alvin Shoemaker said he will not stand for re-election at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Subsequently, Ted Virtue said he will not stand for re-election at the 2018 Annual Meeting, making a total of four directors who have resigned or will not stand for re-election.

Two long-tenured directors announced their departure from the Board - Ray Irani resigned and Alvin Shoemaker said he will not stand for re-election at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Subsequently, Ted Virtue said he will not stand for re-election at the 2018 Annual Meeting, making a total of four directors who have resigned or will not stand for re-election. March 7: Increased 2018 dividend by 50% to $3.00 per share.

Increased 2018 dividend by 50% to $3.00 per share. March 8: Removed overhang of longstanding litigation by reaching settlement with Universal Entertainment Corporation (OTC:UETMF) to repurchase its shares at an effective price of $78 per share.

Removed overhang of longstanding litigation by reaching settlement with Universal Entertainment Corporation (OTC:UETMF) to repurchase its shares at an effective price of $78 per share. April 3: Closed on the sale of 5.3 million newly issued shares (4.9%) in Wynn Resorts to Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEY), a leading Chinese gaming company in Macau, raising $927 million to repay debt.

Closed on the sale of 5.3 million newly issued shares (4.9%) in Wynn Resorts to Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEY), a leading Chinese gaming company in Macau, raising $927 million to repay debt. April 9: Announced a new Culture & Community Department and Women's Leadership Forum to support diversity and inclusion, gender equality and a safe workplace.

Announced a new Culture & Community Department and Women's Leadership Forum to support diversity and inclusion, gender equality and a safe workplace. April 16: Settled longstanding litigation with Elaine Wynn with no payment by the company.

Settled longstanding litigation with Elaine Wynn with no payment by the company. April 17: After a thorough search and rigorous vetting process, the Board elected three new, independent female directors - a process that was being finalized when Elaine Wynn issued an open letter requesting the Board reopen the nomination window so she could nominate new directors. Her request came three months after the deadline for shareholders to submit director nominations and just one day after settlement of her outstanding litigation with the company.

What Investors Need To Know

The drama we are all seeing unfold is not pleasant, but also not really material to the performance of Wynn's stock. One Board member does not make or break this company. It appears that the Street is viewing this drama as a bit of a sideshow at the moment. If you look at this as objectively as possible, both sides in this debate have some merit. Whether cooler heads can prevail or not is yet to be seen. In my opinion, we very well could see a court delay the annual meeting, as courts tend to err on the side of getting things right for all shareholders rather than placate a board or a large investor. The court will likely state that having informed shareholders is better than rushing into a meeting.

The risk here is pretty simple. If this becomes a lengthy drawn-out battle of wills, there is risk that a situation that is ugly will get uglier. This drama could have implications on what transpires regarding the Boston property and the status of the gaming license in Massachusetts. Absent continued drama, it is my opinion that the Commission in Massachusetts would have ultimately allowed the license to be held moving forward. The commission would apply the pressures it could, but derailing the project is a non-starter. If this matter is not resolved, it could actually give the Massachusetts Gaming Commission more power. Whether investors like it or not, the issues here could get "political" in the terms of doing the "politically correct" thing. Should the commission agree with some stances of Elaine Wynn, it could exert its opinion and employ delay tactics in an effort toward getting what it desires from a "politically correct" standpoint. Right, wrong, or indifferent, this is the world we live in, and this is the way things sometimes work in the Northeast.

My opinion is pretty simple. I see Wynn as a good investment despite the ongoing drama. I see risk to the downside on the Massachusetts issue, but that risk is somewhat mitigated when one considers that a sale of the property would essentially make the project whole. I like Wynn Resorts' stock better with the Boston property in the portfolio, but also can see an exit strategy having its merits. If the deal breaker were one member of the Board of Directors, then that decision should be a pretty simple one to make. What is critical is getting the Massachusetts issue resolved sooner rather than later.

Another downside risk is that both sides in this debate remain stubborn and continue litigating these matters in public. It is an unnecessary cloud that will simply be a distraction to what is otherwise a company that is virtually printing cash. Wynn has a great portfolio and great prospects. Let's hope that the company does not lose leverage because of internal strife. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.