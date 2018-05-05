InfraREIT's (HIFR) CEO David Campbell on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brook Wootton - IR

David Campbell - CEO

Brant Meleski - CFO

Analysts

Greg Gordon - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the InfraREIT First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brook Wootton, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brook Wootton

Thanks, Nicole. Good morning, and welcome to InfraREIT's 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are David Campbell, Chief Executive Officer; and Brant Meleski, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to make everyone aware of certain language contained in our safe harbor statements. The company cautions that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from our projections and expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our reports filed with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of today. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements, except as maybe required by law. In addition, during this conference call, we'll make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to David Campbell.

David Campbell

Thanks, Brook. Good morning, and welcome to InfraREIT's 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Thanks, Brook, and thank you for those joining the call this morning. I'm going to open with highlights from the quarter followed by comments about InfraREIT's corporate structure review and Hunt's product development activities. I'll then hand it over to Brant for discussion of our financial performance for the quarter.

So I would like to direct your attention first to the supplemental slides that we posted to our website this morning. Turning to slide 2, we are pleased to report solid results for the first quarter. Lease revenue increased 15%, driven by fixed rent comprising a larger percentage of the total rent under our leases for 2018 as well as additional assets under lease. Our non-GAAP metrics were in line with management's expectations, as Brant will discuss. As a company, we are focused on operating and expanding our franchise as a transmission utility. In the first quarter, we advanced our strategy by achieving two important milestones.

First, Sharyland successfully energized the final line segment of our Panhandle Second Circuit, expanding the generation export capacity from the Texas Panhandle and allowing more low-cost, emissions-free wind generation to reach the broader ERCOT market. Second, we completed the construction of the first synchronous condensers in the ERCOT system. These condensers, which are operating at our Alibates and Tule Canyon stations, enhance group stability and export capacity of the regional transmission system.

Turning to slide 3. As we have discussed on our prior call, we have continued to review our REIT structure in light of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This exercise includes the evaluation of our lessor-lessee relationship with Sharyland and whether the REIT corporate structure best facilitates our transmission-focus strategy. Our Board of Directors has completed its initial review of the company's REIT status and has directed management to pursue alternatives that would involve InfraREIT terminating its REIT status and opting for traditional C-corporation structure.

We refer to this as the De-REIT alternative. Any De-REIT alternative could involve combining SDTS and Sharyland, terminating our leases and negotiating with Hunt regarding other arrangements currently in place between InfraREIT and Hunt. And our Board of Directors has not set a specific time line for evaluating and selecting a De-REIT alternative.

With respect to timing, our next rate case will be filed by July 1, 2020, using a 2019 test year. The corporate structure that we have in place will be evaluated as part of the rate case. We are committed to our core strategy of growing our transmission business and supporting renewables expansion in the Panhandle and low growth in West Texas. And our goal is to have the corporate structure in place that will best support that strategy.

In tandem with the Board's evaluation with De-REIT alternatives, the conflicts committee will continue to monitor Hunt's 13D filings regarding their intentions with respect to InfraREIT. It is possible that any proposal that Hunt might make to InfraREIT could serve as a De-REIT alternative that InfraREIT chooses.

Turning to slide 4. An important element of InfraREIT's growth strategy is the acquisition of transmission project developed by Hunt, our development partner. Hunt developed and constructed the Cross Valley and Golden Spread transmission lines, both of which were energized in 2016 and are currently operating. Other projects that Hunt is currently pursuing include generation interconnections in the Texas Panhandle, Lubbock Power & Light's integration to ERCOT and several projects outside of Texas.

At its March 8 Open Meeting, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, or PUCT, approved a final order authorizing Lubbock Power & Light’s move from the Southwest power pool into ERCOT. LP&L and Sharyland will build the required transmission interconnections and will work jointly to determine which portions of the new transmission lines and substations will be built by each party.

The initial project estimate for the entire construction program that will be split between the two parties is $364 million. Of the CapEx that will be reallocated to Sharyland, we expect that less than $10 million will be funded by InfraREIT as footprint CapEx. The remainder of Sharyland's allocated CapEx is expected to be funded by Hunt.

The LP&L project team is currently preparing the CCN application and targeting a project completion date of June 2021. Later this summer, Sharyland expects ERCOT to complete its review of the South Plains study revising its earlier analysis to take into consideration the integration of Lubbock Power & Light. This review by ERCOT could include the endorsement of one or two additional synchronous condensers. If ultimately approved, the new condensers will be funded by InfraREIT as footprint CapEx.

Recently, Hunt has seen increasing activity by renewables developers in the Panhandle region, likely reflecting the combination of stronger ERCOT price signals and recently completed or approved transmission investments.

Outside of Texas, Hunt is also advancing the South Line project in Southern Arizona, New Mexico. With all key federal and state permits in hand, current efforts are focused on discussions with potential partners, commercial counterparties regarding offtake agreements and the EPC contractor regarding cost estimates.

We expect to have the opportunity to engage in discussions with Hunt regarding the potential acquisition of these projects, both inside and outside of Texas. Over the long term, we expect a low growth in West Texas and the ongoing expansion of renewables in the Panhandle will continue to drive transmission grid infrastructure needs in ERCOT, which both InfraREIT and Hunt hope to support.

In summary, our first year as a transmission-focused utility is off to a good start. And we will continue to advance our strategy of meeting the infrastructure and liability needs of the ERCOT transmission grid.

I will now turn the call over to Brant.

Brant Meleski

Thank you, David. Let me begin with details of our key financial metrics for the first quarter, which are summarized on slide 6. Lease revenue increased to $46 million, up 15% over last year. Net income came in at $18 million, an increase of approximately $7 million over last year. Both our earnings per share and our non-GAAP EPS increased to $0.29 and were in line with our expectations.

Turning to slide 7. Several factors led to non-GAAP earnings increasing to $18 million for the quarter. These revenues increased $6 million due to two drivers: First, fixed rent comprises a larger percentage of the expected 2018 total rent under our leases. This is due to the Permian lease, which was renewed in December and the new assets acquired as part of the asset exchange transaction being priced at 100% fixed rent. Since a smaller portion of our expected total revenue will be comprised of percentage rent, which generally we recognize in the third and fourth quarters, we expect a larger portion of our total lease revenue for 2018 to be recognized in the first and second quarters relative to 2017.

This intra-year shift in revenue recognition does not impact our 2018 earnings and non-GAAP guidance. The second driver of our increase in lease revenue during the quarter was the addition of assets under lease. Additionally, depreciation decreased $1.1 million when compared to last year due to the transmission assets we acquired in the asset exchange transaction having a longer useful life and a lower depreciation rate than the distribution assets we transferred. Other income net increased $700,000 due to the recognition of AFUDC equity during the first quarter of 2018 that we did not recognize in the first quarter of 2017.

These positive factors were offset by $1 million increase in interest expense and a $1.1 million reduction in our base rent adjustment. We're reaffirming our guidance on slide 8. Our 2018 EPS is projected in the range of $1.29 to $1.39, while our 2018 non-GAAP EPS is estimated in the range of $1.22 to $1.32. The difference between non-GAAP EPS and EPS is due to adjustments related to straight-line rent and expenses associated with the asset exchange transaction completed in November 2017.

Additionally, InfraREIT expects to maintain the company's current quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share or $1 per share annualized through 2018. These forecasted amounts assume that we maintain our REIT status and that Sharyland continues to make their existing lease payments as scheduled throughout 2018.

Slide 9 highlights our projected footprint capital expenditures. We are reaffirming our 2018 through 2020 footprint capital expenditure ranges. Our expected range for 2018 is $50 million to $80 million, while our expected range for both 2019 and 2020 is $10 million to $50 million. Our capital expenditures are tied to the expansion of generation interconnections, renewable development, improvements in reliability and congestion relief.

As described on our year-end call, we see a lower level of base footprint capital expenditures in both 2019 and 2020 as we will substantially update it and expanded our transmission system in West Texas from 2013 through 2018. Additionally, in the Texas Panhandle, we are also expecting a lower level of large, discrete capital expenditures as we completed a significant expansion of that system through the energization of the second circuit and the installation of the two synchronous condensers earlier this year. As David mentioned, we remain bullish on the medium-term to long-term outlook for capital expenditure and ROFO opportunities to support new load growth and generation interconnections in and around our existing assets.

On slide 10, I'd like to point out that our growth and financing strategy has remained consistent since our IPO. Our strategy is to grow our dividends per share through investments in footprint projects and acquisitions of regulated assets. However, we do not expect the board to make any changes to the dividend prior to the completion of the review of De-REIT alternatives. We also expect to fund our footprint capital expenditures through the end of 2020 without issuing additional equity, while continuing to target our consolidated credit metrics of 60% debt-to-total capitalization and 12% adjusted FFO to debt.

Thank you, again, for your interest in InfraREIT and participating in our call today. We will now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Greg Gordon of Evercore ISI.

Greg Gordon

So good start to the year. Is it fair to say that looking at -- especially looking at slide 10, right, given the targets for consolidated credit metrics, that the company still has ample balance sheet capacity to theoretically pursue growth capital should it materialize or negotiate a dropdown from Hunt, but given that the business profile of the company is in flux both with the potential for a De-REIT and/or go-private transaction with Hunt as per their inclination from the filing of 13D that practically speaking those types of transactions are probably on hold until we sort of know the corporate direction of the entity?

David Campbell

Greg, I think you covered a few different points in there. I'll start by answering where you left off and then leave it to Brant on sort of the credit capacity. I think it is fair to say along the lines of what you suggest that the consideration of the De-REIT alternative could inform consideration of, for example, ROFO acquisitions or expansions like that, especially anything involving acquisition of an energized project that would require a regulatory approval. De-REIT alternative itself requires regulatory approval, for example, if we took an approach or a De-REIT alternative involved combining SDTS and Sharyland, that would require regulatory approval.

There is a logic for doing those on a combined basis rather than staggering them and not being able to advance a strategy because we're struck in sequential regulatory proceeding. So I think that we'll want to consider the full range of options, but we'll consider them together, particularly with respect to having a coordinated approach to the regulatory strategy. Brant, I don't know if there's anything you'd add on the balance sheet perspective?

Brant Meleski

Yes, I think as we sit here today, Greg, you're absolutely right. We do have some balance sheet capacity. We've talked about that for several quarters and the ability to fund CapEx and for the next couple of years and likely still have some capacity. But as David said, until we know the strategic direction of the company, that's capacity that we will look at, we'll utilize if the right opportunity presents itself, but are really focused on figuring out the strategic direction of the company.

David Campbell

Well, I was going to add, Greg, in case I wasn't clear. There's also -- pursuit of a De-REIT alternative could involve the projects directly. In other words, in a regulatory proceeding, you could address both the De-REIT alternative and the acquisition of projects Sharyland currently owns and operates, for example, Cross Valley and Golden Spread. So that's the kind of coordinated approach that we hope is part of the management in implementing the direction of the Board will be considering various alternatives that we can take to be most effective in setting up the right corporate structure.

Greg Gordon

Good. You just answered my follow-up question exactly, so I appreciate that. Final question from me. If you were to theoretically be in a position where you're doing -- you're contemplating De-REITing and contemplating an offer from Hunt, wouldn't it be -- would it be probable, likely, not likely that the board would want to have some kind of go-shop opportunities so that if there was a third party interested in acquiring the company that there'd be sort of an opportunity for them to bid and then wouldn't just be sort of a negotiation directly with the Hunt over a De-REIT consolidation?

David Campbell

No, Greg. I actually won't speculate on the specific form or tactics that might be taken. I think it is fair to say that it's possible that any proposal from Hunt might -- that Hunt might make to InfraREIT might serve as a De-REIT alternative. How that might be negotiated, what might be involved associated with that would just be speculating at this point. So we won't speculate, but no doubt the [indiscernible] Committee as I stated will -- intends to fully evaluate any offer that Hunt makes, if Hunt makes one. And we'll do what we think is in the best interest of shareholders.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As we have no further questions, I'd like to turn the conference back over to David Campbell for any closing remarks.

David Campbell

Great. Thanks, Nicole. Thank you, again, everyone, for your interest in InfraREIT and for participating in our call today. Have a good day.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.