Pandora Spikes On Subscription Numbers

Pandora (NYSE:P) rose sharply on the Q1 financial results. The company, which has been trying to reinvent itself to offer the best chance at success, has really begun to impress the Street with its numbers. Pandora's stock is now trading above $7 per share; just a week ago the stock was at $5.

The company reported:

Q1 revenue was $319.2 million, growing 12% year-over-year excluding ANZ & Ticketfly

Q1 subscription revenue was $104.7 million, growing 63% year-over-year excluding ANZ & Ticketfly

Ad RPM hit an all-time Q1 high of $55.52, growing 9% year-over-year

Total subscribers were 5.63 million, growing 19% year-over-year

Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA significantly exceeded our forecast

Announced acquisition of AdsWizz, creating the largest digital audio advertising ecosystem globally

Earlier this year, Pandora shifted its strategy a bit in trying to make ad supported revenue a key component moving forward. To that end, the company acquired AdsWizz, and the numbers seem to really show that Pandora can make a run toward profits with AdsWizz as the year progresses. Advertising revenue was an impressive $214.6 million, while subscription revenue clocked in at $104.7 million, a substantial 63% increase.

As part of its Q1 presentation, Pandora offered up some guidance that also got the Street excited. The company outlined Q2 as follows:

Q2 total revenue to be between $360 million to $375 million.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of a loss of $45 million to a loss of $30 million, which at the midpoint represents a roughly $5 million improvement versus the year-ago quarter.

Perhaps the biggest metric to watch is the performance on EBITDA. In Q1, that metric was a loss of $131.7 million. The company expects that Q2 will show very impressive performance in this metric with an estimated loss of just $30-45 million. Numbers like this point to the fact that Pandora is on the right path with its business model. As the year progresses, I anticipate that the acquisition of AdsWizz will only accelerate that dynamic. The beauty of this acquisition is that it actually allows Pandora to generate revenue from other providers.

Pandora has a robust cash reserve with which to drive growth even further. The company has $544 million in cash, which is enough to sustain the existing losses, while at the same time allowing the company to budget additional dollars to marketing its business.

Listener hours were pretty stable at 4.96 billion vs. 5.21 billion in Q1 of a year ago. While the number did decrease, the company is getting more revenue out of each user. ARPU for the quarter was $6.30 driven by converting subscribers to the premium tier.

What Is The Play For Investors?

This one is pretty straight forward in my opinion. As nice as this quarterly report was, the action in the stock is overblown. This equity moved from the mid $5s to over $7 per share, representing a gain that at one point approached 25%. That type of reaction was a bit bold in my opinion. This may be a great time for investors to peel off some profits and wait for this equity to settle down a bit. Though it already looks like Q2 will deliver some nice news, there are several weeks for this to settle down a bit. The play here is to buy back in in the low $6s if possible. There is a reason for added strength in Pandora, but the company is not yet to the point where sustained gains can last through the quarter.

What I see happening is some profit taking as volume on this upward move dries up. That will present a window of about 13 weeks to pick the near-term bottom and play the Q2 call, which in my opinion will be more impressive than the Q1 call. If active trading is not your thing, then hold and wait. Pandora has the powerhouses of Sirius XM (SIRI) and Liberty Media (LSXMA) behind it, so I look for that to create stability in this stock that has in the past been more questionable With Pandora hitting some decent numbers, it is possible that we see Liberty take a stake in an effort to narrow the valuation gap between its SiriusXM tracker and SiriusXM proper. That is a wild card that could create a great trading opportunity for Pandora shareholders. If you are invested in Pandora, I would recommend that you put Liberty Media alerts on your radar, as it could be an important part of some interesting moves. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LSXMA, LSXMK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.