Royal Caribbean: 'You've Got Some Royal Millennials Coming'

Introduction

My last cruise was back in the quaint days of the industry (circa 2008) when ships like Royal Caribbean's (NYSE:RCL) Voyager of the Seas with a mere 138,000 gross tons (GT) would set sail with about 3,000 passengers. The ships were huge compared to the 1990s when the cruise line was still using the tagline "You've got some Royal Caribbean coming" to lure passengers aboard 77,000-ton ships. Today, RCL's 230,000 GT Symphony of the Seas with accommodations for nearly 6,800 is plying the seas.

While cruising is not my thing, many of my fellow "Boomer" cohorts can still be seen enjoying their umbrella drinks on the Lido Deck. Yet it's the Millennials - who are between 22 and 37 - whose spending habits and vacation preferences will increasingly determine the fate of cruise lines such as RCL, Norwegian (NCLH) and Carnival (CCL). In my view, RCL will prove to be an outperformer over the next 12-18 months.

Growth in Cruising

To be sure, cruising is a multi-generational thing with passenger loads up 62% between 2005 and 2015. When the final numbers are reported, the Cruise Lines International Association expects over 25M people to have cruised last year. Cruise Industry News (CIN) estimates cruise vacations this year will generate US$40 billion in revenue worldwide. Industry-wide, cruise guests are primarily sourced from North America, which represented approximately 50% of global cruise guests in 2017 according to RCL filings.

Not surprisingly, the increased interest has led cruise lines to place a record-breaking number of vessels on order. According to a CIN December 2017 report, 91 new cruise ships are set to be debuted between 2018 and 2026.

And it's not just RCL bringing on the big ships. NCLH will be introducing a ship that will rank among the 10 largest in the world that will feature a two-deck high go-cart racing course and a restaurant-lined boardwalk.

The Competitive Landscape

The cruise industry is highly concentrated with the three aforementioned publicly traded companies and privately held European line, MSC Cruises, dominating the market.

Ticker Revenue (most recent year in $B) Estimated Market Share by Revenue (%) Number of ships (most recent year) Major Brands RCI 8.77 20 49 Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises CCL 17.5 39 Approx. 100 Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Cunard NCLH 5.4 12.6 25 Norwegian, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas MSC Cruises (Private) Approx. 2 6.8 Approx. 15 MSC

Table 1 - Cruise Line Concentration (Sources: Cruise Market Watch and 10-K Reporting)

As a discretionary expense, demand for cruises is dependent on consumer confidence in the economic condition of the countries from which cruise companies source their guests. Cruise lines compete for customers based on pricing, service, brand strength, travel agent preference, destinations and the types and sizes of ships and cabins. Pricing, in turn, is sensitive to overall number of ships and berths as well as decisions by cruise lines in where to home port them which can create regional competition and drive down prices. Additionally, prevailing industry-wide and cruise line specific factors with regard to fuel prices, currency exchange rates, safety incidents and regulatory and legal matters can influence profitability.

The growth in cruising and its impact on sales, operating margins and EPS of the big 3 lines can be seen in the table below. ROEs over the past three years adjusted for buybacks are shown in the last column. RCL and CCL are serial buy-backers, not so for NCLH whose 3-yr average ROE (unadjusted) was 13.2%.

Ticker 3 Yr CAGR Revenue (%) 3 Yr CAGR Operating Income (%) 3 Yr CACR EPS (%) Average 3 Yr ROE Adjusted for Financial Engineering (%) RCL 28.0 22.6 30.0 11.1 CCL 10.2 17.8 32.0 9.3 NCLH 20.0 27.0 27.0 12.7

Table 2 - Cruise Line Profitability and Growth (Source: Morningstar.com)

Of note, RCL has done well in improving gross and operating margins during the past three years of cruise growth. The company's latest 10-K noted progress in cutting costs and increasing both ticket and onboard yields. Occupancy rates, calculated by dividing Passenger Cruise Days by Available Passenger Cruise Days, rose to 108% in 2017 compared to 105% in 2015. (Note: A percentage in excess of 100% indicates that three or more passengers occupied some cabins).

Ticker Gross Margin Latest (%) Gross Margin Yr 2 (%) Gross Margin Yr 3 (%) RCL 55.7 53.8 50.7 CCL 40.0 42.7 39.9 NCLH 43.2 41.5 38.9

Ticker Operating Margin Latest (%) Operating Margin Yr 2 (%) Operating Margin Yr 3 (%) RCL 19.9 17.4 15.5 CCL 16.6 18.7 16.4 NCLH 19.4 19.2 16.2

Tables 3 & 4 - Gross and Operating Margins (Source: Morningstar.com)

Unlike many capital-intensive firms, the cruise lines have not loaded up on debt over the past three years. Debt to equity for RCL, CCL and NCLH are .72, .31 and .99 respectively.

None of the companies will be mistaken for Dividend Aristocrats. CCL's 2.8% dividend bests RCL's 2.1% while NCLH has no dividend. CCL's dividend growth rate has been flat, however, for almost a decade. RCL's dividend, in contrast, has grown 20%. Yet the ride has been bumpy with RCL eliminating dividends in 2009 and 2010 and not eclipsing 2008 dividend levels until 2013.

The Millennials

Who they are: Millennials are the largest living generation by population size - 79.8 million in 2016. Many of them came of age and entered the workforce during the Great Recession and the immediate aftermath. Research indicates as a group, Millennials are more cautious and frugal with their money than other groups. They seek out convenience and affordability. Needless to say, they value and embrace technology but also, like other generations, appreciate personalized service.

Millennial Cruisers: Business Wire reports that as the largest demographic since the Boomers, Millennials are influencing the travel industry. According to new data released from The American Express Future of Travel and the American Express Spending & Saving Tracker, Millennials plan to travel more frequently (52.8% Millennials vs. 32.1% Boomers) in the next five years and spend more on travel than boomers (58% Millennials vs. 41.3% Boomers) in the same time frame.

On average Millennials spend about $2,000 a year on vacations. A portion of that will go to cruise lines as around 70% of this cohort in recent surveys planned to book a cruise in 2018 - 7% more than in 2017. Indeed, this age group more than any other generation rates cruises as the best vacation type. Moreover, 24% of this age group report having sailed on luxury cruises within the past three years.

What Cruise Lines are Doing to Attract Millennials: All three lines have developed mobile apps and wearable technologies to put the cruise experience back into the guests' hands. These apps interact with shipboard sensors to enable guests to do everything from ordering drinks in the pool, to expediting embarkation and finding onboard activities.

RCL, however, appears to me to be undertaking more initiatives than its rivals to attract younger customers. Cruisers on some of their ships can don a virtual reality headset and enjoy a space-themed bungee trampoline experience or compete in intergalactic games. Efforts are also underway for RCL guests to participate in an immersive culinary experience that combines food bites with virtual reality. Still another initiative involves virtually replacing the walls and ceiling of passenger cabins with a sunset or starry sky.

RCL's efforts are already showing success according to Harris Poll brand equity scores - a one-number score that enables understanding at a glance the strength or weakness of a brand. RCL boasts an equity score of 70 among Millennials compared to an equity rating of 63 among consumers overall. Harris Poll also reported "Millennials' aspirations for luxury helped premium brand Royal Caribbean recover the Brand of the Year crown" last year.

Valuations

Cruise line stocks are cheap compared to the S&P 500. For example, the index's Forward and TTM P/E is 17 and 24 respectively.

RCL's forward P/E of 12.32 is particularly attractive. Despite a fairly solid Q1 in late April with the company forecasting full-year EPS of $8.70-8.90, the stock is down about 10% heading into the busy summer season.

I suspect investors may not be fully factoring in management's successful initiatives to attract Millennials while managing operating expenses so that it remains a value proposition for this younger generation.

Ticker P/B Forward P/E PE (TTM) EV/EBITDA P/CF P/S RCL 2.17 12.32 14.55 10.65 8.22 2.69 CCL 1.88 14.31 17.56 11.48 8.5 2.58 NCLH 2.10 11.79 16.27 11.61 7.7 2.29

Table 5 - Valuations (Source: Morningstar.com)

Summary/Recommendation

Based on valuation, management's scrutiny of expenses and its focus on attracting Millennials, investors should look at buying RCL with an eye toward pocketing the modest dividend and realizing a bump in the price over the next 12-18 months. Long term holding of the stock could be problematic, however. Uncertainties beyond 18 months include fuel costs, overcapacity questions, and inevitable economic downturns that can hammer consumer discretionary stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.