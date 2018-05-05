NVE Corporation: An Alt-Musk Approach To The Earnings Call

It also shared news with the potential for more revenue growth. With an industry-best profit margin, such news is worth savoring.

Two earnings calls took place on May 2nd after market close. One CEO wanted to elaborate on what-ifs. Another humbly downplayed his company's nuggets of potential.

Elon Musk's performance during the latest Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call is sparking a lot of critique and being credited for the sharp drop in share price. Mr. Musk expressed disdain for the "boring bonehead questions" about capital and reservation conversion. But, given the opportunity to ideate about the Tesla network, model Y production, superchargers and utility-scale power, Mr. Musk was energized (pardon the pun). Interestingly, the next day Jim Cramer agreed with Mr. Musk's assessment of the typical questions. He also suggested Mr. Musk shouldn't hold earnings calls.

"He's selling cars, not stock, and don't you ever forget it."

At the other end of this extreme fall, CEOs like Dan Baker of NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC), a global leader in spintronics technology. Mr. Baker is consistently humble about his company's potential. Often, nuggets of potential are sprinkled into the call without fanfare.

The Nugget of Potential

The fiscal 2018 fourth-quarter earnings call, held the same day (May 2nd, 2018) as Tesla's, was no exception. NVE reviewed the fiscal year, reporting a 5% year-over-year revenue increase and a 7% earnings increase. The company also very briefly mentioned news about one of its overseas distributors.

"Effective April 1, IS-LINE combined its activities with Pewatron through the Swiss Angst+Pfister Group. They say the combination makes them even more powerful partners in the sensor technology and power electronics market. IS-Line said the Pewatron sales team will more than double its sales power. We've been helping train the new sales team on our products and we're optimistic about the new organization."

Outside the United States, NVE relies heavily on distributors. And its revenue production outside the United States is not trivial. For the year, half of its $29.87 million was generated outside the U.S.

Unlike the U.S. segment and the Asia-Pacific segment, production in the segment tracking Europe, the Middle East and Africa has not steadily grown the past three years.

The Pewatron/IS-LINE organization will serve the DACH region of Europe - German, Switzerland, and Austria. Each will continue to serve their existing customers. This suggests little overlap in the customer base. There also appears to be little overlap in product offerings as evidenced in the press release and NVE's information about training the Pewatron sales team.

"The product ranges of Pewatron and IS-LINE complement each other perfectly, and both companies also boast considerable application-specific expertise in this segment."

Pewatron has a multi-decade history in Europe. It has 14,000 customer contacts, actively calling on 1,600 annually and adding an average 400 new contacts each year. Its technicians have expertise with a myriad of sensors. Yet, the NVE products sourced to IS-LINE do not appear to duplicate Pewatron offerings.

By all measures, this merger should prove valuable to NVE Corporation.

NVE generated an enviable and industry-best profit margin of 46.6% in fiscal 2018 for diluted EPS of $2.87. If Pewatron sales reps boost sales in the European segment back to the level achieved in 2016 of $11.4 million, net income would grow well over half a million dollars. With only 4.85 million shares outstanding, earnings per share jump over ten cents per share on every half million earned.

Making The Cash Hoard Last

This is pertinent because it helps stretch the cash hoard NVE has accumulated. NVE pays a $4.00 dividend annually. It implemented its dividend in the fiscal 2015 third quarter (ending December 2014).

"...our plan for capital allocation is to continue large cash dividends and opportunistic share repurchases until we significantly decrease our marketable securities. We're planning to return tens of millions of dollars in total to shareholders before we might decrease or eliminate dividends." (Emphasis added)

Since the plan was implemented, dividend payments, at approximately $19.4 million per year, have exceeded earnings. Therefore, the cash hoard has decreased exactly as planned. However, the more NVE generates in cash flow, the longer that cash hoard will last.

Last Until

NVE Corporation has a healthy slate of development opportunities underway - food safety, Internet of Things, automotive, industrial, security, anti-tamper, 5G network and medical diagnostics to name just a few. The potential markets for each area could boost NVE revenue significantly. In the near future, NVE's earnings could easily cover the dividend without dipping into the cash hoard.

At that point, NVE may entertain dividend growth rather than dividend decreases or elimination. So, any nugget suggesting potential revenue growth is a nugget worth savoring.

