Activision Blizzard's Strong Brands, Practices, And Segments Position It To Gain From Gaming's Continued Rise

Overall, the company looks well-placed to continue to rally as part of the gaming industry's overall continued expected rise over the next few years.

Virtual reality is also imminently being rolled out into the gaming industry, with the company's segments and products well poised to benefit from the massive expected growth.

Challenges remain in the Asia-Pacific region, where the company has seen some growth but also is struggling given the prominent local competitor behemoths there.

The company retains a diversified base of mobile, console, and PC revenue, with its primary brands not only seeing lasting and stable user activity but also seemingly increasing interest as well.

Activision Blizzard posted a guidance- and expectations-beating quarter, demonstrating both the continued growing strength of its key brands and the company's capture of rising mobile and in-game purchase demand.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) posted expectation-beating earnings on Thursday, bolstered primarily by its big-name brands as well as revenue from mobile and in-game purchases. Activision Blizzard looks well poised for continued growth based on the continuing interest in these key brand names, which continue to create new products, user loyalty, and partnerships that look to drive revenue.

Furthermore, given the imminent rollout of virtual reality in the gaming industry, Activision Blizzard's array of brands looks well positioned to gain from its expected strong rise over the next few years as well.

(Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation)

Strong Brands, Mobile, And In-Game Purchases

Activision Blizzard posted $1.965 billion in net revenues and $500 million in net income in Q1 2018, up from $1.726 billion in net revenues (+239 million or 13.8%) and $426 million in net income (+$74 million or 17.4%) year-on-year in Q1 2017. Basic GAAP EPS grew from $0.57 per share to $0.66 per share, for an increase of $0.09 per share or 15.8%. Basic shares outstanding saw a small increase from 749 million to 759 million.

Within the revenues and earnings themselves, the Americas remained both the company's biggest region and one in which it was most growing. The Europe and Middle East region also saw a significant increase year-on-year from $554 million to $687 million, while Asia-Pacific actually saw a decline from $243 million to $213 million.

Given the bulk of worldwide gaming revenue still comes from the Asia-Pacific at the moment, it seems Activision Blizzard is struggling to successfully break into a market still dominated by gaming giants such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Sony (NYSE:SNE), and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY).

(Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation)

Though vague on specifics beyond the directional move in many metrics, it appears that the company's both expectations- and guidance-beating earnings report was due to a combination of a strong surge in mobile revenue and in particular in-game revenue, which is revenue made from additional purchases within the game itself.

(Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation)

Activision Blizzard appears to be benefiting well from the overall surge in the gaming industry due to mobile and in-game purchases. In 2017, over $82 billion of the $108 billion in worldwide gaming revenue was driven by free-to-play games, and $59.2 billion of the $108 billion from mobile.

The company's strong core brands appear to be performing well in providing both consistent new products to both existing and new customers, as well as creating a constant flow of income from in-game purchases.

These brands, primarily Candy Crush (released in 2012), Call of Duty (begun in 2003), and World of Warcraft (released in 2004), have proven themselves to have long-term survivability with user activity that not only seems to remain stable but also growing.

Given this diversified base in the PC, mobile, and console segments, Activision Blizzard looks well poised to continue to gain from 2018's expected continued growth in mobile gaming and in-game purchases.

The guidance for the 2018 year as a whole is now $7.355 billion in revenue and $1.79 GAAP EPS, which would put its forward P/E based on its Friday price of $69.80 at about 38.9. Based on non-GAAP guidance of $2.46 EPS for the year, which is worth considering due to the development cycle, revenue recognition, and brand factors for gaming, forward P/E would be 28.4.

If we assume a GAAP growth P/E ratio of about 45, that could mean by the end of 2018, Activision Blizzard would rally to about $80.55 for a return of 15.4% or $10.75 per share by the end of the year.

ATVI data by YCharts ATVI data by YCharts

Conclusion

Activision Blizzard remains very much a growth stock, despite its enormous rise over the past few years, as the gaming industry itself has found its footing and boomed.

Despite its now almost $55 billion market capitalization, the company looks well poised to continue to capture growth in the upcoming few years due to it having all the right factors to continue rallying, which include strong brand loyalty and innovative ability, clearly defined in-game monetization pathways, and a strong mobile segment while still retaining console and PC diversification.

(Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 2018 Earnings Slide Presentation)

With the expected almost tenfold boom in virtual reality in the gaming industry over the next two years, undoubtedly many of the current brands and products Activision Blizzard has will be able to potentially benefit greatly as well.

Challenges primarily center around whether the company will be able to successfully better compete in the Asia-Pacific market, where its current performance shows there remain worries and which will be a major focus of upcoming expected industry growth.

