Criteo Is Very Cheap

We are at a loss to explain why the shares trade at such low multiples, like 0.5 times EV/S or 11x this year's earnings.

The company generates large amounts of free cash flow and almost a third of its market cap is cash.

The shares halved on fears that haven't really materialized; revenue is still growing.

The shares of French digital performance marketing company Criteo (CRTO) have been hammered on some fears about changes in regulation and browser practices would demolish their business. Nothing of the sort has happened and the shares are curiously cheap.

Multi-product company

The company has long ceased to be a simple ad engine, but has added sophisticated products, like Criteo Shopper Graph, which consists of:

Identity Graph

Interest Map

Measurement Network

Then there is Sponsored Products and Customer Acquisitions. Here is not the place to explain all this (we refer you to the links), but it's clear that the company has built a sophisticated platform.

Growth

Growth has been good and fairly smooth, also from an operating point of view:

CRTO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

And the number of clients:

The addition of new clients slowed in Q1, but management argues this is a transitory phenomenon (see below).

Q1 2018 Results

There was a really considerable (30%) earnings beat of $0.14 to produce an EPS of $0.60, and revenues also exceeded expectations by $7.3M (3%).

There where a number of one-off benefits though:

Significant currency tailwinds (a bit stronger than expected).

A temporary boost in revenue ex-TRAC margins.

A delay in hiring.

The disposal of the HookLogic travel business (for $1M).

However, even after leaving out some of these (Q1CC):

After excluding the gains from disposal and temporary savings, our adjusted EBITDA margin still improved about 350 basis point to 30%.

In the coming quarters, the company is focusing on the following items:

In-app market

The Shopper Graph

Sponsored products

Guidance

Guidance for Q2 is fairly soft, although this is seasonally the weakest quarter. Here is the guidance from the earnings PR:

Second Quarter 2018 Guidance: We expect Revenue ex-TAC to be between $226 million and $230 million.

We expect Adjusted EBITDA to be between $53 million and $57 million. Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance: We expect Revenue ex-TAC growth for fiscal year 2018 to be between 3% and 8% at constant currency.

We expect Adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2018 to be between 28% and 30% of Revenue ex-TAC.

Despite expected softness in Q2, the full-year guidance has actually been maintained. And there are some special situations in Q2 that produce the uncertainty:

EU data policy friction

Strategy transition

Both of these will be discussed below.

Strategy transition

The company is going to focus more on large and mid-market clients while developing a fully scalable self-service platform to manage smaller mid-market clients in a more efficient way. When the latter rollout is complete, the company expects a re-acceleration of new client additions. In the meantime, this will remain somewhat subdued.

Data protection

Friction, soft Q2 guidance

But also an opportunity

From the beginning they were focused

Also opportunity

We have the implementation of the new EU data privacy law, the GDPR, at the end of this month.

Management argues that some publishers could resort to very interruptive, hard obtained things, where you cannot do anything before obtaining their consent. This could impact the browser experience and create some friction that might affect results, which is one of the reasons for the relatively soft Q2 guidance.

Management believes that this won't be universal, and their own suggested solution (consent portability) would constitute an easy transition (Q1CC):

So there is a particular point that we're trying to promote is the ability to do what we call universal portable consent, so we are trying to make sure this view is taking into consideration in the drafting of the agenda. The idea is to be able to - once the consent is - for a specific usage is given on a website to be able to use this consent on another website.

They are working closely with the French regulators and are optimistic that this is in the spirit of the law.

Management also argues that the company has been in the forefront of data protection from the start, and that these changes also offer a bit of an opportunity for them (Q1CC):

we think our expertise in consent management may offer us some opportunity to even reengage with some publishers we're not working with today directly. And said, that's the opportunity for us, hopefully, to implement our direct-bidder solution with those guys. And so this is interesting because, as you know, we are favoring as much as we can to go direct with publishers and removing any middleman between us and publishers, and in a way this creates an opportunity for us.

So the soft guidance for Q2 could simply be caution, as visibility is temporarily obscured because of the changes in regulation and the uncertainty about the reaction of publishers.

Competition

It might seem a little curious to see a heading Amazon (AMZN) here, but that Swiss pocket knife of a company is also making big inroads into the ad market. How much of a threat is that, an analyst wanted to know during the CC. Management explains (Q1CC):

So as you know Amazon has been growing a very big business by offering brands the ability to target individual consumers, all the way down to their shopping basket, which has been the dream of brands for years...

But management argues they are doing the same thing with their Sponsored Products (Q1CC)

And we have thousands and thousands of retailers, with very high-quality shopping engagement from consumer. And each of them independently, it would be very hard to develop an offer Amazon style, but Criteo is exactly in the right position to - with the core program to - all combined to have something which is extremely attractive.

More in general, they're up against the big walled gardens of not only Amazon, but of course of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). Here is management (Q1CC):

walled gardens, which creates advantage for them because they can control in a very tight way at least all the data. But it creates also some limitation and in a way opportunities for us, in a way that some of our clients, they are a bit frustrated that there's data behind walled gardens and they don't fully understand what's going on with their own consumers. We have a different approach where we make this data very open and actionable for our clients.

So every disadvantage seems to have its advantage as well.

CEO change

The sudden reappearance of former CEO JB Rudelle at the helm of the company (he already was Chairman of the board) created a bit of a panic on the markets, as it wasn't very well communicated at the time and, we have to say, the CC didn't really provide much additional color.

What management said was that they felt that the company wasn't always moving fast enough; they want a more entrepreneurial mindset. Here is JB Rudelle on the Q1CC:

I want to make sure that when we see an opportunity, we move quickly on it. And sometime in the past, we have been probably a bit too slow in term of assessing and going after new opportunities, and it's going to be one of my focus in the future to put the organization into the right mindset to move faster on new opportunities.

So it looks like they want to be a bit more proactive and the former CEO fell asleep a little behind the wheel, or something like that. Given that the stock price hasn't recovered from the $5 selloff that followed this surprise, we have some ways to go as we don't think it's a negative, unless there are things they're not telling us.

Margins

Margin development isn't really a cause for concern:

CRTO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Management commented (Q1CC):

Revenue ex TAC margin improved 200 basis points to 42.6%, largely driven by changes introduced by key supply partners in mobile apps that positively impact how we get charged for inventory. We are working to have our engine adapt to these changes, and as a result, anticipate that our revenue ex-TAC margin will normalize to prior levels over time.

So this looks like a temporary boost and things will get back to normal.

Cash

CRTO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

If you look at the chart above, then the stock price chart does make very little sense. And it gets better:

CRTO Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Yes, the company has nearly half a billion dollars in cash, and no debt. This is almost a third of their market cap. Yes, there is a bit of dilution, but this isn't terribly dramatic.

Do they create the cash flow with the help of copious amounts of stock-based compensation? Well:

CRTO Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

It's certainly not negligible, $75M out of $179M in free cash flow for the past 12 months. But it's a tiny fraction of revenue ($2.3B), so it isn't excessive by any means.

Valuation

CRTO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Quite frankly, these shares are dirt cheap. The shares sell at an almost unfathomable 0.5 times sales, and that's a backward looking figure.

This year analysts expect an EPS of $2.27 rising to $2.65 in 2019. With almost a third of the market cap in cash, and strong cash generation, these multiples are way too low, in our view.

Conclusion

We are at a loss to explain why the shares of Criteo trade at such low multiples. This isn't an imploding business, but it's valued as one. In fact, it's a business that generates lots of free cash flow, the gold standard in investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRTO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.