Dollar Stores Offer Short-Term Reward, Long-Term Risk

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are two stocks that have just crushed the stock market post-recession. While retail stocks in general have languished, both of these low-priced retailers have thrived, delivering consistent revenue and same-store sales growth, as well as market-beating stock price returns. Both companies have benefited from a shrinking middle class and stagnant wages. While we don't see this dynamic changing in the immediate future, there is a very real, long-term risk if the socioeconomic environment changes.

To better understand the risk that rising wages pose, we need to look at two important aspects of both companies' business model.

Low-Priced Goods for Low-Income Households

The first part of the business model is well understood. Both companies sell low-priced private label goods, primarily consumables, in small package sizes. As household incomes have stagnated and the middle class has shrunk, low-priced "dollar" stores have become the destination of choice for lower-income shoppers. All of this is well known and has been written about extensively, so we won't rehash this aspect of the companies' business any further (There are excellent mainstream news articles here, here, and here about the rise of "dollar" stores). Instead, we want to focus on the second part of the companies' business model. Low operating costs.

Low Wages for High Margins

Both companies sport operating margins in the 8-9%, which is quite a bit higher than Walmart (NYSE:WMT). A large part of the reason is both dollar store companies pay low wages compared to peers.

The table below shows the average reported salary on Indeed.com for a selection of the six most popular positions at each company. The number in parentheses is the number of reported salaries.

Position Dollar Tree Dollar General Cashier/Stocker $8.35 (664) $9.19 (174) Cashier $8.54 (2067) $8.26 (1318) Sales Associate $8.43 (452) $8.42 (2070) Asst. Manager $10.10 (917) $11.71 (385)* Store Manager $12.77 (32) $12.23 (209) District Manager $70,857 (58) $70,073 (171)

*20,499 a year based on 50 weeks per year, 35 hours per week.

In 2016, the BLS reported that a cashier position had a median salary of $9.70 per hour. The lowest 10th percentile of cashier salaries was reported as $8.24. Indeed.com showed the average cashier made $9.94 per hour. We also found that the average cashier reported making $10.04 at CVS (NYSE:CVS), $9.83 at Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and $9.25 at Walmart.

When moving up the salary chain, things look a little bit better. The $70,000 yearly salary of a district manager is right around the average reported on Indeed.com. However, it's worth noting that the largest retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and CVS paid $97,000, $81,000, and $91,000, respectively, to their district managers. Of course, the dollar stores are much smaller companies, so it's likely that the $71,000 paid to district managers is in the neighborhood of what would be considered industry average compensation.

Right now, market-driven wage inflation is still muted, although there seems to be some anecdotal evidence that it may be accelerating. There also is little prospect of wages rising via legislation as there seems to be little appetite in Congress for raising the minimum wage. The real risk for investors is if Democrats can capture majorities in both houses of Congress and then the presidency in 2020. Both major democratic candidates in 2016 ran on a $15 per hour minimum wage platform by the end of the race. Raising the minimum wage is wildly popular, enjoying around 75% support, so it's likely to be a key Democratic plank in 2020.

A $15 per hour minimum wage has the potential to slice almost 300 basis points of Dollar General's and Dollar Tree's operating margins. Dollar Tree has 119,800 part-time associates who work less than 30 hours per week. Dollar General does not give a part-time/full-time break down, but assuming the same 1/3rd full-time to 2/3rd part-time ratio as Dollar Tree would mean it has approximately 86,400 part-time workers. These would be the workers most likely to receive the wage increases. Full-time employees look to be making around market average wages (See Indeed.com salary discussion in previous section).

Going from $8 or $9 per hour to $15 per hour would mean a raise of around $6 per hour. If we assume a 20-hour average workweek, we can compute the additional SG&A costs for each company. We've redone each company's FY2017 financial results under a $15 per hour minimum wage regime.

We can see that for each additional $1 per hour raise for lower-paid workers, Dollar General may incur an additional $90M in expenses while Dollar Tree incurs an additional $125M.

These numbers aren't exact, and we obviously don't know the exact salary breakdowns, but it should give investors an idea of how much of a threat increase in wages may play on the company's profitability.

Summary

There is some evidence of mounting pressure on wages. For instance, Dollar General has reported rising wages as a factor in raising its SG&A costs for each of the past fiscal years. Both companies are also subject to numerous wage underpayment-related lawsuits, which is perhaps additional evidence of mounting wage pressure (employees who believe they are being fairly compensated are unlikely to sue). We think there is still some slack in the labor market, and upward pressure on wages will remain muted in the short term. Over the long term, however, both companies are decidedly at risk should the political environment change.

There is an argument to be made that a rising tide lifts all boats and raising wages should lead to higher sales growth. But the risk here is that both companies underpay relative to the market and rising sales may not offset increased compensation costs if wages are dragged up to the market level. There is also the counter point that both companies cater to lower-income households, and should household income rise, customers may switch to other retailers.

In the end, we think that both stocks have benefited from tremendous socioeconomic tailwinds and investors should understand the drivers of both companies' financial results and know what to monitor in case the economic environment changes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.