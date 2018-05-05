MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Push Toward 500 As Quarterly Call Approaches

MannKind (MNKD) investors got a bit of good news this week in the form of better insurance coverage for Afrezza. I covered that dynamic in an article titled, "MannKind Sees Meaningful Spike In Insurance Coverage". For the week ending April 27th, sales of Afrezza came in at just under 500. This represents a nice recovery from the week prior, but is still below the 519 scripts delivered in the last week of March. Needless to say, investors are eager to see scripts get above 500 and remain there.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

4-WEEK GROWTH

Ever since MannKind took control of marketing Afrezza about 2 years ago, I have tracked the 4-week growth of Afrezza script sales. From May of last year through the beginning of December, the company was able to string together 8 consecutive periods of demonstrating growth. In late 2017 and early 2018, the growth has been a mixed bag. The latest data have shows that sales dipped in the last 4 weeks vs. what was delivered in the period prior.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The problem with seeing the dips in growth is that the company has guided to sales that essentially require that no dips be experienced. MannKind needs to find a way to deliver consistent growth like it did for the Summer and Fall a year ago. Last year, there was a newly hired sales force team that was motivated. This year there have been changes in how the sales force is compensated, and some growing pains along the way.

RETAIL SALES GROWTH

While the script growth has been a bit rocky of late, the retail sales dollar figures are a bit better. Retail dollars generated by scripts improved by over 8% in the latest period. The key thing to grasp here is that the new packages sell for more dollars than the old. Simple logic dictates that the numbers would therefore show improvement.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The chart below illustrates the new packaging well, and investors would be wise to grasp that difference, especially when considering year-over-year numbers. Simply stated, it takes fewer scripts to generate the same revenue vs. the year prior.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

QUARTER OVER QUARTER

The quarter-over-quarter metric is critical this year because of the guidance MannKind issued back in February. Essentially, we need to see every quarter improve by 50% to meet the lower end of guidance. Thus far, Q2 is well behind the needed pace, and in fact, sales have yet to be able to get onto a trajectory that points to guidance success.

With this week's numbers, Afrezza sales in Q2 are pacing just 15.45% better than what was delivered in Q1. This is more concerning when you consider that management stated that Q1 was seasonally slow. In concept, the seasonally slow period should be over, and the numbers should be improving at a faster rate.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

YEAR OVER YEAR

On a year-over-year basis, things look much better. Sales in Q2 of 2018 are pacing 74.28% better than what was delivered in Q2 of 2017. The differential in revenue is even greater. The year-over-year comparisons present some great talking points provided that you do not look too deeply into why these numbers are where they are. Is progress being made? Yes. Is it enough? No. Simply stated, 75% growth on a small number is not as impressive as that same percentage of growth on meaningful numbers. Things are headed in the right direction, but the pace at which it is happening leaves a lot to be desired and this is reflected in the share price.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

PROJECTIONS

As most readers know, I make projections on scripts and revenues. As the data for scripts rolls in, I make estimates on where numbers will be. In essence, the projections are a well informed broad brush, while the estimates are the fine tuning as data becomes available.

Last week, I characterized my projections as being very aggressive and indicated that I would be looking closely at my projections and likely revising lower. Each month I assess my projections and estimates and determine if changes are necessary. That monthly assessment allows me to give you the best possible look at this company that is out there. With insurance matter now getting published, I am hesitant to make the shift downward at this point. Rather than my projections being "very aggressive", I would now characterize them as simply aggressive. By all rights, I should shave a few points off of the projections now, but am willing to give it a few weeks to see if the traction can improve.

My script projections are essentially calling for quarterly growth of about 25%. Right now we are seeing Q2 pace at just above 15%. Last year sales heated up in May, so let's see what happens over the next few weeks before making any drastic shift. If you are using my projections in your due diligence, just be aware that they remain aggressive at this stage.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

My revenue projections show retail sales, gross revenue, and net revenue. As you can see in the chart below, MannKind seems to be pacing a bit below my projections, but is within striking distance of them. Investors should watch the revenue per reported script closely to see if there are any material shifts in that number. At this stage, I am projecting 2018 net revenue from Afrezza sales to be about $20 million. This would represent a miss of the low end of MannKind's guidance which is at $25 million. Simply stated, MannKind needs to beat what I am projecting by a decent margin to hit its own numbers.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

GUIDANCE

Back in February, MannKind issued guidance of net Afrezza sales being between $25 million and $30 million. I estimate that Q1 will deliver about $3.2 million in net sales. That means we need to see about $22 million in net revenue in the last nine months of the year. That is no easy task. In order to illustrate MannKind's guidance, I converted it to scripts and developed a smooth line graph. As you can see in the chart below, the actual sales are still pacing below that graph. Each week that sales are below the guidance lines means that the lines actually get steeper. Rather than show that, readers simply need to understand that sales need to get above these guidance lines in order to account for the weeks where they were below.

MannKind needs to see Afrezza sales climb about 50% in each quarter to hit the lower end of guidance. It is my opinion that the street will give MannKind until about the end of Q2 to show that hitting guidance is probable. If Q2 finishes, and net sales are not at about $5 million for the quarter ($8.2 million for the first half of the year), then the company will be off pace and the street will know it. That could apply pressure to the stock.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

At the moment, we are 1/3rd of the way through the year. Estimated net revenue for Afrezza is at just 17% of the lower guidance and 14% of the high guidance. In my mind, this is already concerning, but the street typically does not follow as closely I will, and thus the Q2 numbers will be when the street catches up with the concern... if warranted. In my opinion, you want to see MannKind within 5 points of the pace. Five points can be made up by being aggressive. Anything beyond 5 points gets hard.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MANNKIND CASH

Long time readers likely are well aware of me harping on the cash situation at MannKind. I harp on this issue for a reason. It is critical. MannKind has been living the corporate version of paycheck to paycheck for years now. The lack of cash hampers the ability of the company to deliver compelling change and it also means that the company lacks leverage in any negotiation. It is clear that MannKind will need additional cash in the near future. The big question is where that cash comes from. The company could ink a deal for some cash, but in my opinion, that will still not resolve the situation, as any upfront cash from a deal would be modest and at the sacrifice of back end terms. The company could attempt to take on debt, but that would most likely have terms heavier than the company could handle. The company could derive cash from massively increased sales of Afrezza, but that does not seem realistic. In essence, the most probable method involves dilution. That is the simple reality that investors need to understand.

By my estimation, MannKind finished the week of April 27th with about $46.4 million in cash. The company should be above $25 million at the end of the quarter, but that is really beginning to cut things close. The warrants attached to the most recent dilution are not effective until Q4. This means that something needs to happen in Q2 or Q3 that raises at least $20 million. Investors should be aware that $20 million simply allows the company to exist along for another quarter. What MannKind needs is a very substantial cash infusion. Real change needs to be bought and paid for. Unless this company gets more cash, it can only afford to do what it has been doing. In very frank terms, what it has been doing has not been working in a way that delivers equity appreciation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

SUMMARY

MannKind remains a speculative play that is to the advantage of active traders. The company has some possible binary events on the horizon that are both positive and negative. Management hinted at an international deal in Q2, and that will deliver a pop when it is announced (regardless of the deal details). The details of the deal will play out after the initial pop. If this company can somehow get a substantial sum of money from such a deal, it would really boost the stock. The risk side involves whether the company is going to dilute, and if so by how much. Adding to the risk is Q2 sales and the pace at which growth happens. With the stock at about $1.70, there is about $0.20 of downside risk (assuming that the wheels do not fall off) and about $0.50 of upside (assuming that there is small positives in the news front). If it breaks below $1.50, look out. If it breaks above $2.25, it would have to be on great news. Stay Tuned!

