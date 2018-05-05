Celgene Beats The Street On Earnings, But Big Worry Was Ozanimod

Celgene (CELG) was under a lot of pressure to put up a good earnings report. After one of its lead pipeline drugs, Ozanimod, got a snub from the FDA recently, the company needed to put some good news onto the proverbial table. On its Q1 conference call, the company was able to calm the waters by offering up a beat on both profit and revenue.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

Before addressing the elephant in the room that is Ozanimod, let's look at the numbers. Celgene reported Q1 total net product sales of $3,531 million, an increase of 20% on a year-over-year basis. The company delivered a profit of $846 million, or $1.10 per share. These numbers are the types of numbers that would typically have impressed the street and sent the stock to higher levels. Instead, this good news served to soften the negative news about its MS drug Ozanimod.

The numbers were good enough for management to shift its 2018 revenue guidance from a range of $14.4-$14.8 billion to the high end of that range. This move expresses some confidence by management, but without the Ozanimod overhang, I doubt that the company would have shifted it at all.

Management also highlighted that the completion of the Juno Therapeutics acquisition would strengthen both its pipeline and capabilities during the course of the year.

Overall, the company had a good earnings report, which begs the question of how and why the company made such a costly error on the submission of Ozanimod, ultimately causing a delay of about 1 year.

THE OZANIMOD ISSUE

Give management credit for addressing this matter head on. The explanation offered by the company has plausibility, so it may not translate into as big a negative as outlined by management, but, and this is a big but, the delay does give a big assist to competitor Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) with its competing drug Etrasimod. That drug is getting ready to enter phase 3 trials itself.

According to management, the company has made significant progress in the last 2 months on Ozanimod. The company has met with the FDA, developed a strategy to address the FDA concerns, and seems keen on getting a new NDA filed in Q1 of 2017. That boils down to a delay of about 1 year. The company states that it is already progressing on getting the required data and has additionally taken the steps to meet with the EMA in Europe.

From an investor's perspective, the Ozanimod delay is frustrating, but a hurdle that a company the size of Celgene can navigate. What investors in Celgene should be very keen on is how Ozanimod stacks up against Arena's Etrasimod and the fact that a one-year delay in getting to market could mean that the window of opportunity is not as wide as it once was. Arena is being very aggressive in comparing its candidate to Ozanimod and stating that their drug may be best in class. Certainly whether or not that is the case can be debated, but analysts are already looking at the comparisons closely. At this stage, Arena is not chasing an indication for MS, so there is still a very compelling opportunity with Ozanimod.

Arena has not partnered its drug yet, and as a small pharma would not be able to compete as strongly as a big pharma against Celgene. At the moment, that is an advantage for Celgene. Investors in Celgene would be wise to pay attention to Arena, monitor its Q3 trial, and follow whether or not a big pharma player steps up. It is one thing to compete against an upstart with less cash and another to compete against a giant. For the time being, what is happening at Arena is not really denting Celgene's prospects, but in pharma things can shift on a dime.

Summary

Celgene is a stable company that has had a rough 6 months. Big companies that are well managed can usually afford to recover from a stumble here or there. Just 6 months ago this was a $140 stock. These days it trades in the $80s. In my mind, the company's stock is trading near the bottom and there are no more shoes that will be dropped. It is now time for Celgene to build back the trust of investors. That will take at least a couple of quarters of numbers like we saw in Q1. There is a play here with limited downside risk and a slow potential upside gain. In my opinion, there is still a cloud over the head of Ozanimod that will not disappear until the new data sets are in and positive. They key with a Celgene play is patience. Stay Tuned!

