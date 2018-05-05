Swipe Left On Facebook's Dating Expedition

Overall, despite the hype for the service, it is likely to be of minimal impact to Facebook's current trajectory and the other tailwinds and headwinds affecting it.

The only real benefit could be in increased user activity and as a new advertising outlet for Facebook, which the dating service has some potential in possibly doing.

Even if the service is successful, its actual benefit to Facebook's earnings potential seems minimal at best. In greater likelihood, Facebook become another player in an already extremely competitive space.

While Facebook may be competitive in the online dating space, it likely will face many barriers centering around data privacy and the service being too close to one's personal base.

Facebook recently announced it would be imminently entering the online dating sector, sending current industry leader Match Group's stock plummeting and the other many services into great worry.

This past Tuesday Facebook (FB) announced at its F8 conference that it will be imminently creating and rolling out a dating function on its website, officially competing directly with the wide array of online dating services out there, including current giants such as the Match Group (MTCH), Bumble, and the dozens of other ones out there.

Facebook's expansion into the online dating arena is unlikely to be a big booster for the company due to the already fierce competition in the arena, the potential distance users may wish to have between their Facebook profile and their online dating activities, and the low earnings and revenue impact on Facebook's bottom line even such a successful service would have.

Facebook remains on an overall growth trajectory, with a still uncertain impact from the variety of regulatory and competitive headwinds that may increasingly face it. This 'Facebook Dating' service may seem peculiar, but it's likely to be of little consequence to the company's future.

Too Close For Comfort

Online dating is nowadays a big industry and growing. Public attitudes, acceptance, and use of online dating has grown rapidly over the past decade to almost common acceptance, particularly among Millennials as apps such as the Match Group's Tinder have skyrocketed.

In fact, it is estimated that about 30% of those aged 18 to 29 are current active users of online dating apps or websites, with another 31% having previously used them.

(Figure: "Share of internet users in the United States who have used online dating sites or apps as of April 2017, by age group," Source: Statista)

And it's not just public acceptance and user activity, but user activity that pays. The Match Group had a total average of about 7.044 million paying subscribers in late 2017, resulting in its revenue of over $1.330 billion for the year.

At first glance, it seems that it almost would be sensible for Facebook to venture into online dating. After all, many dating applications at the moment link to their users' Facebook accounts for both identity verification and matching purposes.

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself said at the F8 conference announcement, Facebook has over 200 million users right now who affirmatively state they are "single" on the platform.

It is undoubtedly a bold and counter-intuitive move just weeks after the worst of the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and in the midst of another scandal in which a Facebook employee was just dismissed for potentially accessing user data for "stalking," and apparently more employees in the past have been dismissed for examining user data they were not supposed to be, although it remains unclear due to seemingly strict Facebook non-disclosures and a lack of significant comment by the company on such matters.

Match Group certainly reacted negatively to it, dropping like a rock in response to the news this past week while Facebook itself only rallied a tiny bit.

The announced platform also seems to put some distance between users and their dating profile, such as by allowing users to essentially wall off their dating ventures on Facebook from their regular friends list and the public eye, rather venturing essentially into a 'dating dimension' level of Facebook.

Even with such a wall, however, users may be wary to so closely connect their dating activities with their Facebook profile. Facebook profiles are not the come-and-go profiles on dating websites that are generally made precisely to be very easy to delete.

Rather, the whole structure of Facebook, as well as its terms of use policies, encourages one profile that remains relatively firm and constant.

Online dating has largely been able to avoid the worry of spurned interests by making it very easy to "unmatch" or "block" users, or even to not provide an entire personal bio to users one is connected and interacting with.

By using one's Facebook profile directly as a dating profile, it may be a step too far for users who, even with strong actual "walls" of separation created by Facebook, may feel it's too close to their regular personal lives for comfort.

Facebook's recent data mishaps do not help, as dating messages are very sensitive personal information that still-jolted users may not be comfortable engaging fully in, and thus making the service ineffective.

A Successful 'Facebook Dating' Would Barely Make A Difference in Facebook's Bottom Line

Ok, let's assume that the 'Facebook Dating' service, or whatever it will be called, is launched successfully and is able to capture an active slice of Facebook's massive user network and activity that remains its core moat and strength.

Let's look at the current frontrunner titan in the online dating industry, the Match Group.

Match Group, with multiple big-brand name platforms ranging from Tinder to OkCupid to Match.com to many others, brought in about $1.330 billion in revenue in the 2017 calendar year and $355.977 billion in net income from operations, with eventually $350.327 million in total net income for shareholders.

In contrast, in the 2017 calendar year, Facebook brought in over $40.653 billion in revenue and over $20.203 billion in net income from operations, with an eventual $15.934 billion in net income to shareholders.

Even if we assume that Facebook grew immediately to the entire size of the decades of operations from the various component websites of Match Group and completely displaced the company, adding Match Group's revenue and net income to Facebook's bottom line would merely increase it by 3.27% in revenue and 1.73% in net income, respectively.

That is about as "drop in the bucket" as you can get, and that isn't even accounting for the fact that Facebook will likely take time to get the subscriber interest comparable to Match Group, and that it likely will face very fierce and serious competition from not only Match Group's properties but also the variety of other dating services out there, some of which cater to particular styles and may not overlap as directly with Facebook's seemingly "general dating" rollout.

It is possible Facebook will monetize the dating service in a different way, such as using it as another way to put advertisements out there and increase user activity and loyalty to the platform.

Furthermore, it is possible that Facebook may face greater efficiencies of scale than Match Group, and that its cost of operations for the service may be a bit lower than Match Group's due to already having much of the content review, data storage and processing, and software development infrastructure.

Nonetheless, at the moment, it appears that Facebook faces an uphill battle in an already-crowded and tough-margin sub-sector.

Conclusion

Facebook is undoubtedly exploring ways to both renew and expand its platform, such as with the increasingly successful Facebook Watch platform that is already competing with serious content streamers.

However, 'Facebook Dating' is no Facebook Watch, with the monetization potential and likely user activity impact far diminished.

A Facebook dating service may similarly be a real competitor and disrupting force in the online dating industry, but as an actual boon to Facebook's bottom line itself, its value is more questionable, with likely benefits only from perhaps increased user activity and as a new advertising outlet.

Facebook continues to face a mix of strong tailwinds and headwinds whose exact resolution remains uncertain. Yet, this online dating venture likely will be of little difference to the company's future, even if it is successful.

