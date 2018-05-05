Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

The Trump administration has delayed a decision about whether to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the EU, Canada and Mexico until June 1, giving key allies a reprieve as the countries carry out further negotiations. The Iran deal is also on watch. Crude prices rose after Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu made a presentation claiming Tehran was lying about its nuclear capabilities, raising expectations the U.S would pull out of the accord.

Tuesday:

Amid expectations of upcoming rate hikes, the dollar has broken into positive territory for the year. The move higher came ahead of this week's Fed meeting and jobs report, two events that are likely to define its near-term fate. May Day holidays in many centers across Asia and Europe also meant trading was sparser than usual overnight, although the "Sell in May" theme seemed to hit traders in the U.S., with stock index futures dipping ahead of the bell.

Wednesday:

"Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to run near the Fed’s symmetric 2% objective over the medium term," said the FOMC in its policy statement. While the committee left the Fed Funds rate unchanged at 1.5-1.75%, it continues to expect further gradual hikes. Bond yields were mostly unchanged following the news.

Thursday:

Trade talks between the U.S. and China began as reports surfaced on American demands in the negotiations. The U.S. requested China reduce the bilateral trade deficit by at least $200B by the end of 2020, as well as halting all government support for advanced technologies. Chinese officials believed the proposal was "unfair," according to sources at the WSJ.

Friday:

April non-farm payrolls added 164K, below the consensus estimate for an increase of ~190K, although March's increase was revised to 132K from 103K; average hourly earnings rose 0.2%, as expected; and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% vs. 4.0% consensus and 4.1% in March.