Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Apple hit an all-time intraday high and closed 3.9% higher after Warren Buffett said he had bought an additional 75M shares during Q1, sparking the S&P tech sector to a 2% gain. The major stock market indexes rallied after weaker than expected U.S. wage growth helped calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation. The strong showing was not enough to offset weekly losses for the Dow and S&P, as each fell 0.2%, while the Nasdaq recorded a 1.2% gain for the week. Check out Seeking Alpha's latest Stocks to Watch article for a preview of next week's action.
Economy
Monday:
The Trump administration has delayed a decision about whether to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the EU, Canada and Mexico until June 1, giving key allies a reprieve as the countries carry out further negotiations. The Iran deal is also on watch. Crude prices rose after Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu made a presentation claiming Tehran was lying about its nuclear capabilities, raising expectations the U.S would pull out of the accord.
Tuesday:
Amid expectations of upcoming rate hikes, the dollar has broken into positive territory for the year. The move higher came ahead of this week's Fed meeting and jobs report, two events that are likely to define its near-term fate. May Day holidays in many centers across Asia and Europe also meant trading was sparser than usual overnight, although the "Sell in May" theme seemed to hit traders in the U.S., with stock index futures dipping ahead of the bell.
Wednesday:
"Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to run near the Fed’s symmetric 2% objective over the medium term," said the FOMC in its policy statement. While the committee left the Fed Funds rate unchanged at 1.5-1.75%, it continues to expect further gradual hikes. Bond yields were mostly unchanged following the news.
Thursday:
Trade talks between the U.S. and China began as reports surfaced on American demands in the negotiations. The U.S. requested China reduce the bilateral trade deficit by at least $200B by the end of 2020, as well as halting all government support for advanced technologies. Chinese officials believed the proposal was "unfair," according to sources at the WSJ.
Friday:
April non-farm payrolls added 164K, below the consensus estimate for an increase of ~190K, although March's increase was revised to 132K from 103K; average hourly earnings rose 0.2%, as expected; and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% vs. 4.0% consensus and 4.1% in March.
Stocks
Monday:
Capping four years of on-and-off talks, Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have agreed to merge under a $26B all-stock deal, valuing the combined company at $146B. With 127M customers, the group will be a more formidable competitor to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T), but regulatory approval may be challenging as it would leave the U.S. with three major wireless firms instead of four
Tuesday:
As the closely watched "vertical merger" case wrapped up in court, Judge Richard Leon indicated that he could be considering a decision that wasn’t a clear approval or blocking of AT&T's (T) Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal. He asked about the possibility of imposing a remedy, like saying the $85B acquisition could go forward if the companies sell a particular asset. A decision should come on June 12.
Wednesday:
Apple shares rose more than 3% premarket as the iPhone X and services segment had their best quarter ever. The combination drove total revenue up 16% to $61.1B in the latest period, while profit soared 25% to $13.8B, its highest level for a March quarter. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) also flexed its financial muscle with a record $100B stock buyback plan.
Thursday:
Tesla remained under pressure in premarket trade, with shares down 4.5%, following an atypical performance by Elon Musk on an earnings conference call. He called certain questions over capital spending, reservations and margins on the "boring" and on the "dry side," even as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) beat estimates and expected positive cash flow sometime in Q3. Model 3 production hit a run rate of 2,270 in April and recorded three consecutive weeks at over 2K.
Friday:
Berkshire Hathaway bought 75M additional Apple (AAPL) shares in Q1, with Warren Buffett outlining that the company "earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the U.S." The announcement, which comes ahead of Berkshire's (BRK.A, BRK.B) annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, brings its total stake in the tech giant to 240.3M shares worth $42.5B.