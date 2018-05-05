Frontier Communications: Playing The Turnaround

Frontier Communications (FTR) is trending higher after years of declines. Over the past few quarters, a number of its consumer initiatives and cost synergies led to bottom-line improvements. This should further aid its balance sheet, as debt payments become more manageable. Its share price spiked higher following earnings, signaling a major trend reversal. I am buying stock in the name.

Price Action

FTR's share price has declined significantly in recent years due to weakening bottom-line results, as well as an unsustainable increase in its debt load. Its most recent earnings call however showed that management was getting better control of its operations, improving both its bottom line and balance sheet. Since the financial crisis, FTR's share price has been in a strong trend lower.

It formed a bottoming pattern over the last few months, and broke out significantly higher following the strong quarterly results. The $9 level had acted as strong resistance the last few years, which it broke out above this week. Due to the company's beaten down position after years of selling, FTR could continue to trend higher in coming years, especially as its fundamental operations improve. I'm buying stock in the name.

Fundamental Narrative

FTR's share price is reversing higher as it improves its consumer operations, while also managing its debt expenses. The company provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. FTR also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services.

Main goals management put forward in recent earnings calls were to improve customer retention, enhance the customer experience, while maintaining momentum and attracting new customers. For the most part, management looks to be making good on the strategic plans they put forth. Over the most recent quarter, revenue came in at $2.2 billion, which included a sequential increase in consumer revenue. They also had another sequential improvement in customer churn to 1.94% and consumer ARPC was very strong, according to its earnings call. Success in improving retention of customers at contract expiration, while also being diligent and disciplined in managing the customer experience, aided in the strong consumer performance.

Net income was a positive $20 million, which was its first positive net income result since fourth quarter 2014. FTR continues to execute on expense management, despite seasonal headwinds. The company has attained approximately $275 million in annualized cost synergies and remains on track to achieve its $350 million annualized run rate cost synergy target by the end of Q2 2018, according to its earnings call.

Investors looked favorably upon the company's recent earnings call as a number of significant milestones were achieved over the quarter. For example, management achieved a positive CTF FiOS broadband net addition of 5,000, which was largely driven by another sequential improvement in gross additions and a slight seasonal increase in CTF FiOS broadband churn, according to management.

Within CTF copper markets, FTR saw improvement in copper broadband gross and net adds. For the last three consecutive quarters the company has seen stronger quarterly net additions than this business delivered over the two years prior to its ownership, signaling synergies are gaining traction. The investments being made in capabilities and operations are beginning to yield meaningful improvements to results, according to the earnings call.

Total consumer broadband subscribers declined by 31,000 over the last quarter, which is a 19,000 unit improvement from the Q4 net adds, with further initiatives underway for improvements, mostly weighted toward the second half of 2018.

Customer churn and CTF gross additions improved over the last year. Underlying these results has been management's focus on improving operations, which benefits both the consumer and the commercial business. FTR achieved a significant reduction in repair ticket volumes since the CTF acquisition, reflecting its success at improving resolution of issues on the first customer call.

A number of new initiatives enacted over the last few months drove a 30-second reduction in call handle time in its call centers, as well as improved accuracy and outcomes. The 30 second reduction improves customer satisfaction, helps reduce churn, reduces cost and frees resources to address other customer matters, according to management. Its call center development initiatives are standardizing the capabilities of its customer service representatives, resulting in greater consistency of the customer experience.

Alongside improving operations and synergies, FTR amended its credit agreement in January 2018, moving to a first lien net leverage ratio maintenance test. These amendments provide greater operating flexibility, ensuring the company has a runway as they execute its operational improvements. Additionally, in March, FTR issued $1.6 billion aggregate principal amount of second lien secured notes due 2026. The proceeds were used along with cash on hand to repurchase $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of notes due in 2020 and 2021.

Upcoming unsecured maturities are manageable when compared to its operating free cash flow guidance of $800 million for the year. FTR has $491 million of bonds coming due in Q4 2018, $404 million in 2019, $227 million in 2020 and $309 million in 2021. This signals that the company has ample liquidity, as well as the runway, to realize the potential of its strategic plan.

Below is a chart of the company's revenue and earnings per share. Over the last decade, revenue remained solidly higher, while its EPS declined. Due to a number of cost synergies, and general operating efficiency in recent years, FTR has begun to stabilize its bottom-line declines. As management gets better control of its operations, both top- and bottom-line results should improve in coming years, allowing FTR to similarly strengthen its balance sheet. This should drive investor optimism, leading to share price gains.

Conclusion

