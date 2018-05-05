Gold Could Benefit From Credit Problems

With U.S. Treasury yields rising and the dollar strengthening, gold has been under pressure of late. There has been no lack of geopolitical worries for gold, yet the yellow metal’s currency component has been standing in the way of making a rally attempt. However, a potentially major crack in the edifice of an otherwise strong economic outlook has appeared in recent days. In this report we’ll discuss this credit-related development and how it could - if it deteriorates further - spark flight-to-safety demand for gold. We'll also examine gold's immediate-term technical picture, which remains unsettled in the face of continued dollar strength.

In April, a sustained rise in the 10-year Treasury yield to 3.0% put pressure on the gold price by making U.S. government bonds appear more attractive compared to non-yielding bullion. Higher U.S. bond yields especially appeal to investors in the eurozone since U.S. Treasuries are yielding far more than European bonds.

Of even greater significance, rising Treasury yields put upward pressure on the U.S. dollar index (below) last month which negatively impacted the price of gold. The strong rally in the dollar index made it next to impossible for gold’s fear component to kick in and take advantage of the growing list of geopolitical worries, including a potential U.S./China trade war, as well as military threats involving North Korea, Syria and Russia.

As we’ll see, though, a new worry has emerged which could far eclipse all the factors mentioned above. A May 3 Bloomberg article drew attention to this potential problem in the credit market. According to the latest monthly survey released by the National Association of Credit Managers, there has been a collapse in the organization’s widely followed Credit Managers’ Index (CMI). The latest index was released April 30 and revealed a sharp decline in one of its components. The component in question is dollar collections, which fell sharply from 59.6 in March to 46.7 in April. This put the dollar collections component of the CMI at its lowest level since early 2009, near the end of the credit crisis.

According to NACM’s chief economist Chris Kuehl, credit conditions are weakening, and while the sharp drop in dollar collections may be an anomaly, there’s no question that the strong U.S. economy has forced many companies to increase their borrowings to keep up with their competitors. Since credit is regarded as the backbone of the corporate economy, any further signs of sustained weakness in the credit outlook could easily dent both investor and consumer confidence in the intermediate term. This in turn would presumably serve as a strong incentive for investors to turn to gold for safety-related reasons.

Along those lines, Bloomberg noted that the Institute of International Finance stated last month that U.S. non-financial corporate debt rose to $14.5 trillion in 2017, an increase of $810 billion from 2016 and a figure that equates to 72 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (a post-crisis high). With approximately 60 percent of the debt increase resulting from new bank loan creation, any additional rise in interest rates could put serious pressure on borrowers. The trouble that creditors seem to be having in collecting debt (if the latest Credit Managers’ Index is any indication) could therefore become at some point a hindrance to the economy.

Granted the above is a worst-case scenario based on what could be an anomalous CMI reading, but if credit conditions continue to deteriorate in the coming months it would almost certainly bode well for gold’s intermediate-term outlook - just as it did in 2009. To that end, it will be important that we continue to closely monitor conditions in the corporate bond market. Shown here is the daily graph of the iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED) which reflects those conditions to a large extent. Additional deterioration of the CRED chart would serve as a warning sign that investors would not be able to ignore (as they have heretofore).

Our primary concern right now, though, is the immediate-term (1-4 week) technical condition of the gold market. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my gold trading vehicle, has found temporary support above its 200-day moving average as can be seen in the following graph. With IAU still very near its 200-day MA and threatening to break under it, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook is still in question for gold and the gold ETF. Accordingly, gold investors won’t be able to breathe a sigh of relief until IAU rallies enough to get some distance away from the underlying 200-day MA.

Also of concern is the fact that IAU remains under its dominant immediate-term trend line, the 15-day moving average. Under the rules of my technical trading discipline, a two-day higher close above the 15-day MA is needed for the gold ETF to confirm a bottom, along with a reversal of the dollar’s immediate-term uptrend. Until that happens investors should remain defensive since the immediate-term trend still technically favors the bears.

For now I continue to recommend that short-term traders remain in cash after the latest weakness in the gold price. We exited a conservative trading position in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) on Apr. 23 after our technical trading discipline confirmed an exit signal. IAU remains below its 15-day moving average but is still above the $12.50 level – the lower boundary of a 3-month trading range. Until IAU confirms a renewed immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal as mentioned in the paragraph above, traders should keep their powder dry and avoid new long commitments.

