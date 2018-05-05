Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Ready To Break Out Of Its $7 Trading Range

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) recently updated its former "ARO-Lung1" program while scheduling a preclinical data presentation for May 21st. This candidate is one of Arrowhead's most promising candidates and has no partnership associated with it at this time, which means huge potential upside once clinical trials start up hopefully before the end of 2018. Arrowhead's upcoming earnings call should clarify the timing of upcoming events for this and its other candidates, including when its upcoming investor meeting featuring its former "ARO-Lung1" candidate will happen. With clear pipeline catalysts for its candidates in the back half of 2018, Arrowhead also still has an upcoming potential pipeline progression announcement and milestone payment from its collaboration partner Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that management has stated it expects to come sometime in 2018, with the update already featured on the company's pipeline on its webpage. The $7 trading range has been a very hard range for Arrowhead to break free of in the past, but that might change very soon if it can get investors and institutions as excited about the company's future prospects as I am.

Arrowhead grabbed my attention, along with other investors, by officially changing the name of their former ARO-Lung1 candidate to a more specific ARO-ENaC more inline with the candidate's official target. Investors finally got a target lined up which turned out to be the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit (αENaC) for a possible treatment for cystic fibrosis. This big unveiling led to a nice run for the stock, which had been recently trading under the magic $7 a share number that seems to help define the value of the stock both in the past under the failed ARC platform of 2016 due to safety concerns, and more recently under its new TRiM platform.

The recent jump in share price comes with greater understanding to one of Arrowhead's premier potential candidates, and means this candidate does not yet have a collaboration partner. According to WebMD, cystic fibrosis is a slowly progressive genetic disorder that often causes chronic lung damage, which eventually results in life-threatening complications. It has no known cure and treatments might have some short-term benefits, but long-term effects are often unclear. It currently affects about 1/3000 newborns amongst people of Northern European ancestry.

The foreshadowing of the ARO-ENaC update comes as Arrowhead's earnings call is right around the corner, scheduled for May 8th after the market's close. This will be a chance for the company to give additional details about new pipeline progressions as well as potentially setting a date for this summer's upcoming investor presentation dedicated to the company's "golden goose" ARO-ENaC. This summer investor meeting can focus on the data revealed from the company's upcoming preclinical presentation on May 21st at the American Thoracic Society's 2018 International Conference in San Diego. It also will be an opportune time to get an update on the candidate's entry into official clinical trials potentially by the end of 2018.

The company's financial situation at this time is pretty secure with quarterly spends around $17 million and a current liquidity position at the end of Q4 of a little over $50 million. Arrowhead has shown the ability to easily raise additional funds as its latest equity offering in January was oversubscribed and raised over $50 million in additional funds for the company which resulted in a very short-term dip in the company's stock price. This brought the company's cash position up over $100 million at the beginning of the year which should be enough to get the company into 2019 before it might need to look for further funding.

While the company continues to actively progress its pipeline of candidates, a big upward movement in the stock could happen at any time over the course of 2018 if and when Amgen Inc. decides to formally progress AMG-890 into clinical studies. Mere vague mentions of this collaboration drug in previous Amgen presentations have resulted in 20%-plus moves in Arrowhead's stock as the market would see this as further validation of Arrowhead's science. Arrowhead has went so far as to even update its webpage pipeline to show AMO-890's progression although no official announcement has yet hit the newswire. Management has stated in previous conference calls that it expects this announcement to officially come sometime in 2018. The farther we get into 2018, the closer we get to this upcoming announcement, which might be enough by itself to move Arrowhead's stock out of the $7 range for the foreseeable future, especially if it includes a lucrative milestone payment along with it.

Arrowhead's recent renaming of its ARO-ENaC candidate has stirred up some investor awareness as the company's earnings call and initial data reveal are right around the corner. Arrowhead is setting the stage for its big summer investor meeting dedicated to this candidate, which might be the company's best prospective candidate. With its cash position secure and potential milestone payments likely coming soon in 2018, Arrowhead looks to be in a good position to put its $7 trading range in the rearview mirror. I continue to have an oversized position in Arrowhead and will look to possibly add to it again if the stock dips under $7 a share as the back half of 2018 might add a lot of momentum to the stock if things progress like the company is hoping. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARWR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.