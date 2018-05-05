Venture Capital Deals Of The Week: New Fund, Tech Company Take On Amazon's Alexa

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

New funds: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Ventures launched a $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) launched a fund of unknown size to answer to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa Fund and benefit its Assistant.

Fund name change: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) becomes M12 with the number representing the number of letters in the word “entrepreneur.”

Alexa alternative: Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) led a $100M round in voice recognition company SoundHound. Other participants included Hyundai, Orange (NYSE:ORAN), and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). The investments were all strategic, and the round brought total funding up to $215M.

SoundHound created the voice recognition platform Houndify that can work in any platform to provide a neutral alternative to Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. SoundHound has collected voice data for over a decade to help build its recognition engine and has opened that tech up to developers for use.

Wedding planning: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) participated in a $100M round for wedding planning startup Zola. The deal values the company at about $600M, according to a Bloomberg source. The round included Lightspeed, Thrive Capital, and Canvas Ventures and brought total funding up to $140M.

Zola runs an online wedding registry that lets couple see the gifts purchased before delivery, which allows the couple to swap out gifts before arrival to avoid returns. The company recently added guest list and web building tools to its services. Zola plans to use the funding to expand its employee count from 110 to 150 by year’s end and to ramp up marketing through TV ads.

Competition: XO Group (NYSE:XOXO), a wedding planning website and marketplace that has roughly the same valuation as Zola.

Progressive messaging platform: GV and Salesforce Ventures participated in a $30M Series B funding round for P2P messaging platform Hustle. Insight Venture led the round and its managing director Hilary Gosher will join Hustle’s board. The round brought total funding up to $42.

The grassroots messaging app grew its annual revenue run rate by 20x in 15 months to over $10M by only catering to Democratic and progressive-leaning activists and marketers. Marketers can send mass texts to thousands of supporter customers one at a time, which facilitates a more personal interaction and higher conversion rates. Over 85M conversations have started through Hustle, according to the company.

Hustle plans to use the funding for scaling and engineer to expand into new verticals.

Ophthalmic treatments: Lilly Asia Ventures (NYSE:LLY) led a $25M round in Avedro, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and med device company. Other participants included OrbiMed Advisors, InterWest Partners, and HealthQuest Capital.

Avedro plans to use the funds to invest in product development, clinical studies, and commercialization efforts. The company develops corneal remodeling products that link to medical devices for the treatment of corneal ectasia, keratoconus, and refractive correction to provide an alternative choice to glasses or contacts.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.