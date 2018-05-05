Travelport's (TVPT) CEO Gordon Wilson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:29 AM ET

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2018, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Gordon Wilson - President and CEO

Bernard Bot - CFO

Majid Nazir - VP, IR

Analysts

John King - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Matthew Broome - Cowen and Company

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank

Adam Hackel - Imperial Capital

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Dan Wasiolek - Morningstar

Thank you, Cole, and good morning, everyone. Many thanks for joining us on our first quarter 2018 earnings call. Earlier this morning, we issued an earnings press release, which together with a slide presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on our Web site at ir.travelport.com.

Following the completion of today's call, a replay will also be available on our Web site where it will remain for a period of one year. Participating today is Gordon Wilson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bernard Bot, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to highlight that throughout today's call, we’ll discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our earnings press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, you’ll find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures with comparable GAAP measures as required by the SEC.

I'd also like to remind participants that the following discussions and responses to your questions reflect management’s views only as of today, and will include forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on today’s conference call. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results are included in today’s press release and our filings with the SEC.

So with that introduction now concluded, let me now hand the call over to Gordon.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you, Maj. Hello, everyone. It’s a pleasure to welcome you this morning to our first quarter 2018 results presentation. I’m going to start by going through the highlights of the quarter before turning the call over to our CFO, Bernard Bot, who will provide you with an overview with the principal drivers of our performance across the business. I’m then going to come back to address how we’re progressing against our strategy and provide you with a forward look before we take your questions.

So starting with Slide 4. We’ve enjoyed a strong start to the year. In fact, we are ahead of our expectations at this early stage in the year. As you recall from our 2017 full year earnings commentary, in 2018, we plan to overcome the loss of a large account based in the Pacific to other customer wins, largely in faster-growing market segments and faster-growing countries. This will result in a story of two halves for our business, as we largely lap the agency loss in the first half and our new business ramps up more in the second half.

Overall, our quarter one net revenue at $678 million increased by 4% year-over-year. This is an encouraging start as it includes 5 percentage points of impact from the travel agency loss. Furthermore, it also includes the headwind of one less working day in quarter 1, 2018 compared to last year, given where the Easter holiday fell. And both indicate our underlying revenue growth to be sound.

Similarly, whilst adjusted EBITDA declined by 9% year-over-year to $154 million, this was ahead of the expectation we gave investors of $150 million. Excluding the impact of the travel agency loss, our adjusted EBITDA is actually flat year-over-year in the quarter, which we’d expect at this start of the cycle as we ramp up our new wins with the attendant cost of doing so.

Following adjusted EBITDA, our adjusted net income decreased by 15% to $55 million with depreciation, amortization and tax more or less flat with interest down by 17%. Our diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.44 for the quarter.

From a source of revenue perspective, we have stable Air revenue in quarter one and our Air market share was flat quarter-on-quarter, demonstrating that we are indeed overcoming the volume and revenue impact of the account loss that I mentioned, while Beyond Air revenues meanwhile grew by 22%.

Within Beyond Air, we had a standout performance from our eNett virtual payments subsidiary which grew its revenues by 81%, largely as a result of ramping up its share of wallet with several of our large online travel agency customers in Europe and in Asia.

Geographically, we continue to grow nicely in some of world’s fastest growing travel economies with 6% revenue growth in our international regions. This was driven by strong Air and Beyond Air revenue growth in Asia and Europe, but we also achieved Air market share growth of nearly 120 basis points year-over-year.

Our industry-leading content alongside fastest search response times and the progressive implementation of our next generation of APIs has resulted in our online travel agency volumes growing at twice the market rate this quarter.

And last but by no means least, we completed a comprehensive debt refinancing in March of this year resulting in longer-term maturities on our term loans with a better interest rate margin, diversified funding sources to an eight-year senior secured bond and therefore lower exposure to variable interest rates. There was no overall change to our level of indebtedness.

So altogether, I’m pleased and encouraged with the start to the year and our overall pipeline of signed new business remained strong, supporting the progressive ramp-up of growth in 2018 that I spoke about when we reported our full year 2017 results in February this year.

And with that, I’d like to hand over to Bernard for some detail on the quarter before I return to discuss our strategic execution and outlook.

Bernard Bot

Thank you, Gordon. Hello, everyone. Let me go through the drivers of our first quarter trading performance before moving to our usual analysis of the summarized financials.

Starting with Slide 6. Our Travel Commerce Platform delivered revenue growth of 5% in the quarter, inclusive of a 5 percentage point impact from the Pacific-based travel agency loss. This strong performance was a result of a combination of good market growth, share gains in Europe and global OTAs more generally and the performance of eNett.

Reported segments, which comprised air, hotel, car and other travel bookings, were modestly down, absorbing 5 percentage points of impact from the travel agency loss. Spreading out our revenue growth by channel, Air was flat but up 6% excluding the travel agency loss.

Beyond Air revenue was up 22% driven by unit revenue growth of 81%. eNett’s growth included a currency benefit of around 16 percentage points. Excluding eNett, Beyond Air revenue was stable inclusive of a headwind from the travel agency loss. Hotel room nights were up 2% and car rental days were up 11%. Hospitality segment attachment was stable due to the larger share of volume growth from Air-only OTAs.

And last, our Technology Services business declined 12% in the quarter. This was as anticipated due to the sale of our Indian development operation, IGTS, in April last year. This mass growth into services we provide to Delta and Emirates. You may recall that the sale of IGTS was part of series of successfully deliberate improvements that we made to our operating model in technology last year. All-in-all, our net revenue for the quarter increased by 4%.

Looking geographically, the United States, which makes up just under a quarter of our revenue showed slight revenue growth off a modest decline in segments. With several recent wins in the corporate and online space, together with the renewal of Priceline, we are well positioned for growth here.

Our international business, which collectively represents three-quarter of our platform, grew revenue at 6% absorbing 7 percentage points of impact from the travel agency loss. As you can see from the bottom right table on this slide, higher-yielding international segments declined 1%, which included 8 percentage points of impact from the travel agency loss. This performance reflects share gains at several major industry customers in Asia and Europe, in particular.

Taking the regions in turn, Asia-Pacific revenue was down 6% but up 16% excluding the travel agency loss. In Asia, on a stand-alone basis, that is excluding the Pacific, our revenue growth was 25% and this includes double-digit percentage growth in Air. Our volumes in India continued to ramp, particularly with Yatra, MakeMyTrip and Cleartrip leading us to achieve double-digit segment growth in the quarter.

Europe was our fastest growing region, with revenue up 21% on a 9% increase in segments. Segment growth was driven by Air share gains in Western Europe with outperformance in several countries, including Greece, UK, Netherlands, Germany, France and Spain. Gains would have been higher, but for softness in Russia.

Latin America and Canada, revenue grew 4% from segment growth of 2% and we continue to increase our Air share in several countries within the region. Finally, Middle East and Africa showed a 5% decline in revenue. This included 11 percentage points of negative impact on growth due to high comparators.

To remind you, we called out in the first quarter of last year that revenue in Middle East and Africa included $9 million or 11 percentage points in relation to revenue that was previously deferred.

Segment growth of 2% in Middle East and Africa represented our third consecutive quarter of segment growth in the region. We are seeing a significant increase in online travel businesses operating within this region which bodes well for our future success here.

To close out this slide on revenue, a brief accounting update on our evaluation of the impact of new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606. Effective January 1, 2018, Travelport has adopted this standard using the modified retrospective transition method. To cut a long story short, the impact on the quarter was a decrease in net revenue of less than 1 million.

On the next slide, we show what happened to our net revenue minus commissions. Commissions in this analysis include the amortization of customer loyalty payments, which are agency commissions paid upfront at the inception or modification of contracts.

The bridge starts from the first quarter 2017, which is then rebased to a conference [ph] disposal of IGTS and the prior year recognition of revenue previously deferred in the Middle East and Africa I just mentioned. The chart then shows the impact of the large travel agency loss.

Excluding these factors, net revenue less commissions grew around 3%. Looking at this in more detail, there was a positive contribution from our payments business, so bear in mind that this has a lower margin compared to the core distribution business. The core business itself saw positive impact from volume and mix. Moreover, our pricing strength exceeded what were normal levels of rate inflation in our travel distribution costs.

As we ramp our Air and non-Air volumes in the next quarters, we expect the contribution from this part of the business to expand further. Finally, the impact of foreign exchange movements on the retranslation of revenue commissions was a net headwind.

Turning to Slide 8 and the top half of our summarized income statement. I’ve already described the underlying movements in net revenue and commissions. Summarizing, the largest single driver of commission growth was the strong performance of eNett with the remainder resulting from FX, channel mix and normal levels of rate inflation in our travel distribution costs. In the quarter, technology costs were down 9% positively impacted by the sale of IGTS along with benefits of improvements in our technology operating model.

SG&A costs as expected was slightly higher than our normal run rate for the quarter. Increases in headcount, merit and vacation accruals represented around half of the SG&A movement, as we continue to invest in our platforms’ performance. Taken together, SG&A and technology expenses increased by 3.4% and this is in line with normal levels of cost inflation and indicative of the run rate for the full year.

You can, therefore, see that adjusted EBITDA decreased by 9% to 154 million inclusive of 9 percentage points of impact for the travel agency loss and overcoming further headwinds in relation to seasonal effects and the recognition of revenue previously deferred in the Middle East.

Looking at the year-on-year decline in the adjusted EBITDA percentage from 25.9% to 22.7%, around a third of this was due to travel agency loss, a third to the growth of eNett and the remainder to factors including channel mix and the investments in our platform.

Moving further down, depreciation charges were lower than the typical run rate due to the timing of assets coming into use this year. Amortization of customer loyalty payments was up 3 million in the quarter, reflecting several new account wins and a low comparative from last year.

Overall, we finished the first quarter with adjusted operating income of 93 million, down 13%, whereas GAAP operating income was down 22% to 78 million. Adjustment to GAAP operating income, therefore, totaled just under 60 million. This is higher than the prior year due to a number of factors, including a less favorable movement in the mark-to-market of unrealized FX derivative contracts.

Continuing onto Slide 9, we’ll see the second half of our summarized income statement. In the quarter, our interest expenses decreased by 5 million or 70% primarily due to the benefit from our debt repricing in August last year together with low levels of term loan debt.

As Gordon referenced earlier, we also completed a comprehensive refinancing of our debt in March of this year. The key results of this that we replaced our various debt facilities with 1.4 billion of term loans with extended maturities until March 2025 at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 250 basis points. This is a reduction of 25 basis points compared to the previous margin that we were paying.

In addition, we issued senior secured bonds of 745 million due in March 2026 with a coupon of 6%. All-in-all, we still anticipate our interest expense to be around 110 million in 2018.

Moving down to tax. Our provision for income tax increased slightly to 13 million reflecting the geographical mix of our profits. Effective tax rate for the quarter was 19%, so we continue to expect our full year effective tax rate percentage to be in the low to mid-20s.

Overall, adjusted net income reduced by 15% to 55 million. Adjustment to U.S. GAAP net income totaled 5 million, a 13 million difference to the prior year. This is mainly due to a 10 million net benefit from the release of evaluation allowance on deferred tax assets in the UK and the positive movement in the mark-to-market of our interest rate derivatives.

Turning to Slide 10 and the summary of our cash flow and net debt. Overall, free cash flow decreased by 25 million to 46 million, in line with our expectations and on track for the full year ranges we set out in February.

Looking at the constituent parts; net cash from operations was lower, largely due to lower operating profit along with higher tax and customer loyalty payments. Our capital expenditure and property and equipment for the first quarter was up 13 million. This was as expected and due to a ramp in the innovation and growth investments outlined earlier, which commenced in the second half of last year.

We anticipate the expense to taper off as we go through 2018. Including capital lease repayments, we continue to view total capital expenditures for the year to be the same, if not lower than 2017 as a percentage of revenue.

Looking at uses of free cash flow, except for the usual dividend and capital lease repayments, we incurred expenses related to a debt refinancing which are included in the other line item. We have also provided some supplemental cash flow information in the middle of this slide.

Interest payments were up slightly due to the phasing of payments. For the full year, we continue to anticipate our cash interest payments to be in the region of 100 million. Cash taxes were up 8 million, due to the phasing of payments in the UK.

Customer loyalty payments were up 10 million to 27 million, reflecting new business wins. This is consistent with our plan to deliver stronger growth in the second half of the year. Finally, our net debt reduced by 12 million since year-end, representing a net leverage of 3.6x last 12 months adjusted EBITDA.

With my review now complete, let me hand back to Gordon.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you, Bernard. And I’m now on Slide 12 of our presentation deck. As I mentioned in February, our business continues to prioritize, focus and invest in the three key areas of content leadership, differentiated products and operational excellence. Execution here amongst other examples is characterized by our recently renewed and expanded long-term partnership with Priceline.com in the United States, executed as a testament to our content, the quality of our operations, the speed of our search and our in-market support.

Priceline is an early adopter of our next generation of application programming interfaces or APIs. It is how online agencies connect to us and the vehicle through which we deliver our enhanced content at speed. We also continue to onboard new business across multiple markets, including the faster-growing travel economies of Asia, Latin America and Europe, where we’ve seen tangible share growth this quarter. I mentioned earlier that with online travel agencies, we are currently growing at over twice the market rate globally. And that means that we gained over a 100 basis points of online travel agency share in the first quarter alone.

In Asia, where we’ve enjoyed sustained success in some of the fastest-growing markets in recent times, such as India, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand, we believe we now have a 35% online travel agency market share, and we have runway to grow above 50%. We are also winning in the corporate managed travel space, which is a mainstay of the GDS industry, given the significant complexities around corporate travel management in terms of policy, change and data reporting management.

We recently won G Travel. This is the largest independent travel management company in Scandinavia, which has the scope to expand our share in this region by over 800 basis points. We were also delighted to sign an expanded deal with World Travel, Inc., or WTI, which is the fourth largest independent travel management company in the United States to become their primary GDS provider.

And last week, we announced some important leadership changes in the Americas region, bringing in one of our most successful executives from Europe amongst other changes, as we seek to capitalize on growth with accounts such as Priceline and WTI in the United States, our expanding footprint in Latin America and the opportunities presented to us in Canada.

And the root of our growing success in the marketplace is our continued leadership in airline content distribution, including personalization and merchandizing, whereby we now have over 260 airlines live on our platform with the ability to show and sell their fare families, their ancillaries and other merchandise propositions. Most recent additions were Japan Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, whose new fares families and offers went live on Travelport on the very same day that it went live on their own Web site.

We also recently announced a new agreement with Air France KLM, which includes their use of the so-called private channel, whereby certain agencies the airline contracts with can use all the facilities of the GDS and avoid surcharges from the airlines for their clients. This is similar to the arrangement also in place with us with IAG since the end of last year.

Thinking longer term, we remain the only GDS company to possess IATA Level 3 NDC certification for aggregation, and we are now in the process of rolling out our NDC product roadmap in earnest, including industrializing our capabilities through the incorporation of NDC content into our suite of products for airlines and for travel agencies.

Turning to Beyond Air, which, with revenue growth of 22% in the quarter, remained certainly on track for our target of over $1 billion of revenue from this source of our activities in 2020. While our hotel business has been dampened a little near term by the loss of the account in the Pacific, our strong growth in car rental base continues.

We’ve indeed added 93 new car rental suppliers offering 19,000 rental locations in seven countries through a strategic partnership with a third-party provider. And we’re confident that with some innovative moves in our hotel distribution capabilities, we will see stronger growth in this space as we ramp into the second half of this year.

Mobile continues to grow and operators are differentiating the capability for Travelport, as we enable more of our customers to take a full and active role in this fastest growing region through which to sell and service travel and to engage with the traveler. However, as stated earlier, the standout in Beyond Air this quarter was eNett.

While as Bernard mentioned, there was some 81% year-on-year revenue growth, it was partly assisted by favorable exchange rates. Given sort of the only significant part of our business whose revenues are predominantly non-U. S. dollar-denominated, eNett mainly grew through an acceleration in the gross dollar value transactions settled this quarter compared to a year ago.

Since a great deal of this business growth came from existing OTA or online travel agency customers, expanding the business they put through eNett, we are progressively gaining operating leverage. Those investors know eNett is an intrinsically lower-margin business compared to the rest of operations.

The common threat to our consistent strategic execution is our investment in technologies that are enabling us to differentiate offerings in the marketplace. For example, we believe we’re the first in our industry to actively use a hybrid cloud with intelligent data distribution. Controlling what we do in our own data centers, alongside the public cloud, which in our case is provided by Microsoft Azure; and for our mobile platform by Amazon AWS.

We are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce our cost to serve and enhance the relevancy of our search to our customers. We use robotics in mobile apps to self-enable the traveler whilst retaining engagement with their travel agency of choice and introducing the new lightweight and faster APIs to reduce our response times, which I mentioned regarding Priceline. And underpinning this, we offer the best and the widest range of content available today through a single source.

In addition, we’re enhancing through our leading work on NDC API content at scale. And furthermore, our multi-award winning travel agency point-of-sale, Smartpoint, is now in its eighth iteration. And this includes compliance with the Payment Card Industry or PCI Data Security Standard. Hence, virtually all of our users are now upgraded to this level of product, which will of course continue to iterate.

And finally, I’d like to mention that our strategic delivery is underpinned by the significant investments that we make in our people. Without them, we could not achieve the results we’ve been delivering.

So to that end, we were really pleased to win an award for our diversity program at the Employer Brand Management Awards last month in the United Kingdom, whilst also being recognized by the American Chamber of Commerce for excellence in our CSR program. Our team at Travelport continued to rally around our purpose, which is to develop and deploy technology to make the experience of buying and managing travel continually better.

Let me now move to Slide 13. So in summary, we had a strong start to the year. Despite the impact of the travel agency loss in the Pacific region, we are delivering against our strategic objectives and recording results of strong underlying growth that we referenced for our 2018 guidance.

Our momentum and continued investment make us confident in our full year guidance. This is to grow net revenue between 4% and 6% in 2018 and for our adjusted EBITDA on a full year basis to be between 1% down and 3% up. Both numbers include offsetting through other customer growth the $85 million of revenue and $45 million of EBITDA headwind of the account we lost.

On an underlying basis, this represents revenue growth of 7% to 10% and underlying EBITDA growth of 8% to 11%. We’re doing this through winning more business in faster-growing travel economies around the world and in faster-growing segments of the market such as mobile and online traveling agencies, as I mentioned.

And we expect Beyond Air to continue its growth curve, led by eNett, which has also started the second quarter strongly. As such, we will formally reevaluate our full year net revenue guidance for eNett after the second quarter trading has concluded.

In terms of cadence through the year, we continue to anticipate that approximately two-thirds of the financial headwind from the travel agency loss will be felt in the first half of 2018. We are guiding adjusted net income to increase up 2% with adjusted earnings per share growing by up to 1%. And we continue to anticipate that our free cash flow will grow between 5% and 15%.

And finally, with regard to our successful refinancing, this transaction is the result of a programmatic approach that we’ve taken over the past four years to secure and to strengthen our capital structure. We now feel that we are better insulated over the next several years from interest rate rises. And having achieved this step, our optionality vis-à-vis our capital allocation policy is enhanced. As previously stated, we would aim to conduct a formal review at the end of the year, including an evaluation of opportunities to increase returns to shareholders.

So with that, thank you for your attention and that indeed concludes our prepared remarks. I’d like to open the call to Q&A. But before I do, I’d like to preempt any questions about the investment of Elliott Management in our company, which was announced in late March.

As we said at the time, Travelport prides itself on regular and open dialogue with its shareholders and values all input from them. Reflecting that approach, we’ve had constructive dialogue with Elliott Management to date. And at this point, I have nothing more to add. I ask that you respect that during your questions.

So with that, if I can ask Cole, our operator, to please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

John King

Thanks for taking the questions, Gordon and Bernard. Actually just two from my side. On eNett, clearly a very strong performance in Q1. If I’m not mistaken, if you kind of multiply that revenue number by 4, you’d come well above the essential low end of your guidance with 30% growth range. So I’m just kind of wondering what is it that’s holding you back from raising that. You said something that was – was there any portion of a kind of one-off in that business in Q1 that may not repeat? Is there any kind of contingency for concerns you may have about how the rest of the year will pan out either in eNett or the rest of the business? Just any thoughts around that. And the second question was on the private channel deals. Clearly, you got two big carriers now from private channels. I guess Air France has only just gone live. So my understanding is a lot of that will ultimately end up with a surcharge of the volume in the beginning and therefore that should have a comfortable impact on pricing. And just wondering how that plays out in the quarter from a pricing standpoint? Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

Okay. Thanks, John. Good morning. First of all regarding eNett, there’s no one-offs in the numbers around for eNett. It’s strong momentum, but the first two quarters of the year will be off a lower growth compared in the second two quarters of the year. So we’re being a little bit conservative there. And we think we’ll be comfortably above the 30% that we guided to when we did our earnings growth. A couple of points for you to realize, which is exciting actually for the long-term growth of eNett also is that the year-on-year growth in quarter one from customers who were on-boarded post-2016 in eNett, it is about 230% year-over-year. And there’s still the growth from the pre-2016 on-boarded customers is an equally impressive 62% year-over-year. So we’re still getting growth out of Christmas we on-boarded now about two years ago, which bodes very well for the business. So we are conscious, however, of the fact that you know that historically we’ve had some lumpiness in the level of growth rates in eNett because customers experiment and they bring on new currencies and they pull back a bit and then they put them on again. So we are just really sort of adding the right price. We’d be hedging our bets little bit just to make sure we get another very strong quarter under our belt and then we will come back with revised guidance. But it’s absolutely not due to any one-offs in terms of the performance of the business.

Bernard Bot

And then let me maybe tackle the private channel question or the deal with IAG and Air France KLM. So you’ll respect that we won’t disclose specific customer arrangements, but overall the surcharge content has a better pricing for us now. Obviously, there are several moving pieces because there’s surcharge content and then there’s the volumes that go through the private channel on surcharge and there the dynamic is different. We pay less incentive to the agencies but also of course receive a lower fee from the airline. So there are a number of moving pieces. And I think as we said earlier, net-net it is positive for us.

Gordon Wilson

It’s also, John, early days. Air France KLM [indiscernible] on the 1st of April. So they’re still selecting which agencies will go into that private channel. And also as you may know, they’ve had a number of strikes as well. So it’s quite hard to see how it pans out. But we’re very happy with how this has worked for British Airways or IAG in terms of BA and Iberia since we went into this arrangement with them towards the end of last year.

John King

Understood. And if I could just follow up on that topic, obviously there’s some quite material meaningful travel agencies announced partners [indiscernible] IAG on the private channel. How does they actually work in practice? Once those announcements are made, essentially should we imagine that all of the volumes go through the private channel, or actually is there some level of the kind of technical integration that needs to take place and therefore actually even if they go there, they’ve got commercials in place with the private channel, they may still go through the surcharge route over a period of time? Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

The short answer to your question is no, John. Once the agency is signed up to the private channel with the airline, it’s a matter of a day or whatever for us to sort of configure them. Because what happens is that the airline basically files all their fares on behalf of that agency as private fares effectively or negotiated fares. Our system is such we can get that up and running for them in days, if not even hours and then they’re away. And it applies to all of their bookings. So they’re either in or they’re out. It’s not like you’re in for some contents and out for other content. It’s all of the content is private channel or all of it is surcharged. And we’re very proud, for example, when we got our deal with IAG. We’ve actually delivered to our customers who’d sign up for private channel in a much faster, shorter time scale than some of our competitors.

John King

Okay. Thanks very much.

Matthew Broome

Thank you. So it looks like the underlying value of transactions on your platform was up sharply in the quarter. Just curious what drove that? And to what extent is there an opportunity to sort of capture more of that value for Travelport?

Gordon Wilson

Yes, it’s a great question. The value on the platform is of 13% to 23.2 billion. Now that’s as a result of couple of things. One is if you look at our home away mix and again generally speaking, away fares are higher because of the other end of the routes, so it’s less domestic kind of stuff. And that’s still about 69%, so grown from 67% to 69% in the course of the quarter year-over-year. And also the rich content and branding, it’s clearly driving a greater value-add for our airline customers. And also our kind of continued strength in corporate travel, which generally speaking has a higher average ticket price. We also are seeing through the value we generate, Matthew, obviously the fact that airlines are progressively raising their prices and they’re doing quite well particularly in the premium end of the marketplace; higher economy fares to premium economy and all the way up to business and first class. And I would also add that within our value generated, also value we generate to hotels as well as car rental companies. So car rental days being up means that the average length of rental [indiscernible] the value that we generate is higher than it was. And also the ADRs that we generate, the average daily rates we generate for hotels are higher than their direct and other channels. So it’s a question about how we’re realizing value for that. I think you see that in some of our underlying revenue, and it’s on Slide 7. You can also see our kind of price leverage in that slide as well in that bridge that Bernard delivered. What you’re seeing is that we are kind of yielding because of the incremental piece we get for rich content and branding, the way we reprice our hotel transactions based on much more on the value of the stay versus just the individual booking component, we are progressively gaining more of that share. So it’s also helping to demonstrate to our customers that actually we are pretty low cost and effective distribution channel delivering some of the highest value customers to them. And I was with a major U.S. carrier just last week where the question is the value we generate for them wasn’t even remotely on the table because they recognize that the average fare we generate through our platform for them is considerably higher than their average net record [ph] direct their generated fare.

Matthew Broome

Okay. Thanks, Gordon. And bookings in Europe were quite strong this quarter. Obviously revenue was stronger because of eNett. But just curious as to what underpin the sort of the growth in bookings and maybe if you can comment on competition there?

Gordon Wilson

Yes, well, first of all, don’t characterize all of Europe growth as being down to eNett alone. eNett was certainly a factor. But to give you the figures, our volume in Europe was up 9% year-over-year. This is our volume in our GDS system, which is 3x the market rate. And our revenue was up 21%, and the 21% does include eNett. But we gained 120 basis points of share and we grew in all of Greece, United Kingdom, Holland, Germany, France and Spain. We had a slight tempering with Russia to that. And that’s all largely because the new accounts that we’ve announced on these calls a number of times into our system but also the share of wallet that we’re gaining from them. People like trips. They like air travel [indiscernible] and so on who we are growing rapidly with. So we’re very happy with how our Europe business is going. And I’d also say to the point that Bernard made, in Asia-Pacific, if you part the Pacific to one side, where clearly we’d lost share and revenue in Australia. In Asia, our revenue was up 25% on 13% segment growth in Asia, again reflective of the growth that we’re getting in India, in Indonesia, in Hong Kong, Thailand and so on. And so we’re pretty pleased about how we’re doing in the larger higher value marketplaces.

Matthew Broome

Okay, great. And then finally, sorry if I missed it, but what was constant currency eNett revenue growth?

Bernard Bot

The impact of currency was 15 percentage points positive to the 81% in total.

Matthew Broome

Okay, all right. Thanks very much.

Gordon Wilson

You’re welcome.

Ashish Sabadra

Congrats on the solid results and ability to gain share in Europe as well as ability to overcome the losses that we had seen, so pretty good momentum there; and eNett, which also saw a pretty solid growth. My question was the stock price has moved recently but it’s still depressed and multiples are still depressed. Would you – given the momentum that we are seeing in the eNett and the potential for you to even raise guidance on eNett, would you consider strategic alternatives at this point for eNett? Thanks.

Gordon Wilson

Ashish, no is the answer. However, and what we’ve always said and I’m going to continue to say is that the way we structured eNett and it is a joint venture is such that we will maintain optionality on our ability to at some point in the future spin it out if we decide that’s the right thing to do for the business and to secure its next level of growth. So it is doing exceptionally well. It’s benefiting a huge amount from being under Travelport’s ownership, network of agencies, contacts and also Travelport’s own credibility in the marketplace. So there are no immediate plans in that space. But it is an option which we’ve kept open for ourselves. And that’s not new news. It’s always been there.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay. And maybe, Gordon, just on the strategic optionality front, again, given how strong the free cash flow yield is and the valuation, is there any constraint – in case if company decides to go private, are there any constraints that prevent you from going private?

Gordon Wilson

No, and stop fishing.

Ashish Sabadra

Okay. Thanks and congrats on the quarter.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you.

Hi, guys. Thank you so much for the time. A couple of questions from me. Just going back to eNett, as you just mention potential of spin off, I’m just sort of curious, just reevaluating at this point, what your sort of longer-term plans are for that business? And it looks like we’re – with eNett’s growth, we’re getting closer to that sort of 10% of revenue mark. Is that 10% on a last 12 months basis where you guys will have to start reporting more metrics on that, or is that on a full year basis?

Gordon Wilson

Yes, let me kick off, Adam, with answering that question is, ultimately, what we’re going to do is evaluate at the end of this year. So once we’ve got the full year numbers, what the position is of eNett and then that, if it’s above 10%, for example, of revenue worldwide, different disclosures on eNett, but sort of not now.

Adam Hackel

Okay, great. And just sort of curious, what’s sort of embedded in your assumptions for this year on capacity? Obviously, with fuel prices rising, we’ve been hearing some – at least from the U.S. side, some vast potential we’re looking at, some capacity reductions by the end of the year. I’m just curious what sort of embedded in your guidance and how you’re thinking about that at this point?

Gordon Wilson

We haven’t changed our view on capacity in terms of the air capacity because if you look at the order book of airplanes coming through, I think IndiGo in India just today or yesterday announced their earnings and mentioned a 25% increase – planned increase in ASKs. So again, in some of these faster-growing markets, faster-growing economies, there is no capacity decline and it never ceases to amaze me how there’s more additional capacity into getting onto the transatlantic routes where sort of the big American and European carriers seem again to be making good money. Not to mention the kind of ongoing growth that people like Norwegian and so on. So we haven’t made any changes to our capacity estimate. Obviously, the area of capacity where we don’t really benefit from is the Chinese domestic market in the sense of what’s sold in China. We can sell it outside of China to look [indiscernible], but we can’t sell within China. So there’s some tempering there. Then obviously, that would be a factor that would impact us. In terms of the capacity that we’re selling, which is basically international corporate-oriented business, long haul leisure business, obviously in some key marketplaces, a large domestic presence of India and to a degree Indonesia, et cetera, we see continued good healthy growth. And maybe some more fares competition going on tempered by fuel surcharges. But as you know in this industry, once they’re already got capacity, it is quite hard to put [indiscernible] back again.

Bernard Bot

I would say the overall market context, Adam, remains supportive, say, if we look at the last quarter of mid-single digit type growth. And obviously what we’re trying to do is have that growth, but then also the customer runs as we onboard more customers, get more wins and to have that obviously accelerate as we go through the quarter, in line also with the guidance that we’ve given and the progression that we then will expect to see in our revenue and EBITDA performance.

Adam Hackel

Great. Thank you very much, guys. Great quarter.

Gordon Wilson

You’re welcome. Thank you.

Brian Essex

Hi. Good morning and thank you for taking the questions. I guess given the performance of eNett, it’s the topic of the day. But Bernard, I think you gave us some color around the technology costs. I think it was something along the lines of, sorry if I’m misstating it, but a third, a third, a third in terms of the impact on technology costs from segments of your business, one of them including eNett. On the SG&A side, what kind of movement or impact from eNett should we expect or should we kind of infer from the performance of eNett? And how do we think about that going forward, considering that it’s quite a healthy growth segment as we kind of fine-tune our models when we think about expenses that we bake into the consolidated model?

Bernard Bot

Yes, let me try to clarify a couple of questions. The technology costs, those were down on the quarter to 76 million. Obviously, a bit of benefit from IGTS and the restructuring that we did in technology. If you look ahead, I expect the run rates of that to be a little bit higher. I think if you look at the commission line, just to get the quarter straight and then we can look at the full year. Those include 60% in the quarter. And as you know, that includes both the rebates that eNett pays to its customer and our travel agency fees. If you look at that increase, about more than half of the movement was due to eNett and obviously with growth of 1% in revenue, you will understand that there’s an impact on that line. And the remainder came from the higher travel agency incentives. You can then peel that off in terms of the higher travel agency incentives. And basically, 3 percentage points of the increase in commissions that we saw in the quarter was due to negative FX. And there’s no benefit from our foreign exchange hedges in this line. And then about 4% to 5% was due to a combination of unfavorable mix and rate inflation in equal proportion. So looking ahead, obviously the commission line, as you expect, be driven by the level of growth in eNett and the ramp in our distribution business. In terms of the rate inflation on our agency incentives, in other words the incentive that we pay per segment, we expect this to remain at the normal levels. And then finally, again, as in this quarter, you will see a little bit of a mix impact as we gain share with OTAs.

Brian Essex

Got it. And I guess on that last point, OTAs, how should we think about the economics there relative to the rest of the business? And how is that changing over time, particularly as you get more of an OTA mix on your platform? How do airlines think about optimizing their revenue through the OTAs through Travelport? And what are the economic – I guess changes in economics as you build that as part of your platform?

Gordon Wilson

Let me deal with your last thing about the airlines in the OTA platform. One of the big things that we’ve always said and we believe it with our results beginning to demonstrate this intangible share gains in Europe and in Asia and elsewhere is that the airlines expect the OTAs to do more in terms of selling the added value services they have, whether it’s trading up through the fares families or adding ancillaries into the mix, et cetera, rather than just selling in the airlines view the lowest possible fare. So the results of having 260 airlines with all of its content fully available in a single source on a normalized basis through our APIs delivered through the cloud, so there’s no latency back to the data center, et cetera, means that we’ve now got 40-plus of our online travel agency customers implemented with the ability to sell all this content. And it’s what the airlines want. Because the airline’s view of the world is that they’re happy to reward OTAs who provide value to them, i.e., they can see the customer came in at price point X and left at price Y, where Y is bigger than X. And that’s what they’re pushing and encouraging the OTAs to do. And we, Travelport, are in the best position in the industry, given the depth and breadth of content that we’ve got and experience we have delivering it and to continue to grow in that space. And obviously, on a per transaction basis, we, Travelport, make a little bit more money because of our rich content and branding capabilities. The counterpoise to that is and as we’ve always said is that OTA business in terms of our margin is lower because OTAs may tend to be massive volume producers. And so they are kind of lower margin business in bricks-and-mortar agencies. But equally, the dialogue with those OTAs is progressively changing. So there’s much less about how much money we give them versus much more about the content we can deliver and the speed and the quality of the search that we can deliver, given their trust into particular mobile engagement with our customers. And on that also, with what we have implemented already in the hybrid cloud and what we’re doing in search and shopping, we believe we have a competitive advantage in the industry. And you begin to see it through the fact that we’ve gained share in the OTA space by 100 basis points and share in Europe by 120 basis points, and we’re up by 13% in volume terms in Asia.

Bernard Bot

And just to complete the story on the economics, I think as Gordon indicated, if you get very large volumes, obviously the margin is somewhat compressed. All along, we said there will be a bit of pressure of gross margin from the change in mix that we’re going to offset that with the operating leverage in our OpEx base to get to, let’s say, if you exclude the eNett impact to a stable EBITDA margin. And if you look at the OpEx in the quarter, if you just add the technology costs and the SG&A, as I mentioned, the growth there was 3.4% and that’s the run rate that we expect for the full year. And so you already see some of that operating leverage coming through.

Brian Essex

Very helpful. Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

You’re very welcome.

Matthew Pfau

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I wanted to start off with eNett. The commentary about some of the outperformance there coming from existing customers driving more spend through the platform, it sounded like maybe that was not necessarily anticipated by you. So I guess what’s driving more customers to push more spend through the eNett platform. And then you also alluded to that being a higher margin source of revenue. So if this trend continues, does it change anything about your long-term expectations in terms of the margin potential of eNett relative to overall company margins?

Gordon Wilson

Thank you. Let me deal with your last point. Actually, we said the opposite. eNett is a lower-margin business than the rest of our operation and that’s consistent with the payments, the fact that the payments industry that it’s in because the level of commission paid in the payments world is higher than the level of commission paid in the GDS world. So what we’ve actually said is that eNett actually as it continues to grow is somewhat of a suppressant on our EBITDA margin because it’s a faster-growing piece of our business, but it’s a lower-margin piece. What we did say though is that as eNett continues to grow at the top, basically we are beginning to get progressive operating leverage down to the bottom because particularly, as existing customers to our commentary, they have pumped more volume through eNett than actually we don’t need multiple sales people, on-boarding people, et cetera, to deal with that because it’s just basically leveraging the costs that we’ve made of connecting to those customers. Now why are they growing so much, which is the first question of your question, and a lot of the growth is actually from existing customers. It’s a combination of, first of all, eNett offering a wider product range; so more currencies and more capability to settle. So therefore, we can offer more services in more countries in more currencies, and that actually enables us to act as a kind of a pseudo-treasury department for some of these OTAs enabling to manage their FX exposures around the world. Secondly, it’s because a lot of ongoing trend of a move towards the mix of – giving the consumer the option of prepay or post-pay rates. Now eNett works in the kind of prepay world, whereby you pay before you go as opposed to paying the hotel on checkout. You’re seeing virtually every supplier in the industry now offering a prepay and a post-pay rate and the prepay rate is nearly always lower to the consumer than the post-pay rate. And then also as customers get – have got more comfortable with eNett and the way that eNett works and I think we’ve historically talked about this. The customer has to change a little bit the way does his accounts payable [indiscernible] prefunded model in eNett. As they get more comfortable with that, they’re just ratcheting up what they can do. And then the last point is that a lot of our customers are using eNett in the back so that they can take different forms of consumer payments in the front, which they can’t remit straight through to the hotel. So, for example, consumers who want to pay, say, with PayPal or pay with Delight, or pay with these alternative forms of currencies, the OTA is accepting those forms of currencies from the consumer and then they’re converting those into an eNett VAN to pay the supplier, the hotelier or whatever the supplier there is there. And they’re using them – because that pops up on the MasterCard network and most hotels only accept a MasterCard payment. That’s also a dynamic in terms of how our volume is growing. And again why? We think we are still barely scratching the surface of the potential.

Matthew Pfau

Got it. That’s helpful. And then I also wanted to follow up in terms of the success you’re having in Asia, specifically with OTAs. And I guess what’s really driving the success there? Is there something different or unique to the OTA market in Asia that gives you an advantage relative to your competitors? Thanks.

Gordon Wilson

Well, first of all, I think because of the work we’ve already done in terms of our speed of search and quality of search and using the cloud, et cetera, which is implemented, it means that our response times in Asia are very, very competitive, if not best in market. Secondly, in some markets in Asia, we’ve got unique content, which our competitors don’t have. So, for example, IndiGo, which is the biggest airline in India, is only bookable through a GDS through Travelport. So that’s undoubtedly helpful in that. And secondly the – thirdly rather, the Asian OTAs are embracing this rich content in branding fares families, upsells, at-sells [ph], et cetera. It’s a key part of what we offer which again we’ve got much, much broader, deeper content than our competitors have. And also, we’ve got a team of people physically in Asia who spend a lot of time with these OTAs helping them on-board, optimize their search, et cetera. It’s not a case of drop them in and then walk away. It’s also making sure that they can optimize their sales and their conversions using our system, and that’s proving to be extremely successful.

Matthew Pfau

Great. That’s it for me. Thanks for taking my questions, guys.

Gordon Wilson

You’re very welcome.

Dan Wasiolek

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. So just – sorry, if I missed this but any change in your view of the travel macro environment versus the previous three months given that you are reiterating your overall guidance within that, or is that to then imply that you have not seen any improvements in the macro environment over the past three months? And then just maybe – you’ve commented on the Europe and Asia-Pacific businesses, which seem to be doing quite well. Maybe just commentary on what’s occurring in your U.S. segments given that the growth there seems – continue to be around the flattish area? Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

Yes, well, let me deal with the U.S. first and then – what we had in the U.S. this quarter is a modest decline in segments, mainly due to mix. We proportionally do less OTA business in the America than we do in the other parts of the world. In the OTA space, America has been growing faster. The American market overall though isn’t growing anything like as fast as markets in Asia and Europe and Latin America. So we saw a modest increase in revenue on a modest decline in segments. We’re optimistic about the future there as far as in the United States because resigning Priceline and its revamping, it’s offering using our latest technology. Customers resign up to be at WTI and also a couple of other corporate travel wins that we haven’t announced yet, which are coming through America. Majors believe that we will see some progressive growth there. But it’s always going to be growth in the United States, which is frankly lower yielding because of the relative price point of the – you get the bookings in a huge domestic market like the U.S. versus the more away-style revenues that you gain by definition in virtually every other international market. So I think you will see some growth in the – we will see some growth in the United States and it will be relatively modest compared to other regions of the world. And then in terms of your question on macro, the macro plan is basically where we thought it would be. We don’t necessarily see it changing markedly. To answer the question – the other question, which airline capacity continues to pace and it continues to pace in some of the key markets where we are very strong and in fact strengthening our position. And we don’t see any factors that play here that would kind of cause a step-change decline or increase of what we’ve already estimated in the kind of markets that we service, which are basically the corporate travel market base, the long haul leisure marketplace and more complicated itinerates.

Bernard Bot

And then just adding in terms of guidance, remember we gave guidance in mid-February went on beginning in May. So I think if you like a little bit of leeway to Q2, then we’ll review again where we are both in our performance and in terms of where we expect to be for the whole year.

Dan Wasiolek

Okay, fair enough; very good. Thank you, guys.

Gordon Wilson

You’re welcome.

Gordon Wilson

As no particular to concluding remarks, I’d probably just say thank you very much indeed for your attention, your time today, and we look forward to updating you on our next earnings call which is in August.

