Akcea Therapeutics' (AKCA) CEO Paula Soteropoulos on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you. Jay. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. The first quarter of 2018 is pivotal for Akcea. With the addition of inotersen and AKCEA-TTR-LRx to our portfolio, we have transformed Akcea. We now have two rare disease drugs, potentially on the market this year and a substantial price line of drugs coming behind them, which puts us well on our way to become a global rare disease company.

Today, we’ll focus on our preparations for the approval and launch of both inotersen and volanesorsen review our financial results for the first quarter of 2018 and close with a brief update on our pipeline. Joining me on today’s call are Sarah Boyce, President; Mike MacLean, our Chief Financial Officer; and Kathleen Gallagher, our Head of International Relations – Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, sorry Kath. Also joining us on the call for Q&A is, Jeff Goldberg, our Chief Operating Officer.

Before we get into the update, I'll turn it over to Kath to read through our forward-looking statement language.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Paula.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thanks, Kath. This is our first call with Sarah in here new role as President. We’re thrilled to have her on board. As part of here responsibilities, she will lead, global commercialization for both the TTR and cardiometabolic franchises. Sarah’s experience expands full breadth and depth of development and commercialization, including extensive business development, country leadership and launch team leadership for several drugs. Sarah’s energy, passion and enthusiasm embody the hallmark of the Akcea culture, as does for the patient centric view of developing and commercializing important medicines. Sarah and the inotersen team fit extremely well into Akcea, with a share dedication to delivering these important drugs to patients.

Since our last conference call, we’ve achieved a number of milestones that our support our mission of developing and commercializing therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Of course, the biggest news from the past quarter is the addition of the TTR franchise to our portfolio of products, following the recent close of our traction with Ionis. As of today, between the cash we had on hand at the end of the quarter and the additional $200 million in funds from the Ionis, from Ionis for the TTR transaction, we have over $440 million to fund all of our commercial and development activities through the end of 2019.

First, let me start with the news on inotersen. The FDA has extended the review period for inotersen and has assigned a new PDUFA date of October 6 of this year. Let me give you some context for this extension. This extension was in response to information that we provided the FDA in response to their standards information request. The FDA determines that the volume and information we provided represented a major amendment to the NDA, which requires an algorithmic three month extension to our PDUFA date.

To clarify, no new data was requested and no new clinical or preclinical studies were requested. This extension of the PDUFA date is to allow the FDA time to review existing data. We appreciate the close collaborative relationship we have with the FDA, and we’ll continue to work closely with them to advance the review of our filing as quickly as possible.

Additionally, our discussions with the EU and Canada authorities continue to progress well. We have received priority designation from Health Canada for inotersen, again, underscoring the severity and significant unmet need in the treatment of people with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis. Going forward, we will be using the brand names of TEGSEDI for inotersen and WAYLIVRA for volanesorsen.

Talking about WAYLIVRA, as you know to our advisory committee hearing is next Thursday, May 10. WAYLIVRA is under regulatory review for the treatments of people with familial chylomicronemia syndrome or FCS, a severe life-threatening disease with no therapeutic options today. We spent a number of months preparing for the advisory committee meeting. And I have the utmost confidence in the benefit risk profile of WAYLIVRA, and the joint Akcea Ionis WAYLIVRA team led by our CMO, Dr. Louis L. O’Dea.

While I understand this is a topic that is on everyone’s mind, given the proximity of the panel, we will limit our remarks about the AdCom panel or related discussions with the FDA. Both the FDA and the Akcea briefing books are expected to be publicly available next week. As we’ve previously said, we believe the AdCom panel will be focusing on a few key areas around the benefit risk of WAYLIVRA, which are the same items we are sell to focused on.

How to provide FCS patients the benefits of WAYLIVRA in the safest and most convenient way to ensure long-term benefit for patients with this devastating disease. FCS is a severe and debilitating disease and WAYLIVRA is the first and only therapy to show benefit for these patients. Our PDUFA date in the U.S. is August 30, and we plan to launch immediately after. And we continue to anticipate European approval around at the same time.

Health Canada completed their initial review of WAYLIVRA and have requested some additional data that we are positioned to provide. As part of the Canadian review process, request for additional data are not uncommon and prompt a letter of noncompliance and a change in the review timeline. As you know, we have a long and important relationship with the Canadian researchers and remain committed to making this drug available to them and their patients. We look forward to continuing our work with health Canada to advance WAYLIVRA to the final stages of the review process and rapidly bring this potentially first and only treatment option to patients.

As part of that, we recently expanded our Early Access Program or EAP, which was open in certain countries in Europe to now include the United States. We continue to initiate the EAP on a country-by-country basis. As I mentioned earlier, in one step, the acquisition of the TTR franchise could create significant value by strengthening our product portfolio, our commercialization capacity and our team.

Further, it increases our options to scale our business, given the expansion of our call points in sales force as we work with this new physician community. We have a strong collaboration with Ionis and this strengthens that connection even more. Because the majority owner of Akcea, we have the special stockholders meeting on April 16 for our disinterested stockholders to vote to approve the transaction. 92% of the disinterested stockholders voted in favor of the transaction. Thank you to everyone who participated in the vote.

Mike will discuss the financial aspects of the transition later in the call, when he discusses our financial results for the quarter. We believe the addition of the TTR franchise to Akcea will create value for both companies. This confidence is founded in our belief in TEGSEDI. TEGSEDI is under regulatory review in U.S, Europe and Canada. ATTR is a systemic, progressive and fatal disease, that gradually locks patients of their independence and dignity. We hear from patients that this disease is severely impacted every aspect of their lives. We continue to speak with treating physicians, who are excited about TEGSEDI’s potential to help these patients.

For many patients, TEGSEDI has been shown to not only spoke with disease progress but also improve both symptoms of polyneuropathy and measure the quality of life. Inotersen treated patient showed statistically significant positive outcomes in the quality of life primary endpoint of the 60% of patients experiencing improved scores compared to baseline.

Additionally, in the co-primary endpoint of disease control, measured by mNIS+7 a statistically significant change was observed, with 37% of patients experiencing improved scores compared to baseline. We have heard from physicians and people living hATTR that these observed improvements, provide renewed health. We also continue to hear that the ability to self administer truly empowers patients to take control of their disease, and their lives on their own terms and on their own schedule.

We’re also excited about the potential receive for AKCEA-TTR-LRx which we expect to enter the clinic later this year. We plan to develop this new TTR inhibitor for a broader patient population that will include patients with wild type, as well as the hereditary forms of TTR amyloidosis. As we discuss at the time of the transaction announcements, a key contributor to the success of this partnership is that we can continue to build a knowledge, expertise and relationships that Ionis has built by bringing over Sarah and the TEGSEDI team and continue the close collaborations with physicians the patient community.

We were able to incorporate TEGSEDI into our specialty pharmacy, distribution, ordered cash, patient support and country infrastructures immediately with each of these being launch ready now. At the outset, we built Akcea with a plan to grow our commercial opportunities and our pipeline. The addition of the TTR franchise accelerates that growth and plays to our sweet spot of treating patients with rare underserved diseases.

In addition, the work that we are doing today is building the foundation for us as a global rare disease company. The programs and leadership we have in place today can support both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. They can also support any future rare disease indications in our pipeline and others that may want – that we may want to pursue down the road. Overall, with TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA, potentially launching this year, and our full pipeline of cardiometabolic and TTR drugs, we believe we are positioned to be a leader in rare diseases and to create value for our shoulders and the patients we serve.

And now I’d like to ask Sarah to give an update on our launch preparations for TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA.

Sarah Boyce

Thank you, Paula. I’m thrilled to be part of the Akcea team. Over the past few months, I’ve really gotten to know everyone at Akcea. The teams are integrating extremely well. I continue to be impressed with the caliber of people that we have hired to execute the commercialization of both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. And with the development team that is bringing forward the next generation of drugs for cardiometabolic and TTR diseases. I look forward to working in conjunction with Paula, Jeff, Mike, Louis and the rest of the team in leading Akcea through this very exciting period of growth and expansion.

Overall, with our preparations underway, and with the teams we have in place, we are ready to launch both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA after approval. We have built an organization across medical affairs, sales, market access, commercial operations and patient support. Critical to our ability to execute is designing and building an infrastructure to support physicians, patients and their families. We have done this. And before I get into an update on TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA, I’ll talk about the progress we’ve made on programs that support both drugs.

Starting with our patient support program. We now have a fully staffed U.S. case management team. Our program includes support with platelet monitoring, diet, injection training, and in the U.S., reimbursement through skilled experienced professionals. Case managers are the anchor, who work directly with patients and healthcare professionals to support long-term adherence to therapy. And thus, optimizing potential patient benefit from TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. We have built robust high touch patient support programs. We were able to provide mobile phlebotomy service to every patient, wherever in the U.S. they may live. We are working with our specialty pharmacy partner and our lab partner to ensure that the systems and data integrate to support physicians and patients. We have a consistent supply chain in place for both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. Our best to pharmacies and third party logistics providers are selected for the U.S, EU and Canada, and ready for launch upon approval.

Notably, we already have a large supply of both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA, ready and waiting to be labeled. By utilizing a consistent supply chain for both drugs, we will be able to streamline the process for both lunches. Our market access, we continue to make progress on our discussions across both drugs in our target regions. We are encouraging with payers in multiple countries and completing market research. We expect our economics will reflect the truly transformational change that these therapies bring to patients with these diseases as well as the rarity and the overall impact to our healthcare system.

Now I will focus on each drug, starting with TEGSEDI. As Paula mentioned, our PDUFA date is now October the 6, 2018. We remain confident in our data package and the benefit TEGSEDI brings to patients and continue to have productive ongoing discussions with all of the regulatory agencies. We are working to bring TEGSEDI to patients with this devastating and fatal disease as quickly as possible after approval. The TEGSEDI Early Access Program is launched with patients enrolling rapidly across numerous sites. We are seeing growing and enthusiastic interest from physicians and patients.

We have hired nearly the entire TEGSEDI U.S. field sales and medical team. We have seen a significant increase in enrollment for both our disease awareness website hattrchangethecourse.com and our physician focused website, hattrguide.com. Our disease awareness efforts continue to be effective and providing support to patients and physician communities. And our patient identification efforts expand with each new team member enters the field. We continue to build and strengthen our ties to physicians, KOLs and the patient advocacy community, building on this strong foundation, Ionis created as they develop TEGSEDI. We have several – we have had several high visibility presentations at the TEGSEDI dated recently.

We presented the final data analysis from the Phase 3 NEURO-TTR study and the first presentations of the TEGSEDI Open Label Extension Studies at the ISA meeting in Japan and at the AAN in Los Angeles. We also held medical educations symposium of both of these meetings. Both symposium were packed and standing only. Off note, of the ISA, we permitted data from the TEGSEDI Open Label Extension Study and Dr. John Berg highlighted it in his oral presentation on the NEURO-TTR study at AAN. We showed that the improvement observed with TEGSEDI treatment in the NEURO-TTR study continued in the OLE. With the cutoff at 27 months of treatment.

The results of the OLE showed an improvement in patients treated with TEGSEDI regardless a timing of treatment intervention. An additional – in addition, we saw the patients who were in the TEGSEDI arm of the NEURO-TTR study did better than patients who were initiated treatment in the OLE. And many patients who were in this NEURO-TTR placebo arm saw a rapid improvement in symptoms upon treatment with TEGSEDI. Importantly, no new safety concerns were identified in the OLE. The rapid and sustained improvements observed with TEGSEDI and the NEURO-TTR and OLE studies illustrate the potential of TEGSEDI to change the course of this devastating disease.

Now focusing on WAYLIVRA preparation. We launched our Early Access Program in the U.S. and we continue to roll it out on a country-by-country basis in Europe. We have seen enthusiastic interest from patients and physicians and have a number of patients quickly rolling onto the program. Our U.S. field team for WAYLIVRA is fully staffed and they have been out in field since late last year. As we have said before, the disease state education surrounding FCS is critically important, as we continue to hear our patients who have gone for quite a number of years trying to identify their disease. We recently did an Onco presentation of the approach and campus data at the National Lipid Association or NLA in Las Vegas. The continue to hear positive feedback on the impact of volanesorsen in FCS and the see the lipid community is starting to recognize this disease more and more.

This coming weekend, we are presenting a study called REFOCUS at the European Atherosclerosis Society, or EAS meeting. We focus was a follow-up to the IN-FOCUS study, it was the first time the burden of living with the FCS was described by people with the disease. The REFOCUS study looked at both same patient reported outcomes and also measured their experience on WAYLIVRA. Patients reported that on WAYLIVRA, they experienced improvements in a range of physical and emotional symptoms, including pancreatic pain and a better ability to manage daily tasks, attend work or school, participate in social activities and handle stress. Though these results are preliminary, they are promising. We also expect these data will be important, particularly in our conversations with payers

As part of our ongoing commitment to the FCS community, we are continuing to validate this disease specific tool, and we’ll make it available in the future for physicians and patients to better characterize their underlying disease. The first ever FCS global connection Summit was convened in Amsterdam. This is a big milestone for this community that is growing and building its voice globally. We are working to ensure that we can bring both drugs to patients quickly after approval in each geography. This is an incredibly exciting time for Akcea, as the company is poised to transform, we are also poised to transform the lives of patients with two rare diseases and execute on the launch of two drugs, virtually simultaneously.

With that, I will pass the call on to Mike to discuss our financial results.

Mike MacLean

Thanks, Sarah. For Q1, we are reporting a net loss of approximately $23 million on a pro forma basis, including pro forma operating expenses of $41 million. We ended the first quarter in a strong financial position with $245 million in cash and short-term investments. which when combined with the cash of $200 million received for the issuance of $10.7 million shares to Ionis on April 17, provides us with available cash of $445 million on a pro forma basis. In April, we executed a license agreement with Ionis, gaining worldwide rights to the TTR franchise. This transaction has created meaningful value for our shareholders, and we now expect to realize revenue from both products this year.

Under the terms of the license agreement, we paid Ionis $150 million upfront payment through an $8 million – $8 million share equity issuance. Together, with the equity investment I mentioned, Ionis – Ionis’ ownership in a interest in Akcea has increased from 68% to 75%. The license agreement also calls for milestone payments for certain development in regulatory milestones, which can be paid through the issuance of our shares. In addition, the agreement includes milestone payments based on the achievement of a certain annual sales levels.

Finally, the company will share commercial profits and losses 60% to Ionis and 40% to Akcea for TEGSEDI until the first commercial sale of AKCEA-TTR-LRx, afterwards, the profits and losses will be shared 50-50. From an accounting perspective, Akcea will report all product sales related to TEGSEDI and AKCEA-TTR-LRx. In addition, we expect to report all operating expenses related to the TTR franchise. The impact of the profit share will be separately stated and included as a component from determining operating income or loss.

Lastly, we expect the Novartis decision to exercise their option on AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx under our collaboration agreement and the associated license via the $150 million to come in early 2019. Remember, if exercised, this licensee will be shared equally with Ionis, so we will realize $75 million on a net basis. With the impact of the TTR license agreement and the equity issuance in April, we believe we have sufficient cash on hand to fund commercial activities for TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA as well as from the planned development of the pipeline, including AKCEA-TTR-LRx through the end of 2019.

Paula Soteropoulos

Thank you, Mike. Before concluding, I’d like to briefly highlight two other programs from our pipeline. First, we completed enrollment in our Phase 2 study of ACEA-APO(a)-LRx, our program which is partnered with Novartis with patients with high levels of Lp(a) with cardio vascular disease. This program remains on track for data in the second half of this year. Today, we see no safety concerns in the clinical programs for AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx or other like drugs in development. Novartis continues to be engaged on AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and both companies are working together to prepare for the final data analysis followed by the end of Phase 2 meeting. The teams are working well together, planning for the Phase 3 trial design with Novartis, leading that team effort.

Finally, we’re preparing for a new list pipeline candidate, AKCEA-TTR-LRx to enter the clinic later this year. We presented the clinical data package at ISA and continue to hear a lot of enthusiasm from the medical communities for this program. Our goal is to get this program into the clinic as soon as possible, with a plan to start Phase 1 by the end of this year.

In parallel, we’re drafting and pursuing the design of our Phase 2 program and beginning to work with the patient and physician community on that plan. As I look to the next few quarters, we have some major milestones in the very near term, including potential approval and launch of two drugs this year and a Phase 2 data readout for AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which could be a game changer for the cardiovascular community.

We are building a strong team and now have almost 200 employees in nine countries. As I look back on the last nine months since our IPO, we’ve achieved what we set out to do and more, with the addition of the TTR franchise.

And looking forward, we’re set up and on the line to continue to achieve our goals of executing on our registration and launch strategies for both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA, progressing our pipeline and building a strong company of talented people, driven to execute in our commitment to deliver transformative medicines to patients, living with various and rare diseases.

Now open up the line to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Stephen Willey with Stifel. Your line is open.

Stephen Willey

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. Paula, just wondering if you could maybe provide a little bit of color around, I guess, the nature of the additional information that was requested by FDA? And I guess, whether or not this now brings the potential of having an advisory committee meeting back into the mix here?

Paula Soteropoulos

Thanks, Steve. We do not see the potential that this brings an advisory committee to that – into the picture at all. This really was based on volume of information that we provided, it was a significant amount of information are required for further analysis, and the FDA decided that they needed more time.

Stephen Willey

Can you say as to whether or not, this was related to pharmacology, safety, manufacturing any of those things?

Paula Soteropoulos

Nothing specific that is different from any other typical request that the FDA would ask, it’s just purely the volume of data they have to go through.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then I guess, maybe just a question for yourself and for Sarah. There’s obviously been a lot of discussion around the Pfizer to families data in cardiomyopathy, and I think there was a plan or there is a plan here to move the next GEN, like conjugated TTR candidate forward in this indication. And just wondering, how I guess, that – how the result of approval or something like that and cardiomyopathy is perhaps now changing the way to think about developing this asset through a registration program. And then just maybe any kind of commentary you might have with respect to confidence with respect to receiving a broad label in October? And how you think the presence of tafamidis compound of the market might impact use in these patients with mix phenotypes? Thanks.

Paula Soteropoulos

Okay. So I’ll start, I’ll have Sarah add in further. So we have filed for a label for hereditary ATTR. We had a significant number of patients – that pyelonephritis patients that also had cardiomyopathy as well. The tafamidis data actually makes us – actually more bullish about developing the TTR-LRx S4 is a cardiomyopathy patients and the wild patients, because we truly believe knocking down the protein will have significant benefit over just stabilizing. And with that, I’ll ask Sarah to actually put add in a bit more color into answers some of those questions more fully.

Sarah Boyce

Yes. Thanks, Paula. I also say, in terms of with the – with a simulation to tafamidis mean, first, it’s good news for patients. And we’re looking forward, as I think everybody else is, in terms of seeing more details from that study. We view it as really helping in form of study design for – I would say, TTR-LRx AKCEA, particularly in relation to looking at some of those endpoints. And in many ways, kind of derisk the program even further. But we’re sort of very, as Paula said, very bullish about the development as TTR, like particularly for the hereditary patients as well as for the wild side patients.

Stephen Willey

Okay. I hop back in the queue. Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Yanan Zhu

Thanks for taking the question. This is Yanan in for Jim. So just wanted to check if the something information request, does that – is that related to the through platelet effect? Or is it unrelated to that aspect?

Paula Soteropoulos

Yanan, it is not specific related to any safety request like platelets. This is all of the request of the FDA make. They’re looking at an analysis of benefit risk. So this was not any specific issue highlighted, purely, really, what the volume of the standard request, not just one but after several requests that, the amount of data that they have to go to. And then the priority of review shortens their timeline. And so they needed more time to further review. And unfortunately, the only standard they can only go to a three-month extension as part of the process to get more time.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. And could you comment on how this changing timing impact the competitive dynamics related to the launch of – with the competitor for inotersen? How may this also impact your own prelaunch activity? Thanks.

Paula Soteropoulos

So we’re ready to launch. And we will be ready to go right when we get approval. And we believe and continue to hear from physicians that, that TEGSEDI’s profile will make it a drug of choice for many patients with ATTR in low doses because of the efficacy and the simple in fact subcutaneous injection.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. And also you mentioned, enthusiasm in the EAP program for TEGSEDI. Could you comment on how many patients are on the EAP in the U.S, currently?

Paula Soteropoulos

Yes. We won’t be talking about the number of patients, but we have many patients that are in the queue, opening up new sites everyday and lot of enthusiasm.

Sarah Boyce

And Paula, I just add to – Sarah here. So just add to that as well. We’ve also hope as well as opening up new sites. We’ve also added additional sites as well, following their interest. So the program is expanding.

Yanan Zhu

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Guyn Kim with BMO. Your line is open. Guyn Kim, your line is open.

Guyn Kim

Can you hear me? Thanks for taking the questions. Just for TEGSEDI, my first question was, do think it’s possible that the FDA is trying, maybe the delayed approval here is trying to align at more with inotersen. And I don’t know if you can comment on that specifically, but any kind of thoughts on that would be great. And then just curious, was the volume of data was submitted to the FDA, the same as what was submitted to Canada? And if so, could you maybe expect from sort of delay on that front to?

Paula Soteropoulos

Well, each authority has their own questions, so they would be different. So we can’t – we didn’t have any expectation of another health authority. And just wanting to point, the FDA assured us that this extension does not reflect a judgment on our submissions of data. So I can’t comment whether they’re trying to align anything in any way. It’s been working very hard. They understand the need in this patient population, they have been very collaborative, we’ve been very pleased with the back-and-forth with the regulators, and we seen with their been working very hard on this. So I doubt that they would be anything to delay anything for to line things up. I mean, they’ve been working hard.

Guyn Kim

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Laura Christianson with Cowen. Your line is open.

Laura Christianson

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Quick one on TEGSEDI launch preparations. I’m curious who are you targeting, if you’re talking to cardiologists as well as – which physicians you’re targeting, I guess, if you could put some color on that, I appreciate it.

Paula Soteropoulos

Yes, Laura, good question. As we know, this is a systemic disease and these patients present in many physician’s offices. But I’ll let Sarah give a little more color on that.

Sarah Boyce

Sure. This three core physician specialties that were targeting, that’s neurology, cardiology and hematology, it’s not approved, so it’s not like all hematologist’s success, who are in anomaly doses centers, over I think anomaly doses patients are often part of a myeloma clinic for cardiology, it’s were – again, people who we know, have an interest in the disease and the group has very large volume clinics. And also the same for neurologists. So we built a pretty detailed target list for our sales team and that the sales team now working, getting to – in meeting those physicians and getting to know them.

Laura Christianson

Perfect. That’s helpful. Thanks.

Operator

Paula Soteropoulos

Thanks, Jay. Thank you, everyone, very much for listening today. We are excited about the growth that we’ve seen in Akcea and the progress that we’ve made for both TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA and our pipeline. And I look forward to updating you on where we are as we move through 2018. And as we continue our and our mission to developing commercialized drugs for serious and rare diseases and support these underserved patient communities. So thank you and have a great afternoon.

