Invuity's (IVTY) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Klausner – Westwicke Partners

Scott Flora – Interim Chief Executive Officer

Jim MacKaness – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Richard Newitter – Leerink Partners

Kaila Krum – William Blair

Kevin Farshchi – Piper Jaffray

Rick Wise – Stifel

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Invuity's First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Klausner with Westwicke Partners.

Mark Klausner

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on today’s call. On the call this afternoon are Interim CEO, Scott Flora; and Chief Financial Officer, Jim MacKaness. Earlier today, Invuity released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. I’d like to remind everyone that comments made by management in responses to questions today, will include forward-looking statements. Those include statements related to Invuity’s future financial and operating results, expectations regarding its restructuring efforts and sales force realignment and plans for developing and marketing new products.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions as of today and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements, including the risks and uncertainties described in Invuity’s filings with the SEC, the Risk Factor section in its annual report on Form 10-K as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed in subsequent SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to interim CEO, Scott Flora. Scott?

Scott Flora

Thanks, Mark. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our first quarterly conference call. This is my first quarterly conference call since joining as CEO, and I’m really excited to share with you some of our recent progress and also some of our plans ahead. Since assuming the CEO role at the end of February, I spent the past few months working with the team, being in the field with our sales reps to analyze our business and find ways to improve our growth trajectory and also rationalize our expenses. On today’s call, I will summarize my initial findings and the actions we have taken to date and give a brief overview of our operating results in the quarter. Then I will turn it over to Jim to review our financial results and guidance. I will then conclude the call by sharing with you our key areas of focus for the second quarter.

I’m excited to be here because Invuity is a great company with compelling products. We have a core group of talented people on the team that are committed to increasing shareholder value. However, we must land on the best area of focus for our products that builds value and customer stickiness. Based on my initial review of the business, we have identified five key areas of focus. I am pleased that we have already addressed some of these areas, but clearly, we still have more work to do to realize the company’s full potential.

First, we determined that the company was undercapitalized. We addressed this issue through an equity offering that raised $21.7 million in net proceeds. This capital, combined with the cash already on our balance sheet, gives us the financial flexibility to develop and begin to execute on our strategy without the near-term need for any additional capital. Our second area of focus was to reduce our spending, while ensuring that we have the resources in place to drive both near- and long-term growth. Earlier this week, we rolled out an internal restructuring that will result in an approximately $6 million annual reduction in operating expenses.

The costs that have been taken out will create a flatter organization and increase productivity in our commercial operations and our product development process. This flatter organization will allow me to be more closely involved with our direct sales reps and our customers. Third, we evaluated our sales channel and go-to-market strategy. We have already taken steps to realign our sales force, but are still working through the best go-to-market strategy.

We have elected to adopt a segmented approach to our sales efforts to maximize revenue and return on our sales investment. We have identified our highest value geographic markets and will continue to focus our direct sales force on these markets. In rural geographies and internationally, we will employ an indirect approach and partner with local distributors. We are also working to better align our commercial marketing and sales teams to ensure that our sales reps have the right marketing tools to win.

And we expect to have more to report here to you on our next quarterly call. Fourth, we are focused on our portfolio development process and how we introduce new products to the market. This process is ongoing and the portfolio planning and product launch efforts will be enhanced by a toolkit based on my previous experiences, which will allow us to better prioritize and execute against the most attractive opportunities. And finally, I will add that we are focused on our people and team development. We have great people here that want to win, and we are going to help them grow in their roles and collaborate together to deliver results through focused execution.

So before turning it over to Jim, let me share some additional perspective on our operating results for the first quarter. Revenue in the first quarter of 2018 was $9.5 million, an increase of 5.3% over last year’s first quarter and as anticipated, the growth rate was impacted by a decline in reusable revenue and no corporate revenue in the quarter.

Disposable revenue of $8.6 million increased 21.7% over last year’s first quarter, driven by the continued strong performance of PhotonBlade. In the quarter, the number of accounts buying PhotonBlade increased 23% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Most of the sales went to breast cancer surgery, breast reconstruction and electrophysiology. Breast and plastic surgeons continue to validate the critical importance of PhotonBlade’s precision illumination to facilitate Hidden Scar breast procedures, and EPs are rapidly adopting PhotonBlade’s unique combination of illumination with low thermal spread, which enable more efficient and precise pacemaker battery change outs, improving visualization and minimizing potential lead damage.

Turning to our latest product introduction, the PhotonGuide Adapt system. The early surgeon feedback has been outstanding, especially in challenging vaginal surgery and breast reconstruction surgeries. Now to remind everyone that PhotonGuide Adapt system consists of a flexible Waveguide called the PhotonGuide Adapt, a single-use device that slots into a series of new Adapt retractors, which can be sterilized and reused. We will be following a phased release schedule to coincide with the rollout of the different style of Adapt retractors, suitable for a variety of surgical procedures.

The first phase of the rollout is focused on GYN and commence this quarter where we introduce the PhotonGuide Adapt system with the Breisky style retractor to surgeons at several hands-on vaginal surgery courses as the Annual SGS Gynecologic Surgical Conference in Orlando in March. Future phases will focus on breast and plastic surgical procedures. And moving on to PhotonVue, we remain in preclinical launch and are continuing to gather feedback. We will use this learning together with continued market research to refine our path ahead.

With that, I’m going to turn it over to Jim to review our financials.

Jim MacKaness

Thank you, Scott. First quarter 2018 revenue was $9.5 million, a 5.3% increase over last year’s first quarter and down 15.3% sequentially over our seasonally strong Q4 results. Disposable revenue, which represents the strategically important part of our business, was $8.6 million, a 21.7% increase over last year’s first quarter and down 10.0% sequentially over Q4 results.

Reusable revenue was $0.7 million, a decrease of 39% year-over-year and 34% sequentially. As anticipated, due to the timing of orders, we had no corporate revenue in the quarter compared to $0.5 million recorded in Q1 2017. We had approximately 880 active accounts in Q1 compared to 870 in the fourth quarter and 770 in Q1 2017.

Revenue per active account in the first quarter was $10,700 compared to $12,600 in the fourth quarter and $10,900 in the Q1 2017. Importantly, the disposable component of revenue per active account was $9,700 compared to $11,000 in the fourth quarter and $9,100 in Q1 2017. Gross margin was 69.3% in the first quarter compared to 76.7% in the first quarter of 2017 and 66.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our first quarter result was in line with expectations we set on our last conference call where we stated that as a result of the impact of meaningful PhotonBlade sales we expect the gross margins to be in the mid-60s for the year. To remind everyone, PhotonBlade is still in its first iteration and that is a higher cost profile than we expect to achieve in the long term. Progress is being made to reduce the cost to manufacture this product.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter was $17.0 million, which includes $3 million in litigation and severance costs. And a portion of these costs relates to us reaching a settlement with Medtronic on our pending legal issues. Q1 2017 operating expenses was $17.3 million, which included $1.4 million in litigation and severance costs. Net loss for the quarter was $11.2 million or a loss of $0.62 per share. We ended the quarter with $32.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet. Cash used during the quarter net of third-party financing activities was $8.6 million when compared to $11.1 million used in the first quarter of 2017.

Furthermore, as Scott noted in his remarks, we implemented a restructuring this week, which will meaningfully reduce operating expenses in the second half of this year, which will have a positive impact on further reducing our cash burn for the second half of this year and beyond.

Looking forward, we continue to expect our 2018 revenue to be in excess of $46 million with disposable revenues growing in excess of 25%. We still expect the gross margins will be in the mid-60s. Gross margins will remain volatile given our overall small scale of operations and the impact of quarterly manufacturing variances. In addition, the continued success of PhotonBlade will create headwinds in the short term. As we implement various cost reduction programs, we expect margins to improve over the longer term.

As a result of the restructuring and other cost savings initiatives, we anticipate that our operating expenses will be lower than previously guided. We are anticipating operating expenses for the last three quarters of the year to be $42 million, with $16 million of these occurring in the second quarter as we recognize onetime costs related to the restructuring. We currently anticipate ending the year with greater than $50 million in cash and cash equivalents and based on our current operating plans, we anticipate that this cash would be sufficient to fund our business through the end of 2019.

At this point, I’ll turn the call back to Scott for closing comments.

Scott Flora

Thank you, Jim. I’d like to close by sharing our key areas of focus for the second quarter. First, we will be very active in the quarter at trade shows. Later this week, we will be at the ASBrS meeting in Orlando. As you know, this is an important meeting for us as breast is one of our key focus areas. At this meeting, we are hosting a number of booth presentations as well as a symposium on Friday night where key opinion leaders will be speaking about our products.

Notably, later this month, we’re planning a major symposium with two prominent university healthcare institutions at the Heart Rhythm Society in Boston to showcase PhotonBlade. This symposium will be supported by the release of some clinical data that will demonstrate PhotonBlade’s effectiveness in EP procedures. On the strategic front, first, we will continue to refine our sales efforts as we concentrate on developing both our direct and indirect sales channels. We are particularly focused on increasing sales productivity and driving cost efficiencies.

In addition, we will be running some tests in our largest markets where we will be supporting our account managers with procedure specialists who will concentrate on driving account utilization after the initial sale. We are hoping that this structure will allow us to continue to penetrate new accounts while increasing revenue per account by driving growth across all of our disposable products. We will incorporate learnings from these markets as we continue to refine our sales channels.

Second, we will complete our strategic work around our go-to-market strategy and portfolio development process. Invuity was founded based on proprietary and differentiated illumination technology that allowed us to bring the market a series of disruptive illuminated product. We have leveraged this product portfolio to establish our growing presence in a number of surgical specialties, including breast, gynecology, orthopedics and EP.

Our strategic work is focused on determining if we will continue to be a leader in high-value illuminated tools across the broad category of surgical specialties or whether we will focus on a narrow set of surgical specialties and seek to own the procedure by providing a broader set of innovative products. We look forward to updating you on our plans next quarter. Since joining as CEO, I have spent a lot of time listening to our investor base and have appreciated the interest and their input in Invuity and the perspectives that have been shared with me.

As you can tell from our prepared remarks, we still have a lot to do both strategically and operationally over the upcoming months. In particular, I intend to spend a lot of time on the road with our direct sales reps and key customers. As a result, I will likely be a little less visible than I have been over the past few months. While we appreciate the desire to continue to see the near-term progress, we would ask you to be patient with us as we put the plans in place to successfully build the business for the long-term.

Thank you all for joining us today and for your continued support of Invuity, and we look forward to updating you on the next quarterly call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question is from Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Richard Newitter

Scott, just with respect to your process of deciding whether or not you’re going to focus on a certain type of procedure versus a wide variety of procedures as the company has kind of been targeting can you just describe what exactly you’re looking to learn from your conversations, discussions and time in the field over the coming months to make that decision?

Scott Flora

Rich, that’s a great question. Thank you for that. Let me clarify, I’m going to have two areas of focus over the remainder of this quarter. The first area of focus is to be very tightly focused on what’s going on in the field and sales execution and ensuring that we’re executing to our plan. And that’s one area of focus. The second area of focus will be more of a classic strategic planning journey that I’m going to do with the executive team here, and we’re going to validate a lot of data and look at a lot of market data and seek to figure out what’s the best path forward so we can get this company firmly focused on a strategy that everybody gets aligned around and it makes us much more capital efficient.

Richard Newitter

Okay. And then as I think about the rep turnover that we saw in the fourth quarter and now the decision to kind of make a flatter organization. Can you just maybe reconcile the two – those two items that are going on there? And do you maybe not need to go and backfill those positions in light of the new organizational structure? And then maybe as you answer that, can you talk to how and why you had such confidence that kind of disposable revenue growth with that new organizational structure is going to accelerate as we move through the year there’s a pretty significant step up given the performance in 1Q?

Scott Flora

Okay. Do you have all those? So one, fourth quarter turnover was a lot of performance management and a number of us looking at territories that weren’t efficient. My desire to have a flat organization. So after being here, for this size of company, I think it’s really critical to be much closer to the customer. And I think that as we’re growing this business and we are out there with our sales reps, we need to learn a lot and then we need to be more nimble and do test markets, and think about be more – being more experimentative with some customers so we can – as you brought up, so we can unlock that growth.

When I go out and visit a sales rep and she can’t continue to grow because she is so busy converting customers to PhotonBlade. We’ve got to think about account coverage models differently, and we’ve got to act fast to do that. So I think by having a flatter organization, we’re going to achieve that. Now the other thing I talked about today was direct and indirect markets. We’re going to move to 52 direct sales reps and that’s where we’ve settled. And we’re going to be very focused on their development and productivity.

And the reason we’ve brought commercial marketing and sales together within the organization is to be very keenly focused on making sure that they have the right tools so they can win and execute on a daily basis without having to wait or call in. Second, some of that geography is going to be repurposed. We’ve got 14 independent distributors in the market and we’re going to accelerate that, and we’re going to bring people on that know how to manage independent distributors and we’re going to drive revenue through that channel as well. So that’s the strategy, and I think it’s being more focused with your direct sales reps, and it’s looking at geographies differently and try to exploit some of those other geographies at a more variable cost and a less direct cost of sales.

Richard Newitter

And maybe just one more, Scott. It sounds like there is still some things you’re trying to assess over the course of the next few months and then you’re going to come back to us and maybe kind of have a much better view both strategically and kind of organizationally and financially. So just – can you help us reconcile what’s influx strategically as you kind of go through your process and relate that to kind of how set in stone the reiterated guidance is? Should we consider that potentially subject to change or is that greater than $46 million kind of – is that’s the number regardless of what you kind of find you still feel confident you’re going to be able to achieve the financial goals that were put in place?

Scott Flora

Yes, great question. Look, we’re going down the road. We’re changing the fan belt as we go. But we have got – I’m out in the field, one of the things just surprises me is how excited our customers are about our products. I mean, I was in Dallas with the breast cancer surgeon and she had PhotonBlade in the case and she said, "you can’t get this out of my hand." We have great customers, and we’ve just got to be crisper in execution in the accounts, and that’s why I’m – I think $46 million is doable. We’ve got great products.

We got a great sales force, and they are delighted that they’re getting some focus and some direction that – there is a consistent drumbeat of this is what we need to do. We got work to do, but I’m pretty excited about the opportunity of Invuity, and I think that, even – like you said, the first quarter in PhotonBlade was great. We got work to do in core, and we stepped up some activities already around a more balanced selling approach, and we’re going to do a little crisper execution across the sales channel and making sure that we sell the entire Invuity bag.

Operator

Our next question is from Kaila Krum from William Blair. Your line is now open.

Kaila Krum

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking our questions. So adjusted for the Zimmer payment last year – or corporate payment last year. I mean, you’re still putting up really, I mean, solid performance against the difficult comparison, and I think you also started off the quarter with about 10 fewer sales reps compared with the first quarter of last year. So I guess, can you talk through sales force productivity per rep, how you’ve been seeing that trend? And I know you’ve touched on this briefly, but can you just expand a little bit more on specifically what you’re going to be doing at the ground level to further improve those productivity levels?

Jim MacKaness

Yes, Kaila. This is Jim. I’ll take the first part and then Scott can fill in a bit more of the color. So to your point, yes. As you point it out, we obviously entered this year with a lower direct sales force than we did last year. A lot of this feeds into the strategy that Scott pointed out where we really want to concentrate on the key metropolitan areas. I do see – and so obviously, again, what you’ve seen is you’ve seen a continued increase in the productivity of the direct sales rep.

I would suggest that going forward that’s probably going to become a less meaningful sort of metric for us because what we want to do at the same time now is really start to grow out the indirect channel. So you’re going to start to see more revenue contribution come through the indirect channel. So it’s going to be an aggregate overall. But the key themes are to sort of make sure that we’ve got our reps in highly concentrated territories, look to be able to sort of have procedure assistance, if you like, in a couple of test markets and see if that works to broaden that out.

And then if you like use a variable cost model in the more peripheral surrounding areas to be able to extract great revenue opportunity, but in a more sort of leveraged fashion through the indirect channel. So that’s the ultimate strategy that we’re now pushing on for 2018.

Scott Flora

Kaila, I think one of the key things that we’re going to be very focused on and when you look at the – when you break sales force productivity down, it gets around territory size, number of accounts, how you cover those accounts. But then you’ve got to drill in to this thing that’s called the rep toolkit. And we – I didn’t – my assessment was, I didn’t think we were executing as well as we could there.

And I’ve built – I’ve shaped the organization now that I’ve got one person I can go to that controls, delivering programs and strategies to the reps on a very fresh basis that allow us to be very creative and keen in getting new accounts, penetrating accounts further and making sure that we’re focused on key areas that are really important to us to drive stickiness in these accounts, like breast surgery. So we’re just going to be more responsive to our great sales force and ensure that they’ve got the right tools to win. And then we’re also going to set them up to win to make sure that they’re focused in geographies that are tight and make sense, so they can get around and drive these adoptions.

And I’ve noticed that being out in the field and I’ve talked to the reps about it, and we’re getting great feedback from them that we’re actually now starting to have some great discussion around how to solve the challenge. They want to be productive, too because they want to make as much money as possible. So they’re all in and working this out with us.

Kaila Krum

Okay. That’s helpful. And then you guys, I mean, you told us that you’ve increased your PhotonBlade accounts by 23%, I think, sequentially. But can you talk a little bit more about how you’ve seen usage and uptick of PhotonBlade trend within your initial early adopters over the last couple of quarters?

Jim MacKaness

Yes, I would say, Kaila, definitely the – one of the nice trends with the blade is it does tend to go into the higher volume procedures. So we do see a little bit higher per procedure rate pull-through on those – on the blade accounts. So that’s been a nice positive and a good tailwind for us.

Kaila Krum

Okay. Thanks guys helpful.

Operator

Our next question is from Matt O'Brien from Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Kevin Farshchi

Thanks for taking the question. This is Kevin Farshchi on for Matt today. I’m sorry, if I missed it. I just wanted to key in a little bit on guidance of the $46 million plus, if I could. If I look at the model, it kind of implies the steep ramp in sales for the remainder of the year and especially given that you’re restructuring the organization and getting the sales force focused. What specifically is giving the team confidence that they can hit that ramp as the year goes on?

Jim MacKaness

So, Kevin, I think – this is Jim. I think when we laid out guidance originally as well, we did call out that the ordering pattern of corporate revenue is something that had to be factored in. So that’s a long-established relationship we had with Biomet Zimmer, and we knew from their heads-up that we weren’t going to see any orders in the first half of the year. So I think when you see the $46 million, one of the things you’re seeing in the first half to second half cadence is the fact you’ve got no contribution of corporate revenue and then contribution in the second half.

So that’s one of just the sort of the underlying building blocks. I think also what you’re seeing on – the next component is obviously the seasonality with a classically weaker first quarter, which we’ve sort of guided towards and then would anticipate the fourth quarter being the strongest quarter, obviously. And then on the business themes, I would say there’s a couple of things. Obviously, we anticipate continuing to see the compounding effect of blade. We’ve alluded to the fact we’ve now just launched the PhotonGuide Adapt.

So that’s also going to drive that and continue to compound. And then most recently, we’ve talked about the opportunity to start to enhance and enlarge the indirect channel. So I think there’s a number of levers there that all sort of go in to continue to sort of give us confidence in how we’ve laid out the revenue guidance.

Scott Flora

Yes, I’ll just comment that the restructuring that we did has simplified our organization and made it more effective to execute, and it’s taken complexity out of it around decision making. And what I heard from – I did a call with the sales reps yesterday and I did at company town hall and I got sales reps calling me back saying, "Thank you, you – this make sense and we like this message from the top." So that doesn’t mean we’re not going to have a couple of bumps in the road.

That will happen, but we’re going to push through it and we’re going to execute like crazy around executing that number. I want to point out, I think there’s some headwinds we’ve got going for us that we can pivot on around after the first quarter experience. And we have put some tools out there into the market and we have changed compensation. We’re going to get a more balanced selling approach. This Adapt launch is very interesting, and I think it’s something that the sales force is excited about, but I don’t think we’ve talked enough about it in the past.

But it will open up a new set of procedures for us in vaginal hysterectomy, cancer hysterectomy and organ prolapse. And that’s a nice sizable market. And we’re doing it in such a fashion that we’re aligning ourselves with some of the top thought leaders in gynecological surgery and they’re going to help us develop a training program. We’re going to get some stickiness with that. I think this clinical data that we’ve got coming out on PhotonBlade is going to be compelling.

It’s going to give our reps another tool to get into new accounts because it’s going to help us with VAC, but it’s also going to help surgeons – it’s a great conversation piece to get surgeons to try the product faster. And then – and I think that with Adapt, we’re going to pull other of our Waveguide products through and revitalize some of those accounts that weren’t as robust as we want them to be in the first quarter. So yes, I understand the math and I understand the challenge of reshuffling the deck, but we think with our products and what we’ve got going, we’ve got a good shot on goal of going through $46 million.

Kevin Farshchi

That’s really helpful. If I could just get one more in on the restructuring side. I know it’s very early and the planning efforts is still likely ongoing. But I guess, from a cadence perspective that $6 million in cost savings, is it more backend loaded for the year as you’re kind of getting those sales force marketing and other efforts done or how should we think about that for the business.

Jim MacKaness

Yes, so that’s an annualized savings. So what I – I’d draw your attention back to sort of the guidance we gave on operating expenses. So we said for the last three quarters, including, obviously, the second quarter we sort of guided to $42 million and then we said $16 million of that is going to be in the second quarter because, obviously, there is a little bit of a spike to take through the discrete severance expenses. So the latter half of the year sort of plays out at, say, $26 million and that’s significantly down from where we’ve previously guided.

Kevin Farshchi

Okay. Thank you so much for clarifying. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Rick Wise from Stifel.

Rick Wise

Good afternoon, Scott. Obviously, you’re very clearly stating all the initiatives seems very focused and excellent. Maybe talk about the challenges sort of execution where it’s going to be move faster or more slowly or prove more challenging? And maybe said another way, how quickly do you think you can gain traction with some of these initiatives? How do we think about that sort of gating as the year unfolds?

Scott Flora

Okay, Rick. So gaining traction on an intense focus on our direct sales channel to be more productive. That work is going on now, and I think that we’re going to be responsive to that. And it’s going to take probably the rest of this quarter to start really making sure that some of those tools are effectively laid out, but that work is going on. And doing some of these test markets are going to happen this month in some of these large accounts where we think about putting procedural specialists in to help support.

We use PhotonBlade as the tip of the spear and we’ll get into a large account that way. And then, let’s say, we close the PhotonBlade and we need to defend and keep surgeons interested in our – on traditional products, we’re going to need somebody to supplement that or if we get a big new opportunity, it’s a brand new greenfield for us, having a team approach to converting the account is going to be important. So we’re going to start testing some of those this month.

The indirect channel, while I think that’s going to be additive in the back half of the year, we’re going to bring on an executive that is experienced in driving European sales and an executive that knows how to manage distributors, and we think that’s going to be very opportunistic for us in orthopedics and spine. It’s something I did when I was at another company I worked for and we drove a neuro and spine sealant product, very hard by networking with large orthopedic distributors. So we think the same way about that in those indirect markets.

So we see some of the – we see that work is going to take me into late next quarter, but then I think we’ll start to see some of the fruits of that in the back half of the year. Adapt launch, you’ll see – we’re seeing – actually, we got some very nice pickup on that and while I was pleasantly surprised to see. But rolling Adapt out is going to be, to those surgeons that get it, they’re going to jump on it and do it, and that’s a nice size market now.

But then there’s going to be the market where we start to chip away at people that do laparoscopy and because this is a more cost advantageous procedure. That’s going to take training and moving people away from a different procedure. So that’s going to take a little longer time and that will be probably late Q4.

Rick Wise

Great perspective. And to the point that you mentioned, Scott, about helping to keep the sales force focused. If I’m thinking about it correctly, I may not be, please correct me if I’m not, it seems like all your year-over-year the disposable growth is, I don’t know what, largely, mostly PhotonBlade. If that’s the right way to think about it and rephrase it as you will, what does that say about the rest of the disposable portfolio? And just thinking about the quarter were you frustrated that it wasn’t better as a result of all your initiatives to help the sales force focused maybe not being fully in place? Again, rephrase it all, as you will.

Scott Flora

That’s a great question. So where was I frustrated? I was frustrated in our traditional product growth. And because of that frustration, the one thing I noticed when I was out in the field riding with sales reps is that this – because we didn’t have a tight strategy and a tight rollout of programs, we kind of left it up to the sales rep to do it what they wanted to do, and we allowed them to drive an independent strategy in the field. And that hit me like a ton of bricks.

It’s probably my first – my most surprising thing I witnessed when I was out there. So that is what we need to correct and we are going to correct that this quarter. And I don’t know – we’re going to correct it this quarter through compensation, through field sales management, through aligning with our reps about that we’ve got to win. This is a company that has two great disposable product lines and we’ve just launched an update on our core retractor and waveguides.

And we have to have a balanced selling approach. Our reps understand that, and we’ve got to guide them, help them and manage them to that. And then if they want to make big money, they’ve go to sell both product groups and they’ve got to achieve both quarters. And we’ve rolled that out, they get it. And the new commercial management team is laser-focused on it and they’re 100% aligned with me on it as well.

Rick Wise

That’s great. And just last for me, just reflecting on all, everything you’ve said which has been really fascinating. As the new leader of the company and as you’re undertaking all these initiatives, how are you thinking about Invuity’s longer-term growth profile? Is this a company that if you do all these things that you’re going to grow 20% or you think that all these initiatives over the next few years you can get growth back over 30%. Again, help us just frame the big picture, I’m not looking for guidance, but more direction and so forth?

Scott Flora

Yes, I’d love to answer that. I want some time to do this strategy. I’m very bullish on the growth aspects of this company from the core waveguides. And I think before I get into that I need to have a little more comfort with digging in to some of the details of the strategic plan going forward and I will – we’ll get more color on that on the next call, but it’s a fair question, but I’m just not ready yet.

Rick Wise

Got you. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Suraj Kalia from Northland Capital. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Mike on for Suraj. Thanks for taking our question. First, just wondering if you can give us a little more details around PhotonBlade either how many were purchased during the quarter or the number of accounts?

Jim MacKaness

Yes. So as we mentioned at the end of fourth quarter, we don’t – we’re not going to disaggregate the revenues per se on our single use. We think the right way to think about it is our entire portfolio of disposable units. So – but we will say, yes, as we did, we saw some nice uptick in the number of accounts, 23% growth in number of accounts ordering. And I would just say directionally just so you understand it is, the actual revenue growth was north of that. So again, PhotonBlade was doing very, very well and to paraphrase what Scott said as well, obviously, we recognized that we’ve got to do more work and focus on the rest of the single-use disposable business portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just on restructuring quick. When we think about, like, total headcount the number, like, where we’re at today what that should look like in a year’s time?

Jim MacKaness

Yes, so we had about – headcount of about 160, and we basically took out probably, just less than 10% on the impact. And yes, we’d like to think that we’ve made the right steps now. And so yes, there is obviously going to be just sort of what you might call attention to lifestyle to try and drive incremental savings, but the sort of the organizational thing we think we’ve taken the necessary steps this week and they’ll settle out through the rest of this quarter, and then we’ll be in, sort of, a steady state entering the third quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

That concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I would now like to turn the call back over to Scott Flora for any closing remarks.

Scott Flora

Again, I want to thank all of you for joining us today and appreciate your continued support of Invuity. And we look forward to updating you again on our next quarterly call and appreciate all the great questions today. So thanks, everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect.

