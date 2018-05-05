OceanaGold: Short-Term Risks Or Long-Term Benefits - A Classic Dilemma

In my opinion, the solution is quite simple - I opt for the long-term benefits.

However, at the end of the day investors have to face a classic dilemma expressed in the title of this article.

In my opinion, this underperformance results from a few specific risks carried by the company; in this article I am discussing these risks.

For me OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) is a fascinating company. This mid-cap miner has one of the best assets in the industry – for example, in 2017 the company reported a gross margin of $782 per ounce of gold equivalent sold (the highest figure in the industry). I am not surprised - Oceana is a very-low-cost producer; for example, last year it was producing gold at an all-in sustaining cost of production of $763 per ounce (according to my own calculations).

However, during the current bull market in precious metals (which started in the beginning of 2016) Oceana shares have been underperforming against their peers (represented by GDX, a popular ETF replicating the price action of a basket of precious metals mining companies):

Source: Stockcharts

How to read these charts? The lower panel shows that in the long term Oceana shares have been an excellent investment - since the beginning of 2009 they have delivered a profit of 2,500% (the red line)! Additionally, since 2012 these shares have outperformed their peers (the blue arrow on the upper panel of the chart). Finally, and that is why I am discussing Oceana in this article, since 2016 the company has underperformed its peers (the red arrow on the upper panel of the chart). Let me guess what reasons are standing behind this underperformance.

Introduction.

Currently Oceana runs four mines: Didipio located in the Philippines, Waihi and Macraes in New Zealand and Haile in the U.S. Last year the company produced 574.6 thousand ounces of gold and 18.4 thousand tons of copper (plus a marginal amount of silver) but this year, due to ongoing development (which is a risky process) at Haile and Didipio, it is supposed to produce less gold (480 – 530 thousand ounces). What is more, the Waihi mine carries another specific risk. As a result, there is only one mine, MacRaes, which is a relatively low-risk operation.

Summarizing – I am not particularly surprised to see Oceana shares underperforming the peers but, as I conclude in the final section of this article, investors’ fears are overextended.

Haile

According to the company’s guidance for 2018, Haile is going to produce 135 – 150 thousand ounces of gold at all-in sustaining cost of production of $725 - $775 per ounce. The production guidance is in line with the business plan for Haile (143 thousand ounces - refer to the page 356 in the technical report published in 2016) but the cost of production is above the plan ($672 per ounce).

Now, in 1Q 2018 Haile produced 37.0 thousand ounces of gold, in line with expectations. Let me check other measures reported in 1Q 2018 and compare them to those disclosed in the business plan:

Head grade: 2.77 grams of gold per ton of ore processed (2.13 g/t in the plan)

Gold recovery: 82.3% (83.7%)

Strip ratio: 5.2 (6.8)

Ore mined: 809 tons (2,862 tons per year or 617 per quarter)

Total material mined: 5,038 tons (22,297 tons per year or 5,574 tons per quarter)

Note: strip ratio is defined as waste mined / ore mined

Excluding a bit lower recovery and slower mine development (the company has spare capacity to increase mining rate by around 10.6% and lift up gold production above the 2018 guidance and the plan) the Haile mine was performing in line with expectations.

As I mentioned above, this year Haile is supposed to produce its gold at the AISC of $725 - $775 per ounce but in 1Q 2018 this cost was standing at $952 per ounce, well above the guidance. The company explained this discrepancy in the following way (1Q 2018 Management Discussion,page 12):

“Mining unit costs were approximately 15% higher than plan through a combination of lower productivity (partially due to adverse weather conditions), combined with increased consumables, equipment rental and maintenance costs in January and February”

Well, bad things happen and Haile is still at its initial stage of the business cycle so…let the company optimize the mining process to cut the costs. However, a prudent investor should closely monitor the way Haile performs in the short term.

Another problem, it is likely that investors refrain from buying Oceana shares because over the next three years the Haile mine will be rather a liability than an asset:

Source: Simple Digressions and the technical report for Haile

As the chart shows, due to high capital spending in the years 2018 – 2020 (development of an underground part of the mine), over the next three years the mine will deliver only marginal free cash flow.

Waihi

Waihi is an underground operation in New Zealand, purchased by Oceana in 2015 from Newmont. In my opinion, the deal with Newmont was a kind of a bet – in 2015, shortly before the acquisition, the Martha pit (at that time the Waihi mine was an open pit operation) encountered a major rock fall and all operations at Waihi were suspended. However, Oceana had a new plan for Waihi and very quickly the new Correnso underground operation was ramping up its production. Since 2015 it has delivered 323 thousand ounces of gold but now the mine is nearly depleted – as of the end of 2017 Waihi hosted 187 thousand ounces of gold classified as measured and indicated resources (allowing for two years of mining).

Summarizing - it looks like Waihi is an old story. If that is the case, a question arises: “Are there any chances to keep Waihi going?” The company is confident that there are. In March 2018 Bernie O’Leary, the Waihi general manager, said:

“Mining activity under the open pit could commence in 2020 and extend our current mine life by at least 10 years, meaning we would continue to deliver significant benefits to our community here in Waihi and the broader region”

Well, the plan is ambitious and…a bit risky. As the picture below shows, the Martha pit lies in the middle of the city of Waihi and underground operations (located beneath the Martha pit) could have an adverse effect on living conditions:

Source: Google maps

In other words, I expect some opposition to this concept, problems with permitting etc. Indeed, Waihi is a risk factor when considering investing in Oceana.

Didipio

Didipio is a former open pit / current underground mine located in the Philippines. The mine commenced its operations in 2014 as an open pit but this year Oceana is converting Didipio into an underground mine. It means that Didipio, similarly to Haile, can be perceived as a risky operation where the ultimate outcome remains in doubt. However, in my opinion, this risk is limited. As the chart below shows, the underground mine is supposed to generate very decent free cash flows going forward:

Source: Simple Digressions and the technical report for Didipio

Now, the plan and cash flows depicted on the chart above are a bit outdated. This year Didipio is expected to produce 80 – 90 thousand ounces of gold and generate free cash flow of $38M - $53M (assuming a gold price of $1,350 per ounce and non-sustaining capital spending of $45M). Definitely, this cash flow is lower than that disclosed in the technical report ($100M) but investors should keep in mind that between 2014 and 2017 Didipio produced 557 thousand ounces of gold instead of 441 thousand (disclosed in the technical report). In other words, up to now Didipio has performed much better than estimates so…let the mine give a chance to show its strength once again.

By the way, according to the company:

“Didipio is one of the lowest cost gold mines globally with negative All-In Sustaining Costs achieved in 2014 on the back of record gold and copper production in its first full year of commercial operations”

In my opinion, the company is not correct. Simply put, Oceana, as most of mining companies, applies a by-product costing method to report Didipio’s costs of production. However, this mine has two main products, gold and copper, and the latter one accounted for 34.4% of total sales reported in 2017. In such a case (when there are two products accounting for more than 20% of total production or sales) a co-product costing method should be applied. I have made my own calculations using the co-product costing method and arrived at a positive all-in sustaining cost of production of $493 per ounce of gold equivalent in 2017 and $619 in 1Q 2018. Indeed, these costs are one of the lowest in the industry but…not negative.

Summary

This year may be called a transition period for Oceana. Due to ongoing development at two operations, Haile and Didipio, the company is supposed to produce less gold than in 2017 (480 – 530 thousand ounces in 2018 vs. 575 thousand in 2017). What is more, development is a risky process so I understand that investors may perceive Oceana as a company at risk. Additionally, the Waihi mine, an excellent asset approaching the end of its life cycle (based on current mineral reserves), is ahead of a permitting process to extend its life by ten years. As I have discussed above, Waihi is located in the middle of a small town and, very often, in such a case the permitting process meets strong opposition from inhabitants. So, once again, another risk…

However, in my opinion, Oceana offers big upside potential compared to other miners. Let me list a few positives:

Haile and Didipio are long-term assets, of which the former one offers exploration potential (and extension of its life) and the latter one is a super-low-cost producer

MacRaes, the fourth operation, has large mineral resources of 3.6 million ounces of gold allowing for many years of production

Oceana has one of the best assets in the industry – in 2017 the company delivered a gross margin of $782 per ounce of gold equivalent

In my opinion, despite a transition period and higher risks, in the long term the company seems to be an excellent buying opportunity. In other words, Oceana is a classic example of an investor’s dilemma: “A short-term risk or long-term benefit – which one to choose?” I opt for the long-term benefit…

