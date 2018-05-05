The Bond Cycle: Where Will It End?

But how far could they fall? IEF has a target way down near 93.

With inflation picking up and speculation the Fed could hike three more times this year, bonds are vulnerable to more falls.

With the relentless rally in US yields, it is no surprise to find bond charts with bearish patterns. The prevalent pattern also is the most recognizable - the head and shoulders. Shorter term bonds have had these play out nearly perfectly, and longer-term bonds appear to be following them. So what can we expect?

I know some of you might chuckle at the use of technical analysis in a macro-driven market, but I would argue technicals can be extremely useful when used in conjunction with an understanding of a market's catalysts. For example, here is an earlier article calling an end to the bond bull market from July 2016, and here is an article calling the bottom to the first decline in March 2017. You may think these are cherry picked, but I haven't written too much about bonds in between.

Fundamentals may drive the direction and the general scale of the moves, but the exact path is influenced by positioning, sentiment, and algorithms, all of which are reflected in the price moves on a chart. The targets for reversals are often technically derived.

Drivers

I'll keep this section brief as the fundamental reasons for the yield rally are so well known. However, as this article is about long-dated bonds, it's worth showing how inflation measures have turned higher again after a dip in mid 2017.

This has piled pressure onto long bonds such as the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). And the pressure doesn't look like it's letting up. Just this week we saw the employment dip below 4%, and there's growing consensus that inflation will continue higher.

"...next week’s CPI is set to tick higher and we see the real possibility of headline inflation reaching close to 3% in the summer and core inflation breaching 2.5%," noted ING recently.

Then you have San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Fed Governor Randal Quarles who both talked about the flattening of the yield curve in April and are of the opinion it will not invert as the longer end is lagging and will move higher (due to inflationary pressures).

It would take quite a rally in long-term yields to break the flattening trend.

charts by Tradingview

With at least two more hikes this year - quite possibly three - the long end should at least keep pace or the curve is at real risk of inversion.

The Technicals

As mentioned in the introduction, bonds such as IEF are sporting large head and shoulders patterns.

The target for IEF based on this technical target is way down at 93.22, a further drop of more than 8%. This may seem a bit far-fetched, but there are some considerations. Firstly, it doesn't have to get there in a straight line. It could take several years to work its way to this target. Secondly, the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) already has completed a comparative (and equally improbable) looking pattern.

I doubt IEF falls as aggressively, but SHY does at least prove it can happen, and the head and shoulders target is achievable.

One of the reasons I don't think IEF collapses quite as aggressively is due to the structure of the fall from the September 2017 highs. A technique called Elliott Wave looks for five waves to complete a trend sequence, and in this particular decline these waves are very clear and indicate this part of the cycle should come to an end soon around the 100 area.

When this trend completes, it should be followed by a proportional move higher. It is quite normal to trade back to the break-down point to re-test the "neckline" of the head and shoulders, in this case, 103.69.

Actually, this kind of move already played out in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over the past year, and this offers a visual guide as to what could happen in the IEF.

If the move plays out as shown it would complete the first large trend sequence (5 waves) from the 2016 highs and lead to a long (multi-year) recovery before the next phase of the downtrend unfolds. This also is true of short-dated bonds, which are tracing out a similar - but more aggressive - 5 wave downtrend.

IEF looks likely to bottom around 98 in 2019, while SHY looks set for the 83 area.

So what about IEF's 93.22 head and shoulders target? Well, I wouldn't expect it in the next year, or even five years. At some point, another proportional downtrend will unfold, and 93.22 will eventually be reached, but that's beyond this article, and most (I'd guess) participants' holding periods.

Conclusions

IEF has bearish catalysts aplenty, and a technical pattern targeting 93.22. However, based on various technical patterns, the decline does not have enough momentum to get there in this part of the trend. Rather price should stabilize at around 100 for a move back to 103, then make its way lower again for a more sustainable bottom around 98 in 2019.

