FireEye: The Turnaround Is On Track

The market overlooked several positives that indicated the company's turnaround story remains intact. We examine those in the paragraphs below.

FireEye (FEYE) has sold off a bit this week, although it recovered nicely on Friday. The decline was triggered by an earnings report that I think was misinterpreted by the market, or at least temporarily.

Headline earnings per share came inline to expectations. Revenues rose almost eight percent year-over-year to $199 million, approximately $5 million above the consensus.

Some positive tidbits that were succinctly bullet pointed within the press release around earnings captures some nice progress at the company during the quarter

Q1 billings of $175.1 million, an increase of 21 percent from the first quarter of 2017

Q1 cash flow generated by operations of $9 million, an increase of $26 million from the first quarter of 2017

Annual recurring revenue of $500 million, an increase of 14 percent compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017

Despite this, the shares sold off approximately 10% from peak to through before starting to recover this morning. I added a bit of exposure to FireEye Thursday via a couple of buy-write orders. I believe its turnaround story we have highlighted before remains firmly in place. I also think it is at least possible the company is acquired by a larger tech concern like Cisco Systems (CSCO) or IBM Corp. (IBM) at some point in the future in order to gain a larger foothold in the fast growing internet security space.

Analyst Commentary:

Analysts would largely concur the quarter was solid. BMO Capital did reissue its Hold rating on FEYE Thursday but still managed to lift its price target a buck a share to $18. Oppenheimer was more optimistic, assigning a new Outperform rating and $22 price target Thursday, and Evercore reiterated its Buy rating with a similar $22 bogey. Here's Evercore's analyst on FireEye's first quarter results.

We believe 1Q results and 2Q billings guidance suggest better linearity than witnessed in 2017, which we believe de-risks 2H18 should execution remain strong. Further, we believe the company’s growth suggests it remains on track with the long-term targets outlined at the recent analyst day (see our note). We view this quarter as further proof that the company has made sufficient changes to its pricing and go-to-market strategy to drive growth. We believe the company’s NX refresh opportunity remains substantial throughout the remainder of the year and expect that the company should continue to realize a >100% renewal rate including up/ cross-sells (inclusive of further penetration within G2000 customers). We expect 2018 growth to be driven by the NX refresh, traction with endpoint, and growth in managed services and email (in that order). Our thesis on FEYE remains materially the same, with this quarter’s results and guidance as further proof of the company’s ability to execute."

Management Is Key:

Every time I published a piece on FireEye, it inevitably brings out a few disgruntled investors who invested in the stock when it traded north of $50.00 a share several years back. They are happy to note that in the comments section of the piece (we do encourage interaction on Seeking Alpha, after all). It is important to remember the company was run by its founder who prized growth at any cost over sustainable profitability at that point in time. Under the new CEO Kevin Mandia over the past two years, the company has rationalized its product offerings and migrated to the cloud. This has resulted in the company becoming an emerging turnaround story as well as a potentially attractive buyout target. I find FireEye's CEO quite brilliant. Here he is on Mad Money on Friday night highlighting the risks to security associated with the proliferation of cryptocurrencies. Well worth a listen.

Verdict:

FireEye continues to build on its momentum in recent quarters and its turnaround story remains intact, in our opinion. While not a "home run" outside of a buyout, the stock should remain a good solid single here in 2018.

