Hartstreet: Pioneer Kills It On Large Year-Over-Year Production Improvement

We think PXD has further upside over the next 12 months based on these improvements.

Operators in all US unconventional plays have announced oil production improvements in 2017. Oil bears believe core locations are running low and we are seeing the end of this phenomenon. The best locations have been completed in most US plays, but improved well design continues to offset. Many operators are not doing enhanced completions on 100% of locations. As this ramp up continues, so will production improvements. If one wants an estimate of where others are headed, one needs only to look to EOG Resources (EOG). Some operators will never reach this level, but given the relatively large difference, just half the divide would be quite good.

Pioneer (PXD) has arguably the best acreage in the Midland Basin. It also has an excellent Eagle Ford leasehold. We pulled the production data from all Pioneer horizontals in 2016. This was done to provide a comparison year over year. It had 222 2016 laterals. There are a relatively large number that have produced more than 300 MBO.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The majority are two-mile laterals. Fifty horizontals are between 7,000 and 8,000 feet.

Source: Welldatabase.com

More than half of the 2016 locations are in Midland. It is followed by Martin and Upton counties.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average oil curve by county has Midland in fourth. This graph is color coded to match the pie chart above. DeWitt, Upton and Andrews had the top three oil curves.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average PXD 2016 horizontal produced 142 MBO in the first year of well life.

Source: Welldatabase.com

PXD completed 209 horizontals in 2017. Multiple locations could produce more than 400 MBO in the first year of well life.

Lateral lengths increased YOY. 10,000 to 12,000 foot laterals were the norm in 2017.

Fewer locations were in Midland. PXD moved outside the Midland core for a greater number of completions.

Live Oak, Karnes and DeWitt have the top oil curves. Midland County locations dropped further.

Oil production improved to 171 MBO in the first 12 months of well life. This was an improvement of 29 MBO YOY.

Pioneer continues to improve oil production per location. Some of this was accomplished through longer laterals. It has increased the number of wells in the core Eagle Ford, and this also is contributing. Well design is another contribution. We like Pioneer given its large core leasehold. Production continues to improve in both the Permian and Eagle Ford. Core Eagle Ford wells are outperforming the Midland Basin. This has been a consistent improvement by multiple operators in 2017. We believe PXD is still an excellent way to play the oil space, as it continues to improve well design. These improvements helped provide PXD to last quarter's earnings beat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXD, EOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

