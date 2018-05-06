UBS Is An Income Play

It has a good capitalization and this allows it to have an attractive capital return policy.

UBS is the largest global wealth manager and has good growth, particularly due to its large exposure to Asia.

After several years of business restructuring, UBS Group (UBS) has definitively turned the page and its investment case is now based on capital returns. It has an attractive dividend yield and has recently announced a share buyback program to be performed during the next three years, making it a good play to income investors.

Company Overview

UBS provides financial services, including investment, retail, corporate and institutional banking. UBS is one of the world’s largest banks, being a Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) with a buffer of 1%.

It has a market capitalization of about $64 billion and trades in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange. Its closest competitors are other global banks, including Credit Suisse (CS), Deutsche Bank (DB), HSBC (HSBC) or Morgan Stanley (MS).

UBS has a relatively good business diversification, with operations spread across wealth management, investment banking and asset management. UBS is the largest private bank globally, having more than $2 trillion of assets under management (AuM).

Its geographical diversification is also good, being America's the largest geography measured by operating profit (weight of 40%), followed by Switzerland (24%), Europe, Middle East and Africa (19%) and Asia-Pacific (16%).

Growth Prospects

Following the global financial crisis, UBS was one of the first European banks to considerably change its business profile. The bank decided to scale down its investment banking operations and focus on areas with better growth prospects, namely wealth and asset management.

Nowadays, UBS’s business is much more exposed to these activities rather than investment banking, which was its largest segment before the global financial crisis. This strategy has delivered good results, with the bank delivering a superior financial profile and profitability compared to its European peers in the recent past.

Showing its push towards wealth management, this segment (Global Wealth Management) has considerably increased its weight within the group and now represents around 50% of UBS’s pre-tax profit (before corporate center losses). On the other hand, investment banking (IB) is now much smaller, representing only about 17% of the bank’s profit.

The bank’s strategy is not expected to change materially, as the bank has a leading position in global wealth management industry and should continue to target organic growth for the foreseeable future. The global wealth management industry is expected to grow significantly in the medium to long-term (expected to be about 6% per year until 2021), supported by rising wealth in emerging markets.

Given that UBS has a global presence and a diversified geographical footprint, it is well positioned to benefit from this structural growth trend for many years. The bank has been pushing its operations into regions where it has better growth prospects in the long-term, namely in Asia.

For instance, it intends to increase staff considerably in China in the next couple of years, which should be a strong support for assets under management and earnings growth in the medium-term. UBS’s goal is to achieve 10-15% profit before tax growth annually in its Global Wealth Management unit and to grow net new money at 2-4% per year.

In other activities, the bank also has some growth prospects, especially in its asset management unit which should also benefit from industry growth in the next few years. On the other hand, personal & corporate banking and investment banking doesn’t have the same industry tailwinds and growth should come mainly from higher market shares across its operations.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, UBS has delivered improved earnings since its business overhaul implemented a few years ago and is now in a much better position to be focused on growth and improve profitability.

In 2017, its revenues amounted to slightly above $29 billion, an increase of 2.6% from the previous year. About 60% of its revenues come from fee and commission income, which is a more stable revenue stream over the long-term than trading income or net interest income showing the benefit of its business shift towards Wealth Management.

One of the weakest points of UBS is its still weak efficiency, measured by its cost-to-income ratio of 81.5% in the last year. The bank has been able to achieve net savings of around $2.1 billion since 2013, but its efficiency ratio has not improved much in the past three years.

Compared to some of its peers, UBS’s efficiency is quite poor given that Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY) and Morgan Stanley have efficiency ratios close to 70%, while Goldman Sachs (GS) is at 62%. Only Credit Suisse has a worse efficiency ratio at around 90%.

Despite this, UBS is only targeting a group cost-to-income ratio below 75% in the medium-term, which doesn’t seem to be particularly ambitious. This means that UBS has some room for further cost-cutting and this could be an important earnings growth driver in the coming years.

Regarding its bottom-line, the bank’s reported net profit declined to only $1.1 billion (-65% compared to 2016), impacted by the negative effect of net write-down of its U.S. deferred tax assets (DTAs), due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Without the effect of the DTA write-down, UBS’s net profit was slightly higher than $4 billion, up by 25.8% from the previous year. Its adjusted return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key profitability metric within the banking sector, was 7.9% (reported ROE was 2%)

During the first quarter of 2018, UBS has maintained a positive operating momentum, with profit before tax up by 17% compared to the 1Q17. This strong growth was justified by a very good performance of Global Wealth Management (up 20% year-on-year) and Investment Banking (+23% yoy), while Personal & Corporate was flat and Asset Management increased profit by only 3%.

Profit growth is justified by positive jaws, given that revenue increased by 2.2% year-on-year whole expenses decreased by 2%. This lead to a very steep improvement in the efficiency ratio to 74%, boding well for its earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its net profit was slightly above $1.5 billion in the quarter and its ROE based on annualized earning was close to 12%.

Going forward, the bank is expected to maintain a solid earnings growth path supported by higher revenues generated in its Wealth Management unit and good cost control in the next few years.

Dividends

One attractive factor of UBS is its income appeal. The bank has resumed dividend payments in 2011 and since then has delivered a growing dividend. An important factor for its dividend sustainability its good capital position, allowing it to have an attractive capital return policy.

At the end of the first quarter of 2018, UBS had a fully loaded core equity tier 1 ratio was 13.1% and its leverage ratio was near 5%. This is within the target range of its capital and leverage ratios, thus UBS capitalization seems to be comfortable.

However, the bank expects some risk-weighted asset increased in the next few quarters due to Basel IV reform, which puts some negative pressure on its capital ratio.

Nevertheless, UBS has recently increased its annual dividend by 8%, to CHF 0.65 ($0.65) per share. At its current share price, UBS has an attractive dividend yield of about 4%.

Like many European companies, its dividend payment frequency is annual reducing a little its income appeal to U.S. investors, who generally prefer more frequent distributions. Its next ex-dividend date is May 7, 2018 and payment will be made two days later.

Additionally, UBS also announced recently a share buyback program of up to $2 billion to be completed over the next three years, of which up to $550 million will be performed in 2018. This is a strong signal of confidence in its excess capital position and should be a positive support for its share price during this period.

The dividend payout ratio was 60% in 2017, based on adjusted profits, which seems to be an acceptable level. The bank’s target is for a dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of net profit and going forward, UBS aims to increase dividends to shareholders, growing at mid-to-high single-digit per annum.

According to analysts’ estimates, UBS has very good dividend growth prospects driven mainly by higher earnings. Its dividend per share is expected to increase by about 7.6% annually, during the next three years, while its dividend payout ratio should be on average around 50% during this period.

This seems to be a conservative payout ratio considering UBS’ excess capital position and the bank can easily beat current dividend forecasts if it decides to be a little bit more aggressive regarding its dividend policy in the next few years.

Conclusion

UBS has an attractive business profile with significant exposure to Wealth Management, which is an industry with good growth prospects over the long-term. This bodes well for its earnings growth in the near future, being also a supportive factor for its shareholder remuneration policy.

The bank is currently trading at 11.2x forward earnings and 1.20x book value, which seems to be an undemanding valuation for a bank with good fundamentals and an attractive yield, making it a good play for income-oriented investors.

