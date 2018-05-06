Basic Energy Services' (BAS) CEO Robert Ortenzio on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Earl Anthony Stolz - VP of IR

Roe Patterson - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Alan Krenek - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities

Luke Lemoine - Capital One Securities

Tommy Moll - Stephens Inc

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice

John Daniel - Simmons & Co.

Earl Anthony Stolz

Thank you, Donna, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Basic Energy Services First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate you joining us today.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's comments include forward-looking statements reflecting Basic Energy Services' view of future events and, therefore, potential impact on performance. These views include the risk factors disclosed by the company in its registration statements on Form 10-Q and 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further, refer to these statements regarding forward-looking statements incorporated in our press release from yesterday. Please also note that the contents of this conference call are covered by these statements.

In addition, the information reported in this call speaks only as of today, May 4, 2018. And therefore, you're advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Roe Patterson, President and CEO.

Roe Patterson

Thanks, Trey, and welcome to those of you dialing into today's call. We appreciate your interest in our company. Joining me today is Alan Krenek, our CFO. Today I will cover what we saw in the first quarter operationally. Alan will then discuss our financial results in more detail, and I'll wrap things up with some final comments about the second quarter and the remainder of 2018.

The first quarter was about as choppy as it gets for our business. We were faced with a combination of hurdles, as we prepare for, what looks like, a strong 2018, as we onboarded new employees and faced an increasing wage environment in almost every single line of business and geographic market. We also faced significant weather interruptions and some customer delays to begin the year. This has a compoundingly – a negative effect on margins because we're forced to retain those staff levels for upcoming projects, even during these periods of downtime.

Project starts for customers were delayed by both scheduling and some logistical issues, sand and water delays slowed some projects, while weather, wildfires and downhole issues slowed others.

By March, all the issues were essentially dealt with, and we are now seeing the kind of activity levels we have been hoping for since the first of the year. But facing these early challenges to start the year weighed on our first quarter results. Q1 revenue was essentially flat with Q4 led by sequential increases in activity and revenue in our production businesses. While servicing revenues were higher by $3 million in Q1, as hours increased by 9,200 hours. Rates in this segment continue to move higher, but our overall rate was flat sequentially because much of the increase in hours came from markets where we run fewer rig packages and do more rig-only work.

That is not to say that we haven't seen a decrease in the 24-hour packages and the large workover packages. On the contrary, these packages continued to improve, and on any given day, currently, we are running 10% or more of our active fleet on a 24-hour basis. We expect more of this in Q2 and for the remainder of 2018.

Margins in well servicing were essentially flat with Q4, because of the reset of payroll taxes and some weather delays. Water Logistics also improved revenue slightly in Q1, more than offsetting the weather and holiday interruptions. Margins in this segment jumped, as we continue to benefit from larger volumes of water coming into our facilities via pipeline versus trucked water.

In the Permian, which is our largest saltwater disposal network, we are now taking approximately 40% of our water via pipe. Our Completion and Remedial services segment faced the most challenges in Q1. Coil tubing revenues were down by over $4 million, as two of our larger customers did not start their projects until March.

Pressure pumping was also down by over $2 million, as weather, wildfires and some customer delays created a significant amount of non-productive time.

The Permian frac market, in particular, posted the weakest results, which I will detail later. However, our Mid-Con frac market was relatively strong with the exceptions of weather delays and wildfires. Maintaining staffing levels during these periods of non-productive time resulted in poor margins for our Completion and Remedial segment of 24% of revenue versus 30% of revenue in Q4.

The portions of our pumping fleet that do cementing and acidizing work experienced improved utilization and pricing in the first quarter. And our Rental and Fishing tool business was another bright spot for our C&R services segment.

Revenues for the rental business increased by over 11% from Q4, driven by the larger well servicing packages and the ancillary rental equipment that I mentioned earlier for those large workover packages.

The revenue from these large pump and swivel packages are run through our rental business because they can be moved from rig to rig and customer to customer as needed. These large rig packages are important because they reflect the underlying strength of the current workover and completion market. Furthermore, these packages carry much higher margins and can collect 3x to 4x revenue that the associated rig can alone.

We believe that we will continue to outperform the industry and gain market share in well servicing in no small part because of the size and the spec of our rig fleet, working in tandem with our rental fleet. The vast majority of our fleet has been built in-house and, in our view, is the single best-positioned, active, high-spec fleet in the country. This fleet of high-spec rigs combined with our rental assets is well positioned for the surge in completion activity that we are already seeing and will continue to see in 2018.

New well geometry, including long laterals and a recently improving workover market, we've seen a shift in market demand for these rigs, a taller workforce and taller derricks, capable of working above more pressure control equipment required at the wellhead.

This shift has fit our fleet extremely well. With the exception of our frac business, which I will discuss in a minute, revenue rates improved slightly in most business segments during the first quarter, mainly driven by wage inflation. While most markets remain competitive, we believe the industry is approaching virtual full utilization levels based on the current available labor pool. Increased equipment activations in 2018 will require the industry to look outside the current labor pool. Higher wages are customarily needed to accomplish this, and we believe this will be the primary driver for higher rates in 2018.

I'd like to specifically address our frac business. And while our frac fleet has grown to approximately 413,000 horsepower over the years, our frac fleet is small compared to the bulk of our pumping-only peers in the market. Frac only represents 24% of our total company revenue, so our company does not solely depend on the peaks and valleys of the frac business. I think it's important to keep this in mind and in context when looking at Basic Energy Services as a whole. The demands on our frac spreads have grown over the years as well. Typical spreads today, for horizontals that we do, require 35,000 to 45,000 horsepower per spread. Some jobs require even more. So we field somewhere between 7 to 9 spreads depending on configuration, everyday, companywide. This also means, if one or two of our spreads encounter delays or non-productive time of any kind, the effects are magnified in our frac margins. Q1 was a prime example of this impact.

Our Permian frac business seemed to encounter the bulk of the delays with several of our jobs pushing into late Q1 and into Q2. The Permian Basin has been a magnet for new and reactivated horsepower across the industry, causing pricing there to be very competitive. In response, we have moved some spare horsepower out of the Permian Basin and into our Mid-Continent region, where our pricing and results have been more stable. We will hold our current frac fleet in the Permian flat, as we expect pressure pumping market there to be very competitive for the near term.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Krenek

Thanks, Roe, and good morning. I will provide some details on our first quarter income statement, as well as discuss selected balance sheet and cash flow items. I will also cover a few components of our revenue and segment profits that were not in our earnings release yesterday.

For the completion and remedial segment revenue splits, it should be noted that we made slight adjustments to the service line percentages for the fourth quarter of 2017 that we gave on our fourth quarter earnings call.

For the completion and remedial segment, 62% of the revenue in the first quarter was generated from pumping services, the same as last quarter; 17% from coil tubing compared to 20% last quarter; 18% from rental tools compared to 15% last quarter, and the remainder was from other services.

The reported net loss for the first quarter was $30.5 million or $1.16 per share. This compares to a net loss of $20.3 million or a loss of $0.78 per share in the fourth quarter.

Special charges in the first quarter included an after-tax $1.5 million expense, related to a bond offering that we withdrew and $1.3 million of after-tax costs related to additional 2017 bonuses that were approved by the Compensation Committee in the first quarter of 2018.

Excluding the impact of these special items, Basic reported net loss of $23 million or $0.87 per share compared to a net loss, excluding special items, of $14 million or $0.55 per share in the fourth quarter.

Weighted average shares outstanding for the first quarter were 26.4 million. As noted in our press release, we have changed our presentation of adjusted EBITDA to add back the non-cash stock incentive expense that is included in our general and administrative expense. This presentation of adjusted EBITDA aligns us with many of our peers that add back these expenses to adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $22.8 million or 10% of revenue compared to $29.3 million or 12% of revenue in the fourth quarter. Excluding the pre-tax amounts of the previously discussed special items, G&A expense for the first quarter was $37.6 million or 16% of revenue compared to $36.5 million or 15% of revenue in the prior quarter.

First quarter G&A included $6.8 million of non-cash stock incentive expense, while the fourth quarter included $6.3 million. We expect G&A expense in the second quarter to be around $38 million. Depreciation and amortization expense was $30.2 million versus $31.4 million in the fourth quarter. We anticipate depreciation and amortization expense in the second quarter will be around $31 million to $32 million.

Net interest expense was $11.3 million in the first quarter compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter. The increase is mainly due to the additional debt incurred in the first quarter. We expect quarterly net interest expense to remain at $11 million for the remainder of 2018.

The operating effective tax benefit rate for the first quarter was 17.2%, excluding the valuation allowance related to temporary impairments of the company's tax NOLs. Including the valuation allowance, the effective tax rate for the first quarter was 0.2%. We now expect that the full year tax benefit rate for 2018 will be around 20%.

Our cash balance was $33.8 million at March 31 compared to $38.5 million at December 31. Restricted cash at the end of March was $47.7 million, the same as year-end 2017. Almost all of the restricted cash is related to the cash collateralizing of our letter credits for our insurance collateral of our self-insured insurance programs.

We had draws of $21 million under our ABL facility during the first quarter, bringing the outstanding amount owed to $85 million. These draws were necessary, as our adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was lower than what we originally expected, while cash capital expenditures came in higher for the first quarter than we anticipated.

Availability on a revolver at March 31 was $529,000. We elected to not pay down the ABL facility at March 31 with our available cash. Total liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $34.3 million. Based on our expectations of higher revenue in the second quarter and the resulting higher accounts receivable, we now expect that the availability under our ABL facility at the end of June will be in the $15 million to $18 million range.

On April 17, we amended our ABL facility to increase the total commitments to $150 million from $120 million. This increase in commitments gives us access to additional liquidity, as our accounts receivable base grows.

Our DSO at the end of March was 58, down from 61 at the end of December. Our 90-day receivables represented 4.5% of our total AR at March 31.

Total debt at March 31 was comprised of $162 million for our term loan due in 2021, $85 million under our ABL facility, $91 million for capital leases and other notes, offset by $11 million of unamortized discounts, premiums and deferred debt cost, resulting in a total of $327 million reported debt on our balance sheet at March 31, with $55 million of it being classified as current.

For the three months ended March 31, total capital expenditures were $21.3 million, including $3.3 million for capital leases. Spending was comprised of $17 million for sustaining and replacement cost, $3.8 million for expansion projects and $432,000 for other projects.

Expansion capital spending included $2.6 million for the completion and remedial segment, $1.1 million for well servicing and $79,000 for the fluid service segment. We currently expect our capital spending for 2018 to be approximately $80 million, a reduction of $15 million from our original approved budget.

Approximately one half or $40 million of that spending in 2018 will be in the form of capital leases. We expect to spend $7 million for selected expansion projects, with the remainder of $73 million for replacements, refurbishments and maintenance items.

At this point, I'll turn the call back over to Roe for closing comments.

Roe Patterson

All right. Thanks, Alan. As I said earlier, we're excited about what we're seeing on the horizon in Q2 and the remainder of 2018. Recent oil prices offer compelling returns for most of our customers in these oily basins, where our assets and facilities are highly concentrated.

While 2018 started slow due to the factors noted previously, we are experiencing activity levels during Q2 that are surpassing the peak levels that we saw in 2017.

In our production services businesses, activity has reached levels not seen since 2014, with service regularization rates in April approaching 81%, and the number of 24-hour rigs and packages continuing to climb. We anticipate the full company revenue for Q2 is likely to be 7% to 11% higher than Q1.

With that, operator, I'm going to turn the call over for some questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Mike Urban of Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Mike Urban

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Roe Patterson

Good morning.

Mike Urban

So the decline in Capex, what were the projects or the investments that you were going to be making that were in that budget that have now been cut out?

Alan Krenek

Yes. We had a number of saltwater disposal well projects that we trimmed down. That was the bulk of it, Mike.

Mike Urban

And given the growth that you're seeing in the Water Logistics business, why'd you cut those out? Or was it wrong placed? Just trying to conserve capital? Or what was kind of the thought process behind that?

Roe Patterson

It's conservation of cash. We still have the permits, we still have those projects. We're just delaying them. And it doesn't impact our focus on increasing the amount of pipe water into our existing wells. So that portion of it still continues.

Mike Urban

Okay. Got you. And then on the well service side, you said underlying pricing is going up, and you quantified that a little bit. Is that on a – an apples-to-apples basis, so meaning just within a given region or within a given rig, you're going to be up kind of in that mid-single-digit range or is that kind of across the whole business and mix adjusted, just because you did see that kind of negative mix impact in Q1?

Roe Patterson

It's really across the country. So there are some markets that are better than others, but really we've seen increases in that single-digit range across the country.

Mike Urban

Okay. That is all from me. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Luke Lemoine of Capital One Securities. Please go ahead.

Luke Lemoine

Hi, good morning.

Roe Patterson

Good morning, Luke.

Luke Lemoine

Roe, you saw a nice increase in the rental RAFTs on 1Q and I believe you had 21, 24-hour packages. Where are you now? And how many more can you add in the next couple quarters?

Roe Patterson

Averaging about 23 a day, and we think we can get it to 30 probably by the end of Q2 or kind of into Q3, we think that number will be around 30.

Luke Lemoine

Okay. And then, a lot of commentary about competitive Permian frac pricing at 1Q, it sounds like you're seeing this carry over into 2Q as well, is that correct?

Roe Patterson

Yes.

Luke Lemoine

Got it. And then what were your overall water volumes in 1Q?

Roe Patterson

I'm not sure.

Alan Krenek

Just a second.

Earl Anthony Stolz

We had 8 million in water volumes, Luke, for the quarter, hitting a high in the Permian with 39% of the takeaway coming via pipeline.

Luke Lemoine

Okay. All right, great. That is it from me. Thanks.

Roe Patterson

All right. Thanks Luke.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Tommy Moll of Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

Tommy Moll

Good morning and thanks for taking my question.

Roe Patterson

Hi, good morning Tommy.

Tommy Moll

I wanted to double back to the pricing dynamics for frac in the Permian. Certainly, it's been a common theme this earnings season of hearing about some of the new entrants into the market going on a bid-it-to-win-it kind of basis and pricing getting a little soft. But yes, the DUC count continues to climb and I'm just trying to sort through – one thing that could change would be some of these larger players that are trying to reactivate a lot of old equipment and maybe pushing down on price, they could change course and be more disciplined and pricing would firm pretty quickly, I think, in the basin. So any comment you had on that, I would appreciate. But maybe, more importantly, rig count continues to grind higher here. If on the supply side, nothing changes, but we just get a few more months into the middle of the year here, does the demand side fix the balance here and you could see pricing snap back pretty quickly just when folks who maybe had some delays at the beginning of the year due to weather or sand try to catch back up on their completion schedule?

Roe Patterson

So to address the Permian question first, I absolutely think that the reactivations of equipment and the amount of new horsepower that some of our pumping-only peers have been adding, all seem to be showing up in the Permian. And it's definitely put the pressure on pricing and this bid-it-to-win-it, as you stated it, is exactly what's happened. So it's contrary to the DUC count. I realize that, and so all I can say is, it looks like there's some pent-up demand. It's kind of like the workover business.

We kept thinking that eventually, this workover business was going to have to snap back because so much of this maintenance work was being delayed and that these customers weren't going to be able to hold their breath – continue to hold their breath very long. It took longer than we thought, but sure enough, it did snap back. And as I said in my comments, we're seeing utilization rates we haven't seen since 2014 and we're running more 24-hour workover and completion packages than we've ever run in the history of the company.

So we can only expect that maybe that's going to happen for frac, that this DUC count is going to hit a point, maybe the sluggish start to the year to roll out Capex programs for a few of these customers is going to start to really – those trains are going to leave the station and we're going to see a lot of momentum and pricing will snap back and it will snap quickly because of this pent-up demand. When you look at the DUC count and you looked at the rig count and you look at what's going on in the macro, you can only think that we're short on horsepower.

And as I've always said, attrition rates are very high because of the way we tear this stuff up. We're pretty good at rebuilding it too, but nevertheless, we do chew up some horsepower as an industry. And so I can't help but think that the demand is building and that all of this is going to whipsaw at some point. I don't know if it's Q2, Q3 or when, and I don't know if there will be a cushion to it because of the new horsepower that's being built. But as I sort of run through my model and look at everything, it's hard to believe that the OEMs can keep up with what the demand should be or could be, based on the rig counts that we're seeing.

Tommy Moll

Okay. Moving away from frac, it looks like pricing continues to remain firm and that there is even some momentum across most lines of business. Some of that, I imagine, is wage-driven and it's more just a pass-through given how tight the labor pool is here. But as you look out into Q2, Q3, do you see an opportunity to take some net price here on top of whatever wage inflation you may experience?

Roe Patterson

Yes. And that's already started. We were able to offset the effects of most of the weather and the payroll tax reset for almost all of the production-oriented businesses, where, by the way, production-oriented businesses' payroll makes up a much bigger piece of the overall cost structure as opposed to, say, frac or coil or even rental and fishing tools.

So we've been able to gain margin, and so more than offset those – the wage increases and we think that continues in Q2. I don't want to lead you to believe that that's going to make some huge steps and that it's going to be kind of double-digit margin jumps. I'm not sure it's going to move that fast, but we expect it to creep through the whole year in a single-digit per quarter kind of range.

Roe Patterson

Yes. Makes sense. And related to that, as fundamentals improve throughout the year here, do you think there might be an opportunity to double back on the senior secured note offering that you had contemplated earlier in the year maybe when activity levels were less predictable and there was some pricing softness in the Permian? I mean, when everything gets better in terms of the outlook in the quarters that you're going to be putting up, is that something that you would consider again?

Roe Patterson

Well, I want Alan to answer as well, but for myself, I do believe an opportunity will be available and that right now, the market looks open to that. So we could come back to it. And we think with a better trailing 12 performance we should maybe see some rates that are more appetizing to the company. We'll just have to take a look when we get there. What do you think, Alan?

Alan Krenek

No, I mean, we continue to look at the market and talk to people. It's pretty much on a warm stacked type project, so we look at it all the time, and at the right time, we will bring it back to the forefront.

Tommy Moll

Fair enough. Thank you gentlemen.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Daniel Burke of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Daniel Burke

Yes, good morning guys.

Roe Patterson

Good morning, Daniel.

Daniel Burke

Alan, maybe to start with one on the liquidity side, I think it was helpful that you said that you guys anticipate the availability on the credit facility will increase to – the numbers I wrote down were $15 million to $18 million by end of Q2 and wanted to probe on that a little bit. What does that contemplate, I mean, presumably that contemplates as well some kind of end of Q2 cash balance, I mean, is that availability based on paying down a portion of the facility as well as an increase in AR, or could you maybe kind of help us better understand the liquidity progression through Q2?

Alan Krenek

Yes. It pretty much represents the increase in the receivable base with our contemplated revenues that we expect for the second quarter, primarily driven by May and June activity. So at the appropriate time, we may pay down some of the outstandings under that facility, and in the meantime, we've always maintained a very constructive relationship with our term loan lenders, and they've been very helpful in the past on several things. And so there's probably a couple of other areas that can help us on liquidity in the meantime also.

Daniel Burke

Okay. Thanks for that, and let's see, so, I mean, it seems like C&R should snap back pretty decently in Q2 with coil activity resuming, and a little more activity in the Permian on the pumping side. But I guess, maybe two different ways to go. I mean, can you either help us understand maybe where C&R revenue was in the month of March or maybe it's simpler, I would assume C&R would outperform the overall revenue forecast that you provided for Q2, i.e., increased by more than the 7% to 11%, but again, just looking for a little bit of directional guidance specific to C&R.

Alan Krenek

Yes, the jump in revenue in the second quarter will be driven by the C&R, but you're still getting pretty healthy increases in well servicing and Water Logistics.

Roe Patterson

And I think the improvements you're going to see in completion and remedial services will be coil and frac in the Mid-Continent. And then you'll see some improved utilization that we'll benefit from, in the Permian, but you're not going to see any kind of pricing in the Permian for frac. But cement and acidizing in the Permian is definitely improving. Those prices have moved up and that utilization has been very good.

And that's really across all of our geographic markets, where we do cementing and acidizing, we've seen good utilization rates. And then finally on the rental and fishing tools side, we got – we spent some money in Q1. The bulk of the expansion Capex was for some higher horsepower rental pumps and those are 10k pumps, and those are going to be active in Q2 and we'll see the benefit from those – both those pumps and those overall packages that go out with them, where we bundle our rigs with those large pump and swivel packages in Q2.

Alan Krenek

Yes. The majority of the expansion CapEx, as I mentioned a while ago, is for our rental tools operation and the reason we kept those in the mix for the capital spending for this year is that those really have a very short payback period. And so they give us more of an immediate impact than those saltwater disposal wells that we took out.

Daniel Burke

Okay. All right. That makes sense. And then maybe just one last one, the fluid margin, I mean, it certainly stairstepped higher in Q1. Encouraging to see that the pricing there continues to improve into Q2, but I guess, I just wanted to clarify that – typically, you guys see pretty good incrementals from Q1 to Q2 across the business and in fluids partly getting through the period with the taxes in Q1. So should we expect good incrementals in fluids in Q2 or is there anything to highlight that maybe helped Q1?

Roe Patterson

Well, definitely, Q1 we benefited from some more piped water in the Permian. But what's the incremental expectation for water for Q2?

Alan Krenek

No, I think you can see the similar type segment profit percentages in Q2 or maybe possibly slightly higher, just because of the increase in the amount of piped water.

Daniel Burke

Okay, great. Just wanted to confirm that. That is helpful. Okay, guys, thanks very much for the time.

Roe Patterson

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from John Daniel of Simmons. Please go ahead.

John Daniel

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question.

Roe Patterson

Good morning.

John Daniel

I wanted to just talk a little bit about the labor market and specifically with CDL drivers. As we – sort of looking at some of the takeaway capacity issues, are you seeing any signs that the crude hauling companies are aggressively adding drivers? And what are the implications to traditional sand hauling back-end truck drivers, in terms of the wage competition?

Roe Patterson

Well, we compete with drivers really across all industries; it's not just in our own industry. Certainly, the crude haulers have been very aggressive at hiring and giving bonuses, sign-on bonuses, et cetera. So we've had to match that to compete for that same labor pool, but we also compete with the over-the-road long haulers too. And so it's a mixed bag. It definitely is getting tighter.

I guess the only good news, John, is that there are lots of people headed to get their CDL with these schools that train CDL drivers. We do internal training as well, and we have a lot of folks that are shifting away from one career and going to get their CDL so they can take advantage of some of these high wages that are showing up in these businesses. But I wouldn't point to the crude haulers, specifically and say they're a bigger culprit or a bigger part of the problem. It's kind of across the board. If it's a business that requires a CDL driver, we're competing with it to keep our folks and to recruit folks.

John Daniel

Okay. Fair enough. I know you guys are much more than just pressure pumping, but I want to come back to the frac pricing comment, can you say, Roe, is it – when you look at the pricing pressures that are out there in Midland, is it driven more by the larger guys who are trying to reactivate a lot of older tired equipment? Or is it a bigger problem with the new start-ups just trying to undercut to build a business? Can you distinguish between those two?

Roe Patterson

So far, what we've seen is competitors with older fleets coming back to the market, reactivations rather than competing with brand new horsepower. So that's been the toughest. Typically, these guys that show up with brand new horsepower try to get a good price for it and typically can win some business, just because the stuff is new and it'll have – associated downtime on that equipment should be less because it is brand new. So the customers tend to pay a premium. So where we see the knife fight is with these guys trying to come back out with older fleets.

John Daniel

Okay. Thank you and then just the last one for me would be if I could get your thoughts and views on just the traditional oil well maintenance work that's out there for the workover rig business.

Roe Patterson

It's climbing – we're seeing an increase everyday. As I said, we're running more workover right now than we've – and just general maintenance that's being addressed more so than it has in the last four years. So it's refreshing to see. We're happy with that. It definitely – that utilization rate, we see the operating leverage from that, it creates a much more margin for that business, and we think that's going to really start to gain some momentum in Q2 and Q3.

So we're excited about that. Customers shifting to more of that legacy, conventional production that they're trying to put back online; seeking cash flow from those cheaper alternatives rather than the drill bit. So that's all good news for our business. The other thing that's happened, John, is some M&A on the E&P side and that typically would result in a lot of that maintenance work that one E&P deferred, but the buyer or the acquirer of that production will usually address that first.

And for instance, we had one customer that sold out in Eastern New Mexico and we were running 5 rigs a day for them. But the purchaser came in and we're running 15 a day for the purchaser today. So big shift. The acquirer recognized that deferred maintenance and all of that production that was basically neglected and went back after. So that's all good for our business.

John Daniel

So safe to assume, putting words in your mouth, that this is the best you've felt about the traditional maintenance part of the business in sometime?

Roe Patterson

Absolutely, since the fall of '14.

John Daniel

Thank you very much.

Roe Patterson

Thank you.

Thank you. We're showing no additional questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any additional or closing comments.

Roe Patterson

No closing comments. We appreciate everybody dialing in. We'll talk to you next quarter. Thanks.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day.

