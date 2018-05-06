Your 50 Top S&P 500 Stocks For Yield, Gains And Upside In May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield S&P 500 dividend stocks showed 13.3% less net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big high-price stocks took charge.

Broker target-estimated May top ten net gains ranged 23.9%-37.26% topped by LB 5/3/18. The master list was pre-screened to include firms with net annual returns better than -15%.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 23.9% To 37.26% Net Gains For Ten S&P 500 Dogs To May 2019

Four of ten top S&P 500 dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 3, 2019 were:

L Brands (LB) was projected to net $372.59, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) was projected to net $363.39, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) was projected to net $356.91, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was projected to net $320.08, based on a median target estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $311.80 based on a median estimate from twenty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Invesco (IVZ) was projected to net $299.74, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $295.44, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) was projected to net $288.46, based on target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KHC.

GGP Inc. (GGP) was projected to net $271.94, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $239.24 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirty brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.99% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top S&P 500 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 stocks selected 5/3/18 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, was one of two consumer cyclical sector representatives, L Brands (LB) [1]. The other consumer cyclical placed eighth on the list, Ford Motor (F) [8].

Second place was claimed by the lone industrial, Iron Mountain (IRM) [2]. The first of three real estate sector representatives, placed third, HCP, Inc. (HCP) [3], which was followed by Welltower (WELL) [4], and Ventas (VTR) [6].

One communication services representative placed fifth, AT&T (T) [5], and a lone utility placed seventh, PPL Corporation (PPL) [7].

Finally, one consumer defensive representative showed in ninth place, Philip Morris International (PM) [9] while a lone energy sector representative placed tenth, Williams Companies (WMB) [10], to complete the S&P 500 top ten by yield for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten S&P 500 Dogs Showed 19.66% To 33.05% Upsides To May, 2019; (31) The Lowest of Thirty Was 0.00%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Project A 13.3% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Stocks To May 2019

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with net returns greater than -15%.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 5/3/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Dogs (32) Delivering 17.12% Vs. (33) 19.75% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.3% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced S&P 500 top yield dog, L Brands (NYSE:LB), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.26%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P 500 dividend dogs for May 13 were: Ford Motor (F); HCP, Inc. (HCP); Williams Companies (WMB); PPL Corporation (PPL); AT&T, Inc. (T), with prices ranging from $11.20 to $31.94.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 dividend dogs for March 13 were: Iron Mountain (IRM); L Brands (LB); Ventas (VTR); Welltower (WELL); Philip Morris International (PM), whose prices ranged from $34.30 to $80.44.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P500 stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: sfgate.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.