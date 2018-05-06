Agios Pharmaceuticals' (AGIO) CEO David Schenkein on Investor Day 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Investor Day 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Operator

Good morning, everybody. I think we'll get started. So I'd like to thank everybody to coming to our 2018 Investor Day here in New York City. I want to particularly thank everybody in the room for spending the morning with us. I want to thank everybody on the webcast for listening in. Of course, I want to thank all of the fantastic employees, back at the home, based at Agios who I'm sure are listening in. And most importantly, I want to thank all the patients and caregivers who participated in our clinical trials, who make all of this possible today.

So we have an exciting day for you today. As you know, I will be making forward-looking statements -- we'll all be making forward-looking statements and refer you to our website for more details of the risks. And today's agenda is shown here, it's a very exciting agenda. I'll make a few opening remarks and then we'll turn it over to Scott Biller, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Kevin Marks, our Head of Cancer Biology to walk you through an update of where we are with research, which is obviously in a very exciting part of Agios. We will take some questions at that time. And then we'll move into the second part of the morning, which we will focus on clinical development, commercial and finance. And that will begin with Darrin Miles, who heads up our IDH Program; and Steve Hoerter, our Chief Commercial Officer will walk you through IDH, both the clinical, commercial update readiness et cetera. And then Susan Pandya will walk you through the opportunity for IDH1 inhibition in solid tumors. And we're absolutely thrilled today to have with us and honored Dr. Maeve Lowery, who's a Professor of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin and a world-renowned specialist in the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal malignancies, and she'll talk to us today about clinical development in cholangiocarcinoma. Chris Bowden, our Chief Medical Officer will then talk to you about AG-348 and its development in pyruvate kinase deficiency and other hemolytic anemias, and then Andrew will bring it on home and talk to you about a financial overview and our Q1 results. And then we look forward to taking all of your questions.

You've been following us for a long time and you know that our vision from day 1 has been crystal clear and has not changed. And that's to explore an important area of biology, dysregulated metabolism in 3 distinct areas; cancer metabolism, rare genetic diseases and the metabolism of the immune system, or with our quest to make medicines that change the practice of medicine, novel first-in-class medicines that have the ability to really shape our disease and change its course. And we're thrilled to be along that journey with you.

Now, the other part of our long-term vision is building one of the next great pharmaceutical companies. And I think as many of you on the phone and in the room know, there are hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of biotech companies that get started and have been started over the years. And whether they inlicense or make something from their own discovery, many of them will initiate clinical trials based on either a discovery or in-licensing.

But the reality is that a much smaller percentage will actually take a drug, all the way forward to the marketplace, achieve approval to help patients. We are obviously thrilled that we've done that back in August of 2017 with the approval of IDHIFA, based on our in-house discovery to take it from the beginning, discovery of the target, all the way through to approval.

What's even much less common than that are companies that actually can get 2 drugs approved. And we are on the precipice, as you know, of getting our second drug approved with Ivosidenib, which is sitting under FDA review now. And if we're able to achieve that, within 10 years we will have gone from that blank piece of paper and discovered and brought all the way to the market 2 medicines.

It's also fair to know that if you look at the companies that have made 2 drugs and taken them all the way through, a very high percentage of them become sustainable multi-product companies. And that's our long-term goal. So we are well situated now and I think we have a track record of discovering novel medicines and bringing them all the way forward to the marketplace.

How do we do that? We do that by keeping research as the beating heart at Agios and we invest significantly in that. As you'll hear from Scott and from Kevin today. We’re investing $50 million to $60 million every year in discovery research.

The quality of our research is exemplified not only by the medicines we make, but the quality of the publications we've had with over a 40 peer reviewed publications. And we've worked really hard on the culture of the organization, not just in research but across the board, with a singular vision of helping patients. That's resulted in a short period of time, over 10-plus clinical trials ongoing now in 6 different disease areas, we treated well over 1,000 patients on our clinical trials, and have successfully brought 6 INDs through the FDA.

More importantly, as you know, our first medicine was approved last year. As I mentioned before, our second medicine is sitting in front of the FDA now for review, with 3 additional compounds in clinical development. And what's key is that these medicines are poised to impact a large number of patients. If one just looks at the IDH franchise, and looks at AML, cholangiocarcinoma and low grade glioma, thousands and thousands of patients every year re diagnosed with an IDH1 or 2 positive malignancies that we hope we'll be able to impact. Pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare genetic disease for which there's never been a treatment. Chris will walk you through that today. And finally, our most recent program to enter clinical trials, the MAT2A inhibitor, AG-270, that targets the large number of patients who carry a tumor with an MTAP-deletion.

As you know, in the beginning of 2018, we set down an ambitious set of milestones that we shared with you in January. We're pleased to say 3 of those have already been accomplished, our perioperative study which Susan will talk to you about has been initiated. Chris will talk to you about the ACTIVATE programs and one of them is already initiated. And then AG-270 has entered clinical trials. We're well on track and we're poised to deliver all of these milestones by the end of 2018. Importantly, what these milestones do is set us up for what we view over the next several years, will be an organization that has probably at least 3 approved medicines -- multi-billion dollar commercial opportunity as we impact a large number of patients and a research engine poised to deliver multiple new programs into clinical development over the next several years. I'll remind you of our pipeline and you'll hear more about this today from the various speakers. IDHIFA already approved in relapsed-refractory AML with several additional ongoing clinical trials. Idarubicin, which Darrin will walk you through in great detail both in AML and in solid tumors. AG-881 in glioma, AG-348 in pyruvate kinase deficiency and then AG-270 for MTAP-deleted cancers. And again, Kevin and Scott will walk you through an update of where we are in the research portfolio. Our goal today is that after the morning, what you'll hear and see today is that you will feel the research engine which is poised to deliver that next wave of development candidates, several new programs will be highlighted today. We now have 9 programs in drug discovery as Scott and Kevin will walk you through. Our clinical development plans are robust to bring our early and late-stage programs to the patients who need new therapies and as Steve will walk you through, we are ready to launch our second commercial product. Andrew will articulate for you that we're well capitalized to execute in our business plan and you've heard us talk about this over and over again. We think, the culture of the organization is one of the most important features as we build the long term important multi-product company.

At the lunch break, you'll have the opportunity to interact with many of the senior executives from Agios, who are here with us today. We have Melissa McLaughlin, our Chief people Officer here today, feel free to talk to her about what makes the culture of Agios so special or begin to talk to any of us as you'd like. So we're thrilled that you took time out of your busy schedule to be with us this morning. We're hoping that you'll enjoy the discussion that we have. We look forward to your thoughts and questions as we move forward. And with that, let me introduce our first speaker, Dr. Scott Biller, our Chief Scientific Officer.

Scott Biller

Good morning. It's great to be here and I know, you've all anxiously been wondering how Agios has been spending that $50 million to $60 million of research money that David highlighted. And I would like to give you, we'll give you a little glimpse under the hood today about our strategy and our recent progress in this area. First, I'd like to talk about a few strategic concepts around how we approach our research investment. There is a couple of things, couple of aspects of our work that have really evolved over the last 5 years to 6 years. And a couple of the aspects that have stayed constant that we think are really core to the way Agios approaches drug discovery and development, which really evolved with our therapeutic focus. So as you know, in 2009, we started with a focus in cancer metabolism. In 2011, we expanded that into rare genetic disorders of metabolism and really the benchmark, the lead molecule that came out of that work is AG-348 and our whole approach to pyruvate kinase activation. And then much more recently, a couple of years ago, we initiated this collaboration with Celgene in metabolic immuno-oncology, which we felt was a very natural extension of our -- of the competency we built in metabolism, as well as looking at biology, from a system's point of view. And as we've done this research, we've learned probably, not surprisingly that metabolism is not an isolated network but interacts very, very deeply with all the other aspects of biology such as signaling and epigenetics and we learned a lot from our IDH program about that as I'm sure, most of you know. And so we have expanded our work even beyond our focus on metabolism to adjacent biological space and I think, you'll see how that has been reflected in our portfolio.

So the other thing that's really evolved over the last 8 years is our technology platform. We started being very excellent and being able to measure metabolites and to be able to use that data to discover new targets, and you've seen the impact of that in the portfolio that you're aware of so far. But over the last 8 years, we've really grown that platform, we have not only got much better and deeper in metabolism, but we've expanded that into the other Homex [ph] spaces and really including imaging of tissues and we've been able to develop methods to integrate that data to really extract a new knowledge that we can apply both to the clinic and to our research areas. So these are the things that have really evolved over the past 8 years and have taken us into the next generation of science and targets.

Couple of things that have stayed constant and I think these are really core to the way we approach research at Agios. One is that we hold a very, very high bar for programs that we're willing to invest in and bring to the drug candidate stage and then to the clinic. And there are 3 pillars on which this quality bar rests on. One is very early in a program before we invest a lot, we require proof of therapeutic strategy and typically that's in vivo in the most relevant animal model, we can create or design. The next most important aspect is we make sure there is high confidence in drug ability.

So we will ensure that we have multiple approaches to discovering drug molecules and that our chemical starting points are very high quality. And then probably the lynchpin to all of this is our focus on patient selection strategies. We believe that to discover molecules and develop them with a high probability of success, we need to know just like with IDH and PKR on what patients are we going to test these drugs in. What is the subset of patients that have the highest probability of success? Together this forms the most important concepts behind precision medicine. And then, the other aspects that have stayed the same are really, how we work together and how we approach scientific problems. First of all, we think about the patient very early, so that's this early translation of thinking. That is actually not just built into our development strategy, but it really needs to start at the very foundation of a program. How do we gear the target, how do we gear the program to best reach a particular subset of patients.

And then, we're willing to unlike many of our peers and even larger companies, really go deep into the biology of our systems, where as you can tell by our publication record as well as the new areas of biology that we've opened, lots of academic groups are now following. We're very confident, very excellent I would say at digging deep into the biology, really understanding the disease and the target, so we could focus on the best possible targets in drug discovery. In addition to be highly integrated internally, we work in highly cross-functional team settings, probably one of the things that are most differentiating for us is our external hyper connectivity. It's really one of our core values as a company. We're not inwardly focused at all, we are working with many, many academic investigators and that gives us insight into the science well before it can be published, and we're participating in a lot of the cutting edge work that's going on in the fields that are aligned with Agios's interest. And that allows us to come up with this portfolio first-in-class precision medicine that it geared towards rapid proof of concept, because we have the patient selected, we have the biomarkers that will allow us to identify early whether our drugs are working in humans.

So out of this strategy and approach, I think, we've developed what is a pretty impressive portfolio of drug discovery programs that we're really truly proud of. At this point, we have 9 programs in drug discovery across the 3 areas of focus, 3 of which are non-metabolic targets. So really, very pleased with this, we have our next molecule AG-636 about to reach IND filing planned for by the end of the year. And also you'll notice on this chart, Kevin and I will both -- will go into this in a little more detail. We're reviewing some additional information, obviously not as much as you'd like to see, but some additional information over the types of targets we're working on in each of these portfolios. And in particular, the 3 diseases that we're disclosing for the first time that are the focus of a rare genetics -- rare genetic diseases portfolio and that's phenylketonuria, erythroid porphyria and Friedreich's ataxia. I have a little bit more to say about those 3 diseases later on. So now between Kevin and I, we're going to go through these 3 areas to give you a little more detail on strategy and progress and I'll cover first the rare genetic diseases piece and then the metabolic immuno-oncology piece and this is obviously the metabolic immuno-oncology pieces is the only part of this portfolio that's partnered with Celgene, the rest is Agios-owned programs. And then Kevin will come up and talk about our work in oncology.

So rare genetic diseases. So as you know there are thousands of rare genetic diseases, a very, very small fraction of which have approved therapies and many of those are not sufficiently transformative for patients. Of those thousands of diseases, a very large subset are actually in metabolic pathways and they are very disparate, they are peppered throughout the entire metabolome represented here on the right of the slide. And these diseases start -- they all start with a mutation, so it starts at the DNA level with a genetic mutation and then results in the production of a mutated metabolic enzyme, which typically has a pretty severe biochemical defect and that results in the disruption of an entire metabolic network that then has implications on the function of tissues, of organs and in many cases, they're multi-system diseases typically involving the CNS.

Now there's been a fair amount of work in the academic community and by other companies in this space. For the most part, many of the treatments are at the tissue, system level or at the metabolic network level and are relatively ineffective. So they're usually palliative care, diet, scavenging, [indiscernible] and diseases of iron overload. So they are really treating a lot of the symptoms of the disease. One area where there has been significant progress is in enzyme replacement therapy, it's been mostly successful for lysosomal storage diseases and in these diseases, the enzyme that's replaced can actually reach the site of action. However, most of metabolic disorders are intracellular disorders. It's much more difficult for proteins or other biologics to reach the site that they need to reach and thus enzyme replacement has only addressed the very small proportion of these diseases. And of course as we move into the future gene therapies, I think we'll be part of the armamentarium, but they also have an issue with delivery and I think it will take significant investment to solve some of the technical hurdles around that. So our contribution to this field is to really go deeply and understanding the metabolic disruption and the biochemical defects that are present in these rare metabolic disorders and discover disease modifying molecules against the intracellular pathways. That could really be best approached with small molecule drug therapy.

And there are 3 considerations that are the most critical we feel for selecting diseases. First is there needs to be high on the medical need and needs to need remaining after birth that a therapy that we would come up with would actually have transformative impact on patients. There has to be a feasible clinical path. We have to be able to identify enough patients that we can do a proof of concept study and have measures that we are confident can drive future drug development. And then where we think our special sauce comes in is in defining and devising therapeutic intervention strategy and there are several areas there that we think are critical that we apply to this area. So one is, as I mentioned earlier and this I think will permeate both my talk and Kevin's talk is that we develop deep biological insight into the mechanism of the disease, of a disease pathology so we could identify the best targets to focus on and then we validate these therapeutic strategies in disease models.

In rare genetic diseases, we get access as we did in PKR, to patient-derived cell models. In addition, we build genetically engineered animal models that come as close as possible to mimicking the human disease and then we use the entire armamentarium, the entire tool kit of small molecule discovery to be able to discover the best possible drugs against these targets. And then in addition, we focus on pharmacodynamic as well as mechanistic biomarkers so we can get a very early read in clinical trials, are we on track, are we modulating the pathway to the extent that we think will ultimately be able to transform this disease.

So if one looks at a typical, well this actually not typical, this is an incredibly simplified metabolic pathway and this pathway has just 2 enzymes and in this case, the second enzyme in the pathway is deficient and what you'd see -- what you'd expect to see which is the precursor metabolites will build up to very high levels and there will be a deficiency of downstream metabolites illustrated here by metabolite B being very high, high pool concentration and metabolite C be incredibly low. We've devised 3 different strategies with which we could address this type of situation. The first is when metabolite B is a toxic metabolite, you could reduce the concentration of that toxic metabolite by inhibiting an upstream enzyme in this case enzyme 1. So by inhibiting enzyme 1, you could reduce the concentration of metabolite B and ameliorate the toxicity of that metabolite.

Alternatively, you could repair the mutant enzyme 2, there's 2 ways we've looked at for doing this; one way is to activate the enzyme and that connects with the pyruvate kinase program. So, as you're aware, we've discovered activators of this enzyme and we could activate a wide variety of the mutant forms of this enzyme. An alternative, and this is really important when the enzyme is highly unstable. So there is, there could be not enough enzymes to even activate and restore function to be able to stabilize an unstable enzyme and you'll see an example of that in our program on phenylalanine hydroxylase stabilizers for phenylketonuria.

Thirdly, a different approach, which we are also exploring in other programs is a bypass approach where you can bypass the mutated pathway or the defective pathway by activating an alternative pathway because metabolism is so highly interconnected and this is where our deep understanding of metabolism really can help us do things that others can't.

So now let me talk a bit about phenylketonuria. So this is a pretty prevalent rare disease. There is about 16,000 patients in the U.S. and it starts with a mutation in this enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase and this is a critical enzyme in the metabolism of phenylalanine. As you know, phenylalanine is one of the 21 amino acids. It's found in high concentrations in all protein that's found in your diet and so these folks who have this disease eat a normal protein diet, but they cannot tolerate that because they can't break down the phenylalanine in the diet and they have exceedingly high levels of phenylalanine and that results in neurological defects. So the phenylalanine will actually compete with other nutrients that need to get into the brain, deprive the brain of other essential amino acids and neurotransmitter precursors and the result is severe neurocognitive defects, demyelination and intellectual disability.

Now the severity of the disease is actually proportional to the elevation of phenylalanine and I'll show you a bit about that in the next slide, but there's very high unmet medical need remaining in this disease, there are some treatments out there that we can get into, but there is very high unmet medical need because all the current treatments require very severe dietary restrictions. So these patients have to eat a totally synthetic diet, which you could imagine, doing that over a lifetime is not really -- is not palatable or for most patients feasible and there is no effect of approved treatments for severe patients. So this on the right, you see a diagram that shows how the severity actually correlates with the elevation of phenylalanine. So normal patients have a serum level of phenylalanine up to about 120 micromolar and then when it gets over a 360, that's the action level where you start to see neurocognitive issues and you go on these very highly severe restricted protein diets. There are some treatments, KUVAN is probably the most interesting that work relatively effectively for the milder versions of PKU, but I've mentioned about 60% of the patients have very severe disease with phenylalanine levels above 1,200 and the existing therapies are not effective for those patients.

Now it turns out that like PKU -- like PKR, there is pyruvate kinase deficiency, there are many mutations found. But one of the -- in this disease, but one of the hallmarks of all of these severe mutations is that it results in an unstable enzyme. And this enzyme, this mutated enzyme then is miss-folded and it gets degraded readily and the objective of our program is to find small molecules, which combine to the protein, stabilize it and maintain in its active conoirmation. And actually we call this the Mariposa [ph] project, because as you can see, that's the actual structure of a phenylalanine hydroxylase, it's really a beautiful [indiscernible] that looks like a butterfly and it's very appealing artistically.

So our goal is to be able to stabilize this mutated enzyme, to keep it active and in fact, we've been able to accomplish exactly that. So this is with a lead molecule that we have discovered through our research efforts. We've tested it against a very severe PKU animal model that we built based on the most severe mutation found in humans with PKU. And you can see that in orange, on the right hand side of the slide, the levels of phenylalanine now are well into the severe range. That's equivalent to what's found in humans on the left. And if you treat these animals with our drug for just 4 days, what you see is a plummeting of phenylalanine levels to the near normal range, certainly well below the action point for treatment of phenylketonuria. I want to emphasize here that these mouse -- these mice are on a normal diet. So there is no protein restriction, they are eating normal, there are normal phenylalanine levels. And our goal is to come up with a therapy that will not require any dietary restriction or minimal dietary restriction. So that's the aspiration of our program.

Now as we design this molecule to stabilize the protein, it was very nice to be able to show in the western blot on the left that we're able to very significantly build up levels of phenylalanine hydroxylase in the liver of these animals. So you can see each lane on this Western blot is an individual mouse. And you can see 3 controlled mice that have been mutated protein, very low levels of phenylalanine hydroxylase. The 6 mice that are treated are in the middle, were it says compound A and they have very nice levels of the protein that are active and have been stabilized, almost to the level of the wild-type mice. So this all fits together I think into a nice picture of both mechanism and effect of stabilizing the mutant protein.

So as I mentioned earlier, that's one of the 4 PKUs, one of 4 diseases we are working on. As you know, we're still very active in the pyruvate kinase activator space, we are working on follow-on molecules, both as an insurance policy, as you should do in good drug development with an important program, as well as for potential lifecycle utility.

In addition, the 2 other diseases we're working on is erythroid porphyria and Friedreich's ataxia. They are both autosomal recessive diseases. So you inherit one defective gene from each parent, you have symptoms of the disease starting at birth and through an entire lifetime. In the case erythroid porphyria, this is a disease of porphyran metabolism in red blood cells. And then it results in a very severe sun hypersensitivity, it's sometimes called the vampire disease, because these folks can't go out in the sun for more than a few minutes without having a severe sensitivity to -- on their skin -- sensitivity reaction on their skin.

And then Friedreich's ataxia is a disease of iron metabolism and it has a very severe neuromuscular implications. Most patients are wheelchair bound by their mid-30s. So this is a disease that's lacking any effective therapy and are really excited about the progress we've made in this area. Hopefully at the next Investors Day we will be able to give you -- or sooner we will be able to give you some more insight into our work here.

So now I'm going to shift into our newest area, which is metabolic immuno-oncology. What we're trying to do there is to alter the immune cells or -- and/or the cancer cells, the metabolism in those cells to enhance the body's own anti-tumor response. So in the case of a tumor, it's in a highly immuno-suppressed environment. And it's a very complicated environment, it's called the tumor micro-environment, where all the immune cells in the tumor microenvironment are actually sending negative signals to the one immune cell that needs to attack the cancer and that's the effector T-cell. So this effector T-cell is highly deactivated in the tumor microenvironment. And in addition, the tumor itself is sending signals to this T-cell that's deactivating it. So it's really -- the situation is not set up to have effective immune reaction.

In addition, this is happening via both receptor ligand-mediated interactions and of course, you've all heard about PD-1, PD-L1 interaction, but it's also occurring through soluble mediators, such as metabolites and other protein factors that are exchanged in what's called the tumor interstitial fluid. And this is a space we're studying very deeply, the TIF. It's a medium that really has had very little study until now and it's an area we think is very important. So our goals here, our overall strategy is to discover novel targets with the potential for a single agent activity. We'd like to increase response rates by using a precision medicine strategy, something that's really been lacking in the immuno-oncology space, and I think is a contributor to the thousands of trials that are ongoing in all of these PD-1 combos that are relatively unselective, using an un-selected approach.

In addition, we like to focus on mechanism-based combination therapies that would increase the effectiveness of current therapies. So to do this, we've really had to develop a whole suite of new technologies and one is illustrated here, and this is the ability to profile immune cells across multiple OMIC axes. So in this case, we're looking at doing experiments and we want to take the same sample and measure what's happening to the gene expression and what's happening to the metabolic pathways. And we can do that using an automated process, which then leads to a set of data that we then integrate together and by integrating these 2 data sets, we could come up with some very special conclusions that we might not been able to come to with each data set individually.

In the case of our first proof-of-concept experiment, we compared immunosuppressive macrophages to inflammatory macrophages, and I don't think you need to be a real expert in metabolic pathways to recognize that the metabolic network in the pathway on the left and the pathway on the right are drastically different. And I could point out a number of the things that are different between the 2, but probably the most important is this disconnect in the TCA cycle. So this the central cycle of metabolism. And you can see on the right, in the inflammatory macrophage, the TCA cycle is broken. There is this gap between Citrate and alpha-ketoglutarate and that gap is found both at the protein level and at the metabolite level. So there is actually no metabolite flow through that pathway, there is no protein present of the enzymes in that part of the pathway. And as a result, these inflammatory macrophages are geared up to produce high levels of itaconate, which we actually think is a metabolic checkpoint in macrophage biology. So this is a very interesting discovery that led to our first publication in this area in the journal Immunity.

Now we like to think of the tumor microenvironment as a fruit salad and I was going to bring some fruit-type from breakfast bar there that actually have a prop, but it actually didn't have enough varieties of strawberries for that to be a useful prop. If you think of it as a fruit salad, we have the skirmish of different cell types. So you could imagine the strawberries are the T-cells, the pineapples are the macrophages, the blueberries are the tumor cells. And they are all together in this environment and in this environment is surrounded by what we actually call tumor juice, that's the juice of a Fruitella. This is the tumor interstitial fluid and we nickname that tumor juice at Agios. Now to study this fruit salad, you could add some yogurt and you could add some ice, then you could blend it up to form a tumor smoothie. But, of course, there -- sorry for those of you who just had some breakfast -- but when you analyze this skirmish, and this is the typical way to do -- where you grind up everything and just look at it, you are really getting an average of all the cells and all the different compartments in this mixture and although you can get some -- believe it or not, you can get some useful information out of that, and certainly -- you get an average. So it's really harder to pull out signals. So we've been developing techniques to get more refined information at each level actually of this process. So we develop single-cell, ways to look at single-cell analysis so the analogy here is we get distinguished between the different types of T-cells, just like you could distinguish between the different varieties of strawberries in this graphic.

So there are effector T-cells, there are regulatory T-cells that actually inhibit the effector T-cells. There are helper T-cells that actually activate the effector T-cells, so we're able to now look at the metabolic and gene expression profiling of these cells as individuals isolated from the tumor. In addition, we're developing imaging techniques, we could actually look at the entire tissue, in-situ without basically breaking it down and disturbing it in any way. And the goal of investing in these technologies is really to cover -- to deeply understand the tumor macro environment, so we could uncover novel therapeutic mechanisms and discover new strategies for patient selection, which are key to our -- leading our objectives. So you can see some actual data here of these technologies, so it's not just fruit, we actually deal with real tumors. So you could see on the left, some analysis of tumor interstitial fluid where we can show for instance in the upper panel that the interstitial fluid is highly depleted in glutamine, where you see high levels of glutamine in both tumor and in plasma.

So this really informs us as to what nutrients are deficient or actually deficient in the tumor microenvironment. And on the right hand side, you see some of our early imaging data where we've been able to show in a whole tissue, differentiate between different types of immune cells, the T-cells, the D-cells and the macrophages by specific metabolites that we've been able to identify in those different cell types. So you can see the B-cells in blue that are highlighted in blue, due to the detection of a very specific -- macrophage metabolite and the T-cells in pink by a very specific T-cell metabolite. In addition, and I'll show you some data in a couple of minutes on single cell analysis. We could look at all of the tumors -- all of the cells in a tumor, including the stroma cells using single cell RNA sequencing, we're able to segregate the different populations of the cells by their gene expression profile and I think, you'll see a really nice example of this in a moment.

So to do all these, again we are externally hyper connected. We're not doing this on our own. We're working with the best groups out there, put together with our internal high level of competency at Agios and we have 16 collaborations now ongoing with some of the leading investigators in the space and what we're most excited about is this matching grant is actually like a 5 to 1 matching grant that we received from the equivalent of the NSF in the Netherlands, working with 2 academic institutions there to develop really cutting-edge technologies to discover metabolism and -- to study metabolism in a very, very small number of cells. So the ultimate goal here is to make the study of metabolism as straightforward and as sensitive as for instance PCR gene expression profiling. So that's the overall goal of this collaboration. So -- and the ultimate goal of all of this investment is to be able to convert the immunosuppressive tumor environment into an environment that actually supports the killing of tumor cells where the other immune cells are actually helping the T-cell -- the effector T-cells proliferate and activate so they can actually kill the tumor cells. That's the goal of all of this activity.

So I'd like to talk very briefly now about 1 of our lead programs in the metabolic immuno-oncology area. This is a macrophage target, I'm not sharing with you the name of the target at this point, but we have molecules that actually inhibit this target and they've shown very interesting activities by inhibiting immunosuppressive macrophages and activating of a tumor microenvironment. So this is now an RNA sequencing -- a single cell RNA sequencing study where on this panel on the left, what you see is the cells segregated by their gene expression profiling coming directly from a tumor of an animal that was treated with Vehicle and the scale here on the left, the dark orange or red shows is a high abundance of cells and the lighter the yellow indicates the low abundance of cells. And what you can on this panel, is that a high level of tumor cells, a high level of myeloid derived suppressor cells, so these are keeping the tumor microenvironment in an inactive state. A low level of dendritic cells, these are the cells that express the antigen, that should be activating the immune system to attack the tumor, and a very low level of T-cells as you can see. Five days of treatment with our molecule against this macrophage target, and we see a complete inversion of phenotype.

What we see is the T-cells come up, very dramatically, the dendritic cells also come up, the tumor cells now go down, exactly what you would want to see and the myeloid suppressor cells go down, exactly what you want to see, and this is only after 5 days of treatment with our drug. So I think very impressive effects, very impressive reversion of the immunosuppressive to the immuno active phenotype in this tumor model. So finally, to wrap up my part, I think, we're really pleased with how this has evolved the metabolic immuno oncology effort in a relatively short period of time. We have 2 programs in the [indiscernible] drug discovery and we have a number of other programs at earlier stages and you can see they range from a cell target type from the T-cell to the tumor to the macrophage and we're very much looking forward to telling you more about that as time progresses. So now, we'll turn my attention -- turn the podium and my attention over to Kevin, who will tell you more about our oncology portfolio and I'd be happy to take questions after this part.

Kevin Marks

Okay, thank you, Scott. I'm happy now to share with you some vignette or some of the emerging plans coming out of our oncology research portfolio. And I think as you will see -- I think, quite clearly, actually it drives forward a couple of the themes that Scott mentioned that really differentiate the way we do research at Agios. So first you will see -- sort of the consequences and the delivery that comes from -- digging deeply into the Disease Biology. You will see also sort of the value and the way in which we approach thinking early and often about transitional approach and transitional strategy and everything we do. And certainly, you will see what Scott described as with the translational systems biology platform, you'll see I think kind of -- through these sort of stories, you'll see what that looks like and what it can produce. Of course, all that's done in the aspiration to advance novel precision medicines in oncology.

And so, you may be well aware, there is couple of different ways -- you can skin that cat -- you can do that in oncology. The first and most obvious is the one shown at left, which is the case where you can directly target a genetically altered enzyme. Those are basically classical oncogenes, right. And that sort of the wave of target therapies that emerged in oncology, in sense we have sort of some of the low hanging fruit from a biology standpoint. Right. Very clear links to disease. Now the central part of the Agios story as you well know is -- or uncover that mutations in IDH or oncogenic and what you're certainly much more today about the exciting clinical and now emerging commercial story that persists there. You'll hear from me actually about 2 other ways that we found, and we think are very, very interesting forward approaches to devise precision medicines in oncology.

The first is we take advantage of a genetic contact. So, again using cancer genetics to define the patients likely to benefit from the therapy, but here is the case where the target of the therapy itself isn't actually the mutant enzyme but rather understanding what happens when that gene, that enzyme is mutated in cancer and the ways in which it predicts other vulnerabilities that we can then drug. And I'll tell you about that in particular, we -- our work on an enzyme called MAT2A which is recently advanced into the clinic. I'll also describe at the end, that there is sort of another means by which we can prospectively identify patients and pair that with a therapy that targets particular vulnerability, and that's in cases where we can define those patients based on the lineage from which their tumor arises. The examples that I'll show you there is a target called DHODH or dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for which we've uncovered a molecule called AG-636 which we've nominated development candidate and will be proceeding to an IND later this year.

Now it's easiest for me to tell these stories in the context of really sort of Agios' mission, the mission from which we started which was trying to prepare us for precision medicine and cancer metabolism and of course the IDH story provides a really fantastic and I think really clear proof of concept that this approach can work, right so metabolic gene that's mutated and it drive tumors in which we can directly drug and so I wish I could tell you about sort of the 10 next IDHs that are out there, but it turns out actually, something became clear fairly soon after our discoveries around IDH which is that it's actually somewhat unique. So there's over 2,000 metabolic genes in the genome and within a couple of years, so there's a huge wave of genome sequencing in cancer as many of you are aware of a number of years ago and what became fairly quickly clear as IDH1 and IDH2 are the only metabolic genes that are gain-of-function mutuated that are oncogenic genes in cancer. So of course one option would have been to sort of throw up your hands and kind of give up, had we done so, my talk would actually be very, very short and I would just go sit back down. So it's not what we did.

Instead we chose to think a bit differently about the problem and it turns out while the gain-of-function, driver mutations are rare in cancer metabolism, in fact rare in general in oncology, loss-of-function mutations are substantially more common. So throughout the genome, the plot on the top left shows you the blue spikes which essentially are map of all of the lesions that occur in cancer. You can see it's basically littered, the genome is littered with these spikes and so the number of different places in the genome in which -- typically a tumor suppressor is deleted. Now the lesions aren't sort of perfect events and so when a deletion occurs in a way to drive the tumor, it typically takes with it some of the nearby genes. So the tumor suppressor is lost to this deletion, but also some of its neighboring genes.

And so we actually thought that would be a really interesting and important potential. I'm going to tell you about one in particular that I think really exemplifies this sort of thesis and this approach. And that's deletion of a metabolic gene called MTAP. Now MTAP is frequently deleted in cancer, treating about 15% of all malignancies. So all types of cancer, none of them all up, about 15% of tumors have an MTAP deletion. And the reason for the deletion is that MTAP is a really close neighbor of a prevalent tumor suppressor which is called p16 and its gene is called CDKN2A. So for that reason when that tumor suppressor is lost, MTAP is very frequently lost along with it and so there is a substantial, substantial number of patients who carry and harbor an MTAP deletion.

And you see the plot on the right, an example of the frequency of these MTAP deletions, you can see it across many different tumor types and in addition actually these deletions in most cases portend poor prognosis because cancers with deletion of this tumor suppressor are particularly aggressive. It's a really substantial unmet need and so we thought this might be an important place in which to use a sort our research engine and really dig and try to understand the disease biology as to what happens when this gene MTAP is lost and does it create any druggable vulnerabilities.

So I'll tell you a bit about the answer to that that we've uncovered and I have to give my own forward-looking statement that what I'm about to tell you is unfortunately a bit of a complicated mechanism. I know many of you or some of you have heard it before and so I'll hopefully I can kind of iron it in with sort of a second repeat telling of it, but I wish I could make the nomenclature simpler and the mechanism simpler, but the reality is the biology is complicated and I think we have a really good handle on it. So I'll do my best now to take you through it.

So what happens now, again this is happening only in the tumor tissue, so the normal tissues is this patient's body possess MTAP and so these effects of pathway is only happening in the tumor tissue. So what happens is when this chromosome region is deleted and MTAP is lost, MTAP is kind of an important metabolic enzyme and it's the only thing that consumes, the only thing that eats is a metabolite MTA. So when it is lost, this metabolite MTA accumulates, it builds up substantially. substantially.

The second thing that we've learned using our metabolism platform and a number of techniques is that MTA is not inert when it accumulates, it actually inhibits an enzyme, an enzyme that I'll tell you more about in the future. So it's an important enzyme to bookmark, it's an enzyme called PRMT5 and I will describe later, PRMT5 does really important sort of core processes for the cell and what happens in these cancers is that when MTAP is deleted, this metabolite MTA accumulates, it actually inhibits PRMT5 not fully, but basically hobbles the enzyme. So these tumors are sort of limping around with just enough PRMT5 activity to allow them to continue to grow.

Now what we learned was actually we can provide essentially a second hit and cripple the tumor and we do so by starving PRMT5 of its substrate, now PRMT5 uses a substrate called SAM. SAM is made by this enzyme MAT2A. So the observation that we made fundamentally, it's a synthetic lethal stories, so 2 different hits that the cancer cell can't tolerate, but only when both hits happen at the same time. The first hit is deletion of MTAP, the second hit is starving this pathway of its substrate by inhibiting MAT2A.

Now on the basis of that mechanistic understanding and a substantial amount of target validation work, we set out to try to drug this target MAT2A. While the enzyme had been discovered over 40 years ago, there actually weren't any robust inhibitors and so we applied our drug discovery toolbox through some really nice structure guided design, we're able to elaborate first-in-class inhibitors of MAT2A that are highly potent and highly selective and this enabled us to test this whole concept and again the hypothesis would be that cells that lack MTAP, so only those tumor cells that lack MTAP would be sensitive to inhibition of MAT2A.

Normal cells that are MTAP proficient that contain MTAP would be insensitive. So we were very gratified to see that thesis, that hypothesis bore fruit and I think very nicely so and so the part on the top right shows you a pair of cells that are only in MTAP and you see it in blue, the cancer cell that's MTAP deficient that lacks MTAP highly sensitive inhibitor, MTAP containing normal cells much less so. And at the bottom we can see a couple of large [indiscernible] that deletion of MTAP is very strongly predictive for sensitivity to the inhibitor.

Importantly, all of this biology holds true in vivo, in vivo tumor models and data like this collectively give us a really strong conviction that this is an important hypothesis to advance and to try to bring forward and test in the clinic and so we've driven forward our drug discovery to the stage of having a development candidate we think is suitable for use in humans and we're currently advancing that in a Phase 1 clinical trial, I'll describe more about the trial in a moment, but I also wanted to take a second to tell you about how we are think translationally about this research and importantly, I think it's important to say, I think you've already seen, we really started here with the patient population, so we started from a translational perspective and now as we've advanced the drug discovery, we've also advanced sort of translational sciences in parallel. This is potentially a big disease area and we really want to make sure we understand it as best we can. So we've done a number of different campaigns of research and I'll give you a couple of highlights now.

So one is actually we've setup an experiment that's essentially sort of a mouse model cancer study that's trying to sort of model to some degree a clinical trial. So what we're doing is using patient-derived graph models, so these are tumors directly from patient straight to animal, so not grown through for years and years in a lab, but rather in a very physiologic setting to really better represent the biology of the actual tumor in that patient.

And we've tested AG-270, the clinical candidate MAT2A inhibitor across this panel of tumors and we've been very encouraged by what we've seen, so we've seen activity in a number of different MTAP deleted indications. We focused on those indications with some of the stronger, more prevalent unmet need. We've encouraged, we see activity across those many indications and additionally, we're excited to see that actually in some settings we observe really complete reduction of tumor growth or even regressions as a single agent. So we think that is an exciting sort of observation and you can imagine further work to try to understand and predict that subset of patients to even more.

Now in parallel we've also sought to understand why this pathway is important and I'd like to take a minute to share with you what we've learnt. So we think it was actually going to help inform our path forward and we recently presented some of the science behind this at a session at ACR and so I'll give you sort of the kind of the overview highlights and you could certainly check out more about that presentation to learn some of the scientific details. Now I think what I want you to try to understand in this mechanism is, so I think everyone's aware of sort of the classic model of the hallmarks of cancer, there's a number of things that tumors need to do differently to become a tumor and to survive and thrive as a tumor and actually several of those really surround the way they manage, they use and in fact misuse their DNA. So, at the day actually we think the story goes all the way from metabolism with MAT2A down into those hallmarks of cancer in the tumor's DNA. So tumors need to change their gene expression patterns to up-regulate, proliferative genes, down-regulate [indiscernible] genes and so on. They also need replicate their DNA at an enhanced rate to support hyperproliferation. And they sort of goldilock, where they need the right amount of mutation. So genome stability and instability is an important kind of balance point for tumors. Now that happens, of course, in the cancer cell's DNA.

So the mechanism that we've learned and I want you to think this -- to understand, this is really only happening in the cancer cell that has an MTAP-deletion. It's not a biology that's happening in rest of the organism or rest of the patient, because those cells are MTAP proficient and especially protected from these effects.

So we've learned -- right -- to picture the DNA and the cancer cell is a busy, busy job of trying to transcribe the genes needed for all the activities [indiscernible]. Of course, that's well known and that's happening at many, many places across the genome. It turns out something that's a bit less known is that while that happens, the process of splicing those genes to make mature messenger RNA, it's happening literally on the fly. So it's happening like on the DNA. And so the splicing complex, it does that work of taking out the regions of the gene that aren't needed for protein expansion and stitching together the regions that are. That complex is called the splicing complex, it is a big macro molecular complex. So it's sum of the many different proteins that [indiscernible] to build a splicing complex that can do its job.

So let me now -- I've got a minute or two now just to share with -- basically some brief fundamental at core cell biology, like core aspects of what a cell needs to do to live and survive. And why am I doing that? Well, as it turns out, the splicing complex [indiscernible] assemble, it needs to be methylated. So many of these proteins requirement methylation and the enzyme that carries out that methylation is this critical enzyme that we've learned is vulnerable in the tumors; that enzyme is PRMT5. And as you recall from what I've described a few moments ago that one of the key things that happens when we treat an MTAP-deleted tumor with a MAT2A inhibitor is that we block PRMT5 activity. What we've learned that's happening with this drug, again happening only in the MTAP-deleted cells is that we are basically substantially interfering with how the splicing complex gets built and how well it can do its job. And so there's substantial changes in splicing that perturb gene expression, they actually cause essentially like a traffic jam at the level of the DNA that impairs DNA replication and in fact, leads to mutation, leads to genome instability. And so we think -- we've sort of taking this all the way from the first principles of this target and a specific vulnerability to understanding why those tumors are vulnerable and [indiscernible] some of the core cell biology, some core components of what a tumor needs to do to survive and thrive.

Now while it's scientifically interesting. It's also important to share that the reason to do all this and the value that it adds, it's actually that it's really enabling a really highly biomarker-driven clinical development strategy for our MAT2A inhibitor, AG-270. So you see on the left, all the pathway effects that we've uncovered through our internal research at Agios. They lead very directly to clinical biomarkers that we can and are using in our early clinical work with AG-270. So we think that actually will give us a much better ability to -- high probability of success and a better ability to gain really early insights into how and how well AG-270 is working. Of course, as well, the program at its core has a very, very strong patient selection biomarker.

Now here we're only going to be treating patients with a deletion that creates this vulnerability, and we identify those patients through 2 means, through next generation sequencing of the tumor suppressor, which is locked adjacent to MTAP, or in fact, we can directly look for levels of this protein itself MTAP. And so those 2 means allow us to identify patients. And in this Phase I trial, we're only enrolling patients with a deletion that would predict this vulnerability. And we'll be doing so in patients with solid tumors lymphoma. Now this is in some ways -- so that sort of a core differentiator of this Phase I trial, is its patient selection. Beyond that in some aspects it's actually a fairly typical Phase I trial design. The main goals are really about understanding the safety profile of the molecule, to come to an understanding about what the recommended Phase II dose is. So what's the right dose of drug to use in what will be future randomized clinical trials. But because we have this great insights about how this pathway works, we have some of the robust biomarkers that we can use to get an early look at the molecule and its activity.

So that summarizes, I think, our work on AG-270 and for us, I think, what I want to share next is that we think actually that this particular target and the story, certainly it's an important one for us and it's really interesting program emerging from our oncology pipeline. But it's also potentially just one example of what could be multiple to follow. And so as I mentioned there is many such deletions across the cancer genome. And now for a period of time, we've actually been systematically searching for other MAT2A, MTAP like programs. So we do that sort of starting again translationally. We are starting with human tumor data, identify prevalent deletion with significant unmet need. And then applying the same sort of systems biology research platform to try to understand those indications and understand the vulnerable targets, so asking whether there's other MAP2A, MTAP like programs.

And I'll share just sort of a -- bit of a highlight of one particular story that's emerging from our work that I think is a nice indication of this extensibility of this platform that there is more beyond MAT2A. Now this typical target is a target that becomes vulnerable in another set, prevalent set of cancers, and those are cancers with deletion of the tumor suppressor PTEN. So PTENs we lock in a couple of different ways, but mutations in PTEN occur in about 10% of tumors across all malignancies. Additionally, PTEN is actually silent, epigenetic in another substantial set of patients. So really strong unmet need and a sort of proposition to prospectively identify the patients that would be suitable for any targeted therapies we can make. And, of course, this idea of finding ways to drug tumor suppressors, the concept has been around for quite a while and it's something of a Holy Grail in cancer research, as you know, and we think we're making good inroads via things like MTAP and its work in PTEN and others that we may share in the future.

But similar to what we had done for MAT2A and MTAP, we've validated this target that we've uncovered. We're trying to understand more deeply the mechanism that leads to its vulnerability. As you see in the panel on the right, we see very robust tumor selective effects only in PTEN-mutant tumors, when we target this target, in this case using genetic tools, so shRNA tools to reduce the levels of the target itself. So it's another example of the sort of less obvious but still really very important approaches to precision management in oncology.

Now lastly, I'll highlight sort of a third kind of approach that we are using to uncover precision medicines in oncology, that's around the cases where we can take advantage of the fact that tumor sometimes maintain some of the restrictions of the lineage, of the type of cell from which they come. And that's particularly true in metabolism, so not -- I mentioned that there is over 2,000 metabolic genes, not every one is used in every cell type in our body, and not every one is used in every type of tumor. That creates sort of a lawful flexibility that might actually make some tumors vulnerable to targeting a specific pathways and more vulnerable than normal cells in the body and more vulnerable than other types of tumors. That example is an enzyme called DHODH. And our first insight into what might be an interesting target actually came from systems biology screen. What we did

is, we assembled a library of different inhibitors, of many different metabolic pathways and properties and we asked -- you could imagine, some of those have really no effect on cancer cells, some of those are actually uniformly toxic, they sort of pan toxic agents that wipe out all cancer cells. What's interesting to us is the case in the middle, where you have a molecule that's selectively toxic, toxic owing to a subset of cancers. And then if you could understand what subset that is and why, you may therefore be able to unfold a novel precision medicine.

Now in this case, we think we have done -- so we have some I think encouraging insights. Now this enzyme DHODH actually is involved in the production of RNA and DNA. So fairly core cellular thing that metabolism has to do. But interestingly, we observe that the vast majority of cancer cell lines could actually tolerate inhibition of this enzyme. So the pawn [ph] on the right shows the results from this large-scale data set. The Y-axis represents how strong of an anti-cancer effect we observed in each cell line. The X-axis shows the potency of compounds. So basically the dots that are at the top left of that bar represent the cancers that are most sensitive to inhibition of this target. You can see the vast majority are actually down towards the bottom right. So it's really only a subset of cancers, malignancies that are sensitive to this target. Using bioinformatic tools, we were able to sort of unpack and de-cover it and understand what subsets those are. We've actually identified 2 different malignancies that have a very high level of dependence on this target. The first is acute myeloid leukemia, and I should say, actually nicely [indiscernible] in parallel with our work, an academic group uncovered that inhibition of this enzyme actually overcome a blockade of differentiation in AML. And of course, if you've followed our IDH story, that's sort of a means through which one can achieve efficacy in AML and that's a core component of how IDH inhibitor works. But turns out, inhibition of this other enzyme, DHODH, has an ability to actually -- potentially to overcome this differentiation blockade, but in a different set, perhaps an overall set of AML.

Now the second malignancy with a strong dependence on DHODH are diffuse large B-cell lymphomas. We see very robust activity across a range of different lymphomas. The highly mutated diffuse large B-cell lymphomas which are the ones that are toughest to treat. In general, tend to still be dependent on this enzyme and is still sensitive to our drug. And so we're very encouraged there as well. And again, we see nice in vivo efficacy. So then, I hope to have given you a bit of a flavor for some of the multiple means by which we're applying our research engine to uncover novel precision therapies in oncology. As you see, there are several range of different approaches we're taking. There is only a single kind of machine that we use to come up with these insights but rather digging deeply into the biology of disease to find such insights. It includes the human lineage story that I just mentioned which is AG-636 is the therapy targeting DHODH.

We also have ongoing work to make additional MAT2A inhibitors and as Scott mentioned, we see this is really, just sort of a core good practice in drug discovery, we value this target and this concept and so we have built a rich set of chemical equity. We want to be ready to adapt to anything we might see in the future. I also mentioned for the first time now this discoveries that lead us to interesting insights about potential ways to drug PTEN-mutant solid tumors. So perhaps in the future, we'll have more to share there. And as you see, as well, there is a number of sort of targets and programs, which we are not yet at a stage to disclose. I hope, you are going to appreciate that sort of -- part of the reason for that is that so much of our work goes into trying to generate novel biology insights that give us a very important competitive advantage, and so, we're excited to share with you more of what we learn. But also it's important for us to maintain some level of waiting sort of surface of the submarines until we think, it's the right time. But there is a number of additional programs that you can see here.

And now to wrap up our section on our research engine. I'll come back to the slide that Scott showed, indicates our pipeline and I think, here I'll only highlight 2 things. And first is across each of these 3 areas oncology, rare genetic disease and metabolic immuno-oncology. We have an active effort not just to drug some targets, but actually to understand the disease and generate novel insights to novel targets, and I think you've seen that across what Scott and I described. And in addition, as you see, there is a substantial number of programs in drug discovery. We hope over the coming years that several of those may bear fruit and launch forward into clinical development. So with that, I think, we wrap the session for now. And I think, we can open up to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A - David Schenkein

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe one for Scott, on the PKU program. You showed us data that you can stabilize one of the more severe mutants there but they are over 900. What about the other 899 plus right. So with your pyruvate kinase program, we know that you activate differential missense and non-missense, just wondering if there's any parallels.

Scott Biller

Yes, there clearly are parallels, but we're not ready to disclose, much more. It's sufficing to say that we have confidence, we'll be able to cover a very sufficient, very significant chunk of the severe PKU patients. That's our objective. And to do it with minimal to no [indiscernible].

Q - Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt from Cowen. Maybe first for Kevin on the MTAP program. I know you think that inhibiting PRMT5 is less good of an idea than MAT2A but it wasn't clear from the slides, why you shouldn't go right at PRMT5. And then for Scott or David, I can't help but think that your precision IO strategy is a little less precise than maybe what Agios typically does, and it's no fault to you guys, but you know in IO the targets are less validated, the biomarkers less clinically relevant, the preclinical data less predicted. So why is IO a good area for Agios to pursue when your precision medicine is so spot-on in other indications.

David Schenkein

Great questions. Let's start Kevin, if you could just address PRMT5 first.

Kevin Marks

Sure. Eric reasonable question and there are markets out there that inhibit PRMT5 directly. The important differentiator though is that the means that we've uncovered to hit this pathway is selective only for the tumor cells. Right. So in non-tumor cells and in tumors that have MTAP. We actually don't have very much effect on this pathway when we dose the prior inhibitor. And so that provides a selectivity. Right. So we're hitting the target but only hitting it in the tumor, the approaches that have been advanced to-date directly target PRMT5 do so broadly, right. And so, we think that there's a potential important differentiation around therapeutic window that that might forward, because I mentioned PRMT5 is a really important enzyme for a lot of kind of course of biology.

David Schenkein

And maybe, Scott, if you could take the second question on IO.

Scott Biller

Sure that's an excellent question. And certainly, the opportunity. So we do believe that IO therapy needs to head towards a precision medicine approach and that's one of the things we hope to bring to the table. And that's why we're investing so much in the interrogation of the tumor microenvironment and the tumor interstitial fluid. So we can bring that down to selected patient populations. So that's really our objective here, and we actually have some targets, where there is a very precise patient population that we would go after. Now at this point, it's an aspiration. But we think, immuno-oncology is here for the long-term and somebody really has to invest in understanding how to select patients for specific therapies and we feel that our approach of putting -- building patient selection into the actual target discovery effort, so as I mentioned, we put that at the very forefront of our target selection. So and the way we select target. So as you could see from Kevin's work, we started with the hypothesis that MTAP-deleted tumors were very specific subset of tumors that we wanted to go after and then found the target based on that. And that's the same type of approach we want to bring into the IO space.

David Schenkein

Next question, back on the left there.

Derek Yuan

Hi, Derek Yuan from Credit Suisse. So a question -- quick question for Kevin. So on DHODH program, just curious, is there any kind of like precision medicine approach there as well and for example, what kind of biomarkers and also that can guide the development for the program. Thank you.

Kevin Marks

Sure. Thanks for the question. So here the patient selection actually relies not on a sort of a genetic marker, but rather on some attributive the specific subsets of disease that we didn't have a really high response rate in preclinical model. So it's really basically identifying the lineage dependency. And for example the therapies that have done so and also very effectively for instance our molecule like CD20 in lymphoma for instance. So that's first part answer to your question. The second around biomarker strategy, so much like the other work that we've shared, we do have in fact a good understanding of the metabolic and other changes that happen when we inhibit the target, and so those are very much going to be incorporated into our early clinical work is looking at those biomarkers as we move forward. I think, probably, at a later date, we'll be sharing kind of our early clinical strategy which we imagine that now -- now at a stage where we are sort of bringing forward the science into -- to finalizing that early clinical plan.

Slanix Alex

Slanix Alex, RBC. A question for Scott on PKU. As you go through your discovery efforts and nominate compounds to move forward in development. Just wondering, if you could just give a sense of your thinking and strategy around, how you see compound like this fitting into an evolving future treatment paradigm where you have near-term potential approval of recombinant P agent and substitute, you have some gene therapies now are being planned to enter the clinic. I just want to get a sense of just strategically how you're thinking about your compound potentially fitting in.

Kevin Marks

Yes, let me start with that. Just to say that obviously, we think, the data that Scott have shown you and the data we have in-house is quite impressive and takes a very novel approach with a profound effect. It's a bit early for us to articulate for you in detail how we think it will fit into the paradigm out there, but we think that hopefully a safe and effective oral therapy will be highly distinguished from the other therapies that are either being used now or that will be developed. anything you want?

Scott Biller

Yes just to add, it's fair to say that Pegvaliase is on the horizon, but as you probably know, there's a very high discontinuation rate and it's not clear at this point that you will be able to have significant dietary liberalization with that drug at lowest fee about 50%, which in the severe patients I think is not going to put it into the range where you can have diet liberalization.

David Schenkein

Think maybe we'll take if there is one more question? Then we'll stay on track for the morning. Okay, are we going to take a short break? So we're going to take a 5 minute break, fill up you coffee cups and then we'll start in clinical development and commercial. Thank you to Scott and thank you to Kevin.

David Schenkein

If I can get everybody back to their seats, we're going to get started so we could stay on time, there will be plenty of time for Q&A afterwards. Those of you listening at home or in your office, it's time to get ready to start again. So hopefully you found that the first session as exciting as we find it and now we're going to move to the second exciting component, which is clinical development and commercial and finance. So we're going to start with Darren Miles as I mentioned before, who heads our IDH program and he's going to talk to you about the clinical strategy in AML for ivosidenib.

Darrin Miles

Thank you, David and good morning everybody. I was extremely inspired by Scott and Kevin's discussion though. I will never look at my morning's smoothie and my fruit salad the same again. I had the opportunity -- honor actually to represent the collective work of hundreds of folks back home and the hundreds of patients around the world who contributed to getting us to this point in our history with the IDH portfolio and I think as you heard from David, the vision of Agios is essentially to leverage our science to be able to develop important medicines that will provide a meaningful impact in the management of diseases and provide meaningful clinical benefit to patients and so by extension the IDH portfolio is focused on one simple thing and that is to ensure through our understanding of the clinical benefit and molecular benefits associated with ivosidenib and IDHIFA to position our IDH inhibitors as the essential component of the new treatment paradigm for mutant IDH driven diseases. So as David shared earlier, this covers the EU and U.S. incidence rate for the IDH 1 and 2 mutations across a number of settings. I'm focused on AML, cholangio and low-grade gliomas, which are the lead programs in the IDH program, but we're increasingly focusing on the maturing data in our myelodysplastic syndrome Arm 3 from our Phase I trial and chondrosarcomas, and we'll be able to provide more clarity in terms of our development plan in those areas in the coming year.

Now, this provides a snapshot of the breadth and depth of our clinical development program for the IDH inhibitors. In AML, we build on the success of the IDHIFA approval next year, hopefully with the approval of ivosidenib over the next couple of months. We initiated in the last year our first of what will be 2 label enabling Phase III programs in the front line AML setting. The second, we expect to initiate before the end of this year. So a great deal of progress and quickly are accelerating the move of the single agent ivosidenib and IDHIFA from the relapse-refractory setting into combination treatment in the frontline setting.

Moving to Cholangio, we've made great progress in the initiation and enrollment of our Clarity trial, which is a randomized Phase III trial comparing single agent ivosidenib versus placebo in the second line Cholangio setting. My colleague Susan Pandya will talk about this, and the rest of our solid tumor development plans in a few moments. But I'll just highlight, we're also advancing our low grade glioma program. We just initiated our perioperative study, which will evaluate both our pan IDH inhibitor 881, which is also [indiscernible] and AG-120, or ivosidenib. Using that -- the data from that trial and the existing data sets, we hope to pick one of the inhibitors to move forward into label enabling trials within the next year or so.

And as I mentioned, we're also continuing to interrogate the maturing data from our MBS and chondrosarcoma data set to clarify just what we'll be able to do in those settings as well moving forward. But for the balance of my time, I'll focus on AML. Susan will discuss solid tumors in a moment. So I think as everybody knows there is a tremendous unmet need in the AML setting. But given the approvals that we've seen in the last year plus, including the approval of IDHIFA for relapsed/refractory IDH 2 positive AML, this is a time of great hope in the treatment of this disease, to growing older patient population with still pour long-term outcomes. But our opportunity is with that 20% of patients who harbor the IDH1, IDH2 mutations and as we know this is an early driver of disease. And so I think it highlights for us the importance of being able to bring the -- both IDH inhibitors earlier in the disease course as quickly as possible, and doing so, we'll be able to maximize clinical benefit for our patients and set up the organization for commercial success over the long term.

Now, the way that we think about the frontline AML setting is in sort of 3 segments. I think this should be familiar to a number of you. The first focus is on those patients who are able to receive more intensive chemotherapy, typically some variation of 7 plus 3, with the treatment objective is to increase your opportunity for cure. Our strategy is to find the optimal way to be able to combine our IDH inhibitors with standard of care and potentially emerging standards of care in this setting. But I think is a particular importance, though, is the use of agents like IDHIFA, like ivosidenib with an improved risk benefit profile in the maintenance setting. So that is after the completion of consolidation, does the continued use of an IDH inhibitor help to stave off -- actually help to deepen the response and also stave off then a relapse over the long term. So we will talk more about how we plan to address that in a moment.

The second setting focuses on a set of patients who are unable to withstand the more intensive chemotherapies. And so, offered gentler options in this setting. The treatment objective here is to prolong life without dealing with morbidities associated with your disease. And so, our strategy here is to combine with standard of care, emerging standards of care, similar to that in the intensive chemo setting. And potentially even displace existing standards of care in the setting as well.

And then lastly, the segment that I think receives probably the least amount of attention but represents probably the greatest unmet need is that significant portion of the newly diagnosed patient population that has -- whose performance status is too poor, but today available options aren't available to them. They're too unfit to be able to withstand any active treatment and offered a little more than best supportive care. What we want to understand is, does the new agents like IDHIFA, like ivosidenib offer an opportunity perhaps as a single agent for those patients, who aren't able to withstand more active treatment today.

So keeping that framework in mind, I think it's easy to see how our development program then fits into this frontline framework. So building on the success of the of the organizations with approval of IDHIFA last summer, the anticipated approval of ivosidenib before the end of this summer, we quickly move the ivosidenib into combination with standard of care Azacitidine in that non-intensive chemo treatment setting that is represented by the AGILE trials and ongoing Phase III, is Azacitidine plus or minus ivosidenib. And in the intensive chemo setting, on top of 7 plus 3, we have a planned trial that will combine ivosidenib and/or enasidenib with 7 plus 3 in induction and consolidation. And for patients who achieve a response and for patients who come out of transplant, they will be allowed to receive the IDH inhibitor for up to 2 years post-transplant or consolidation.

Now all of this is supported by fairly -- a willing and robust investigator-initiated study program that allows us to be able to continue to evaluate whether there are signals with new combinations, with novel agents and new ways of being able to use ivosidenib and IDHIFA.

So we will start by focusing on the relapse/refractory setting. And I thought I just take a moment to briefly re-familiarize you with the Phase relapse/refractory data that we shared [indiscernible] shared at ASH last year. We reported a CR plus CRH rate of above 30% with duration of response of 8.2 months. We also have within that about 22% -- of the majority of those CR/CRH, or CRs are 22%. The duration of the CR is north of 9 months. If you look at the top right hand side, you'll see the curves illustrating the overall survival across response categories, in blue, you'll see the curve for the CR -- overall survival curve for the CR/CRH patients. The median overall survival for that group, given at now 14.8 months of follow-up has not yet been reached. In green, you'll see the overall survival curve for the non-CR/CRH responders are -- we observe 9.3 months overall survival there and 4 months for the non-responders. Now that compares favorably to what you would expect, normally expect from patients treated in the second relapse setting.

Now if you shift to the left, you'll see the data that represents the ability of an IDH inhibitor to actually impact one of the most burdensome aspects of this disease and that's the requirement for transfusion either of platelets or red blood cells. And here we look at the outcomes for patients who started off dependent on transfusions for either one of these. And then what their experience was based on their response. So we see north of 80% for those patients who achieved the CR that you would expect. What we found most compelling though was that we saw a transfusion independents benefit across response category. So overall about 1/3 of patients experienced transfusion independence or achieved transfusion independence and we see the significant portion of the CRH patients also experienced transfusion independence. This is why I think supports the agency's rationale for supporting the use of a CRH endpoint in the approval of IDHIFA and we would expect the same then for ivosidenib.

We also shared in that presentation a top line data on Arms 2 and 3 from the relapse-refractory Phase I trial. Now, this represents those patients who are de novo or untreated AML and MDS patients, largely relapse/refractory MDS patients. Both represent significantly older populations and quite frankly sicker population given the eligibility criteria. We were impressed with the response that we saw in both settings in single agent use and untreated AML achieved 56% response rate, 40% CR, CRI, CRP rate. And if you recall the slide a few moments ago where we talked about those 3 treatment settings, this is where we really want to understand whether single agent ivosidenib may be able to play a role for those patients. This is that patient, the patient who has either been -- who's either ineligible for standard of care treatment like azacitidine or unwilling to go on existing therapies. And then in MDS, though the numbers are small, the indication here is loud. We see a 92% response rate in this relapsed/refractory MDS setting and we plan to update these data at future congress over the course of this year, but we're very excited by these data.

We are equally excited with the observation that we had in the relapsed/refractory data set that an IDH inhibitor was able to achieve mutation clearance. So that is decreasing the malignant clone below the level of detection in this patient setting a little bit the key question is what then does that mean -- what does that portend in terms of clinical outcomes for these patients and though it is early I think the data are telling us that there may be something here. If you look at the graph on the left hand side, this represents those patients who achieved a CR with or without achieving MRD negativity. The blue line are those CR patients who achieved MRD negativity compared to those on the red line and what we see is a suggestion of improved duration -- prolonged duration for those patients, who achieved a CR and experienced MRD negativity. On the right hand side, you'll see the curves for patients who achieved MRD negativity regardless of response category versus those who did not. And we here suggests that there's improved overall survival also then for those patients who achieved mutation clearance. So the data set here is early. We're continuing to build on this. We'll update these data at future congress and we'll also be able to share insights from some of our other frontline combination studies as well in the future.

Now shifting from relapsed/refractory, we move into the frontline setting. At ASH last year we shared insights -- our top line data from our 2 frontline combination studies. First, the Phase 1 7+3 study that the median age of these patient populations north of 60 years about 2/3 of the patient population are de novo, 1/3 secondary AML meaning that they either developed AML as a consequence of previous treatment or it evolved from MDS. The response that we observed here is 77% overall in this population, at 91% though in the de novo patients. The conclusion from the authors here that the combination is considered safe, well-tolerated and I think they are supportive then of our decision to be able to move this into label enabling trials.

Then moving into our second frontline combination, we provide an update on ivosidenib plus azacitidine. Here, it's very, very early data on 11 patients of what is a planned 23 patients study, but we're excited about what we're seeing. Of those 11 patients, 8 achieved a response. Half of those patients achieved a complete response. You'll see updated data, which we've now fully enrolled in this study. You'll receive updated data or see updated data at ASCO next month. So these data then provided the basis then for us to as quickly as we can accelerate then the development of ivosidenib for ID for quite frankly in the frontline setting and speed is important here and obviously we want to do everything responsibly as well, but typically, these frontline combination trials will have an OS endpoint, will take a fair amount of time to enroll and obviously read out but health authorities I think have opened up a door for us that we plan to investigate over the course of the next few months the ability for us to be able to possibly get to an answer earlier than we would have otherwise.

For those of you who were at ASH perhaps you were at the FDA session where they reviewed the approvals for a number of new agents, one of which they approved based on an event free survival endpoint and they made a very clear statement that improvement in EFS itself represents a benefit to patients. That approval was also echoed in the EU of the approval of the same agent based on event free survival. I think it represents then a new opportunity for agents that are seeking labels in the frontline setting. So we'll take the next 3 months to discuss the possible change in our existing trial AGILE, which currently has -- our ongoing trial AGILE, which has an OS endpoint and discuss with global health authorities their view on converting the primary endpoint from OS to the EFS, which will then allow us to possibly conduct an even leaner trial a bit faster than we would have otherwise to be able to get to an answer and bring important new treatments to patients more quickly than we would have otherwise.

So the 2 trials then that are focus for us then in the frontline setting as I indicated earlier and I think you've seen before the first is a combination between IDH inhibitors and 7+3. This is a trial that will be conducted by HOVON and AML-SG, 2 European groups and with a number of additional groups added to help optimize the enrollment. We're doing this in partnership or supporting it in partnership with Celgene, so we'll include both IDH inhibitors. We're progressing well on getting to our goal of initiating the study before the end of this year.

And then as I referred to earlier, we have the ongoing AGILE trial. This is azacitidine plus or minus ivosidenib. This is a trial that we'll discuss specifically with agencies about their potential to convert from OS to an EFS primary endpoint. The team has done a great job of getting -- navigating the hurdles, getting the study up and going. We're enrolling globally and from what we've seen from screen thus far our assumptions in terms of mutation rate are right in line with our initial expectations. So with that, I think I'll just turn briefly to the sort of data generation engine that surrounds the overall program. So this represents our IST or Investigator Sponsored Trials in the heme setting. So we've haven't gone through specific protocols here, but we're sharing with you some of the concepts that we've approved. We have 2 ongoing trials, one with venetoclax plus ivosidenib in the relapsed/refractory setting. We'll also allow patients who refuse conventional first-line treatment as well.

And then Beat AML so this is the LLS master trial, we believe IDHIFA initiated their arm of the study last year. We expect -- we're initiating the ivosidenib containing arm now. And then planned studies that we intend to get started over the course of the next year cover a range of settings and uses, maintenance MDS, but also really novel combinations and I think this reinforces an important point for the IDH inhibitors and that is that while there is this renaissance in the treatment of AML, we need not be concerned about being displaced by other treatments. This is being based on the risk benefit profile of our product, we have the opportunity to be able to combine -- I call all of the new agents frenemies because there is an opportunity to be able to provide additive clinical benefit on top of this leap ahead in understanding of disease biology and new therapies.

So with that, I'll close just on highlighting a couple of the disclosures that you'll hear about of over the next month or so. I spoke about the updated data from our Phase 1 relapsed/refractory trial, you'll see that presented at ASCO. We'll also present the updated data from the full enrollment of the Phase 1 aza [ph] combination trial, and we'll also have the first disclosure of the clinical data and from our Phase 1 of the AG-881, our brain-penetrant, pan-IDH inhibitor. So hopefully I've been able to convey the tremendous excitement that we have internally about this program. It holds a great deal of promise and we're doing our best to make sure that we yield that to the benefit of our patients and the organization. So with that, I'm going to turn it over to my colleague, Steve Hoerter who is the Chief Commercial Officer at Agios, Steven?

Steven Hoerter

Thanks, Darrin, good morning everybody. Welcome, thank you very much for joining us today for this lengthy but very informative session. So this morning I'm going to provide -- I'm going to cover on 3 different topics, which I think you can see on the screen. So I'm going to first provide an update on IDHIFA sales performance as I think all of you know, many of you know, Celgene reported Q1 financial results this morning and I think they're probably still conducting their investor call as we speak. So in addition to a recap of that sales performance, I'm also going to be providing an update on the launch metrics that we discussed at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January. I'll also be providing some color on how we're thinking about the IDH1 AML opportunity and finally, an update on our preparations for the launch of Ivosidenib. So first, a sales update. So as Celgene reported this morning Q1, 2018 revenues for IDHIFA $14 million, which is an 8% growth over Q4 of 2017. We're very pleased with the performance so far of IDHIFA, now approximately 7 months into launch. What is not shown on slide, but I think is an important context is the unit demand growth that we've seen with IDHIFA quarter-on-quarter, and that is just over 20% Q1 versus Q4 of 2017. So the launch is very much on track and we've been very pleased with the performance so far. Now the Payer Mix that we saw in 2017 is precisely, what our in going set of assumptions was for Payer Mix with approximately 60% of patients being on Medicare and 40% of patients being on some other form of insurance including commercial insurance. And this is exactly what one would have expected given the age distribution of this disease in the population. Now, as I mentioned at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, we provided an update on a variety of other launch metrics and today, I'll provide an update on each of those. First, with respect to sales I've just spoken about the 8% growth in revenue quarter-on-quarter to just over 20% growth in unit demand quarter-on-quarter. So we're very pleased with the trajectory so far for IDHIFA. In terms of diagnostic testing at J.P. Morgan in January, we refer to data that had been collected in October, when we saw a 50% testing rate. Now in May, we are reporting data from January, which was a 70% testing rate, so an increase of 20 percentage points and this is exactly the sort of growth and increase in testing rate that we would have expected for an agent of this type in a disease with significant unmet medical need. With respect to Prescriber Base, we previously reported, unique prescribers of more than 250 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January. Now that number is north of 300 unique prescribers. So very nice growth in the number of physicians who are prescribing the product, whether they're in the academic setting or in the community setting. And finally awareness has now grown to 60% as of January.

So we're very pleased so far across the board with the metrics we've seen, I'm very pleased with the performance of the combined -- of the sales organizations of the combined companies in the work that they've been doing. Another measure that is not on the slide is treatment duration. And from our experience, what we typically see is treatment duration in the early months of a new product launch being shorter than what might have been reported at medical meetings or in the literature. And this is largely because of the types of patients who have been waiting for new therapies, the types of those patients as they go on to therapy, they tend to end up with a shorter duration. What we've seen with IDHIFA is a similar dynamic, we're now in the range of 3.5 to 4 months of treatment duration, and that has grown over the period of the last 6 to 7 months and we would expect that to continue to grow with time. Now as we noted on our Q4 earnings call, we were very gratified to see the updated NCCN Guidelines and their recognition both of enasidenib or IDHIFA as well as the recognition of the importance of testing now for both IDH2 as well as IDH1 mutations. So as you can see on the left panel of the slide, this is the language that is in the NCCN Guidelines where testing of both IDH1 and IDH2 is recommended for the workup of all new AML patients. And then on the right panel, you can see how IDHIFA or enasidenib is categorized by the NCCN treatment guidelines. First importantly in patients with relapsed refractory disease, but secondly, and I think also notably as an option in the first-line setting in patients who are not candidates for intensive remission induction therapy or for patients who decline such treatment. NCCN also notes that for patients who respond to first-line therapy within enasidenib or IDHIFA, the recommendation is to continue treatment until disease progression, and it also added footnotes, noting that response to treatment can take 3 to 5 months and also notes related to safety monitoring specifically for differentiation syndrome and hyper leukocytosis. So this was an update from February of this year and again, we're very pleased with how the NCCN has chosen to recognize enasidenib as well as the importance of testing for both IDH mutations. I think, it's important to note on the slide, that both Celgene and Agios only promote IDHIFA consistent with the FDA label indication. So next, I would like to walk you through how we think about the IDH1, AML opportunity into -- in a little bit more detail, and as you know, Ivosidenib or IDH1 inhibitor is now currently under review by the FDA with a PDUFA date in August of this year.

So David initially presented this slide back in January at J.P. Morgan. Darrin, just covered off on it again. By now, I think very familiar with the number of the statistics on this slide, whether it be the growing incidence of this disease, the unmet medical need, the poor long-term outcomes for patients or the fraction of patients who might benefit from one of either Ivosidenib or enasidenib targeting IDH1 and IDH2. But what I would have like to spend a little bit more time this morning speaking about is this fifth bubble from the left , which is the 4 new therapies that have been approved since 2017 that I think really represents the phenomenal shift that we're seeing in both innovation in the treatment of this disease, but also, how the disease may be treated going forward. So first, if you look back to pre-2017, as Darrin has already spoken to -- the way physicians approach treatment for this disease was really looking at 2 different categories, was a patient fit for intensive chemotherapy or were they not fit for intensive chemotherapy in a very unselected way. Now, when you fast forward to 2017, suddenly the first 2 new therapies came on to market. So Mylotarg is the product that was previously withdrawn, now reintroduce by FDA and secondly, Vyxeos the liposomal form of 7 and 3 and both of these drugs are intended to treat patients in a generally unselected way or population. But I think very importantly, these are both products that offer improvements over the existing standard of care. And then if you look at the other 2 products approved in the year, 2017. This was the advent, the first time that we saw new products approved that could be personalized treatments to select patients who might benefit most from these treatments. And the first of those was Rydapt, we got 3 inhibitor from Novartis and then secondly, IDHIFA from Celgene and, Agios being approved in August of last year.

So these 4 products, we believe represent a really important shift, it certainly fantastic news for patients, fantastic news for the physicians, who treat the disease of AML. And now of course, looking to the future, our focus is very much on Ivosidenib. Now, I think perhaps, you'd like, some of us at Agios have struggled a little bit with pronunciation of enasidenib and now Ivosidenib and so this in fact was a hieroglyphic that some folks back in Cambridge came up with to assist everyone in how to pronounce the nonproprietary name of this product. And we're very pleased to announce today, the new trademark for Ivosidenib, so we can now put the hieroglyphic days behind us. And our new trademark is TIBSOVO, and so for the remainder of my remarks this morning, I'll be referring to Ivosidenib as TIBSOVO. So this is the new trademark. So Darrin has spoken in a couple of different ways about the epidemiology of AML, how this disease is treated, and so I wanted to share a little bit more detail in terms of how we think about this in a simplified way for IDH1 mutant disease. You're familiar with the epidemiology of the fact that there are 21,000 patients in the U.S. each year that are diagnosed with this disease. We've also shared with you previously the mutation rate for IDH1 being between 6% and 10%. And that results in a range of 1,300 to 2,100 patients in the U.S. each year with an IDH1 mutation positive AML diagnosis. Darrin spoke about how these patients are treated today and the categorization of being fit for IC or not fit for IC and what that split is. And then we believe that approximately 50% of patients will go on to receive treatment in the relapse-refractory setting and as you know, upon approval of TIBSOVO that will be the labeled indication and we believe that there are between 700 and 1100 eligible patients with an IDH1 mutation each year, who would be eligible for TIBSOVO treatment. It's also important to know that there is this category of patients today who do not receive any treatment and these are currently, obviously, untreated patients. We believe that with the 4 new therapies that we just talked about a few slides ago and now of course with TIBSOVO, that there is a very real likelihood that many more patients now will have an opportunity to benefit from active therapy.

And we also believe that our 2 IDH inhibitors are uniquely positioned to benefit these patients who are IDH1 or IDH2 mutation positive, given the unique profile of these products and given that these are drugs that are taken orally -- can be taken orally at home. So it remains to be seen how the treatment landscape develops overtime, but we would fully expect that this to be a very dynamic landscape going forward, given the wide variety of new options that are now going to be available.

Okay. Finally this morning, what I'd like to do is to turn your attention to the great progress that we have made as we prepare across the organization for the launch of TIBSOVO. And it's important to note that this is not just a commercial organization effort, this is an effort by the medical affairs team, it's an effort by the finance organization, it's across the organization at Agios, the team of people that have been focused on getting us ready for the launch of this exciting new product.

Now, we've spent a lot of time speaking with physicians, thought leaders, other healthcare professionals that manage these patients, that treat this disease, we've done a lot of market research as we try to better understand the treatment of these patients and how physicians react to the profile of the different products and react specifically to the profile of TIBSOVO.

And based on all of that research and all the insights that we have gathered we've settled on 3 key imperatives for a successful launch. And so, over the course of the next 12 months, we'll start to tick off these white boxes that you see on the slide as we accomplish each of these.

The first, unsurprisingly relates to the testing for the IDH1 mutation. I have already shared with you where we are in terms of IDH2 testing rates and I can tell you that we are not very far behind the IDH2 testing rate for IDH1. So as noise and information has been shared around IDH as a class of therapies and as a drug target, physicians have increasingly started testing for both mutations, and so that it's important to note, I think, that we're already very much on the right track in terms of increasing testing rates.

Secondly, TIBSOVO needs to be recognized as the best option for these patients with an IDH1 mutation, and we believe very strongly that with the data that's been presented so far at medical meetings that very clearly TIBSOVO should and will be recognized as the standard of care for treating patients with an IDH1 mutation.

And finally, and very importantly, patient access. So patients need to have access to this innovative medicine and I'll speak in a couple slides about how we're thinking about that and the approach that we've taken.

So we disclosed on the quarter 4 call that we've now scaled up our sales organization across the U.S. We now have over 30 senior hematology consultants deployed across the U.S. that are actively promoting IDHIFA together with Celgene. They're also undergoing training as they prepare for the potential approval and launch of TIBSOVO.

And as you can see on this slide, this represents with little dots where the top tier AML centers are across the U.S. Our team is well deployed to address all of these centers and all of these key customers. As I think, you may be well aware, about 60% of patients today are treated in an academic hospital setting; the remaining 40% are treated in a community setting.

We believe over time with the advent of the number of new therapies that are going to be available to treat this disease and specifically, as I mentioned previously, with the unique profiles both of IDHIFA and TIBSOVO that increasingly patients will be offered treatment closer to home in the community setting. And our sales organization is very well deployed and sized to meet that need in terms of providing information to physicians, whether they're in an academic hospital or whether they're in a community oncology practice.

So I mentioned before that at Agios we've spent a considerable amount of time, effort, money, thinking about how best to approach this challenge of patient access and our approach truly is multifaceted. On the left hand side of this slide, you can see how we're thinking about our channel strategy and how we're going to distribute TIBSOVO to get it to the patients who need it. And that is going to be through a limited specialty pharmacy network and working with specialty distributors, who will ensure the product gets to patients who need it at a hospital setting.

On the far right side of the slide, you can see how we're thinking about our payer strategy and payer education. We have an outstanding, very well experienced national accounts executive team that has been in the field now for a number of months speaking with payers, educating them about the unmet medical need in acute myeloid leukemia and preparing them for the potential approval and launch of TIBSOVO. And once we have that approval, this team of the international account executives is well equipped then to address their specific needs as that relates to then approved product.

Finally, patient services. And this is where we've spent a considerable amount of time and effort architecting what our patient services offering is going to be for these patients. And you can see in the center here, a number of the key programs that we will have in place at the time of approval.

The first is a copay card for patients who are commercially insured, a patient assistance program to address the needs of patients who are either uninsured or rendered uninsured, a commercial insurance coverage interruption program. And finally, we'll have a team of trained people at a call center, who can provide referrals to independent third-party charities who may be able to offer assistance for these patients.

So as a representation of some of this work, now on the next slide, this represents our new portal that we will be launching as soon as we have approval, myagios.com, which will be the one-stop shop, if you will, for patients, for physicians, for caregivers to obtain information about where to get the product so that distribution and, importantly about, financial assistance. And so we're very excited about how thorough this program is. We believe it is a best-in-class program across our industry and we're hopeful that it will address the very real needs the patients have in getting access to new and novel therapies.

So finally, none of the great work that I've spoken about today would have been possible without an outstanding commercial organization back in Cambridge and indeed across the U.S. This by far has been the best team that I've had an opportunity and the privilege to lead and we're all looking forward to helping to advance the standard of care for treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

So, thank you. And with that, I'll turn the podium over to Dr. Susan Pandya.

Susan Pandya

Thank you, Steve, for the introduction. Thank you everyone. I'm going to walk you through our solid tumor program here at Agios. So as you've heard, IDH mutations occur in a variety of different solid tumors and our clinical development focuses on 2 major indications. The first is on cholangiocarcinoma, which is a rare biliary tract cancer that many of you have heard about and Dr. Lowery will be expanding upon in the next discussion.

Here, we have our Phase III global trial with ivosidenib, which is our ClarIDHy of study and this study is being conducted in previously treated patients with cholangiocarcinoma. This study was initiated on the basis of very compelling and intriguing data that we had generated from our Phase 1 data set, where we had a pretty robust sample size of patients, who have been receiving ivosidenib.

In our second indication is low rate glioma, where IDH mutations occur quite frequently. In fact, among all solid tumor types low rate gliomas harbor the highest incidence of IDH mutations. So here we have ivosidenib and we also have a backup follow-on molecule known as AG-881, which is what we created specifically for glioma with higher brain penetrants.

Both of these molecules are currently under evaluation in Phase 1 perioperative trial where we hope to gain some insight into the activity of these agents within the CNS and their ability to also suppress 2HG. Each of these molecules have also been evaluated separately in ongoing Phase 1 studies that have completed accrual.

And finally chondrosarcomas, which are a rare sarcoma that affect a small subset of patients. However IDH mutations are quite prevalent in this indication as well. We have generated some limited data from our Phase 1 ivosidenib study and we hope to employee strategic efforts through an IST strategy for further development in this indication.

As you've heard from previous presentations, the relevance of IDH biology in blocking cell differentiation and promoting cancer has been well described in the hematologic space, namely AML. What we have learned over the course of several years however is that the IDH biology and solid tumor is evolving into a dynamic story. So I'd like to walk you through that timeline.

In 2012, one of our Agios co-founders Craig Thompson and his team at Memorial Sloan Kettering, started to evaluate the role of IDH mutations in glioma cell precursors known as glial cells. And what he was able to uncover with his team is that IDH mutations in these glioma cell precursors were associated with epigenetic and genetic dysregulation, leading to hypermethylation of both the histones as well as the DNA, and impairing glial cell differentiation. Starting here later in collaboration with Agios scientists, the same group went on to evaluate how this block in cellular differentiation could potentially be reversed. And what they were able to show is that with the application of a mutant IDH1 inhibitor, the glioma cell differentiation block was able to be released and these cells were now differentiating normally.

And around this same time, our colleagues and our collaborators at MGH were also asking similar questions, specifically as it relates to the development of cholangiocarcinoma. And here too there were able to uncover that IDH mutations may actually have altered gene expression involved in hepatitis or liver cell precursor differentiation. So we are starting to understand a bit of a story that's been evolving over the past few years.

And from 2014 until the current time frame, there's also been an emerging body of data that's been able to shed some light on how IDH mutations and the corresponding increase in 2-HG, the toxic oncometabolite associated with this genetic defect can have an impact on the tumor immune microenvironment. So you can see that there's a complex overlay of themes here, starting off with the epigenetic and genetics dysregulation, leading to hypermethylation and then an impairment in cellular differentiation and finally, the extracellular impact of IDH mutations on the tumor immune microenvironment. All of these can contribute to the development of cancer and all of them also serve as important areas for us to consider targeting combination approaches.

So, in summary, IDH mutations occur across a variety of different solid tumors and they also occur in solid tumors, where there is a huge unmet need as we'll be discussing in cholangiocarcinoma as well as glioma. This represents a vital opportunity for us to be able to change the treatment paradigm for these patients, with active clinical development plans in cholangiocarcinoma, as well as in glioma, and I think unraveling the complex IDH biology in solid tumors will be critical and necessary for us to be able to define rational combinations for future development.

So with that, I'd like to introduce you to Professor of Translational Oncology, this is Dr. Maeve Lowery. She is joining us from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland and she was our lead cholangiocarcinoma investigator for our Phase I ivosidenib trial. She's also been an instrumental collaborator in allowing us to generate the data necessary to be able to develop the Clarity study. So it's been wonderful working with her and I welcome her to the podium. Thank you, Maeve.

Maeve Lowery

Thank you, Susan. So I'm going to talk through this morning about cholangiocarcinoma. So this for those of you who aren't familiar with this, cholangiocarcinoma is a rare cancer, it was first primary malignancy in the epithelium of the bile duct. And this is where -- but unfortunately it's a significant problem for many of our patients, because this is an aggressive cancer. And these patients frequently present to us with advanced or metastatic disease. These patients typically have symptoms, abdominal pain, they lose weight, they become jaundiced. And while some of them can have elevation of liver function test, in fact they have a quite some serious cancer and symptoms generally are not present until the tumor blocks the bile duct, or has progressed beyond the point where cure is possible.

So we do divide this cancer anatomically into the location of which it arises from the bile duct. That can be from the intrahepatic bile duct inside the liver, it can be those in the distal bile duct close to where the bile duct enters the duodenum close to the pancreas, or it can be in the perihilar region, the anatomic location where key vascular structures enter and exit from the liver. But unfortunately the cancer arising from any of these locations, any of these sub-types protend the same way of poor prognosis regardless of the size [indiscernible] at which it originates.

So this is accountable effects. A little over 20,000 patients across the European Union and across the USA. Of those IDH1 mutations are present in about 14% and thus reflect a number of cause or anatomic subtypes. When you look at bianatomic sub-type, the potential patient with IDH1 mutations and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma is closer to 25% to 30%. And in the distal common bile duct it's relatively rare to identify these mutations. So as I'll show you in a moment, the molecular profile of this cancer can differ along the [indiscernible] Survival rates unfortunately are poor and long-term survival of this cancer is relatively rare. So less than 10% of our patients will survive more than 5 years. That reflects a couple of things, that reflects the aggressive nature, aggressive biology of this cancer. It reflects their presentation with advanced incurable disease and also reflects the lack of effective systemic therapy option that we have for treating our patients in this setting.

And so I'm going to give you a little bit background before I move on to show you some data I presented at ASCO last year of the Phase I first in human study of ivosidenib and patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma.

So have we learnt anything over the last 10 years from translational science regarding the molecular biology of cholangiocarcinoma? We have. And it made an explosion in terms of information we've gained from high throughput molecular studies of biliary tract cancers over the last decade. This information comes predominantly from whole genome and exone studies of cholangiocarcinoma. And really what we see is that there are multiple potentially targetable genetical traces in this disease. And as they seem to have different frequencies, depending what location on the anatomical patient in the biliary tree that the cancer arises from. So when we dwell down into that molecular data, you can see patterns emerging in terms of what the driver of mutations are, and for IDH mutations in particular, we see that they are more common in the intrahepatic bile duct -- cancer of the intrahepatic bile duct, although they also are found in cancer derived in the perihilar region. Whereas in the distal common bile duct tumors, those molecular alterations in fact reflect or mimic more closely those we identify with peri and polyery tumors, pancreatic cancer, duodenal cancer in particular.

So what else -- other information we've gotten from these studies, which is sort of an emerging story and probably required more perspective validation is that there are [indiscernible] locations of these tumors. So for example, IDH1 mutations only rarely coexist with FGFR2 gene fusions. And only sometimes coexist, for example, with BAP1 mutations. So even within this rare tumor type, there are rare molecular sub types within those anatomic locations. So it's a fascinating story and something that gave us optimism in the field of those with [indiscernible] patients that there may be a future ahead of molecular targeted therapy, individualized therapy in the field of cholangiocarcinoma. However, as of right now, our treatment options are limited to chemotherapy. And this data I'm showing here, these are overall survival and progression-free survival curve, a study that is now almost 10 years old, which was the landmark study that established combination chemotherapy, which are in fact being [indiscernible] and it's the first-line standard of care treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma or cancer of the gall bladder. So this is currently our best treatment for these patients to rout the old-fashioned chemotherapy drugs. And unfortunately, even with our best treatment, median overall survival is still less than 1 year, 11.7 months for these patients. And remember that these are our best patients who went on a randomized Phase III study. So unfortunately with chemotherapy, yes, we can make an impact on survival, but really it's not quite good enough even in the first-line setting with combination chemotherapy.

To highlight the second-line setting, well, unfortunately the story does not get any better in this setting. With second-line chemotherapy that is patients who have had first line combination chemotherapy for advanced disease, who've had the progression of their cancer are unable to tolerate that chemotherapy. Second-line chemo is essentially modestly or ineffective in this setting. So with single agent treatment, we expect median progression-free survival of 2 to 3 months. This is more speaking from retrospective data, in part because so few patients are eligible for second-line treatment and there have been relatively small number of trials of second-line chemotherapy in this setting.

So, what that means is in a clinic when you have a patient who has progressed on first-line combination chemotherapy for cholangiocarcinoma, the discussion with that patient centers around really 3 options. Number on and always our best option is that clinical trial suitable for that patient that we offer something novel and something new and ideally something that would be a biomarker selective study. Number two is, can we consider a younger, fitter patient, we may offer them a round of the ineffective chemotherapy in a hope they might be that small -- small number of patients -- among a small number of patients who being the modest survival benefit from an intervention. And thirdly, which is the option which most patients will take is that to the 2 supportive care or positive care only for these patients. So really to summarize, that means we have a huge unmet need for the development of better treatments for this patient population.

And so this study was a Phase I study, a single agent ivosidenib in patients with previously treated cholangiocarcinoma that included intrahepatic and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and patients of course have an IDH1 mutation. So these patients were quite heavily pretreated. They had a median of 2 prior lines of therapy but some patients had up to 5. This is a tumor plot. This illustrates the treatment duration of patients, under study. They were little over 70 patients enrolled in the study, so quite a large Phase 1 study.

And so for those who are unfamiliar with tumor plot, on the x-axis is the treatment duration in a week. Each bar represents 1 patient. And these are color-coded in terms of patients who had progression of disease, purple, who has stable disease, in green and those who had a partial response which is in blue. So a couple of things are notable on this graph. First of all, this treatment was well tolerated as is expected with this drug and we would have anticipated from other studies of ivosidenib.

So in terms of toxicity, their side effects we had relatively few, and the study and the drug was well tolerated that meant the patients were able to remain on treatment for long period of time, did not have to stop or interrupt treatment frequently for toxicity. Most notable from in terms of an activity signal of this drug, as the number of patients who remained on treatment beyond 6 months and so putting it into perspective, the data I showed you earlier meeting progression-free survival in the setting 2 months to 3 months to have a significant number of patients alive free of progression and on treatment beyond 6 months is something that as investigated in the cholangiocarcinoma field was rather encouraging. So 61% of this control rate that means partially response and stable disease.

So looking at this in another way, this is a progression fee survival curve. And this looking at in terms of landmark analysis, 6 months, we see that 38.5% patients, and 40% patients alive and free of progression, 6 months on single agent targeted treatment. And after 12 months with 1 in 5 patients 20% of our patients alive on treatment and free of progression at that time point. And remembering that these are patients who had a lot of treatment previously and generally progressed on private therapy before entering the study is something that was both encouraging as investigators and as well of enthusiasm in terms support of this Phase 1 study.

So how about response? So usually we look at response rates, an early phase study to get an idea of the disease -- as activity in a particular disease and we did see responsiveness study. This is -- those of -- many of the CAT scan, this is the cross-sectional image and which shows the liver is a red arrow pointing to a large tumor in the liver in the scan from January of 2016. And this patient was after 6 months on treatment clinically had an improvement and radiographically had a significant shrinkage of the large tumor in the liver, that's the large black dot in the liver which significantly shrank and this was an example of a patient who had a partial radiographic response which met RECIST 1.1 criteria. That's a criteria as investigators that we use objectively to define which patients have a significant response objectively to that treatment. And this patient is someone who continue to do very well almost 2 years on treatment.

So that's very encouraging. I mean, we like to see responses as investigators and tell our patients that tumor is shrinking. So this will explain all the observations from the Phase 1 study because if I go back, if I can a moment. Here, you see that there are number of patients who did not achieve a partial response but remained on therapy for a significant period of time. So how do we explain that. And [indiscernible] clinic. Well couple of things as an investigator that I noticed. And I know these are subjective observations in a clinic. There were a subgroup of patients, who when they began the study -- began to have improvement in their symptoms. And the Phase 1 trial that we capture that objectively. But there were patients who came to clinic started treatment and notably, had a clinical benefit.

So for example, patient in the 30s, who had a special need son, who had a large volume of liver disease, who had right abdominal pain from cancer in her liver, had difficult climbing the stairs. And within 6 weeks of treatment was able to play football with her son again and within 6 months of treatment went on a skiing vacation. And that patient is one in the green line, so that patient did not need the partial response. So why is that? And how can we explain that? And that's an observation that we took back to the lab. And thankfully, and reflective and somewhat humbling the generosity of our patients who enrolled in the study, patients underwent incredibly a pre-treatment biopsy, and on treatment biopsy not once but twice and a biopsy at time of progression of disease. So think about how generous that is. And so we interrogated that information as best as we could do to try to explain this phenomenon that we had observed as investigators in the clinic. And I will walk you through a little of what preliminary data we have in terms of that analysis.

So taking a step back, there is something that we've observed in cholangiocarcinoma called a cholangiolar pattern. This is a pathological phenomenon which have been well described in literature. It is essentially the subtype pathalogic -- subtype of cholangiocarcinoma whereby there is a somewhat well differentiated pattern under the microscope of the glands and of the malignant cell. And this particular pattern is well to pretend a better prognosis in patients with cholangiocarcinoma. So that really means is under the microscope, these are cancer cells, but these cancer cells are trying to form glands in the way that epithelial cells do. So you have the cancer cell but they are trying to a little bit like non-cancer cell if you like to call that well differentiated. In contrast, this is an example of a fully differentiated cholangiocarcinoma, so you can see and those of you aren't familiar with these, that these cells are disorganized, these cells are not trying to form glands. This cells are proliferating in an unrestricted manner.

And so what we found when we interrogated the biopsies from these patients, this is an example of biopsies after patients 6 months from treatment is that there been a change in the architecture of these patient biopsies whereby this tumor began to represent more of a cholangiolar pattern, a pattern that was not there on the pretreatment biopsies. What this suggests to us acknowledging this translational work is still underway and we require prospective validation, that may be what we're doing here is causing the cell to differentiate along a slightly different pathway. And maybe the clinical improvement that we see, did not necessarily be associated with cell death and radiographic response but rather re-programing if you like of the cancer cells along the different pathway. And so fascinating and possible bit of story that is still under investigation. Suffice to say that this, both the clinical observations that durability of a stable disease that we saw in the study was enough to support the development of ivosidenib into a randomized Phase III study.

So this is an invasive design because it's a rare cancer, it is a rare subtype of a rare cancer and in a relatively sick cohort patient. But it is a double-blind randomized study, a patient randomized 2 to 1 in favor of the active therapy armed with the placebo arm on this, but the cross-over allowed time of progression. We're planning for an enrollment of total of 186 patients with the primary endpoint of progression-free survival, and that is of course because there is cross-over permitted for these patients as it is effectively appropriate and acceptable to us as investigators and to our patients. Of course secondly endpoints, overall survival response rate, safety and importantly qualitative life and symptom assessment prospectively built into this study.

So this is an adventurous, our ambitious study and really have been a study of molecularly targeted therapy randomized by the patient study in these indication previously and happy to say that accrual is going surprisingly well in fact and the study it anticipated to complete approval in early 2019 and we eagerly await results of both the clinical and translational studies embedded in that. Thanks. So with that, I give it back to Susan to discuss clinical development in glioma.

That was fascinating, Maeve. Thank you for covering that so well. So now we're going to turn it back to glioma as I talked about a little bit earlier when we were discussing our clinical development program. So among all the solid tumor subtypes, gliomas harbor IDH mutations are most frequently, so about 80% of low grade glioma patients will have an IDH mutation and that's represents roughly 9,000 new cases across the U.S. and EU annually. What's unique about this population I think it's important for the audience to consider that these patients, unlike most advanced solid tumor settings are diagnosed at a young age. Oftentimes in their 20s, 30s, 40s and this is during the prime of their lives. Clinical presentations can vary from patient to patient but suffice to say, seizures are definitely a very common symptom and a common presenting symptom for these patients. And roughly 90% of patients will experience seizures throughout the course of their illness which can have a profound effect on their quality of life such as work restrictions, including driving restrictions.

While there are no curative therapies for these patients, the mainstay of treatment includes multiple surgical resections in some settings as well as aggressive chemotherapy and radiation protocols that can come with both acute and chronic toxicities. And these acute and chronic toxicities can also have a significant impact in the quality of life of these patients.

I think it's also important to note that while this disease remains incurable, it can also transform overtime. So as the tumor continues to grow or relapse despite these aggressive treatment approaches, the tumor can transform into a high-grade setting very akin to primary glioblastoma. And in this case patients' clinical deterioration is very rapid and associated with clinical decline and eventual death.

I wanted to give you a general sense and a vision and a view on what a patient with low grade glioma looks like. So to direct your attention to the left panel, you can see a picture of Steven Keating. Some of you may have heard of him, you may have heard about his story from your interactions with David. If not, I would encourage you to look him up and look into his TED Talk. He is quite a fascinating young gentleman.

And he was an MIT student -- he was a PhD student actually, at the time of his diagnosis with low grade glioma which happened also harbor an IDH mutation. In here you can see him surrounded and flanked by his loved ones after undergoing neuro surgery. He also had to undergo additional different types of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. This just generally give you a sense and a view on how young these patients are, where they are in their lives, and the devastating toll that this unrelenting disease can take over the course of their lives.

So, from the TCGA, we're learned a great deal. And one of the most important aspects of this dataset is that we've learned about the biologic distinctions between the low grade glioma and the primary glioblastomas. This is also important to note, because as I've already pointed out, IDH mutations are quite frequent but what's also interesting is that they're an early genetic event among the lower grade glioma population.

So what that means is that by being an early genetic event, it's likely driving the biology of the tumor in a distinct way compared to the wild-type counterparts. So for instance, most primary GBMs do not harbor IDH mutations and are more likely driven by other known oncogenes.

I've already touched upon some of these numbers in the former slides, but these are some of the key statistics. So as I've pointed out, IDH mutation occur quite frequently and about 9,000 patients each year will be diagnosed with an IDH mutated low grade glioma in the EU and U.S. I've also pointed out that there are no curative treatment options although the options do exists for these patients are non-curative and the disease is unrelenting, so long-term prognosis is quite core.

And then finally, these treatment options definitely take the toll on the patient's lives and these are young patients as I pointed out, who are trying to work, carry out their activities of daily living, raise families, etcetera, and the impact in the -- the overall toll that these treatments take on these patients can also be disabling.

I want to remind the audience that there have been no prospective randomized trials to fully understand the best treatment approach for IDH mutated low grade glioma patients or even high grade glioma patients who have an IDH mutation. So the current treatment paradigm as it stands is highly dependent upon the grade of the disease. So how weirdly is the tumor behaving, so the lower grade tumors while are incurable do not grow at the same rate or not as rapidly proliferative at the higher grade tumors.

So oftentimes these low grade glioma patients will be in a monitoring observation protocol and what that essentially means is they'll still undergo Serial MRI imaging, clinical evaluation and if the tumor starts to grow or create symptoms then additional therapies could be considered, such as radiation chemotherapy and sometimes even additional tumor resections.

In the higher grade setting, there is more established role for the usage of chemotherapy and radiation therapy and it's mostly extrapolates from the GBM literature. But as you can see, there is a variety of different ways in which we could insert the usage of an IDH inhibitor earlier on in disease course or in combination with other types of treatments.

So we conducted a Phase I study that Maeve has also alluded to that it was a multi-arm study that include a variety of different solid tumors and we've presented these data previously, but this is just to remind the audience of our experience with Ivosidenib in the lower grade glioma patient population.

So these data were presented at last year's Society for Neuro-Oncology conference and they were essentially an update from a former conference that we had presented the data at in 2016. And so, what this basically shows is the swimmer plot that we've already commented on each bar represents a patient in the X-axis is treatment duration on the order of months. So unlike the former slide, which was based on weeks, this is on the order of months.

Ivosidenib was very well tolerated in this patient population as well, as it was in cholangiocarcinoma and was associated with the Durable Stable Disease Signal, as evidenced by median treatment duration of 16 months and that would double the treatment duration that we had initially reported in 2016, so again, speaking to the durability and the safety profile of this agent. And about 63% of patients were remaining on treatment for one year or longer as of the data cut and the time of this presentation.

We also took the approach of evaluating tumor growth rate with exploratory volume measurements. So in association with the standard 2D -- so the 2-dimensional approach is really the basis of most imaging techniques and most response criteria Maeve was alluding to with the RECIST criteria as well as with the RANO criteria. We also took an additional step to really understand how else could we view these tumors in a more comprehensive manner that really can shed light on the therapeutic effect of IDH inhibition.

So this is a case example of 1 patient, who was treated on our Phase I study with Ivosidenib. The clinical characteristics are on the left hand side, and this is an MRI. This is a cross-sectional image of the brain and this is a T2/FLAIR series. So what that means is that this is a series that's used specifically in patients who have non-contrast enhancing disease. So this is the typical imaging protocol we would use for a patient who has low grade glioma as opposed with a high-grade counterpart GBM which is very enhancing with contracts. The lower grade gliomas tend to be non-contrasting enhancing.

So T2/FLAIR is the ideal way by which you can image these tumors, but despite that, you can still see that these tumors are heterogeneous in their appearance. They clearly do not have very well defined borders and this large mass as depicted by the big white tumor in the brain is budding the lateral ventricle.

So based on the historical imaging, leading up to the screening imaging, you can see that this tumor has grown over time. It's pushing up against the ventricles and these ventricles are actually quite important. They are the warehouse where the cerebral spinal fluid is stored and also produced. So any impingement upon the ventricle can actually cause a lot of symptoms for patients and increase intracranial pressure.

And what you could see is that with ivosidenib, the on-treatment MRI there is the release in this abutment against the ventricle as well as the superior portion of this tumor is starting to regress. In this same patient and in a variety of other case examples that were shown at the Society for Neuro-Oncology meeting, we wanted to take it one step further.

We recognized that looking at bi-dimensional views as a static cross section is not really telling the full story or depicting the tumor in its full volumetric assessment. So what we chose to do was to basically assess tumor volume and see how it could complement with 2-dimensional standard imaging, so this is a complex assortment of images, but I just want to walk you through it.

In the top panel, this represents the historical scans and what we've done is we've basically superimposed the historical scans leading up to the screening scan, which is the most recent scan prior to the initiation of Ivosidenib. And what you can see as you're scrolling through these images is that the red outer edge of the tumor is continuing to grow. So this is just basically confirming that the tumor has grown over time and you can see it in multiple dimensions as opposed to just that one static image.

When you look at the on-treatment changes you start to see a regression of this red region, which was the area that was formally growing. And this again gives you a better view on the multi-dimensional ways by which you can see a therapeutic impact as opposed to again a static 2-D image. So we've been working very closely with brain tumor imaging experts in the field to hopefully utilize this imaging towards future studies. It's a very rigorous approach, we hope to standardize it, but I think this would be a nice complement to the standard 2D imaging that is typically used with conventional cytotoxic agents.

So imaging is a critical component to understanding the activity of IDH inhibitors. But in addition to that, it's critically important to be able to document CNS penetration as well as tumor on target engagement reduction of 2HG. So, as of now, we have a perioperative study that's ongoing, it's actively accruing in the U.S. and this study is essentially designed to evaluate both Ivosidenib as well as AG-881. The goal of this trial is to be able to confirm that brain penetrant properties of both molecules and hopefully guide molecule selection for the next phase of development.

So I'd like to separate the next steps and glioma. So as I've already mentioned the latest clinical data will be very important piece in our understanding of how these molecules are working in this patient population. We've already presented the ivosidenib data previously and as Darrin pointed out earlier, we will be presenting the first AG-881 Phase 1 data at ASCO next month and this data set will primarily focus on the safety in the pharmacokinetic profile of this agent in addition to the preliminary efficacy. The next step of this will also include the emerging data that we learned from our perioperative trial and as I pointed out this will really shed some light on the CNS properties of these agents in the actual brain tumor specimens of patients who've undergone neurosurgery and then finally based on the totality of this data, we would like to engage with the FDA prior to the end of this year to be able to define our next pivotal path forward. I'd like to thank you for your attention. Okay, so I have the distinct honor of introducing you to my boss, Dr. Chris Bowden who will come and talk with you about PKR activation and PK deficiency.

Okay, thank you very much. This is Andrew Hirsch and he's part of this session as well, our Chief Financial Officer.

Good morning, everybody and thank you for coming. It's a great privilege to stand up in front of you and talk about the clinical component of our rare genetic disease program and specifically our pyruvate kinase activator AG-348. Like what you've heard from the research group and from the IDH group, we have a lot of things going on and I'm sure you'll find this very interesting.

So let me start first with a high level view of what we're trying to do and we think about pyruvate kinase activation as an opportunity across hemolytic anemias. So on your left, you see the normal red cell and the normal red cell gets its energy predominantly from glycolysis and wild type pyruvate kinase are catalyzes at last reaction of path to pyruvate generating ATP and that allows the red cells to do what it has been engineered to do, live 120 days, deliver oxygen to tissues. And pyruvate kinase deficiency is a mutated form of pyruvate kinase and our activator is able to address the inadequate ATP production by stimulating that enzyme, activating that enzyme and we've demonstrated proof of concept with our DRIVE PK Study.

Now we're starting to take some tangible steps that I'll tell you about at the end of my talk in other hemolytic anemias and here what we're looking at doing is activating wild type pyruvate kinase again in order to increase the cellulate to meet the increased ATP cellular demand that those red cells have as a function of their underlying disease and I'm going to talk specifically about thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

So let me first start with pyruvate kinase deficiencies. This is a disease that we estimate afflicts about 3,000 to 8,000 individuals across the United States and Europe. Patients are born with the disease, it's a genetic disease. So it's a lifelong challenge that patients have to deal with and while most patients are not regularly transfused, I want to point out that transfusion status is a pretty inaccurate surrogate for the severity of disease so that patients who do not get regularly transfused also have to deal with the issues of iron overload, which we're starting to see more and more data emerging but that's a squeal of their disease regardless of that has to be thought about regardless of their transfusion status and they also have to deal with many of the stressors and their ability to deal with those stressors like people who do not have pyruvate kinase deficiency. There's really only supportive care options for these patients, they can have a splenectomy, they can get blood transfusions and iron chelation and that's it. That's what they have to contend with over the course of their life as they are dealing with pyruvate kinase deficiency. That's why the data from the DRIVE PK study and you see one efficacy endpoint and the right-hand part of this slide has a compelling proposition for patients with pyruvate kinase deficiency. So in the DRIVE PK study, we saw 3.4 gram per deciliter mean maximum hemoglobin increased in that trial and that really created the foundational data for us to move forward with our ACTIVATE studies which are pivotal trials in pyruvate kinase deficiency, one trial ACTIVATE-T was initiated in the last quarter and we're moving forward to activate the second randomized trial ACTIVATE this quarter.

So the lifelong burden of pyruvate kinase deficiency is captured in this slide. Babies come into the world with severe jaundice, severe anemia and many of them require photo therapy and exchange transfusion and when we talk to patients and parents of children with pyruvate kinase deficiency, it is really impactful when they describe the tumultuous entry into the world as they are trying to manage the signs and symptoms and challenges and complications from pyruvate kinase deficiency and at the same time struggling to make a diagnosis of this rare disease that many clinicians are not familiar with and if even those who are know that this is a pretty challenging diagnosis to make with current methodologies.

While the patients settle down a little bit, what inevitably happens to many of them is that there comes a time when a debate and a decision to take a patient in this -- most of the time, child under the age of 10 between the ages of the 5 to 10 to splenectomy, a major operation because it's seen as the only intervention that may reduce the frequency of transfusions and while splenectomy can be associated with an increase of 1 to 2 to maybe 3 grams per deciliter of hemoglobin, it's a major operation and I think one of the long-term quality that patients deal with for the rest of their life that they have to have constant vigilance about infections and be regularly on antibiotic prophylaxis for even minor procedures like going to the dentist. So it's a major, major inflection point for these patients.

So even for individuals who undergo a splenectomy and have an increase in their hemoglobin, they still are then faced with a lifelong complications and disease burden from pyruvate kinase deficiency and what you see in this last panel is an MRI of a liver that in front of the abdomen and you see that enlarged liver has cirrhosis as a function of iron overload. And iron overload can also affect other tissues including the heart and other endocrine organs. So we've learned a lot about this disease over a period of several years and the way we've done that is we started first with the published literature, but then through activities that were sponsored by our collaborators as well as our activities in terms of patient finding and through our clinical trials, we've been able to increase the number of patients and clinicians who take care of patients with this disease.

So what you see there is our shot of the world globe in 2015 at this point the natural history study had just started and we had a handful of collaborators that we're working with under -- with Dr. Rachel Grace, the Principal Investigator of the natural history study in the U.S. and Europe. Fast forward 2 years, you can see there is an number of investigators and patients that have been identified and this is a key feature a) in describing the disease burden through the natural history study as well as getting patients to come into the DRIVE PK study and thinking about clinical trials like ACTIVATE that are coming.

In the Boston Children's natural history study really is the first activity that allowed us to look at outcomes for this disease across a number of centers. Most of the prior publications have been single institution studies that were very valuable to understanding this disease, but Dr. Grace's study has been able to give us a broader view of the disease. Initiated in 2014, we now have 270 patients that we're looking at -- data being published on in 30 sites in North America and Europe and it's really given us a wealth of information in terms of understanding symptoms and complications of the disease with regards to transfusion burden, incidents and timing of splenectomy, the prevalence and treatment of iron overload. We've learned a lot about the molecular features of the disease and it's also served as a mechanism whereby patients who came into the natural history study were able to get access to the DRIVE PK study because many of the sites that were participating in the natural history study also are DRIVE PK sites and also are working with us on the ACTIVATE studies.

Now most of that data that you've seen from the natural history study has been presented at major medical meetings and just recently the first manuscript was published in Blood online in the middle March and it describes some baseline and retrospective data from 254 Natural History Study patients. And what that data does, which is extensive in detail, is really outline how extensive the burden of disease can be when you think about pyruvate kinase deficiency patients as a whole. And what this diagram does is outline some of the frequencies of complications that were reported in this manuscript, whether it's pulmonary hypertension, gall stones, cholelithiasis as a function of chronic hemolytic anemia, leading the cholecystectomy, splenectomy I've spoken about. Extramedullary hematopoiesis was observed in almost 10% of patients where the male is working so hard to meet the demands from that anemia that you actually see blood being formed outside of the bone marrow. Aplastic crisis usually occurring in the setting of a parvovirus infection, reported in almost 15% of patients, as well as several other complications of disease that you see there.

The other component that I touched on briefly previously is around iron overload and in this manuscript almost 50% of patients are identified of having iron overload, whether it's due to -- as detected by an increase in ferritin levels by a diagnostic MRI FerriScan or the use of chelation. You can also see the frequencies of involvement of the liver at that snapshot in time, as well as endocrine disease.

One of the other things that's really important, and we're going to see more data coming out about this is how iron overload occurs in a significant frequency of both children and adults, and can occur in patients who've never been transfused, as well as in patients who are not regularly transfused. So this, overall -- and that particular feature speaks to the overall burden of disease that patients carry with them throughout their life, and again, creates a compelling reason for us to be investigating AG-348 in this patient population.

What about the mutational background in this disease? Here the Natural History Study has been very valuable in terms of helping us describe a range of defective PKR proteins. And when you think about the number, over 300 to date, and you think about the fact that you get one mutant allele from your mother and one mutant allele from your father, there is a number of different combinations that one can envision in this disease, that's frequently described as having compound heterozygosity. When you think about that in the context of it, it's tetramer protein, one can throw up their hands and say, this is too complicated. However, we have learned from the DRIVE-PK study that we can simplify things quite a bit in terms of thinking about what's predictive for a potential response to our drug. And it really -- what you need to do is think about the genotype categories, and mutations in 2 categories. There are missense mutations, which cause a single amino acid change in the protein. And the reason why that's important is it you generally have some functional protein, and if you have functional protein that means 348 or a pyruvate kinase activator combine to that protein and activate it, and hopefully raise hemoglobin.

That's in contrast with non-missense mutation, which generally has stopped friendship mutation or deletion, and here the important component is there is generally little functional protein. So even if the drug combined, there is little hope that it can actually activate the protein. And one key feature from the Natural History Study, as well as DRIVE PK is that the majority of patients have at least one missense mutation, which means the majority of patients have at least the potential for AG-348 to bind to mutated protein and elicit a drug effect that hopefully results in clinical benefit and an increase in their hemoglobin.

So that's a lot of information that's been accrued over a number of years from publications and then most recently, from the Natural History Study, as well as the DRIVE PK study. Now, we need to look forward and I'm happy to tell you that the PEAK registry, which is an Agios-sponsored effort is up and running and enrolling patients. And here the primary objective is to develop a greater understanding of the longitudinal clinical implications of pyruvate kinase deficiency. We want to build on the Natural History Study, the data that we already have that Dr. Grace and colleagues have developed and will continue to develop. With regards to the Natural History, the arc of the disease over time, treatments and outcomes by -- in terms of ages -- age ranges as well as different geographies throughout the world. We expect to be able to examine variability of clinical care and really understand further the disease burden. Like in Natural History Study, this is open to both adults and pediatric patients where we would like to follow them for at least 2 years and we're looking at going to 20 countries, 60 sites and up to 500 patients. So if you think about the wealth of data that we can have to really increase our understanding of pyruvate kinase deficiency, it's a really exciting prospect for us. And you can see on the map that with the Natural History Study, we were in North America and the E.U., and now we're looking to go to South America, Asia and other regions.

The 2 other very important components as we increase our understanding about the disease burden is how physicians and how patients view this disease. Let me first talk about physicians, we've gotten a lot of information and we do a lot of work with both our collaborators in terms of our clinical trials, but also in advisory boards, where we interact with not just experts within the disease, but also hematologists who see a broad range of hematologic disorders and may have never seen a patient with pyruvate kinase deficiency. One thing we've come to understand is that the physician opinion of the disease is pretty variable and is really a function of patient experience, which you would expect, and you would also expect that hematologists specializing in benign hematologic diseases are most familiar with pyruvate kinase. Unfortunately, there is not a lot of benign hematologists in the world. So there is one thing that patients will remark upon is that they frequently are being cared for by a physician who has very little to no experience with the disease.

So when we talk to hematologists who are most familiar with the disease, they certainly talk about the anemia and the sequel that are associated with it. But they really talk about the overall disease burden. And 2 areas that they stress a lot is the reduced stress response to viral infections in pregnancy. And this winter and spring was a tough flu season, lots of people missed some work, they were sick for a while. Imagine the setting of pyruvate kinase deficiency that when you are hit with a viral infection that you can see here hemoglobin dropped precipitously, necessitating the need for transfusions and all the havoc that can wreak with your day to day life.

Another finding that's very interesting to us and something that we're going to continue to look into and develop is the reports that we're getting both from physicians and patients that symptoms worsen with age. And one way to describe this is patients describing that they don't quite get the bang for their buck that they used to with any transfusion episode. So that's an area of interest for us and really feeds into this understanding the natural history of the disease. And that's a gap that we are looking forward to addressing in the PEAK registry in the adult PK deficiency patient population, as well as understanding other characteristics that may lead to common complications or be risk factors for the disease -- for complications.

Let me spend a few minutes talking about the patient perspective, because from the patient perspective, they tend to describe to us a constellation of signs and symptoms that really challenge their efforts to lead a normal life. Another significant complication of living with this disease is dealing with their health care provider who frequently has very little experience and we've heard patients at our advisory boards talk about the fact that they knew more about the disease than their hematologist. And when they describe living with pyruvate kinase deficiency, they segment their views into 3 main areas that you see in those rectangle that are orange and green and blue. They talk about the physical burden of the disease, in terms of the increasing impact of their disease symptoms as they age, as well as the increasing impact of some of those symptoms that you see at the bottom of the slide with regards to bone pain, cognition impact and several other features. Financial burden can be significant, especially in the U.S. as they're grappling with the stressors that may lead them to be hospitalized or need transfusions. And finally, there is the emotional burden of living with a lifelong disease with regards to major life decisions around career, how active can you, what type of job can you pursue if you're going to have a hemoglobin of 8 or 9 and have to deal with the ups and downs that can really cause big setbacks for you relative to people who don't have pyruvate kinase deficiency.

They also really talk a lot about some of the challenges with -- whether it's spouses or partners of patients with pyruvate kinase deficiency in terms of caring as well as their own care. I talked about the relationship with health care providers and just to point out one aspect of that in a little more detail is the fact that there are no published standards of care. So it's very individualized treatment and the variability that we here when we talk to patients can be quite impressive.

So in an effort to get some further quantitative information in terms of describing the burden of disease from the patient perspective, we developed a patient reported outcome tool, specific for pyruvate kinase deficiency. And what we're going to do in our ongoing trials is really be able to incorporate that patient perspective into disease burden. So if you look at this slide, if you look at the panel, the column on the left it's signs and symptoms, there is a whole list of signs and symptoms that we've validated through patient interviews. And then what we're looking to do is to understand how those signs and symptoms can impact on patient reported outcomes, whether it's related to emotional impacts and concerns about the future impacts from their daily life, difficulty with household activities, lack of motivation, impaired productivity in terms of going out into the workforce. This is a very important endpoint that we are going to be looking at in our ACTIVATE studies as we provide a comprehensive view of treatment benefit associated with AG-348.

And with that, now let me turn to the clinical development plan. And I want to start by just having us reference the DRIVE PK data. This is one efficacy readout. And what you're looking at is each column is an individual patient, that's all 52 patients that were on the DRIVE PK study. And on the vertical access you'll see maximum hemoglobin change from baseline going from 0 as high as 6 grams per deciliter. And what you see is that the color coding corresponds to the genotype category. And you'll see that patients who are in purple or blue have at least one missense mutation and the orange columns of those 10 individuals that had a double non-missense mutation. In patients who had a hemoglobin response on the right side -- your right side of the graph. And you can see that -- you see hemoglobin increases from 1 gram all the way up to 3, 4, 5 and up almost 6 grams per deciliter. So a very compelling treatment effect achieved with taking a pill, twice a day. I would just want to point out that this was also achieved in the context of twice-a-day dosing with a drug that continues to be well tolerated. And any of you who attended our ASH Presentation in Atlanta in 2017, we showed that measurements of hormone levels in men at doses less than or equal to 50 milligrams, BID suggest mild aromatase inhibition, which is a known off-target effect of AG-348.

Now let me spend a few minutes on the ACTIVATE trial design. First the ACTIVATE trial for Non-Regularly Transfused Patients. Patients will come in for a approximately 6-week screening period, at which point they are randomized one-to-one to placebo versus active drug. And in that initial part of the trial they undergo a dose titration procedure, where we're gradually increasing their dose to get them to their best hemoglobin response. You can see the maximum dose here is 50 milligrams and that's significantly, about sixfold less than the top dose we studied in DRIVE PK, which is 300 milligrams BID. The reason why we're doing it this way is that we learned from DRIVE PK that responses are relatively rapid. So you can start a patient off at a relatively low dose and then gradually titrate them up, versus starting at a high dose and if they have a hemoglobin overshoot, you have to stop drug and it's a little more challenging to manage. We think this will be a very nice way to get patients to their optimal hemoglobin dose. And then once we get them through that 3-month period, they will then go into a further 3-month dosing period where they will be on their optimized dose. And at the end of that, they can go into an extension period. Placebo patients will be unblinded and any patients who are having a response will be able to continue on AG-348.

The primary efficacy endpoint is proportion of patients who achieve at least a 1.5 gram per deciliter increase in hemoglobin, which is sustained over multiple visits. Now the ACTIVATE-T trial schema is shown here. This is a study for regularly transfused patients. What we'll do here is we'll retrospectively collect their transfusion history over the year prior to coming into the study, we'll collect that data over that 8 weeks trial initiation and screening period. So we don't have that -- we're not following patients for a year before we can decide we can come in. We can go into their hospital records, get that information and understand if they're eligible. Similar to the ACTIVATE study, you can see that dose optimization period uses the same doses. This is an open label study and they can go up to 50 milligrams and then patients go into Part 2 of the optimized dose period.

We're looking to accrue approximately 20 patients, and those eligible patients in terms of their transfusion requirement will have to have had a minimum of 6 transfusions over the year preceding enrollment. The primary endpoint for this study is a reduction in transfusion burden over the 6-month period that they're on treatment compared to the patients' transfusion history.

So now let me turn your attention in the last couple of minutes to some of our efforts in other hemolytic anemias. And just to refresh you again in that panel on the right, we're now looking at activating wild-type pyruvate kinase. Because our working hypothesis is that you've got cells that are stressed because of their underlying defect, whether it's with thalassemia or sickle cell disease and that by increasing the amount of ATP in the cell that we can confer clinical benefit. And in sickle cell disease there is also another interesting component that relates to 2,3-DPG that I also will get into.

So first for thalassemia. This is some data from AG-348 in a beta-thalassemia mouse model. And what you see is the performance of AG-348 compared to vehicle control-treated animals looking at 4 different parameters, moving from left to right; hemoglobin, reticulocytes, ATP and red blood cell lifespan. And what you see is the vehicle control animals are in blue and the AG-348 treated mice are in green. And gratifyingly and as we would expect, we see improvements with the AG-348 treated mice with regards to hemoglobin. We see reticulocyte counts going down in the AG-348 treated mice, ATP going up and the red blood cell lifespan going up as well. So these all provide substantial and compelling preclinical evidence and increase our reason to believe that AG-348 may be able to convey clinical benefit in patients with thalassemia.

I want to emphasize 2 points at the bottom of the slide. One of them is that treatment with AG-348 up to 2 months shows sustained improvement in those hematologic parameters you see at the top of the slide. And this is consistent with what we've observed in DRIVE PK, where once patients have an increase in hemoglobin, it's consistent and they're able to stay on drug.

Another important component of addressing thalassemia and the underlying defect to ascertain whether you have drug effect is, are you showing changes that suggest amelioration of ineffective erythropoiesis. And these data suggest that indeed we are. So that leads us to a very exciting development for the program and that is the Phase II proof of concept design that you see, and not that we are designing for non-transfusion dependent patients that we're looking forward to opening at the end of this year.

We're going to approve approximately 20 patients in an open-label fashion and the primary endpoint is a hemoglobin response-using a definition of a gram per deciliter over baseline of 12 weeks. Patients will go through a screening period to understand their eligibility, eligible patients will come in, and be on a starting dose of 50 milligrams this time with the opportunity to have a single dose escalation to 100 milligrams around its 4 to 6-week period at which point they can then go on treatment for the remainder of the study.

Now, let me just spend a minute to talk about the rationale for the doses. This is the first time we're studying the activation of wild-type PKR in a hemolytic anemia population in thalassemia. So, we want to look at 2 different doses to understand what impacts we have in terms of glycolytic flux ATP 2,3-DPG, in a number of other biomarkers, and how they relate to dose and exposures. We're also going to perform an interim analysis in the middle of this study because if we see no activity whatsoever, we can stop it early.

Let me spend the last couple of minutes talking a little bit about the rationale for us to go into and consider conducting a trial in patients with sickle cell disease. This is an activity that's in early planning stages and we're working with investigators with the National Institutes of Health to plan a study. There is a dedicated effort within the sickle cell branch to improve outcomes for patients with this disease. Now, one of the reasons why a PKR activator of interest is the ability to activate wild-type PKR, increase ATP and perhaps alter the redox state.

There is another component that's of interest and it relates to the ability of AG-348 to change reduced levels of 2,3-DPG. And why might that be of interest and why might that be able to convey clinical benefit for patients? If you look at this panel, you can see on the left, there has been along -- that red cells from patients with sickle cell have higher 2,3-DPG levels compared to red cells from patients who don't have the disease, and the consequence of that is, can be shown in the panel on your right where you see oxygen dissociation curves for patients with hemoglobin F, patients with sickle cell disease, which is the dotted curve, and you can see that patients who don't have sickle cell, there is a difference in oxygen affinity, and the patients with hemoglobin F have a decreased oxygen affinity, which may lead to sickling.

We know from our early studies with AG-348 in healthy volunteers that we can reduce levels of 2,3-DPG quite effectively. And that's what you see in the panel on your left. This is data from the healthy volunteer study that was presented at EHA in 2016. Now, the volunteers were dosed for 14 days, what you see in those 2 vertical dotted lines and you see a nice drop in 2,3-DPG, up to 50% from baseline, which then recovered when dosing was stopped. So we think this is -- has the possibility, therefore, in patients to achieve what you see on the right, that is to take that blue oxygen dissociation curve, which could be representative of the sickle cell population and with treatment with AG-348 shifted to the left, and hopefully see that translate into clinical benefit for patients with this devastating disease. And this is what we're underway actively and working with the investigators at the National Institutes of Health.

So let me summarize the myriad activities that are ongoing with the pyruvate kinase activation program in hemolytic anemia. So you heard in pyruvate kinase deficiency, the pivotal program, the ACTIVATE studies are opening globally, sites across the world with the intent for global registration. The peak registry is up and running and enrolling patients now. And combined with the natural history study, we will continue to further define disease burden. The lifecycle expansion phase of development of this drug is now underway with our Phase II proof-of-concept study that we plan to start in thalassemic patients at the end of this year and the planning for clinical development in sickle cell that I described, is also underway. And this should give you a strong sense of our commitment to investigating AG-348 in hemolytic anemias where PKR activation can help patients.

So I want to thank you for your time and attention. And now, I'll turn the podium over to Andrew.

Thanks, Chris. So there was a lot to cover this morning. I hope, you found it informative to better understand all the exciting work that's going on at Agios. For the last few minutes, what I'll share with you is how we think about capital allocation, capital formation and value creation, and then I will close with a short summary of our Q1 2018 financial results, which were included in the press release that we issued this morning and will also be in our 10-Q which will be filed later today. And then, we'll flip over to our last Q&A session.

So we expect to continue to create shareholder value through our unique approach to Discovery Research and our productive research platform that you heard about this morning. As you've heard today, we believe we can continue to create value by discovering new therapeutic targets for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, rapidly validating those targets preclinically and developing small molecule chemistry against those targets. In addition, we can advance those rapidly into the clinic to attain proof-of-concept, and then, aggressively expand if that mechanism warrants that opportunity. And with the launch of IDHIFA last year and the expected approval and launch of TIBSOVO, later this summer, we expect to continue to create value in a new way for Agios by commercializing our medicines profitably.

So given that approach, I wanted to walk you through how we think about capital formation and capital allocation. So right now, we're currently well-financed to execute against our operating plans to release the end of 2020. And we expect continue to fund our drug discovery engine, as David talked about, in the range of $50 million to $60 million a year. And since inception, that's been extremely productive. We've been able to generate 6 INDs in 8 years since our labs are open with the 7th planned for later this year. And as you heard from Scott and Kevin, we have 9 programs currently in the drug discovery phase. And we expect that some portion will make their way into the clinic in the next several years.

Perhaps the biggest variable in our investment approach is the clinical portfolio. As you heard from Darren, Susan and Chris, we're currently running 10 clinical studies across 6 distinct disease areas at different stages of development. Where possible and appropriate, we'll look to move those programs forward as aggressively as possible. And this approach has led to the full approval of our first product discovery, IDHIFA, less than 4 years after dosing the first patient in the clinical trial. And we expect a similar timeline with TIBSOVO.

Once we receive regulatory approval, Steve and his team are well-positioned to generate positive commercial contribution, which we view as the profit from the commercial products after all the cost and investment supporting those have been taken into account. To-date, we funded this with about $1.5 billion of equity from public markets from the IPO, as well as about $500 million from Celgene.

As this next slide demonstrates, we believe that we have been able to raise this capital in a fairly responsible manner. Despite increasing the share base by 85% over the almost 5 years we've been a public company, our share price has appreciated to almost 5 times the IPO price, tripling the performance of the Nasdaq Biotech Index during this time frame. What's really critical to this model is our decision process around how we think about clinical investments, and that's really driven by our core values which is to really focus on both rigorous science, as well as the potential to really transform the lives of patients. And to elaborate, if believe the program has the ability to transform the lives of patients, so we believe it fills an important unmet need, and that's an important market opportunity for Agios.

Our rigorous approach to science and scientific leadership enables us to make an assessment of the probability of technical success of our programs early on and ideally before they enter the clinic. It's always better to stop a program early when costs are low, data really doesn't support moving them forward. So independent of the PTS, we don't think there is a meaningful unmet need that a program will meet, we're not going to move that forward. I mean that's really independent of what we think we can do, but our evaluation of PTS really informs how we think about moving those programs into the clinic that we do. And if you look at the top right box, we think if something has a high PTS and has an important market opportunity, we're going to aggressively move that into development.

And a good example of that is our IDH inhibitors and AML, where, as we saw the data from the dose escalation Phase I, we rapidly modified that trial to registration enabling and brought that product to patients as quickly as we can.

So based on this approach, our investment in R&D may grow over time if we're successful in advancing some of the programs that Scott talked about and Kevin talked about into the clinic and while historically, everything that we've moved into the clinic so far has come from our internal research engine, if we see an external opportunity pre-clinical or kind of early clinical where we think it meets our scientific and clinical criteria, we would certainly consider in-licensing that into our portfolio if it warranted that.

So let me now close with our financial results for the first quarter of the year and you can see from the top line in the table, we ended the quarter with $995 million in cash, it's an increase of $427 million where we ended 2017 and that's the result of the January follow-on offering where we raised $516 million from sale of 8.2 million shares of common stock.

If I switch to our statement of operations, our P&L in Q1 was impacted by the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 as well as updates to the cost of the AG-270 deliverables under our Celgene collaboration, which together resulted in the decrease of approximately $3 million on collaboration revenue compared to the same period in 2017. In terms of our 10-Q, which we'll file later today goes through this new revenue adoption in more detail. Our R&D expense increased by $15 million and that was really driven by 3 things: it was driven by the startup costs for our pivotal trials with AG-348, ACTIVATE, ACTIVATE-T, for the initiation of the Phase I trial with AG-270 as well as our IND enabling activities for our DHODH inhibitor AG-636.

You can see from the slide, the G&A increased by $9.7 million and that was really the result of the fact that we now have our full commercial team in place ready for the launch of TIBSOVO, which we expect in the 3rd quarter of this year.

So before we switch over to Q&A, I do want to thank the IR and PR teams Kendra, Renee, Holly and Blanche for really making this day happen. It's a lot of work behind all this to make this happen. So I want to thank the presenters and all the folks up in Cambridge at Agios who generate all the data to make a [indiscernible].

So if I can have Professor Lowery and Susan, Darrin and Steve to join us up here and we'll use the remaining time to take your questions and Renee has got a microphone as we try and get arranged here. Musical chairs, but I think we got it. Okay, fire away.

Yatin Suneja

Great. Yatin Suneja from SunTrust. A lot going on, thank you for detailed presentation. Just a couple of questions, maybe start with the rare disease portfolio. Chris you highlighted the PRO Tool. Could you tell us do you need to validate that with the FDA and how important it is from the regulatory standpoint? And another question on the rare diseases, seems like you updated the epidemiology recently. What gives you confidence there, like what led to the upward revision in the epidemiology for PKT and then I do have a question on the commercial side after this?

David Schenkein

Okay, let's start with the validation of the PRO. Chris?

Christopher Bowden

So we've gone through extensive validation in terms of developing that so that we can insert it into our clinical trials. We think the data is very important not just from describing the disease burden in the clinical data and whether we see improvements in patient reported outcomes and patients who were treated with AG-348 versus placebo in that randomized trial, but also, we think it'll be important data to have not just with regulators. It's a secondary endpoint, but also when we talk to payers -- we demonstrate the value of the drug beyond raising hemoglobin and some of the other impacts we expect it to have.

David Schenkein

And Yatin, with respect to the refinement of the range. So as you've heard from Chris, we've done a lot of work both in Chris' organization and the medical affairs group, identifying patients around the world as you saw from that map and this is a rare disease that no one's ever studied before and so we're continuing to refine that and that's what allowed us to go from some of our early estimates of prevalence to where we are now in that 3,000 to 8,000 range, it's likely to continue to refine over time and I suspect as we all do that there are likely undiagnosed patients out there today that will become aware of this disease as we do more and more work out there in the field. I think you had one more, you had a commercial question.

Yatin Suneja

Just one more commercial question. Could you maybe compare and contrast the uptake in community versus academic setting, what you guys are doing to maybe that tilt 60:40 ratio more towards the community in the near future and then also touch on the treatment duration dynamic a little bit more because it seems like the label does say that you need to treat for 6 months. So what is leading to this dynamic? Thank you.

David Schenkein

Great, Steve?

Steven Hoerter

Sure. So with respect to the trend that we're seeing community versus academic utilization, we saw it very early on in the launch of community utilization of the product over the last 4 months I would say we've seen a very consistent uptick in the community utilization, which is precisely what we would have expected to see. We would expect that to continue to grow over time. And your second question was with respect to treatment duration and you're quite right in the label, the label does indicate that physician's should not discontinue treatment early, but should continue treatment. That's certainly a message that the field sales organization is communicating to treating physicians. I think it's probably a combination of factors as to why we see duration where it is it's probably as I mentioned in my earlier remarks related to the nature of these patients that have gone under therapy in the early months of the launch likely poor performance status patients and I think over time, we'll see and we have seen a change in what we think is the patient population that is going on to therapy and those patients are staying on therapy longer. So I think this is a trend to continue to watch as we do and continue to focus on, but certainly from a communication perspective, we are actively communicating to treating physicians that patients should be treated per label and that is to 6 months.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Had a couple of questions for Dr. Bowden. First, will patients from your PEAK registry be able to rollover and receive treatment with 348 assuming its approved. And then second, can you share any more details on your development strategy for juvenile and pediatric patients. Will you advance a lot of those at 348 or take a second generation drug forward?

A - Christopher Bowden

Thank you. What was the -- I missed part of the -- part A.

David Schenkein

The first one was around PEAK where there are patients who are on the PEAK registry, if we're successful bringing 348 to market, will they be able to roll over on to drug treatment?

Christopher Bowden

Well, in a setting where AG-348 is approved for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency, what we would like to do would be able to continue -- make sure that patients have access to the drug it's approved and so that's the main goal and then how -- whether and how we would continue to follow long-term data on these patients is something we would be interested in doing, the details of which we haven't really started to think through yet, but conceptually it's something we'd be very interested in. With regards to AG-348's development in adolescence and kids versus follow-on molecule, with 348 we have a number of patients who are in the extension period of DRIVE PK and actually on a range of doses, some of them are on doses as low as 5 milligram daily. That data is important for us to understand dose and effect on aromatase inhibition and steroid hormone levels and we are continuing to look at that data, we want to have some discussions with the pediatric endocrinologist as well as the docs who would take care of kids with pyruvate kinase efficiency in order to understand whether and how we might bring AG-348 into those populations. So we understand and we get the question a lot, we're still looking through data and we want to make sure we have the right totality of data as we think through that. Certainly a follow-on molecule if it were to clear the various and sundry hurdles that Scott talked about, those high hurdles that they put in place in research that did not have aromatase inhibition as a component would also be of interest to develop in this patient population.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

How do you think about the 348 development for beta thalassemia and sickle cell just given the generic approaches that we're seeing.

A - Christopher Bowden

Yes, well our view towards both of those trials is we're looking for a relatively quick and rapid demonstration of proof of concept. That's the most important thing for us is to understand whether and how well the drug works in patients with 2 areas that at this point, while there may be a number of exciting therapies coming, that things haven't shifted from a regulatory perspective that substantially yet. So our view is having that data in hand and getting it relatively rapidly and then taking a look at what's the landscape looks like for patients, we'd bring all that information together and then that would dictate what the next steps are -- whether there are any next steps and what they would be. So I think the theme that you heard from Scott and Kevin in terms of talking about high hurdles and as we move through the research phase, we have the same view from a clinical trial perspective in terms of -- first understand how the drug works and if you see a compelling potentially textbook re-writing effect, then we would go forward from there.

David Schenkein

I think it's also important to recognize and we've talked about this before that as the fields move forward, certainly genetic replacement therapy, gene therapy will be an important component of some rare diseases. But there will always be opportunity for patients to consider gene therapy with its complexity versus a pill. And so there will likely be a place for both those to coexist given the difference in the efforts that one needs to go through, through these therapies.

Q - Eric Joseph

Eric Joseph, JPMorgan. Thanks for this informative session. I'm just wondering if you could elaborate a bit more on the development and registration path for TIBSOVO in MDS. Firstly, whether sort of a single-arm, complete remission type of endpoint is something that might be similarly amenable in the relapsed/refractory MDS setting, as you were able to achieve in AML. And also could you talk a little bit about sort of the level of unmet need and sort the frontline setting and how we should be thinking about monotherapy versus combination regimens in that -- in frontline?

A - David Schenkein

David Schenkein

A - Darrin Miles

Darrin Miles

Q - Eric Joseph

And just to follow up on 348, if I could. Chris, in SCD, I'm just wondering in your preclinical data whether you're seeing any impact on sort of red cell morphology and whether you see the potential to have an impact on sickle cell crises, in addition to what seems like interesting signals on the ability to impact anemia.

A - Christopher Bowden

Christopher Bowden

Q - John Newman

John Newman, Canaccord. Just a question on the duration with both the IDH1 and the IDH2 inhibitors. You mentioned earlier that in some cases physicians perhaps are keeping patients on the drug, maybe not quite as long as they could. What I'm curious about is, as both of these molecules hopefully move into the frontline in combination with chemotherapy, do you think it's more likely that the doctors will be more comfortable with a longer duration, simply because the type of response they're seeing is more similar to what they're used to seeing, because they're using a chemotherapy agent?

A - David Schenkein

David Schenkein

Q - Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt from Cowen. Maybe for Steve on the commercial front. Are there any key learnings from the IDHIFA launch that you hope to apply to ivosidenib to make that a even better trajectory?

A - Steven Hoerter

Steven Hoerter

Q - Eric Schmidt

And then you may be limited what you can say on Q1 sales. But there was that disconnect between volume and sales growth quarter-on-quarter. I assume that's gross to net. It's just a seasonal thing, or we expect that to return in future quarters?

A - Steven Hoerter

Steven Hoerter

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] RBC. Also I want to extend my thanks for hosting the event. A quick question on AML first. I was wondering if you could just elaborate on -- given that the NCCN guidelines have -- I defer recommendation for use in frontline patients who are otherwise not amenable to induction therapy, etcetera, I was wondering what the platform might be for ivosidenib to get a similar recommendation and what the timelines around that might be?

A - David Schenkein

Darrin?

A - Darrin Miles

Darrin Miles

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Great. And a second question on 348. Looking at the beta-thal trial design, just wanted to get a sense of the comfort you have with going to the 100 milligram dose for that study and kind of the comfort you have or given the [indiscernible] how the PKD experience and how these trials kind of inform that?

A - Darrin Miles

Darrin Miles

Q - Unidentified Analyst

And just 1 more follow-up question on that. Is there anything relating to the underlying biology between BSL and PKD or even just target in terms of targeting PKR that would suggest that a more level of comfort, hitting, going up to a dose like 100 milligrams?

A - David Schenkein

David Schenkein

Q - Yatin Suneja

One more question on the glioma strategy. So you guys will be presenting the 881 data at ASCO. It seems like your comments suggest there is some sort of a preliminary efficacy signal that you have seen, so could you just help us understand and how should we interpret those data relative to Agios data that we've seen already. And then, the gating factor is just operative study that you are doing right now before you initiate the pivotal?

A - David Schenkein

David Schenkein

A - Susan Pandya

Yeah, sure. So, very similar to how we initially presented our clinical data from the Phase I study in solid tumors and glioma with ivosidenib. This will be our first dataset that we'll be showing at ASCO. So this will really cover the very basics of the primary endpoint of the Phase I study was designed around, which is very similar to most Phase I studies, which is primarily safety, pharmacokinetic profile, and then, some preliminary efficacy data, and that's true for, I would say, and pretty general across most Phase I studies.

The duration of follow-up is different between the 120 dataset in 881. As you know, these studies were staggered in their initiation. So I think, it will be a bit challenging to do a head-to-head comparison, but we understand that many folks who want to do that.

David Schenkein

John, you had a follow-up?

Q - John Newman

Just had a question on the work that's being done in cholangiocarcinoma. The question is for a guest from Ireland. Do you think that this evidence of improved differentiation would also still be present if the agent were combined with chemotherapy or do you think, perhaps, you would be, maybe more or less, likely to see that if those agents were sequenced? Thanks.

A - Maeve Lowery

That's a great question. I think the short answer is, we don't know that at the moment. Obviously, until we see evidence of a signal and they are effective to these population, the next step is to move the drug in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line setting, but it's an important point to note and one has to be careful combining targeted therapy to cytotoxic therapies, and then, maybe some important icing to sequencing of drugs in that setting. Secondly, there can be an argument for chemotherapy first and then a maintenance approach after or even sequencing of the actual timing administration of the agent with chemotherapy, and good preclinical studies are needed to [indiscernible] better.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Brenden Long, Bloomberg Intelligence. I just had a few questions about the commercial plans, both pertaining to what the sales force is and can be doing now in preparation for potential approval for ivosidenib? What we can expect for SG&A expense ramp? I believe, the comparison was $9 million year-over-year, but it's a much smaller increase from the previous quarter. And then, also if you could go through what are the potential commercial synergies with the existing IDHIFA marketing?

A - David Schenkein

David Schenkein

A - Steven Hoerter

Sure. In terms of -- your first part of your question, I think was related to what work the team can be doing commercially on TIBSOVO ahead of approval, and very clearly, we can't be promoting and we do not promote TIBSOVO ahead of approval. So that team is actively promoting IDHIFA in the field, and once TIBSOVO is approved by the FDA, then we'll be able to start promoting that product. The team is able to do what's referred to as disease educations or non-product specific education, but in reality today, their real focus is on IDHIFA.

Your third question, I think, before I turn it back to Andrew was about potential commercial synergies for marketing of both products. So, for IDHEFA, just to remind you and our collaboration with Celgene, Celgene leads commercially for the product in the U.S. and so, as a result of that, they are responsible for marketing, they are responsible for market access and so forth. And so, our contribution to the effort is a co-promotion of field sales, co-promotion and we also have a team of MSLs in Chris' organization that is in the field, addressing needs of customers from a scientific exchange perspective. So we wouldn't expect there to be any synergy between the two aside from the fact that we'll have the same sales organization at Agios, promoting both products.

A - Andrew Hirsch

Andrew Hirsch

And from a financial perspective, you can expect that the Q1 G&A numbers will be our run rate, they may tick up after approval slightly as we kind of start to produce promotional materials. The reason why the difference was less from Q4 to Q1, was that most of the team was largely in place in Q4 2017 versus Q1 2017.

End of Q&A

David Schenkein

So, I think we're going to wrap. And before, we will head out for a little bit of food. I want to do 2 things, first, I want to echo Andrew's comments before and thank the extraordinary team that put this together. This day doesn't happen on its own. I want to thank all the presenters with a special thank you to Prof. Lowery from coming over halfway around the world to join us today and for her extraordinary comments. So thank all of you for spending time with us. Hopefully, you're as excited as we are about the future that we can impact on patients' lives to thank everybody in the webcast, the Agios employees and of course, thank patients again for their participation in all of our clinical trials. Hopefully, you found this useful, please give us feedback, whether we should -- whether your focus was useful and anything else we can help you with.

So with that, we'll end the webcast and look forward to sharing some lunch with you. Thank you all.

