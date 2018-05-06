Approach Resources' (AREX) CEO Ross Craft on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Suzanne Ogle - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

Ross Craft - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Qingming Yang - President and COO

Sergei Krylov - CFO and EVP

Claire Ye - Imperial Capital

Suzanne Ogle

Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me this morning are Ross Craft, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Sergei Krylov, our Chief Financial Officer; and Qingming Yang, our President and Chief Operating Officer.

In just a moment, I'll turn the call over to Ross who will review our accomplishments for the first quarter, Qingming will review our operational results, and Sergei will follow with a review of the financial results. Sergei will turn the call back to Ross for closing remarks before we open the call for Q&A.

Our earnings release and the conference call presentation slides that we'll refer to during our prepared remarks can be downloaded from the Investor Relations section of our website at approachresources.com.

Please note that our remarks and answers to the questions include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these risks is set forth on Slide 2 in our earnings release presentation.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, we refer to, and the applicable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release and on the non-GAAP financial information page of our website at the end of our earnings presentation. We plan to file our 10-Q this afternoon.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ross.

Ross Craft

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being on the call today. One of our fourth quarter 2017 call, I reviewed strategic plans for creating additional shareholder value. I highlighted the progress we have made executing on this strategy. I also gave you a preview of what we were working on in 2018. Most notably, actively evaluating a number of acquisition opportunities, with the key objective of increasing scale and deleveraging. As we continue working on the transformation of our business, I'm encouraged by our core business performance and our operational momentum, which is evident in the results of our first quarter.

So let me start with a review of several highlights for the first quarter you'll find summarized on Slide 6 of our corporate presentation. Revenues for the quarter totaled $28.8 million, up 9% as compared to the same quarter prior year. Production for the quarter averaged 11.3 MBoes a day or 1,020,000 BOEs, representing a 3% increase in oil production over the prior quarter. We completed 4 wells during the second half of the quarter, 2 in our Pangea area and 2 in our Pangea West area.

As can be seen from Slide 7, the two wells in our Pangea area are performing above our 700 MBoe type curve. The two wells in our Pangea West area are still in the clean-up phase. Post-frac, early flowback results are encouraging. As discussed in the past, we've continued to modify our completion techniques and designs in an attempt to maximize recoveries, while minimizing cost. We continue to be pleased with the solid results we're realizing from the modifications we're making to our completions.

As you may recall, during the second quarter 2017, we completed 3 science wells, utilizing reduced stage spacing, increasing sand per lateral foot and the addition of nanoparticles throughout the simulation treatment, 2 in our Pangea area and 1 in our Pangea West area. Each well is targeting a different Wolfcamp bench, A, B and C. As can be seen from Slide 8 of the presentation, first year cumulative production compared to our 700 MBoe type curve, all 3 wells are performing above our type curve. More importantly, first year average oil production in these 3 wells has outperformed the type curve by 22%.

As we have discussed in the past, our Pangea West area is oilier with higher oil EURs as compared to our Pangea area. A typical well in this area doesn't have a comparable initial starting rate. On a BOE basis, as well as in our Pangea area, there are more -- in most cases, post-frac flowback and cleanup can take up to 60 days before well reaches peak production rates. Generally speaking, the Pangea West area has lower initial GORs but once reaching peak rates, the wells have a shallower decline than wells in Pangea area.

As can be seen on Slide 9, first year performance from our Pangea West science well, after further modifications to completion design, is considerably higher than our 700 MBoe curve, driven predominantly by an increase in oil production. Cumulative first year oil production as compared to our 700 MBoe oil type curve is up 93% and 69% compared to a typical A bench Pangea West well. Although statistically speaking, we need several more wells with similar production profiles before making additional modifications to our 700 MBoe type curve, we're very encouraged by what we're seeing from our science wells.

Additionally, the modifications we made to our completions and the strong first year production data from our science wells will be instrumental in the development of our recently acquired bolt-on acreage. With the accelerated activity in the Permian Basin, oil and gas production levels has put a capacity strain on existing midstream oil and gas pipeline systems within the basin and leaving the basin.

Midland Cushing forward differentials for the remainder of the year is projected to be $9.82 per barrel, with a relief coming in the second half of 2019, reverting back to normal levels as additional pipes come online. Currently, there's roughly 7.3 Bcf per day of takeaway capacity out of the basin. Pipelines going to Mexico have 3.1 Bcf per day capacity but currently are only moving a fraction of this amount due to pipeline constraints within Mexico. The forward Waha Henry Hub differentials for the remainder of the year is around $1.40 per Mcf, increasing to $1.55 in '19.

With over 4 Bcf per day of new capacity expected to come online in the second half of '19 through 2021, positive -- this should have a positive impact on the Waha Henry Hub differentials. Due to our long-term oil transportation and marketing contracts, we show our product based on the Cushing price minus -- plus or minus $3 per barrel differential. This mitigates the volatile Midland Cushing differential effect.

Our gas is under a long-term acreage dedication, 95% POP processing and marketing agreement, with fixed fuel and shrink and fixed recoveries on individual NGL components. The gas is marketed in the Waha pricing. As I previously stated, the forward Waha Henry Hub diff is currently priced around $1.26 for June 2018, projected to increase to $1.55 in '19 before starting a shallow decline. Historical differentials rarely top $0.33 in this area. Due to the location of our assets in the southern part of the basin at present, we do not see any near-term transportation issues for our gas.

As was stated during our fourth quarter 2017 call, our 2018 CapEx program was set between $50 million and $70 million, depending on realized commodity price and will be funded primarily out of free cash flow.

Going to Slide 10. Considering the reduction in the netback residue gas price resulting from unprecedented high Waha differentials and our impressive well results we're seeing from our oiler Pangea West area, utilizing our new completion techniques, we are refocusing our development for the remainder of the year in our Pangea West acreage. In the past, we achieved higher daily three stream production from our Pangea area due to gassier nature of the wells. Considering the recent improvements to our well performing, primarily driven by substantially higher oil production and the unprecedented Waha differential, Pangea West wellhead IRR justifies moving capitals to the area.

Based on the redeployment of our capital to our Pangea West area, our second quarter of 2018 production guidance is expected to be 11.4 to 11.6 MBoe per day. Lastly, our infrastructure system is key to our capital and operating efficiency. As can be seen on Slide 13, our low-pressure gas gathering system and high-pressure gas lift system reduces downtime and stabilizes production declines, increasing profit margins. Our high-pressure gas lift system serves 2 roles, with the second being used for miscible gas injections, or miscible flood into the Wolfcamp formation.

Our initial pilot program resulted in positive early time results. We are currently working on a second pilot gas injection project. Miscible gas injection, or what they call improved oil recovery methods, could result in substantial improvements to our liquid recoveries. Our produced water infrastructure and recycling facility reduces D&C and LOE cost and is key to our impressive cost structure.

We restarted our recycling facility earlier this year with an all-in cost of recycling produced water somewhere around $0.50. We're making some modifications to our facility which should reduce the all-in cost by close to 50%. There is no question about the benefits of using recycled produced water, lower LOE, lower D&C cost and better wells.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to Qingming, and he'll review the operations in more detail.

Qingming Yang

Thanks, Ross, and good morning, everyone. In the first quarter of 2018, we completed four horizontal Wolfcamp wells. Of the 4 completions, two wells were in our Pangea West area, targeting the Wolfcamp A bench, two wells were in our Project Pangea area, with 1 well targeting the Wolfcamp B bench and 1 well targeting the Wolfcamp C bench. The two Project Pangea wells are performing above our 700,000 BOE type curve. The two Pangea West wells are in the flowback and clean-up stage. At the end of first quarter, we had 6 horizontals wells within completion.

Our infrastructure system, including oil, gas and water gathering, gas lift and water recycling and disposal, continues to provide us distinct competitive advantage. As you may recall, we built one of the first water recycling facility unit in the Permian Basin, with strict key performance indicators, or KPIs, during early 2015.

We were excited about the fact that we were able to achieve our KPI and recycle our flowback and produced water for $1.40 to $1.50 per barrel back then, we saved significant cost on field and completion and lease operating expenses. Beginning in January 2018, we restarted our water recycling facility and were able to recycle 100% of our produced water for fracking. With modifications and improvements, now we're able to recycle our flowback and produced water for $0.40 to $0.50 per barrel.

Clearly, we continue to find innovative and effective ways to drive down field and completion costs and lease operating expenses. It is our experience that using recycled water is not only environmentally responsible and saves money but also enhances well performance. As Ross mentioned earlier, we completed the science well located in Pangea West area, with shorter stage spacing, higher proppant concentration and nanoparticle applications.

This well has neared 1 year of production history and produced more than 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent, with more than 70% oil and more than 85% liquids. As you can see from Slide 10, this well would generate a potential rate of return of more than 40% of our investment. Coupled with our long-term Cushing oil contract and NGL hedging, we plan to shift our development plan to focus on oily and higher rig return assets in Pangea West area going forward.

During the second quarter, we plan to complete 3 wells from our stocked inventory, one of which will be in Pangea West area and 2 of which will be in Project Pangea area.

Now, I would turn the call over to our CFO, Sergei Krylov.

Sergei Krylov

Thanks, Qingming. Financial highlights for the quarter include higher revenue, borrowing base redetermination and strong oil price realization from our existing oil transportation contract, with oil sold at Cushing benchmark price and a fixed transportation fee. Revenues for the quarter pre-hedged totaled $28.8 million, up 9% year-over-year and were supported by an increase in commodity prices as seen on Slide 14.

Net loss for the quarter was $7.4 million or $0.08 per share. Net loss for the first quarter included the commodity derivative loss of $1.9 million. Excluding the decrease in the fair value of our commodity derivatives of $0.4 million, adjusted net loss was $7.1 million or $0.07 per diluted share. An increase in the realized prices of oil and NGLs delivered EBITDAX of $13.7 million. Lease operating expense for first quarter was $5.16 per BOE. LOE was in line with guidance, but trended higher than fourth quarter 2017. The sequential increase in the LOE per BOE is driven primarily by lease maintenance, winter-related expenditures and facilities. We expect LOE per BOE to decrease from the current level in the subsequent quarters. An LOE breakdown is provided on Slide 15.

Production and ad valorem taxes totaled $2.5 million and were 8.7% of oil, NGL and gas sales. Cash general and administrative expense per BOE for first quarter were $5.63 per BOE. D&A for the quarter was $15.6 million or $15.37 per BOE. In all, despite slightly higher cash costs in the first quarter, higher commodity price realizations provided 2% improvement in unhedged cash margin compared to first quarter 2017.

Capital expenditures incurred for first quarter were $13.7 million, and included $12.4 million for drilling and completion activities and $1.3 million for infrastructure projects and equipment.

On Slide 16, we summarize our financial position. We continue to maintain a simple capital structure and are working to further strengthen our balance sheet. On March 31, our liquidity was $32.7 million. Earlier this week, our borrowing base was reaffirmed at $325 million. We remain focused on operating substantially within cash flow and will align our capital expenditures as closely as possible within our anticipated annual cash flow. The current hedge schedule can be seen on Slide 20 in the appendix.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Ross.

Ross Craft

Thanks, Sergei. We believe an important component of our operational success is attributable to our long-term strategic planning. Our industry is cyclical and requires the ability to anticipate, align and execute. Our out-of-the-box thinking and experience managing through cycles has serve us well. As they say, we have seen this movie before. Pipeline constraints are a function of growth. The last bottleneck in 2012, we saw it coming and built an oil pipeline we later sold to JP Energy. Investment in infrastructure and structuring contracts with optionality are great advantages for approach.

Our results reflect our keen focus on innovation and operational execution. There are things outside our control, but what we can control, we're focused on. These are, continue to improve recoveries, maintaining our industry-leading operating efficiencies and costs, continuing to strengthen our balance sheet, pursuing mergers, acquisitions that are accretive to our shareholders and can be fuel -- can fuel balanced and sustainable growth.

As a result, we expect to have many new milestones to bring to your attention in the future.

Now I'll turn the call over for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Irene Haas from Imperial Capital.

Claire Year-end

This is Claire in Irene's place. Just want to see if you could comment on the A&D environment in the Southern Delaware basin? And how have you seen it changing in the past few months?

Ross Craft

The what?

Sergei Krylov

Our A&G market.

Ross Craft

The A&D -- sorry, we have a thunderstorm going on here, and we can't -- it overrode you a little bit. Yes, recently, there was an acquisition announced in southern part of the basin, I think it was around $400 million. I think when you look at the southern part of the basin, and you look at the cost versus recoveries, it's a -- clearly, it's definitely a quality area. Obviously, over the last 3 years, with the focus being more Delaware, Northern Midland Basin, a lot of the attention has been moved to that area. But we still like the Southern Midland basin. We feel like our expertise makes us a clean and clear acquirer in the Southern Midland Basin. So we'll stay focused there. That's where we feel like we can definitely maximize our expertise and our knowledge. So right now, there's not a lot of competition down in the basin so -- in the southern part of the basin, so in my opinion, that's the area we need to stay in.

[Operator Instructions]. And I'm showing no further questions. I will now like to turn the call back to Ross Craft, President and CEO, for any further remarks.

Ross Craft

All right guys, we appreciate everybody taking time out to be on the call today. Obviously, our focus will continue to be strengthening the balance sheet, maximize recoveries and reducing costs. I think we've done a quality job over the last 2 years, trying to get through this downturn. I think we've made great strides, and we'll continue to make great strides. With that, you all have a wonderful day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference call. This concludes the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a good day.

