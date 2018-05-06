Nyrstar's (NYRSF) CEO Hilmar Rode on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nyrstar NV (OTC:NYRSF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Thank you, Sergio. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Nyrstar's first quarter 2018 results. I'm joined today for the call by Hilmar Rode, our CEO; and also by Chris Eger, our CFO. With that, I'd now like to hand over the call to Hilmar.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our quarter 1, 2018 results call. As a start, I just like to say, I think Nyrstar advanced well in quarter 1 and we remain on track to be free cash flow positive during 2018 as a full year. I would like to remind you on Page 2, of the disclaimer before moving directly to Page 4, where I provide a brief overview of the first quarter, 2018. As you can see, our underlying EBITDA coming at €54 million which is €3 million down on the first quarter of 2017. Obviously, we benefited from the higher zinc price. We've also benefited from substantially higher zinc mining production driven primarily by the Mid Tennessee successful restart. On the negative side, our results have been held back by lower TCs year-on-year including of course 2017 benefited from quite a lot of carryover tonnage from 2016.

We've also been held back by a much stronger euro, U.S. against the U.S. dollar and of course the strategic hedging. The balance sheet remains strong, ample liquidity, €479 million as of the end of March 2018 with net debt up at €1.35 billion, driven by working capital changes, which Chris will comment on later in the presentation. Production performance is in line with the guidance that we've given for the full year. As you know, production is generally ramping up with higher production every single quarter, really for me the standout result of the first quarter has been an extremely pleasing ramp-up of the Port Pirie Redevelopment project. The TSL has actually gone significantly better than expected. The ramp-up is ahead of schedule on a number of important milestones, parameters, including operating time, volume of material treated and very importantly in terms of profitability, the performance of residue in feed. I confirm that the earnings uplift that we expect from that redevelopment project is in line with what we've been flagging before and notably €40 million for 2018 and also the €100 million and €130 million in '19 and '20. The Myra Falls restart is progressing in line with what we've been saying to the market with zinc production schedule to start by the start of H2, 2018.

And then finally, Chris Eger will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer of Nyrstar in the summer of 2018 after a comprehensive transition period with Michel Abaza who is currently the Corporate Treasurer of the Safran Group to take over. Then moving on to Slide 5. Just want to talk briefly about some of the market elements. Clearly, the zinc market fundamentals remain strong. We've had a strong zinc price in quarter 1 up 23% on the prior year. We see that demand stays strong, concentrates do remain tight and we do see that the schedule additional production that we spoken up on -- in prior meetings and interactions with the Analysts in the market is coming online as expected, so we do see the concentrate market loosening up during the course of 2018. In terms of Forex, clearly, the move from quarter 1 2017 at 1.06 to an average of 1.23 in quarter 1 2018 is a headwind for Nyrstar which reports in euros. Then finally on the treatment charges, the zinc benchmark has been settled at $147, which is about 15% down on 2017. Certainly, this is in line with our internal planning and is consistent with our internal planning in terms of profit projections for the year. I want to stress that the 85% percent payable has remained as we said it would and we are confident it will remain also going forward. And just again to iterate that we do see, this is the low point in the cycle and we reiterate the comment we made earlier this year at the full year results that we do see treatment charges starting to rise during the course of 2018.

Moving onto Slide 6. On the Safety, Health and Environment front, matters uneventful. Quarter 1 slightly better than quarter 1 last year, although, higher than all of 2017. And then on production, zinc metal production of 252 kilotonne, down 3% over the first 3 months of 2017. I want to stress, we've had no significant major outages, but we had some issues at Clarksville early in the year, driven by a sequence of events following very low extendedly low temperatures at Clarksville. And also Budel is running very well again after those issues that we had with the hydrogen in Q4 last year. But we've taken a gradual ramp-up.

Lead production is up 11% on last year. And then the zinc in concentrate production on the mining side is up about 42%. And that's a significant increase, which was of course expected on the basis of the successful Middle Tennessee ramp-up.

Then just moving on to Slide 7. As mentioned in my overview section, this is very pleasing performance really on all fronts with the Port Pirie Redevelopment ramp-up. Just a few highlights to share. Continuous operating time increases every single month really since we got going seriously in December. After we had the first feed at the end of October, we used November mostly for comprehensive further testing of all the systems with no material volumes. That's why we report from December and you can see every single month is just better. And that's really emphasized with the graph on the top right where you can see the number of tonnes that we've put through the TSL and we've also included the full month of April.

The other pleasing thing is that the portion of residues that we've been able to treat through the TSL has gone actually better than expected. And by way of example, for the full month of April, we treated 55% residues as feed to the TSL and that compares to fully a ramped up target of 40%. And I remind you that the residue is free metal. It's a big part of our business model. And really at the table on the bottom right, we've just given the market an indication of what's available on site as we speak. So that's the table which shows the metal contained in the current Port Pirie residue stockpiles currently on site. You know that we will be generating further residues from our zinc smelter network on an ongoing basis into the future. But that's just the metal that's already on site there, which we starting to turn into money. Confirm the €40 million for 2018 on the EBITDA front from Port Pirie on the back of the TSL commissioning and ramp-up. Of course, that is mostly second half loaded. And it's just been a very positive story; and I can say, we've really seen other than the normal start-up commissioning many little problems that you have to work through, no significant issues at this stage and you see that in the tonnages. And especially, 5,000 tonnes throughput in February, 12,000 tonnes in March, 20,000 tonnes in April and that's just very, very pleasing.

Chris, over to you for the finances.

Christopher Eger

Thank you, Hilmar. So starting on Page 9. And then looking at the group underlying EBITDA of €54 million for the first quarter of 2018, which decreased by €3 million from the first quarter of 2017. As previously stated by Hilmar, the decrease in EBITDA was primarily due to lower zinc TCs, substantial weakening of the USD from 1.06 to 1.23, negative earnings contributions of €8 million from the Myra Falls Mine whilst in restart and finally, reduced free metal price exposure to the zinc price collar hedging. These negatives were then largely offset by a 23% increase in the zinc price and ramp-up the Middle Tennessee mines. Other underlying EBITDA was flat in the first quarter at negative €11 million. However, a more detailed explanation of the EBITDA results will be provided in the following slide.

Total CapEx for Q1 of €53 million was in line with the bottom end of guidance, down 18% on first quarter 2017 with the Port Pirie Redevelopment CapEx having been completed by the end of 2017. Metals Processing segment CapEx reduced by 57%, with no large plant maintenance outages in Q1 2018. And in the Mining segment, CapEx increased also in line with guidance to €28 million as a result of the restart of Myra Falls.

We expect the full-year total CapEx spend for 2018 to be in line with our guidance of €200 million to €240 million, representing substantial reduction against the total group CapEx of €364 million in 2018, sorry, 2017.

Net debt at the end of March 2018, was €1.351 billion. The evolution of net debt over the past quarter is primarily due to working capital outflows due to higher commodity prices, CapEx in line with guidance and the amortization of silver prepays. However, I will also explain its solution further in the upcoming slides.

So moving to the next page. This graph provides a waterfall of our 2017 Q1 group underlying EBITDA of €57 million, due to our Q1 2018 EBITDA of €54 million. Starting with the macro factors, which negatively impacted EBITDA by €22 million. Period-on-period it was a $641 per tonne increase in average zinc price, which positively impacted EBITDA by €23 million. Looking at the impact of strategic hedges, which are designed to protect the company's earnings from unfavorable movements in the zinc price and foreign exchange movements during the current transformation period, was flat year-on-year. Unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements, however, contributed negative €23 million to EBITDA. The euro against the USD was negative over the 3 months period for the results moving from an average of 1.06 in 2017 to 1.23 in Q1 2018.

The 2018 benchmark zinc TC negotiated that were finalized at the end of April were settled at $147 per dry metric tonne, representing a decrease of approximately 15% over the 2017 terms. However, the average discount, the realized treatment charge achieved by Nyrstar's Metals Processing segment was approximately $40 per tonne in line with prior results. And it is expected to be maintained at such levels throughout 2018. Therefore, the impact of the lower realized treatment charge period-on-period was €22 million.

Moving to Metals Processing. We saw substantial increase of €16 million year-over-year. So this was due to a number of factors, which I will highlight. The first one being there was a €3 million improvement across zinc recovery rates in our smelters. Then we saw a €2 million benefit from increased indium metal production and sales from the Auby's smelter. Next, we saw a €4 million benefit of increased asset sales with improved asset quality and subsequent higher pricing. In addition, there was a €3 million of increased premier for zinc metal sales with greater production of die-cast alloy sold. There was also a €2 million increase of byproducts predominantly in the copper space. And then finally, we saw a €6 million benefit at Port Pirie, due to 3 key components being increased volumes, better recoveries and better feedstock going through the system. All these benefits were then partially offset by higher energy prices at approximately €5 million. So a lot of moving parts in that €16 million. But overall, those are the right picture of the business moving forward. Looking at mining. The net impact in mining was a positive €4 million of EBITDA. This net impact was due to the positive volumes of the Middle Tennessee mines contributing roughly €26 million of additional benefits, offset by roughly €22 million of additional cost. Furthermore, the restart of Myra Falls contributed negative EBITDA of €8 million in Q1 of 2018 to only €3 million of negative EBITDA in Q1 of 2017 when it was being held on care maintenance. And then finally, lastly in other and elimination, costs were €1 million lower period-on-period, primarily due to reduction in the consultancy spend, preoptimization work streams to define the full potential of the mills and mine processing operations, which were concluded at the end of Q3 2017.

Moving to Slide 11. This waterfall of stress movement in our net debt from the end of '17 to the end of Q1 2018. We ended 2017 with a net debt of approximately €1.1 billion. Group underlying EBITDA for the quarter contributed €54 million. This was then offset by €55 million due to interest and tax payments and CapEx of €54 million, resulting in net cash outflow of approximately €55 million. Moving across, working capital outflow of €155 million. And as illustrated in the graph in the bottom right-hand corner, this is primarily due to, firstly, commodity prices over the quarter, with the average zinc price and lead prices closing the quarter up $185 per tonne and $31 per tonne, respectively, resulting in an outflow of €42 million. Inventory volume increased with an outflow of approximately €27 million. This was primarily due to increase in whip stocks at Port Pirie with the buildup of flagging into a successful ramp-up of the new TSL smelter. We also saw an increase in receivables of €16 million due to catch up on sales and volumes that were not made in 2017. Payables also increased by €12 million due to the timing of concentrate purchases.

Finally, customer prepays were reduced by €57 million during the quarter. This is primarily a one-off reduction in the Glencore prepay to the timing of the planned blast furnace maintenance outage that is currently being completed at Port Pirie with a guided lead metal impact of approximately 21,000 tonnes. So therefore, when we think of the working capital movements in Q2 and looking ahead, and basis today's metals prices and FX rates, we should actually see a reversal of most of the €155 million outflow that we saw in Q1 specifically including the customer prepays. Then looking at the other prepays, there were no new prepays completed during the quarter, and as such, the net amortization of the existing silver prepays resulted in an outflow of €50 million. However, we are in active discussions with a number of financing parties regarding the rolling over of existing prepays and expect to execute additional prepay transactions in the coming months and quarters in order to maintain similar levels of prepays seen at the end of 2017.

So therefore, the net debt increased by approximately €250 million resulting in the final net debt of €1.351 billion and as Hilmar explained in the past, the available liquidity equity at the end of March was sufficient at €479 million. And finally, we continue to review opportunistic financing alternatives in order to continue to reduce our cost of capital and or extend our maturity profile. So with that, we'll turn it over to Hilmer for some concluding remarks.

Hilmar Rode

Thank you, Chris. Moving to Slide 13, that's just again summarizing our clear and consistent strategic priorities that we continue to execute on, and I just want to make really 2 remakes on that. Firstly, we continue to make good progress in the implementation of our clear and consistent strategic priorities. And secondly, we remain on track to be free cash flow positive for 2018 defined as EBITDA minus CapEx minus interest minus tax. And with that, I would like to turn it over to questions. Anthony, back to you.

Alain Gabriel

Two questions from my side, Chris. Firstly, on Slide 11 and to tie it back to your comments on the reversal of working capital. Is it fair to assume that the entire €205 million of working capital and prepays will be reversed throughout the course of the year? If you put some numbers behind that, because you mentioned, most of it would be reversed. That's one. And the second question is for Hilmar and basically on the run rates in Q1 for the smelting business and the mining business, really the run rates are suggesting that you will be slightly below or closer to the bottom end of your guidance range, should we start thinking about the bottom end or are you still comfortable with the range that you provided on the midpoint. Thank you.

Christopher Eger

So maybe on the first one with regards to the working capital. Let me split it up, because we should separate prepays and working capital movements. So when you look at the working capital, it was €155 million. I think it's important to note that in Q1, the average zinc price was $3,420. Today, we're around $3,180. So if you hold the zinc price flat at these levels and also to maintain FX, looking at that chart on the bottom of the bottom Page of 11, you would expect to see price reversing and then with stabilization on sales. I would expect receivables and payables to also reverse. Inventory volumes can fluctuate based on shipments arrivals, but we saw a slightly increased stock levels. So I would also expect that to reverse and finally the customer prepays will absolutely reverse, so. Net-net at these current prices, I would expect the entire €155 million to reverse. And then on the prepays, we are targeting to maintain the same level that we had at the end of '17 and therefore, you would expect also the €50 million to reverse, so. In the different components, we should expect the entire €200 million to reverse over the course of the year at these prices.

Hilmar Rode

Just taking Alain questions, good morning, Alain. And just adding a slightly technical component also to Chris's answer on the working capital. One of the benefits of the TSL at Port Pirie is that it can actually process a number of materials, which were hard if not impossible to process on the old sinter plant technology. So as we continue to ramp-up the TSL, in addition to the comment Chris made about just reversing what you've seen there on the working capital. I do see scope step-by-step to reduce some of that historically locked up work in progress at Port Pirie which will be an additional positive for us on the working capital. Now, coming to your question on the run rates. We see no reason at this stage to adjust guidance from what you've been working with. I specifically want to not guide you to the bottom of the range both on the zincs mining and the zinc smelting.

Jatinder Goel

Two questions, please. First one, is there a chance to sustainably higher residue mix at Port Pirie? You mentioned 55% versus 40% design. What are the constraints? Is it just availability of residue or the technicality of the plant that it can't handle beyond a certain level on a sustainable basis. Secondly, on your first quarter '18 TC which I presume is based on $172 adjusted for $40 discount realization, will there be any retrospective adjustment or was the entire 1Q volume from previous year's terms anyways, so there will be no reversal. Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Jatinder, welcome to the call. Thanks for the two questions. Look on the Port Pirie residues, as we said, we are processing already higher proportions of residues than we have been budgeting or planning, which is a real positive. We'll continue to do that. Having said that, I would not be adjusting at this stage profit models from what we've been flagging. That's a big positive. On the other hand, energy costs are also higher than we saw 2 years ago. So overall, we are very comfortable, because we see that we've been able to offset higher energy costs in South Australia with better percentages of residues. So we've seen for significant periods of time up to 60% residues but as you see, the full month of April, ends up at 55%. What we see forward, going forward on the TSL is ongoing ramp-up. We don't see higher percentage residues than 55%, 60%. So we are pleased with where we've ended up and now it's just a question of continuing to ramp-up on throughput rates, tonnes per hour and operating time. Now on -- the Q1 and the TC. In terms of our internal planning, the TC has come up really bang on where we've been thinking it would, and there's really very little carryover tonnage from '17 into '18. So we don't see big adjustments, so there is no real corrections coming in Q2 from the TC settlement.

Jatinder Goel

So just to be clear, 1Q financials are already reflecting closer to $147 settlement?

Christopher Eger

Yes.

Wim Hoste

Maybe first on the zinc hedging strategy, can you update, how you plan to operate that going forward. You locked in 50%, I think of exposure for H2, do you planning to increase that or are you happy with these levels. And then second question is on Port Pirie, you seem pretty happy with the operational performance and the residue components, et cetera so far. Can you shed your light about what this means for the timing of turning down the old installations, when can we expect that to happen? Is that still earlier H2 and then third question is on Myra Falls, you expect to start mill production at the start of H2 with positive EBITDA hinted then at the moment of first shipments, when can we expect that, please.

Hilmar Rode

Wim, welcome to the call. Three questions there. So on the hedging, we will be looking to continue to do the hedges into 2019. You know that we have some kind of a rolling program going forward. And so nothing really to update you on. You can expect more of what you've seen in the past, just status quo to continue in that regard. In terms of Port Pirie, I don't want to make a commitment on when we completely shut down the old technology. It's been a great start on the Port Pirie Redevelopment start-up, but there is still a long way to go. We've talked about a 2-year ramp-up. And so we will probably be able to answer that question more definitively or give clear indications by the time of the half year results. All I can say is, it's going better than expected so far with no red flags on the horizon at this stage. And so, I can't see shutting down of the old technology on a permanent basis being brought forward. But bear in mind, our budget and plan calls for us to effectively run the old technology, the sinter plant for all of 2018. Then the final question, Myra Falls start of concentrator production in early H2 as flagged to the market. That really means first shipment late Q3, early Q4. Bear in mind that when we started the Mid Tennessee operations, it's very close to the Clarksville smelter, so you can take small individual concentrate lots by truck or by barge to the Clarksville smelter. In the case of Myra Falls, it goes directly into big ship and on to the deep sea. So you can't make the first shipment just when you have the first 1,000 tonnes of concentrate. You have to accumulate for efficient shipping.

Wim Hoste

Okay. Can I just ask a follow-up question on Port Pirie? Your press release includes guidance phase calling for at least €40 million EBITDA contribution for H2. I think, you also said earlier in the call that you reiterate the guidance of €40 million for the full year. Does that mean that we should expect a small EBITDA loss from Port Pirie in H1? And then, yes, more than €40 million contribution in H2, is that how we should look at it?

Christopher Eger

We see Port Pirie in the first half on an EBITDA basis, 0 to small positive, not material. But certainly, we also do not see a significant negative EBITDA, which will offset the plus €40 million or so in the second half.

Fawzi Hanano

I have two questions, please. Firstly, just a quick follow-up on the hedges, while you did say that you will maintain status quo. Just a follow-up, have you guys taken on any additional hedges since your last report? And secondly, with regards to the mining division. Could you explain what drove the lower throughput at Langlois in the quarter? And also with regards to Middle Tennessee, if you could give us some guidance with regards to grades which have fluctuated a lot in Q1.

Hilmar Rode

Yes. So the first question on the hedges, no additional hedges put in place since we reported on the full year results. As we put in place hedges, we will update the market. Then on the Langlois. The Langlois grade is down a bit. That's just the way we process through the ore body. I don't read anything specific into that. Mid Tennessee grades vary typically between 3% and 3.4%. It's been averaging about 3.2%. It's bang on in the range where we expected.

Fawzi Hanano

Just quickly to follow-up on that. I read this wrong, but I see the milled head grade at Middle Tennessee at 1.21%, is that a typo in the report?

Hilmar Rode

Yes, that is a typo. The milled head grade is above 3%. So I'm speaking from memory here, but it varies on a weekly basis between 3% and 3.4%. I would say, I think, the average is around 3.2%, so that 1.2%. Now I understand your question. It's clearly an error for which we apologize. I will just ask Anthony Simms to perhaps come back for you and make sure we correct that error. That's a good spot.

Philip Ngotho

I have two. First of all, it's on the financing. You indicate that you'll be looking at opportunistic ways to finance the -- or refinance the upcoming convertible of the bond, outstanding bond, and also possible with the prepays. Can you just remind us again, what -- things you would look at and whether you can already exclude at this stage, any equity -- form of equity financing? And my second question is on the departure of Chris. At the end of February with the full year results, there was nothing announced yet, so it seems like, correct me if I'm wrong, but that it had -- that the announcement was made between the Q4 results and Q1. And so it's -- possibly in a very short time frame, you've already found a replacement. But also wondering what is the -- can you mention anything on what the reason is really for leaving the company after 2.5 years?

Christopher Eger

So I can take both questions, obviously. So first on the financings. To be clear, there is no plans for equity. There is no need for equity in the business. We see quite a robust cash flow profile for the business not only this year but moving into next year. So we're working really with the number of financing options on both the prepays and possibly new high yield bond. So if I break them up to prepays, there's a number of parties that we constantly do the silver prepays. We're just looking to get the best terms and the best maturity profiles and so that will happen over the next couple of weeks and even months. Just to keep that amortization profile of around €300 million outstanding any one time. And then the other significant, call it an issue, that we're looking at is, how we refinance the €350 million high yield bond that comes due in September of 2019. That bond has a non-callable feature.

So we are working with various institutions to think about the best liability management. But when you look at where our bonds are trading, what's happening in the high yield markets, and the most likely scenario today would be to issue at an high yield bond at some point in order to refinance that instrument. But again, we're looking at all options, but as one would expect that's the most likely option.And then maybe moving to my situation. Look, there's been an enormous amount of work that's been done on the financing sides of the business in the past 2.5 years. And there's been a lot done and look, I'm happy with what the business has done, and look, I came to a decision at the beginning of the year around my future. And I guess from the combination of both professional and also personal, it made sense to think about another opportunity and another challenge. And so that's basically when I started discussions with the board about possibly moving on. And then it became more solidified and then an announcement was made today. So I have -- and will continue to work with the company at 110% in order to provide a full transition and excited for the future and passing the baton. And Michel brings a tremendous amount of expertise in order to assist the business moving forward.

Hilmar Rode

I mean, if I can just complement that, I mean, I was hoping, I would get a chance also to thank, Chris, publicaly, and I think basis your question for like I can do so. I suspect when Chris came in to help Nyrstar through what was then a very difficult financial situation, probably initial thinking was you could do it in 6 months. I think as we've seen, it's taken longer to do all that financing heavy lifting work, which Chris has most successfully led. But I think that work has now been done. And Chris has done a wonderful job with that and we are really super appreciative of that. And as you can also read in the announcement, it's a very comprehensive and well-planned transition. So we're confident also that the good work that Chris has done will just continue and the momentum will be ongoing. But Chris just from me really a big thanks for the wonderful work that you've done.

Christopher Eger

Thank you.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. Maybe just 1 follow-up. I don't know whether you can answer it, but were you already aware before the full year results of the possible departure?

Hilmar Rode

Okay. So this is then -- been a comprehensive search. Chris has flagged his intentions. We have really done this in a proper, well-coordinated way. With people changes, you do the work and then when you're ready, you make the announcement. So all I want to go and say is it's been well coordinated from Chris with signaling what he wants to do and the company having the time to do a proper and a comprehensive search and we get to an outcome, which I think works for Chris and for the company.

Stijn Demeester

I have two questions, first one is on CapEx, where can you reduce CapEx to end up at the low end of the range that you provided. And are you willing to do that to end up being cash positive for the year? And secondly, relates to that, can you sort of discuss the building blocks upon which you stay to be cash positive implying to my knowledge, EBITDA in excess of €350 million.

Hilmar Rode

Stijn, good morning. Welcome to the call. Let me take the first question on the CapEx and Chris, if you can take the cash positive. On the CapEx, it's actually a very simple story. The Port Pirie Redevelopment was well and truly done by the end of last year. So that CapEx is just not there. What we see is the whole business is running on proper level of [indiscernible] business CapEx including doing the necessary planned turnarounds and there is a planned turnaround at the blast furnace in Port Pirie, Q2. There is also planned work at Auby, and at Clarksville, bigger plant turnarounds and then smaller things elsewhere. So all that is baked in and it's baked in -- in a way, which helps us to gradually continue to improve our asset integrity and then the only bigger piece is the second half really of the Myra Falls restart. And so that will be largely done in H1. And so if you take out the Port Pirie Redevelopment and you take the fact that there was some Myra Falls second half last year, it continues the first half this year and it's out of our system by the middle of the year largely, that's how you get to the middle of the range. So also in terms of our free cash flow positive, we think that CapEx which we planning is highly value accretive and we don't at this stage plan to reduce CapEx specifically versus what we've been budgeting in order to make the free cash flow positive target. Chris, over to you on the cash positive.

Christopher Eger

Thanks, Stijn, good morning. So just the way we think about -- when we talk about cash flow positive. It's cash flow, just EBITDA minus CapEx minus interest and taxes. So pre-working working capital changes. So if you use your €350 million EBITDA number and, there is a number that's been out there. We've also seen numbers as high as €400 million and as low as, I think, €336 million [indiscernible] . Interest and taxes, probably will be between €120 million, €140 million which is effectively just annualizing Q1. And then you think about the CapEx range between €200 million to €240 million. So between €350 million to €400 million, we will be cash flow positive depending on where we land within those ranges. It's not a tremendous amount of cash but we view that as the building blocks where 2019 will be a substantially cash flow year. So that's how we think about more description of cash flow positive and that will be a full number for the year. It that helpful?

Stijn Demeester

Okay.

Daniel Lurch

Two quick ones, first on your smelting output. So you outline that you remain happy with your guidance and also the midpoint of the guidance, could you quickly and still outline your outlook into Q2, particularly with regard to Budel and Hobart, where you -- it seems like at Budel, you had a slow or cautious ramp-up following the issues in Q4. And at Hobart, you had some operational issues, have all these things been resolved and do you expect that the full run rate will be achieved in the second quarter or and are there any other maintenance, maintenance stops or any issues which you couldn't -- you can't see at this point. And my second question quickly on the benchmark TC. So you said, it's $147 with payability unchanged at 85%, can you quickly confirm the escalator or deescalator technology, is it the same as in 2017, where there is no escalation with regard to the zinc price. Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Daniel. Thanks for your questions. Budel, we've started cautiously, it's running at full rates again. Hobart, we report market-metal and we did have some high lead cathode and so the actual cathode production at Hobart was higher. That's also part of our inventory lock up than the reported production. That will unwind in quarter 2 as we blend that back in. And then also Clarksville had lower production in January and into February back on budget in March. What I will say to you is and I can speak to the full months of April. The zinc smelters were just ahead of budget as a portfolio for the month of April. So we see that really running according to plan. And certainly, and things like Clarksville, where we cumulatively be behind budget and so we see there the catch-up starting to happen, so we really are confident about the guidance going forward. You'll recall that in 2017, Q1 was very strong. H2 was slightly weaker. We really see 2018 the other way around with it sequentially getting stronger and certainly April being very strong, gives us that confidence. In terms of your question on the benchmark -- the benchmark was $147 85% payable, just like in 2017, no escalator, deescalator.

Anthony Simms

Thank you, Operator. And thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. We look forward to speaking to you again sometime soon.

