Ocean Yield's (OYIEF) CEO Lars Solbakken on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCQX:OYIEF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Lars Solbakken - CEO

Eirik Eide - CFO

Analysts

Lars Solbakken

Welcome everyone to presentation of the First Quarter Results for Ocean Yield. Ocean Yield declared a dividend of $0.0195 for the first quarter of 2018 this is equal to $0.0762 per share annualized, very attractive dividend yield of 8.8% and we have now declared increasing dividends for 19th consecutive quarters. EBITDA was 77.8 million it was down from 80.4 in Q4, EBITDA adjusted for finance lease effects was $87.5 million down from $89.3 million. The slight reduction is EBITDA was partly due to a dry docking of connector in the first quarter.

Net profit after tax was $33.3 million up from $30.9 million in Q4 and adjusted net profit $33.7 million which versus $34.4 million in Q4. We had a quite nice increase in EBITDA backlog up from $3 billion at the end of Q4 to $3.5 million at the end of first quarter also with an average duration of 11.4 years.

Looking at recent events, we made several new investments during Q1, we committed to buy four VLCCs new buildings [indiscernible] with 15 year charter to Okeanis Marine Holdings and with a five year sub-charter to a large international conglomerate. Net investment of the VLCCs for 297 million after seller credit. We think the VLCCs was contracted at very attractive levels, we see now that we would not be able to order the VLCC at the same price today. Also during first quarter bought three resale handysize bulk carriers, 12 year charter Louis Dreyfus, net investments of 36 million after seller credits.

We also bought five handysize bulk carriers with 10 year charter to inter-link, net investment of about 75 million after seller credits. Total investment for $71 million, 408 million net of seller credits. At the end of the quarter we now had the fleet of 51 vessels, nine were still not delivered at the end of the Q1. We have now after that taken delivery of two bulk carriers we have now 4 VLCC and three suezmaxes that still are not delivered. We are getting quite diversified portfolio now, 3.5 billion of EBITDA backlogs gives quite a good stability in earnings going forward. So we are quite pleased with getting more counter parties and more diversification to our portfolio. Connector which was original on charter to [indiscernible] which we canceled 1.5 year ago, one year and three months ago. We had employed last year in Ghana that charter was ended in early January. We then dry dock the vessel in preparation for a new charter to tie in Holland which is using the vessel on the wind farm project. We also then went from [indiscernible] in the contract in Ghana to now a time charter and we engaged in Solstad Farstad as technical manager for the vessel.

We are handling the commercial management ourselves and we see increased interest for the vessel going forward. It's a large cable layer in addition to being also a large offshore construction vessel and we are getting higher rates for the new charter now than for the old one and this could give increased earnings for the connector in the second quarter.

[Indiscernible] had a stable production during Q1. Also that is we only have 20 million then we plan to repay the last $20 million we have outstanding now we have shortly and then the vessel will then be that [indiscernible]. We expect continue the operation on the MA field. There is not much to report. We are bound by the confidentiality clauses in the agreement in order to that its very limited we can comment on our dialogue with Reliance. I still think there are reason to believe positive with respect to continued production but we don’t expect any news flow before/after the summer.

As reported earlier there is also a purchase option here for Reliance at 255 that expires then at 21st of September. With respect to the MJ field there has been different request for interest from Reliance first before Christmas, there was a request for an episode with long term charter, then there was a new request for basically conversion of the vessel with sale to Reliance. We are all on the same spec as a conversion of Dhirubhai. We don’t expect any news flow there before more into Q4. We don’t exactly know when they will make the final investment decision but more towards that down the year. So we expect news more on the extension before MJ.

We also made private placement during the quarter. Issued 11 million new shares, price per share was 69 million, gross proceed NOK759 million. Main purpose is for the equity in new project. Of course the new activity of $96 million here puts us in a strong position both respect to equity ratio and liquidity and substantially increases our investment capacity. Aker presubscribed 50% of the issued intention was basically from us use this share issue to increase the free float so Aker agreed that with subscription we could reduce them which we did and scaled them down to zero. So their percentage onus was then reduced from 66% to 61.7%.

Looking at how the results for the first quarter we see that Q1 EBITDA 77.8 million slightly down from Q4 mainly due to connector. Net profit for quarter 33.3 million which was slightly up from Q4. Adjusted EBITDA in net profit EBITDA adjusted for finance leases also slightly down from Q4 adjusted net profit more or less the same as Q4, 33.9 million. Dividend up $0.001 to $0.0195 giving us dividend yield of 8.9%, then adjusted earning yield of 10.3%.

I will hand over the floor to Eirik to comment on the figures.

Eirik Eide

Okay. I will as usual go through the P&L. If you look at the overall revenues, 89.2 million in the quarter compared to 89.5 million as Lars touched upon. We have taken delivery of five dry bulk vessels during the quarter. One is charted to Louis Dreyfus and the other four to Interlink Maritime. The Dreyfus vessel was delivered on the 27th of March and the four Interlink vessels on the 29th of March hence we have very little effect from revenues from these vessels in this quarter but they will then have full effect in the second quarter. All vessels are, all the dry bulk vessels are accounted for as finance leases.

So looking at the operating revenues they were 66.3 million compared to 66 million last quarter. Finance lease revenues also very little deviation there 16.8 million slightly down from last quarter due only due to the fact that this quarter had 90 days and the previous one had 92 days and then we have some smaller currency effects on the lease for the Aker Wayfarer [ph]. Then we have income from investments in associates which are the six mega large container vessels 6.1 million compared to 6.4 million in the previous quarter and the variation here is also simply due to the fact that we have more days in the previous quarter than in Q1. On vessel operating expenses the 6.4 so this is up from 4.8 in the last quarter and this is then of course related to the vessel connector which is now operating on time charter contract. The figure in Q1 includes $2.1 million of operating expenses for this vessel and the time charter commenced operation on the 20th of February and so far the firm period has been extended until the 26th of August. So the remaining 4.2 million of operating expenses is then related to the FPSO.

Then looking at wages and other personal expenses there were 2.5 million up from 1.5 million in the previous quarter and the increase here is mainly due to provisions for the share related bonus element that we have for the employees in Ocean Yield. So that brings us to an EBITDA of 77.8 million compared to 80.4 million in Q4 and the reduction there is mainly of course then related to the connector so you can say that the EBITDA contribution is 1.2 million lower for this vessel than it was in the previous quarter. So adjusted for finance lease affects the underlying EBITDA 86.8 million compared with 89.3 million in Q4.

Then we have some foreign exchange losses 16.2 million and these are related to the movements between the U.S. dollar and the NOK exchange rates and they affect then the valuation of our cross currency interest rate swaps. Change in fair value of financial instruments positive with 18.1 million, this is related to our interest rate swaps and cross currency swaps and comes as a result of an overall increase in the interest rates during the quarter. So for example a five year dollar interest rate swap rate has moved from 2.2 million to about 2.7 million during the first quarter and that gives us an profit before tax of 35.7 million. Then we have some small change in deferred tax of 2.4 million and then we're at 33.3 million as net profits.

And then if you adjust then for the fluctuation elements, the currency fluctuation and the financial instruments then we are then down to an adjusted underlying net profit of 33.9 million. Couple of items to mention on the balance sheet this time we have taken delivery of the dry bulk vessels and they are all accounted for as finance lease receivables. So on the left hand side you will see that that has increased from 719 million to 817 million. Then we've also made some pretty delivery payments for four of the VLCCs which is also included in this figure and that's 33 million which has been paid in pre-delivery instalments.

Then we had cash and cash equivalents of 124 million and I'll give you a little bit more details on the overall liquidity position on the next slide. Book equity on the right hand side 939 million and the increase here is of course related to the 11 million new shares that we did in the private placements. So the equity ratio is now increased to 37% compared to 34% in the fourth quarter and then total assets now just shy of $2.5 billion and 40 million. Then looking at the liquidity 124 million in cash, then we have available drawing in credit facilities of 45 million which brings you to the total available cash and cash equivalents of 170 million and then if we include the bonds in American shipping company that we regard as a liquid investment that's 49 million that brings us to a total of 219 million of available liquidity in the company.

Then this slide is back in again now that we have you know made a number of investments during the last quarter we have as you can see totally committed amounts of 463 million net of sellers credits and we expect to obtain bank financing of 445 million in total for these investments and that provides about 70% of financing of the gross purchase price of the vessels. So we are well advanced in the process of establishing bank facilities for all the recently announced investments and we will wait only with the last VLCCs and start doing the financing of those two after the summer. All the banks have now obtained credit approval and we are in the stage of loan documentation for all the other vessels. So if you summarize this slide the remaining cash payment to be done by the company is another 18 million in order to complete the overall investment program.

So with that I will give it back to Lars to summarize. Thank you.

Lars Solbakken

Ocean Yield has a clear ambition to continue to expand our portfolio vessels. We feel that the market conditions for new transactions we view that as quite positive at the moment. We also see that from the activity in the first quarter. We also have quite substantial investment capacity and are following the share issue that was done in the Q1. We also now have done a number of new bank financings and we see that margin levels are quite stable for Ocean Yield, it's at about or is at 2% basically it's LIBOR plus two for the transaction we're doing and so we expect to do more transactions during the remainder of the year. We also intend to continue to pay attractive and stable dividends going forward. I think it's important for us to have stability in the dividend payments even if there should be some fluctuations in earnings. We will have strong focus and stability of dividends.

Key focus area, continue fleet growth and of course to secure a positive outcome for thereby is very important over the next few months and we're putting a lot of effort into that at the moment. I think we can then open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

In terms of the Dhirubhai, since Reliance did not declare the option to extend what is your feeling is -- is there a higher or lower probability that they will continue charge the vessel compared to what you sought in Q4?

Lars Solbakken

I don't think that gives an indication and the reason for that is that that option was not meeting their needs. It was 130 option I think that -- if they continue they will need it for a longer period. Also the option was quite unattractive for them because it was at the same rate but as it structured as the deal or the transaction is structured with Reliance, there is a charter rate and there is a reduction in options. If they use that option they would have the same chart rate but no reduction in options. So it was much more expensive than the current rate level and it was not meeting their needs because if they continue production they will continue production for a much longer period than the 130 days that or about 130 days that were the option period in the contract. So I think that is the main reason that was not meeting their needs and it was more expensive than the current or the rate under the current contract. And of course it also goes into the discussions we are having with them.

Unidentified Analyst

Three months ago you spoke about tankers and bulkers and since then you've done several deals within both segments, but also as surprises have come up quite a bit so are there any particular segments you find more interesting right now or is it still sort of the same targets?

Lars Solbakken

I think we still have a focus on tankers bulkers also looking at some of the container vessels which we had done over the several years older than one deal because we have found it easier to do attractive deals in tankers bulkers than in container vessels but they are also container projects that we are looking at. So I would not exclude that. Some of the other segments we also try to have a diversified portfolio but of course, the advantage with tanks and bulkers is that you have a very liquid second hand market. For bulkers we see that we could also do lower leverage than tankers would typically have done 90%, for bulkers its been 80% as they historically been little bit more volatility in the bulker segment. So we continue to look at both of those segment plus container but we also have other segments that we're looking at.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you looking at the oil service deals at all or is this still far away from the general?

Lars Solbakken

We have not totally excluded it but it's not something we spend much time on. We thing still it's early days for oil service investments although we expect a positive development going forward. We still think it's a little bit too early for us to add more exposure than we need, a very strong counterpart and as we saw with the vessels we did [indiscernible] we think it was okay, but we're not that there to take that much acid risk.

Unidentified Analyst

Christopher Ian [ph] Carnegie, you mentioned that the interest rate from banks were stable at LIBOR plus 200, with the banks you are negotiating with now. Is it new names or are you targeting your existing bank group and also do you see any change in the maturity profile there they offer you? Thank you.

Lars Solbakken

We have a quite large bank group and that has been deliberate that we're trying and we're trying to expanded it for every transaction. We also saw that now we get some new Australian bank in one of the transaction and so we continuously working to expand our bankrupt not to fill up the core banks. So we still feel we have even with -- the volumes is increasing. We still have quite good access to bank financing at attractive levels and we still don't have much on export credit so we may look at that for the two last VLCCs which we may even done at slightly better levels than we have done for traditional bank financing. And the second question was, I think that typically we try to go for seven years. Some years ago banks pushed hard towards five years now we are pushing more for seven years.

Lars Solbakken

Any more questions? Okay, then I want to thank everyone for coming to our presentation. Thank you.

