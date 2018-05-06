Schibsted's (SBSNF) CEO Sondre Gravir on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schibsted ASA (OTCPK:SBSNF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Schibsted Group Q1 2018 Q&A Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jo Steigedal. Please go ahead.

Jo Steigedal

Good afternoon. My name is Jo Steigedal. I'm the Head of IR in Schibsted. A warm welcome from Oslo to this Q&A session in connection with the presentation of Schibsted's full -- first quarter report for 2018. Thank you very much for joining us.

Together with me here in Oslo are our CEO, Rolv Ryssdal; our CFO, Mr. Trond Berger; and Sondre Gravir, who is the CEO of Schibsted Marketplaces. And I'm also joined by my colleague on IR, Espen Risholm.

So let me briefly remind you that we held a webcast presentation in Oslo this morning, and the recording of this presentation is available on schibsted.com/ir.

But now I'd like to hand the word over to Rolv Ryssdal for a short introduction.

Rolv Ryssdal

Thank you, Jo Christian. And a welcome to all of you. Together with the team here, I'm looking forward to discussing our Q1 report with you very soon, but allow me, please, first to make a short introduction. This morning, we presented the results for the first quarter. Our profitability and cash flow grew very well as planned and signaled to the market earlier. And the drivers for the improvement are -- remain online classifieds ads, particularly France, Norway and Spain. Within the online classifieds, we continued to move along the strategic path we have laid out. Professional verticals cars, real estate and jobs are the main revenue drivers. And this is where we focused most when it comes to product developments. The potential to grow market shares and further develops the market in general is significant in many markets, for example, France and Spain. To support this, we continued to develop new product features. We have earlier talked about messaging, dashboards for professional customers and valuation tools for cars. We're also focusing on seller profiles and dis-interpretation measures, which is now up and running on Finn.

Our Brazilian operation is continuing to grow very well. It was profitable in Q1, and the positive development in terms of monetization of cars and real estate are really encouraging. Our other investment phase assets, primarily Shpock and Segundamano in Mexico, are continuing to grow as expected. And overall, we expect a significant drop in investment phase spending this year. A range of €40 million to €50 million is what we expect. This can be compared to €78 million last year. Our Publishing operations saw good revenue developments in the quarter driven by digital growth. Mature digital subscriptions are becoming a valuable revenue source for us and forms a solid revenue stream in addition to digital advertising. The margins in our Publishing operations fell slightly in the quarter, as we invested in some new business developments, among other things, in distribution. The very foundation of our success in Publishing is our high-quality independent journalism. This area had a good quarter. And Schibsted news room [indiscernible] is at the public agenda at many occasions and received several awards for the past year's achievements.

Finally, a few words about Schibsted Growth. This is a group of online countries that has developed very well over the last few years. The star performer continues to be Lendo, which continues its profitable growth. And for this quarter, we have reported Schibsted Growth as a separate segment, and we hope this increased transparency is helpful for the markets.

Now I'd like to hand the word over to our operator, who will organize the Q&A session. So operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will proceed to our first caller. That will come from Silvia Cuneo with Deutsche Bank.

Silvia Cuneo

I have two. First, on Leboncoin, great acceleration in revenue growth. Can you please clarify if the new product launched in the white collar vertical already had an impact on Q1? Or when exactly are you starting to monetize? And then also, can you please explain the rationale for moving into the white collar job segment, which is already penetrated by LinkedIn? And the second question is on the growth segment. It's good to have the increased disclosure on this indeed. And then I'm just wondering if you could help understanding the mid-term potential of these assets. On Lendo, the revenue growth has been strong. What is the driver? And can it be sustained around 40% to 50%? And then on the other assets, is there scope for margin improvement?

Rolv Ryssdal

Thank you. I think we'll have Sondre answering the first question, concerning Leboncoin and the white collar segment.

Sondre Gravir

Yes. So your first question was whether or not the product launch of our job product offering in the white collar segment has been influencing in the Q1 number. And the answer to that is no. So this product launch is coming now, so it's not influencing the Q1 numbers. We launched last year our paid products in the job vertical, and this is of course a part of the revenue growth, but this new initiative will come on top going forward. And then the rationale behind moving into the white collar segment, I think there are several reasons for us taking this strategic move. It's natural for a generalist site to start to build the job position within blue collar -- the blue collar segment. This is the natural part for a generalist, to move into the job segment. And Leboncoin has already a very strong position in the blue collar and, so to say, mid market in France. And then we think we see further potential to move up the value chain. Of course, the job customers in the white collar segments demand a different product and different product features, and that's why we're launching a separate and new product to serve those customer needs. And then you asked why -- the rationale to move into this, due to the strong position of LinkedIn. I think LinkedIn has a strong position in many markets where we also have a strong position in the white collar jobs segment. And we think we can give value to job customers in addition to what LinkedIn can do also in the French markets.

Trond Berger

When it comes to the question on Lendo, first of all, we are very happy with the development in Lendo. It's after digital and consumer bank for Marketplaces and -- in that respect. And we do see strong growth continue in Lendo. We're hesitant to be too precise on the growth level, but we are considering also new markets in Europe for the concept. And we also expect continuous good growth, especially in Norway and Sweden, as they already have. And also, we have launched it in Finland and approaching on some breakeven there. So the -- Lendo should continue the good growth path and at the same time with margins that clearly you see, as of today, are -- could also be better.

Silvia Cuneo

Right. And anything on the other assets included in the growth segment? Is there scope for...

Trond Berger

Yes. Well, I think that, if you look at the Prisjakt price comparison, there also a good growth. And also, there are some expansion costs into some European markets. That's actually dragging down some of the figures. I think that we have also several startup companies that is in a way a drain to the profitability in the segment like typically in a digital marketplace and like also in a bank et cetera. And the only company that we are somewhat disappointed about is Compricer, fair to say, in the portfolio.

Operator

We'll have our next question from Lisa Yang with Goldman Sachs.

Lisa Yang

A few questions, please. The first one is on Publishing. I think, when we look at the breakdown in Q1, it looks like the miss was mainly driven by the headquarter and other, where we saw a swing from minus 5 million last year to minus 33 million. So I'm just wondering. Is it just like a one-off? Is it just seasonality? So how we should think about that lines in the coming quarters? Because it's clearly very volatile. And the second question is on Shpock. I mean I appreciate, this morning, you gave a lot of kind of color in terms of how you're progressing monetization, but clearly the market is still very skeptical about your ability to generate significant revenue and profit over time. And even if you look at wallapop in Spain, it doesn't look like they are very successful at the moment in terms of monetizing their coverage core.

So I'm just wondering. Like what do you think the market is missing? And at what point you think you might consider exiting either Shpock or certain markets, a little bit similar to what Let's Go did, for instance. And thirdly, I appreciate that you have reorganized the segments into 3 cleaner units, and I'm just wondering what's -- what are the synergies in owning all three growth, marketplace and Publishing? Clearly, you want to keep the Publishing assets, but I'm just wondering whether you would ever consider spinning off either classifieds or part of classifieds to crystallize their value. And the last thing is at Leboncoin. I'm just wondering if you can talk about all the products and tech you plan to invest in this year and when we should expect all these investments just start benefiting the top line.

Rolv Ryssdal

All right. So I'll start with the synergy question. And what we're seeing is that there are clear synergies between those assets as we're having and on the growth assets. And we can say that, Lendo and also Prisjakt and the others, they're built on the back of the Publishing and the classifieds division. So because we have this traffic funds, which can drive traffic to new sites, we see this as a very valuable launchpad. So this is -- clearly have been helpful for [indiscernible] assets in Scandinavia and also for the growth assets. So there is no change to that. And we see actually some continued synergies in ecosystem there because we can drive traffic but also expect data. And there we'll be able to target advertisers even better. And in other countries we're also seeing that we have launched Prisjakt to price comparison tools in Italy. And we're seeing there that we're using the traffic of distributors to help drive that. Now for the other questions, I think there were one question concerning Shpock and one concerning Leboncoin, so Sondre, please?

Sondre Gravir

Yes. So the question was also in terms of the monetization and then the number markets. So currently, we have Shpock in 6 markets. 3 of them were on both Norway, Sweden and Italy, where we launched this more like a defensive strategy to gain our position there. And then we are also present in Austria, Germany and U.K. And most of our effort and focus currently has been clear in the last full year presentations on our -- on U.K. And we thought on the numbers in the presentation this morning. The growth in -- the growth of position in the U.K. market is continuing. We have passed significantly the entries position in the U.K. market in terms of app usage. And with the recent numbers, we are also #1 in C2C cars in the U.K. markets. Of course, we have [indiscernible]. It's that we are ramping up our sales force and starting the commercial product offering in the U.K. market. And it's early still, but the early signs are encouraging. We are onboarding car dealers at paid products. We are delivering leads. And actually, last week, we also were integrated in the Autotrader tool in the U.K. market, which is the dominant car dealer uploading tool for Class 1 cars in the U.K. market. And Shpock is now part of that. And we see that, that also will -- of course, will influence ad inflow from professional dealers going forward. So I think we are following the same journey with Shpock, as we presented this morning; and so to say, our strategic funnel. When we gain leadership and strong position in generalist, we're moving to the verticals. And this takes time, but we are happy with the development so far and will continue to pursue Shpock to gain stronger positions in the vertical.

Rolv Ryssdal

Yes. And then there was around the product investments in Leboncoin. Any comments on that, Sondre?

Sondre Gravir

Yes. So the product investments in Leboncoin. We are increasing our product and tech people in Leboncoin, as we are doing in other assets when we're moving to new segments and new areas. And going forward, we expects the development, so to say, of the local products and tech force in Leboncoin to continue on the same path as we have seen over the last couple of years.

Rolv Ryssdal

Yes.

Trond Berger

And to the question on HQ/Other in Publishing. If you compare with Q4 in '17, Q1 now in '18 is slightly higher. So I think that reflects the increased activity level. And also, we have made some investments in delivery services, which maybe is quite variable position to take, first of all, in Norway. So that reflects the increased or -- so to say, investment and activity as we can see in the figures.

Lisa Yang

So should we expect that line to remain about 30 million negative in the coming quarters?

Trond Berger

Exactly. It may be a little bit -- I think it somewhat seems fluctuate, but it should go some down.

Rolv Ryssdal

Somewhat lower.

Trond Berger

Somewhat slower.

Lisa Yang

Okay, okay. And I had a question that's along the spinning off of some of your assets like classifieds. Just wondering if you can share your views on that.

Rolv Ryssdal

Can you explain what you mean specifically?

Lisa Yang

Just whether you would think -- because classifieds today has been clearly undervalued because it's part of the group, so I'm just wondering if you can think of strategic options like spinning it off to crystallize its value in the same book.

Rolv Ryssdal

Well, the total classifieds division. No. I think we're quite happy with the combined strength of the group. And we see some clear synergies there, especially in Scandinavia. So there's no plans on that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We'll go next to Ole Martin with DNB.

Ole Westgaard

I guess most of my questions have been answered already, but I have a question on the lease expenses that you indicate that will have positive impact on EBITDA on the magnitude of NOK 500 million. Have you done the calculations on how this will affect the EBIT and pretax profit as well?

Trond Berger

Well, we have that. I don't have those figures in front of me. [indiscernible] can provide that, but it is a NOK 500 million positive on EBITDA. Then of course, you will have a negative impact of increased financial expenses, the way it works, so it is in a way neutral, so to say, to the net profit, right to say. So it is reflecting that we have substantial lease commitment in Schibsted that may vary from some of our peers. I think it's relevant to include the figure and guide on it. So that's the reason.

Jo Steigedal

It's a leasing obligation [indiscernible] which is then in the balance sheet, yes.

Trond Berger

It's a leasing. Yes.

Ole Westgaard

Another question. The NOK 360 million in other losses which was no deferred tax benefit recognized is great. So a very high tax rate in the quarter. Is there anything special in this quarter? It looks very high relative to the total for the investment phase spending.

Trond Berger

No. It is, first of all -- that's, first of all, we are prudent on the way we recognize then tax assets in our investments in general. And also, it reflects upon the product and tech strategy we have in U.K.

Operator

We will go next to Rasmus Engberg with SHB.

Rasmus Engberg

I have two questions. Firstly, was running at what point you would be willing to share more on OLX or if that's sort of contractually prevents you from doing that due to your part ownership. And then secondly, just wondering, is there a put option on Schibsted Spain that sort of expires this year? Can you shed some light on that?

Rolv Ryssdal

For OLX, I think, if you look at what we got today, there is much more detail and more information than we have previously. So I expect most to be happy with that. And concerning the -- our contracting deals, we generally don't comment on those.

Rasmus Engberg

Okay, but it is mentioned in the annual report. That's I'm just wondering...

Trond Berger

Yes, but they're also on -- yes, but it's a more standard way what reduction from the 10% minority owner, which is also a standard markets type of renovations. So it is mentioned in the annual report. You are right.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we'll have a follow-up question from Silvia Cuneo with Deutsche Bank.

Silvia Cuneo

Just a quick follow-up on the margin improvement in the Marketplaces division. Clearly, it was a -- really high in Q1, 600 basis points. And what should we expect for the coming quarters? Can you maybe give some color on your thoughts on seasonality of the marketing spend over the year?

Trond Berger

Well, in general I think we, first of all, right to say that marketing spend fluctuates between quarters. And it's also something that we have the liberty to change between quarters. So therefore, it will be too precise. I mean this is something that we're hesitant, depending on different campaigns. In -- more in general I can say that we don't expect any big swing between quarters going forward. So in general it reflects more or less the marketing level, I would say, but it may fluctuate quarter by quarter.

Operator

We'll go next to Lisa Yang, Goldman Sachs.

Lisa Yang

Sorry. I just have a follow-up just on the uses of cash and just come back to the capital raise you did last year. Just wondering if you can give us an update on the big kind of consolidation opportunities in the space. And I find it quite interesting that Naspers also recently sold part of the Tencent stake. And they said they wanted to also do some M&A and consolidate, so clearly there's going to be lots of activity in the space.

Rolv Ryssdal

Yes, we are generally looking for further consolidation opportunities. And we have said that we're most interested in the markets that we're already in, so the bolt-on acquisitions or in related. And then of course, it doesn't necessarily have to be within real estate, cars or jobs. It could also be related things. So in France, for instance, we bought the agriculture marketplace MB Diffusion, but generally we are looking in the markets that we're already in and adjacent markets. And we're looking to strengthen our classifieds positions there. And I believe that we're continuously looking at several targets. And I believe we are well positioned financially to grab opportunities that were -- that may come up and that we are looking at.

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time. We will turn the conference back over to Mr. Steigedal for any additional or closing remarks.

Jo Steigedal

Okay, you still have the chance to sign up for more questions. If not, we thank you very much for participating at this call. Let's wait for a little while, see if there's any more questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Rolv Ryssdal

In the meantime, let me just remind you that we'll have a lunch for investors in London next week. That's on May 8. And there Sondre Gravir and myself will be present and together with Jo Christian. And then Sondre and I will also host a lunch for investors in New York later this month. So just please contact our IR people if you want to participate in that.

Jo Steigedal

Okay, apparently no more questions. And I trust that you are all satisfied. And we thank you very much for participating at this call. I would like to wish you all a nice afternoon and a nice evening. Thanks. Bye.

