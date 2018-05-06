Thin Film Electronics' (TFECF) CEO Davor Sutija on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCQX:TFECF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Davor Sutija - CEO

Analysts

Davor Sutija

Good morning , my name is Davor Sutija, and I'm the CEO of Thin Film. Welcome to our Annual General Meeting for 2018. Today, I will be presenting an update on the company and also the Q1 financials. First, as we are both listed here in Oslo at the Oslo Stock Exchange, but also on the OTCQX market, I want to make note of the safe harbor statement that states that many of the things I will be sharing with you today may include forward-looking statements, including management's expectations about the future and therefore, they should not be relied on because they are of course dependent on events in the future.

Thin Film Electronics as many of you know, is a leader in developing solutions based on the use of additive manufacturing. Printed electronics and roll-based manufacturing are 2 areas where we have developed a significant amount of intellectual property, and in fact launched very unique products including in the areas of anti-theft solutions such as electronic article surveillance tags, but also more recently over the last 3 years in the area of near field communication. NFC is one of the 4 protocols that is now ubiquitous in smartphones globally and over 2 billion devices now contain NFC as a communication protocol both for payments applications, but also for mobile marketing and consumer engagement applications. We will be discussing both of these product categories, but I also want to point out that Thin Film is also a manufacturer and we will also give an update on our roll-based manufacturing investment program, in San Jose, California where the majority of our staff is based. Last year, we moved in to our San Jose facility that was formerly a Qualcomm manufacturing site and have now installed both sheet-based capacity and all of the equipment necessary for EAS manufacturing in that site.

So the highlights from 2017 both include the movement of the company to this new ultra-scale manufacturing location, but also the launch of our CNECT platform. This allows Thin Film to move from being a manufacturer to being a solution provider for NFC solutions. CNECT is a software SaaS platform that allows brands to be able to not only manage the tags that they integrate with their products to create a digital identity for them, but also to run campaigns and to visualize the interaction of consumers with NFC enabled packaging and products. So with the announcement by Apple that iOS will also support non-payment NFC applications in June of last year. The demand for NFC in these type of consumer facing applications increased dramatically and the company in 2017 had more than 30 in-market deployments with a range of global leaders in more than 10 different vertical categories.

So Thin Film customers launched 27 such deployments in 2017. We also signed 10 new customers in Q1 of this year. As a result of these very innovative and highly successful market deployments, we were awarded 2 awards by the MMA, the Mobile Marketing Association both for the use-case with Coronado, which was an Earth Day promotion, but also for a leadership in enabling NFC Mobile Marketing. We also published an NFC Mobile Marketing For Dummies book that has been now downloaded many thousands of times by brand managers, by agencies and marketing executives, who want to understand how better to level the playing field for brands in competition with e-commerce sites and players such as social media platforms and search platforms that have now dominated conversation in mobile with consumers.

So with ability to do roll-to-roll manufacturing, we can take these very often loosely coupled applications of NFC, where for example last year, we did everything from coasters to hang tags to neck collars to magnets and now start integrating directly on primary and secondary packaging to be able to scale those interactions to the millions and tens of millions of units per deployment. And we announced in Q1, our first 7-figure unit deal with Iovate, one of the leaders in the nutritionals category. So in addition, we also completed a very important investment round, that fully funds our roll-to-roll production line and also gives us sufficient OpEx to be able to in 2019 go to cash breakeven from operations. So why NFC Mobile Marketing? As I referred to brands are having a more and more difficult time reaching consumers directly, especially since most consumers now are mobile centric. It used to be, that people would go online through PCs or tablets, but now the mobile device and the limited amount of real estate on mobile has changed the consumer experience.

Ads are becoming more intrusive, so over 800 million people have actually installed ad blockers on their smartphone devices. In addition, most brands are not able to reach the consumer directly because they are intermediated by e-commerce sites such as Amazon that controls 37% of online e-commerce value in North America or search platform such as Google and social media such as Facebook. They determine the relevancy ranking. So when an e-commerce site, for example, all of a sudden buys a company such as Whole Foods, then all of a sudden in certain categories, organizations and brands that have built up brand value for 10 or 20 or 30 years, all of a sudden find themselves displaced as the leading result in a particular category.

That means that the only way the brands really have remaining to be able to reach their loyal customers and extend brand information to them is through the product itself. So whether that product is, for example, a nutritional product or a drinks product or different types of other categories such as over-the-counter pharma, or many different types of consumables, the on brand messaging gets to an audience that is tapping and interacting with the product not only in the store, but also at the point of consumption.

So the brand not only gets information about how many people are tapping, but also the location of those consumers and when they tend to be interacting with the product. That means a proxy for when they're consuming the product. So information about the utility of advertising campaigns, the time and geolocation of those interactions gives brands value because it helps them understand who their actual customers are. Very often, even if they're advertising on these platforms, they get data only after the fact and in some type of aggregated sense. That type of granular information is not available to brands, but I want to be very, very precise. When a consumer taps on the product, what they're doing is they're proactively making a decision that they want to interact with the product. So this is pull based advertising rather than push. So it's not considered intrusive. Not only that, it conforms to European regulations such as GDPR, because uniquely identifiable information about consumers is not being ranked -- maintained. Rather, it is a profile, it is the geo-location, the type of phone and the timestamp rather than something that can be uniquely identified to a single individual.

So this promotes privacy while at the same time giving valuable information to brands. And it is that balance that I think makes NFC Mobile Marketing a unique platform. Every 5 years, there is a new marketing platform, 10 years ago it was search, 5 years ago it was social. We believe that next year, it is likely to be the year where NFC Mobile Marketing truly takes off because of the confluence of events. As we pointed out, it is not only Android now but also iOS that is supporting multiple NFC applications and that is only from iPhone 11 which came to 50% of use worldwide literally in February of this year. So we are now seeing a significant amount of interest from brands to be able to market globally, not only in Android centric geographies.

So little bit then about the highlights in Q1. As I mentioned, we had 10 new brand customers and announced our first million-unit NFC order for use directly on packaging. In fact Iovate is working with us and 5 of their conversion partners so that those conversion partners now make investments in their production lines. So each of them individually can label not only for that particular customer but for all of their customers NFC as part of the standard high volume packaging lines. We also announced that the CNECT platform is now integrated to the type of mobile marketing cloud platforms that are necessary enterprise solutions for major brands. Our first integration and a very important one is with the Adobe Analytics Cloud. That means that information that is gathered, first party information that is gathered by the CNECT platform can now be exported and enriched with other information that is resident in the Adobe Cloud for major brands. And we already have mutual customers between Adobe and Thin Film that are intending to employ this integration.

So the fact that we have a partnership with the leading provider of mobile marketing cloud services, I think is a step forward to making CNECT truly a mission critical application for next generation mobile marketing. The next step was also the announcement of CNECT 2.0 that creates a much richer set of tasks that one can do in CNECT, not only do the assignment of tags to individual products, but also manage the life cycle of those tags and the campaign for the tags are in fact representing to consumers. Those campaigns can now be enriched. They can tell a story so that every single tap gives a new experience. They can also be geofenced and timefenced and in CNECT 2.0, where we have now successfully migrated all of our active customers, you can actually go in and in -- depending on the user profile if one is an ad agency or a marketing professional or a data analyst, one can have different views of the data and pre-built slides and analysis, so that you can quickly grasp the rate at which consumers are interacting with the campaign and modify them based on that interaction.

So the launch of the cloud platform is a prerequisite to being able to then launch new value-added services and I'll go into some more detail in a minute, but one of the important things that we did in the last several weeks was our announcement earlier this week of our launching of Blockchain Services. This means that in addition to having an NFC Mobile Marketing platform portion of the CNECT solution, we also now have secure services which allow for validation of the exchange of products between different entities, for example, between a retailer and a consumer or in fact between an e-commerce site and those who order on it with not only validation of the product itself, but also transparency on where it came from, its origin. So that means that you have an entire lineage of where the product has been through the entire supply chain and a validation of its providence.

Now, one topic that I think is exceptionally important which is going to be the driver for us to get to cash breakeven next year is the implementation of our roll-based manufacturing line. And we will be giving an update later in the presentation in detail on how far we've got. But we've announced in Q1 that we've already received much higher than anticipated engineering yields for partially roll produced EAS slots. That means that the 2 most critical layers that include encapsulation and field oxide have now been done successfully so that we get high yields, even in the engineering lots as we complete the installation of the EAS line in San Jose. So let me now talk a little bit more specifically on our different product categories that make up the different elements of our growth strategy. The first is the Electronic Article Surveillance tags, the EAS tags that are used for theft prevention.

Through a leading go-to-market partner in security, we received an additional order in Q1, which is 20% higher than the volume that we shipped in Q4 and we also announced that for the first time, we delivered tags for a new product category. So up to now, we have been primarily used for invisible electronic article surveillance in adult shoes. We have also now extended to children shoes by bringing to market a smaller version of our EAS tag with a modified rectangular antenna and the reason that this antenna was so important is it also qualifies for the Jeans and Denims category. We qualify it to be integrated behind leather patches in denims, and also are now in this quarter, customizing this further to be able to be sewn into garments in pouches so that in addition to just jeans, we will also be able to be included in men's and women's chinos, which is an even larger category.

So the opportunity here is in the many hundreds of millions of units. We already see that in H2 of this year, we'll have significant growth in volumes as we move forward in deploying this in these new product categories, with this major customer. We also believe that there is now an opportunity to win additional deals with new customers later in 2018. And as those materialize, we will give more information about them, but those new opportunities also are in the many tens of millions of units already for this year and potentially over 100 million a year in the future. I do want to point out that this is a premium product. This is used where the garment may in fact come back to the store because the unique aspect of the Thin Film EAS labels is they never reactivate. So even if you put them into shoes and you expose them to high temperatures or wash them, the tags once they have been deactivated at purchase at the store never pollute by reactivating and chiming when people come back to the store. This is not true with magnetic resistive tags.

So when people try to sew those into garments, they created a situation where new visitors to the store who had previously purchased garments were setting off the security system. Since the launch of our products in 2015, our customers have not experienced a single infield failure. That means, no activation that was not intended and no lack of reading based on scanning of the device as it leaves the store. So that means that of the more than 40 million units that Thin Film has delivered to market, they have all worked to the expectation of the customer. That means, that we are now poised to be able to really grow this market as we have this premium offering. Now while this is our first volume product, it is in some sense a premium commodity product. What I think is most important for the company as we move forward is the fact that we also have unique offerings in the area of near field communications.

The reason that is so essential is that here, we're not only have the hardware element. We also combine it with software elements and also an ecosystem of partners that provide conversion services. And now from Q1, we also offer consulting services on digital marketing strategy. Name brands have now started using Thin Film services, consulting services to plan their NFC go-to-market strategies. So Cheryl Moody and her team have now been called into action by major brands to determine the ideal call to action, the ideal placement in stores and on product and how to best create engaging marketing campaigns. Now, why is this important for Thin Film, because the provision of services and software and soon also blockchain means that we can monetize the value of our unique hardware technology and solutions, including our unique encoding schemes with the value that it brings to the brands rather than purely as a commodity.

Now, in the interim, we are also buying silicon tags in order to supplement sheet-based manufacturing at Thin Film, as we invest in the roll-based manufacturing. The demand from our customers now exceeds what we could produce sheet-based. That means, we are sourcing Type 2 tags for market and we are encoding those through our supply chain with the Thin Film tag ID and then adding them to our CNECT cloud. One example of this is the Iovate launch at WalMart earlier this year. They have included both shelf-talkers and also tags on product and they will be evolving this campaign through the year to also include other commercial outlets, including the ones that are depicted here on the slide. And what is exceptionally interesting about Iovate is that they are leaders in the sports nutrition category with a number of different products, each of which will be enabled with NFC.

Another example of a successful ARM product integration. So this means that we have moved from loosely coupled to tightly coupled field deployments is with Dunhill which is one of the BAT premium brands, available at duty-free. The largest duty-free in the world in Dubai, the program that was launched in late January, early February has been exceptionally successful, integrated into the carton packaging is the ability to engage by NFC that allows the consumer to be able to create mobile gifting experiences. They can then share that they have purchased this product and tell the intended recipient that they will be receiving this product soon. What that does is that it extends the usability of the tapping to multiple recipients. So multiple people can in fact download the experiences that BAT wants to share with them. The entire idea of the sort of the brand profile. It turns out that these tags are tapped an average of 2x to 3x and in fact some tags have been tapped more than 10x. We saw that not only were they gifted once, they may in fact be gifted more than once and the brand was able to understand the geo-location of all the travelers after they went home because while 15% of the taps happened in the Dubai location in tax-free in-store, 85% of the taps happened at the destination of the travelers, either when the package was consumed or when the package was gifted.

That means that there is a huge amount of value in NFC to be able to determine the catchment basin of each of the retail outlets of a particular brand. So in the same way, that Coronado was able to understand where in San Diego, its beer patrons lived, now companies like Northern Lights and BAT can understand where the consumers through the tax- free channel are in fact consuming their product. So these actual insights provide very sophisticated information about product flow, they also, as I mentioned, talk about the virality of campaigns and also consumption habits, when are these being consumed. One of our partners in the dietary category found that the milkshakes that were being prepared at certain times of day. So that in fact the morning meal was taken not at 7 or 8 in the morning, but in fact at a median of 10 in the morning, and they found that 2 meals per week were essentially absent. That people were essentially not using the product for weekend meals. So that gives the brand an ability to change their offering to improve compliance with the dietary regimen. Now, these shake consumers were eating later-than-average and do not consume dinner shakes on weekends.

The other information can also be time of day. In the sense of when do people smoke or when do people start engaging with advertising. It turns out that in many of the campaigns we did in North America, certain demographics, were in fact shift workers. So they were smoking at unusual times of the day. For example at 1 or 2 in the morning when their shift ended or on their lunch break. So being able to understand both the distribution of the campaign and also the time of day, allows companies to also improve how they buy other advertising.

For example, when do you buy Google AdWords? Well, if you know that your consumers are consuming at 10 in the morning or 2 in the morning, it may be much more efficient to buy AdWords at those times of days rather than others. So what's very interesting is that you also can couple when a campaign starts. If your distribution is by mail campaigns, it turns out, it takes up to 15 days if you put bulk mail into a Chicago sorting facility until it reaches the Rocky Mountain states.

So that means, if you are going to do radio or television or other type of above the line advertising, you have to be conscious of the distribution time of your material as it goes into market. If it's a retail channel, you are very often at the mercy of merchandisers and you need to make sure that your products that have the promotion are on the shelves at the right time. Barbadillo, last summer, found that in 1 of their channels in Spain, there was a three week lag between their radio and television ads that announced the start of the campaign and when do those particular neck collar enabled bottles were actually on shelves. Because in that particular channel, there was still stock from previous campaigns from the spring time.

So the ability to understand mail and retail distribution to be able to link NFC with other campaigns, improves the overall value and effectiveness of marketing dollars for brands. So little bit more than about the value that we will be giving to brands from an analysis perspective. I mentioned that we would be integrating now or are integrated now with the Adobe Cloud, and that means that you have seamless integration between CNECT and all the analytics capabilities within the Adobe platform. That means that you can get advanced data analytics for mobile marketing and you break down the silos that previously had existed between first party data in the field because this is after all information about how consumers are interacting with product at home.

Until now, you had to send questionnaires to consumers and ask them, when are you consuming the product, how often do you consume the product. Now you can actually have a physical interaction with a digital signature that confirms when that interaction happens and that information is real time. So not only are you breaking down silos, you're improving the capture of that information to be more agile in changing your marketing campaigns. This is further improved now with the launch of CNECT 2.0. We now have created what is known as a digital experience builder with streamlined templates for different profile. So depending on your role in an organization, you will have pre-built templates that allow you to both collect, analyze and run campaigns based on the tags on individual products. In fact, every single ID is unique and this is the very big difference between NFC and other types of digital enablement. Many people ask me about QR codes or barcodes.

In the general case, those are not uniquely identifiable. They typically have an EPC code, so you cannot necessarily relate that particular QR code to an individual package in an individual channel unless that particular code has been digitally printed. And very often for large amounts of packaging for example secondary packaging, it is prohibitive because it is too slow to do digital printing in mass. Therefore the integration of NFC is a more secure, more easy to scale integration mechanism that provides real-time data and a much improved consumer experience. It typically takes consumers 10 to 12 seconds to scan a QR code while an NFC tap can be instantaneous. Thus, these NFC triggered mobile experience based on time location and even a multiplicity of taps where each tap gives you a new experience because the CNECT platform remembers if the same phone cookie has tapped previously allows you to tell a story to consumers with very little fiction. And it is this experience thing, this ability to delight and amaze consumers that really is the strength of the CNECT platform. Now with improved analytics and visualization, we can give not only meaningful but actionable insights to brands.

Now, I mentioned that in addition to creating this marketing cloud and the entire idea of CNECT when we launched it a year-ago and remember our first deployments to market were only in April, 2017 with the GSK campaign and with Coronado. So it is 1 year since we first went to market with the first version of CNECT. That was all around mobile marketing and the experiences that we built there have allowed us to enrich and to integrate our platform with Adobe and soon with others, but I also want to draw the attention that we started off with authentication as a major use case. The entire OpenSense platform, the idea of having multiple IDs to detect if something is tampered. Well, a lot has happened in the area of security since we launched OpenSense. And one of the most important things that is occurring is the evolution of what is known as Blockchain Solutions.

Now, there is a lot of buzz around cryptocurrency but really, that's very, very different from using blockchain for consumer and industrial applications. What blockchain provides is a ledger that is accessible by everyone. Now, by everyone that has a particular application that allows you to see that there is a transaction record, a series of exchanges of the history, and therefore the provenance of a particular object. And the advantage of NFC because using tag ID, our encoding scheme, we not only uniquely encode every single NFC device but we also lock that encoding. So it's impossible to hack it. In the printed versions of our NFC tags, in fact the code is etched in by laser and is a physical embodiment of that particular unique code. So the uniqueness, the inability of anyone to spoof or to spam or to duplicate these tags in mass combined with the ability to see the provenance through blockchain means that all of a sudden we can create new enterprise and consumer solutions.

So we can ask the question. Who sold this product to the retailer? Where did it occur and who owns it in a particular transactions, especially if you're buying things on an e-commerce site. There are many parts of the world where e-commerce sites struggle with determining ownership, with determining provenance, and we believe that these Blockchain Solutions and the ability to use NFC for return of product if the consumer is not satisfied create a defining moment and how to further improve online commerce. One of the biggest challenges that we have discussed with one of the major payment companies in the world is how to improve consumer returns when they order things online. What if things don't fit? What if they're not exactly as the consumer intended? The ability to use NFC for a one tap return and to determine provenance and ownership, I think creates a trusting environment for e-commerce that is second to none. So the ability of our solution to be able to recognize the different stages of ownership of the product allows you to visualize all transactions in 1 simple app. Now that app is built on the Ethereum platform.

The reason we chose Ethereum, it is the most widely used Blockchain platform for commercial applications. For example, secure contracts globally are typically deployed on Ethereum. So it is an exceptionally efficient way because instead of proof-of-work, they use proof-of-stake as the securing algorithm behind the authentication of every single block. So the ability for Thin Film to use Ethereum means that we can concentrate on additional services that CNECT provides. So when we create that 1 block for example at point of manufacturing through CNECT, we can extend that to the entire production run and then we can break down the next batch -- sorry, the next block to indicate a batch that was given to a particular distributor. So CNECT will take these blockchain elements and extend them in a 1 to many algorithm because of course the CNECT platform is hosted on AWS and Alibaba inside China and provides the security that complements blockchain to be able to then track every individual element in a production run in a batch. That means that for the consumer, you will be able to not only be able to authenticate the product, but you will also then be able to enable these NFC offerings. So for example couponing, promotions and different types of pairings and upsell and where to buy can be extended to consumers based on the provenance of that particular unique ID. So the consumer has a better understanding of how to use the product, where to buy additional product and in fact can gift and share the product to others and create a new block with that subsequent consumer-to-consumer transaction.

So that is a little bit about our software offerings and how we've extended it. The last thing I wanted to touch before we go to the financials is about the manufacturing line. And here you have current pictures of the different elements of equipment that are now installed in San Jose. We have installed all of the equipment for the EAS production and are now waiting for final permitting from the City of San Jose to start full roll-to-roll manufacturing of that first initial product. There have been as previously announced some delays in getting the EAS equipment installed, but most of those delays were because we held the equipment at the factory where the equipment was being manufactured to do prototyping and to do a significant amount of engineering work and testing. This has borne out that we have now been able to get higher than expected yields on these first hook lots that produce partially roll process slots. We've had very high engineering yields on these first runs and in addition, we've now been able to report in the quarterly report that lithography that is an element of this roll-to-roll manufacturing now has line definition of better than two microns and we've been able to do all of the etching necessary.

So not only are we able to deposit these key layers but we also have the specifications technically to do the rest of the production once the permitting is in place. So we expect within the month of May to start full roll-based manufacturing of EAS and then in June to start the installation of the remaining six process equipment to be able to start NFC on time as previously communicated by the end of Q3. So all of the learnings that we have done with the equipment vendors, now, allow us to make sure that the NFC start will be on time as we predicted in December 2016 at the end of Q3, 2018. So we've installed 6 pieces of equipment, we already have qualified the testing line, but we're keeping that at the equipment vendor until we have roll-based output to test there and the 6 pieces of NFC equipment start installation the last week of June and then after 3 months, we expect full production start.

So I'm exceptionally pleased with the technical results we've achieved so far. And further, I also want to say that we have improved also the quality of the transistors themselves. We have also continued work on the sheet-based line. So we now also have reduced by a factor of 4, the amount of leakage current in our transistors. This means that when the roll-based line is up and running, we will also be able to manufacture a more extended range of potential products, more complex devices and potentially also digital sensing devices. Now this is not a 2018 event, but it does mean that the roll-based line will be exceptionally versatile in being able to address NFC and potentially other applications as well.

So a note about our financials. We increased our revenues on a 12-month rolling basis to nearly $6 million and what I think is very important is that the mix of the revenues changed even though the revenues were relatively flat from year previous quarter. The mix included an increase of 59% in product revenues. This is because EAS revenues increased but also because we had a record-setting quarter in NFC. In fact, our bookings more than doubled in the previous quarter and also our revenues increased substantially. So that means that our Q1 revenue and other income totaled $1.2 million in the quarter and of that other income includes $0.4 million, not only from the sale of certain surplus equipment, but also the sale of certain IP rights. IP rights related to Thin Film memory were sold at the end of Q4 to Xerox, but in Q1, we also disposed off the printed display IP to Consensum, a new start-up that will be continuing that work.

That means, the efforts and the research that Thin Film has done is now secured through licensing and IP relationships with companies that are furthering that development. I also want to point out that we have lowered OpEx compared to the average of the previous 4 quarters and I think this is very important. As we focused our product offerings, as we become more of a production company, we had stated that we would need to have a high amount of consulting and engineering services as we developed the line. Now, we see that we are at essentially at a fighting weight. We do expect to start to continue increasing sales, field application engineering and product management, but at a relatively moderate rate during this year, but our engineering staff is essentially fully staffed also for high volume roll-to-roll manufacturing. So that means that there is positive contributions from cost control in sheet-based manufacturing, we've also started externally sourcing conventional wet inlays, those are the silicon tags that are Apple readable currently, and at the same time still increased the amount of feet on the street in sales and are now also starting a partner program to be able, especially with services such as blockchain that require subject matter expertise and certain industrial verticals to work through partners who have that expertise to leverage our offering.

I also want to point out that the roll-to-roll CapEx program, not only will be on time at the end of Q3 for the start of NFC production, but that the cost control has been excellent. We announced in December 2016, a 20-month program with a $32 million budget. There have been very modest cost overruns of between 5% and 10%, but during the quarter, we confirmed that we would get a rebate in California use tax, which means that we now expect to be less than 5% over budget over this entire 20-month program. In fact, we received equipment during the quarter for nearly $8 million. So that means that on the balance sheet, we have nearly cut in half the prepayments that were there. So that means the equipment has arrived as planned and therefore on budget so that the prepayments remaining are $8.2 million.

That means that we've had the opportunity to conserve cash, which is very important to be able to get the cash breakeven in 2019. And at the end of the quarter, we had a very strong balance sheet of USD 88 million as of March 31. This means that with a little bit more than $20 million left in expenses in CapEx, we have a significant amount on the balance sheet also for OpEx expenses as we ramp production, as we go to market with customers and partners and we approach as indicated cash breakeven and get to cash breakeven in 2019.

So with that, I'd like to conclude the presentation and open for questions. Thank you very much for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So Christopher from [indiscernible], where to start with. Just on the remaining payment or prepayment of $8.2 million, when should we expect that to happen or go through?

Davor Sutija

So this represents prepayments we have given to equipment manufacturers, when we order equipment. So typically, when we order, we put down 30% and then when we receive the equipment that means now all the EAS equipment has been received. So that means that half of the prepayments have now been booked. That means the other half of the prepayments are related primarily to the NFC equipment. There is a little bit related also to testing, and that will start getting installed at the end of the second quarter but extend into the third quarter. So there will be some prepayments that become received in Q2. But the final ones are expected to be received in Q3.

Unidentified Analyst

Also on the head count, the number of FTEs was reduced quite significantly, sequentially. Should we expect that to remain at that level for the rest year or are you planning to continue increasing head count going forward?

Davor Sutija

Yes, so there was a one-off as we stated in the Q4 presentation that we were rationalizing our product offerings to focus on NFC and EAS and therefore discontinuing further work in Linkoping, Sweden on development of printed display and batteries. In the quarter in Q1, we have now licensed our background IP in displays to Consensum AB. So some of our staff members and also the cleanroom has now been taken over by that new start-up with the support of Sankt Kors, which is the local government-based owner of the fab facilities. So that is the reason for the head count reduction. So that is a step change down, I did indicate that we would expand our sales and go-to-market team, you can expect some increase in head count during the remainder of the year, but it will be less than the step down change that we've seen in the last 2 quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you say anything about how much you got paid for the display IP?

Davor Sutija

We received a prepayment that was in excess of the book value. So we book the remainder as a small gain. We also have earn outs both in terms of the Thin Film memory, but also in terms of the display IP. So really the revenues to the company become substantial as products come to market.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on the [indiscernible] first technology. Can you say anything about the process there. In terms of getting that rectified into the NFC Forum, is there any progress you expected to be able to hand in a proposal much earlier this year?

Davor Sutija

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Has that been done, et cetera.

Davor Sutija

So we have together with other syndicate members, we have not yet submitted that proposal. The reason is simple. There is the opportunity for new companies to potentially join the Board of Directors of the NFC Forum and we will have more information on that in Q2. We also feel that standardization is 1 of 3 pathways on which to be able to get a broad adoption of our NFC technology certainly by the time that roll-based manufacturing comes into full production in 2019. We do feel it's essential to be able to get things that are compatible. That means production is compatible with all operating systems and we're working consciously to be able to attain that. Standardization is one of the ways to do that. The other ways of achieving that are for example to get broader adoption of TTF even before standardization, but also potentially the use of other protocols.

Unidentified Analyst

I will try to live with myself to one last one. On the support with different operating systems et cetera. Is there anything technically in terms of hindering you from being read by an iOS device or is it only Apple being kind of difficult in terms of only 1 thing to support tags that are supported by the NFC Forum.

Davor Sutija

Well, I don't want to comment on Apple. I think that the issue is not a hardware issue. I think, that it is clear to participants in the market that the controller technology in many different phones across both Android and iOS platforms uses the same standard hardware. Certainly the implementation of firmware may be different from one phone to the other. So generally speaking, without specifying a particular platform for example when Thin Film tags were read by Android phones, there was a requirement for a change in firmware, a very modest one and the same happened when Windows 10 started supporting TTF for what is known as NFC barcode. Within the NFC Forum, they call it the NFC barcode protocol. That is now supported by all of Android from 5.2 and by Windows from Windows 10 and then in that case, we need to have a firmware upgrade.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned 10 customers, just to clarify, did you mention that 10 customers are now integrated support for applying your tags in their high volume manufacturing lines now or?

Davor Sutija

What I said is, we have 10 new brand customers in Q1. I highlighted 2 that were now on package in market and we stated also that Iovate was working with many of their conversion partners to be able to scale this to millions of units. Not all of the 10 new customers in the quarter were tightly coupled, many were, but there were also some that deployed with magnets, table talkers, shelf talkers and other types of very engaging mobile marketing platforms. So I think that the fact is that you see a multiplicity. Take Mundipharma, they're using 6 or 7 different types of interaction mechanisms with their customers.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. We also have number of questions from people watching the presentation online, and I'll read them now. #1, you mentioned that EAS is delayed while NFC is still on schedule. Can you please comment on how that is possible given that the two product families share much of the same equipment and processes.

Davor Sutija

Exactly and we always stated that EAS would be in some sense a pipe cleaner, that means we would learn a lot about the processes doing EAS manufacturing because it is in some sense a simpler process that requires 5 distinct layers rather than the 9 layers that NFC requires. And it requires half the number of process steps. What I believe, I shared earlier in the presentation is that we held equipment at the manufacturing equipment supplier in order to be able to assure proper performance before we shipped it to San Jose, that meant that process integration was delayed for this first product, but it means that we've achieved higher than expected yields, so the yields that we've achieved in Q1 for these hook lots are higher than our engineering team had predicted in the summer of 2017. So that means that there is every reason to believe that we will be catching up now that we have those processes integrated and a very good understanding of the platform on which to build the final six processes in the next 4 months.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Another question related to the EAS ramp-up. Can you comment on the expected production ramp of roll-to-roll EAS in the next 6 to 9 months?

Davor Sutija

Well, I mean, we typically don't forecast, but what we have stated is that by being able to be qualified for new product categories such as children's shoes which is a moderate increase and probably is most related to the 20% increase we now saw in Q1. We also started shipping to the denims category and jeans and chinos are a 300 million unit category, it may take quite a bit of time, a year or plus to be able to get those volumes, but we see substantial amounts of volume already in H2 2018 and then continuing in 2019. In addition to that for the first time, we see the opportunity to have a substantial new customer start ordering from the same go-to-market partner that we have established 3 years ago.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next question. And that's related to the Thin Film memory technology. Can you please comment on why the company decided to divest this IP portfolio in -- to Xerox in December 2017?

Davor Sutija

Yes, I think that, I was very clear that the initial technologies of the company had were more commodity technology. So memory and EAS are essentially hardware commodities. Other companies or at least go-to-market partners are better positioned to take those to market than Thin Film is with a direct sales force. Our sales team is better at high value solutions rather than a pure commodity sale. So that we were able to commercialize Thin Film memory and be able to get the first customers indicated to Xerox that this was a product that they could scale exceptionally, efficiently and Xerox was poised to do this because already in their Webster, New York site, they had a roll-to-roll manufacturing from the fact that they made photoresistors over the last 20 years, and that meant with a very small amount of modification, they were able to integrate Thin Film memory production. So it was strategic for Xerox to acquire this from Thin Film and we have not only the full earn out we had of the original licensing deal, we actually improved the terms of that earn out in making this transaction. So we believe that this is accretive to shareholders and therefore, we felt that it was the right move to do for the company. It allows us to focus, it allows us to reduce costs as we go-to-market with NFC and it also gives Xerox the ability to innovate even more on that platform..

Unidentified Company Representative

Next question. And that's about tap rates. In the Q1 report, it's mentioned that tap rates for in-market deployments is "Up to 6%". The wording indicates that there is an interval of tap rates. Can you please comment on this interval. And perhaps specifically on why certain in-market deployments may have low tap rates.

Davor Sutija

Yes, I think that's a very important question. And that's why the consulting services aspect that we are bringing to market is so important. Some of the brands decided to be very elegant with their packaging, but sometimes that meant that the call to action was not very clear. And tapping is increasing in prevalence, but it's still a new consumer behavior. So very often, the call to action has to be very distinct to be able to allow consumers to understand what the value of exchanging information between the phone and the object is. So for example, Oskar Blues, when they did their campaign of collectible coasters, they were able in Colorado, which is their home market, where they have a lot of brand awareness to get tap rates that in fact exceeded 10%, in fact 12% and we see in that some of the deployments in market this quarter for example Kilchoman, which is a premium whiskey company, they had very high tap rates because their call to action was very, very clear. Sometimes, when you only have limited space for a shelf talker or when you have for example a very visually appealing but hard to decipher brand packaging, then the tap rates are lower. And I think, that's just one of the learnings in these end market deployments.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next question, can you comment on the expectations of reaching cash breakeven in Q2 2019, as earlier communicated by the company.

Davor Sutija

Well, I think that there are several elements that need to occur for us to be able to achieve that goal. And I believe that we've shown proof points in Q1 that we are moving towards that as expected. #1, we are stating now clearly that we expect to have NFC production in a roll-based manufacturing by the end of Q3. That is a clear prerequisite even though in 2019, we think that there will be a mixture of both silicon and PDPS tags in market from Thin Film, it's important to be able to have these varieties of product, especially because we also demonstrated in Q1 that on bottles, when you add PDPS tags, which are the ones that are manufactured roll-to-roll, those have essentially 0, I mean less than parts per thousand failure rates on adding them to packaging. Silicon has a -- depending on the design of the packaging, can have a 10% to 15% failure rate at product integration.

So that's one element. The other is the ability to get significant deal sizes and now we have shown that we have got our first 7-figure deal and we have stated that in order to get to cash breakeven in 2018, we also need to go one more order of magnitude to go to 10 million and that order class deals this year to be able to go one more decade of size in 2019. So we have taken that first step, there's still a couple of more steps to go, but it is on the timeline that we have previously communicated. The third aspect is cash preservation and management of our OpEx rates. And the fact that we've been able to demonstrate that through product focus and better sourcing of external components that we can lower our OpEx compared to the average of the last 4 quarters. Also means that we are on target with those expectations. So I would say, that Q1 substantiates that the company is moving according to target in reaching those metrics in 2019.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next question, can you help us understand the demand now and expected for recent blue-chip clients like for instance BAT.

Davor Sutija

Yes, I think that the interest from these brands is that they want to be able to reach consumers. There are certain channels that have -- that are in-market valuable channels such as tax-free and other types of value-added channels. What we now see is that they also want to extend and I'm talking generally about these brands to broader categories. That's why Iovate started in Walmart but now intends to go through a number of different retail channels and that's when you start getting that interaction with the Adobe Cloud platform and Thin Film's CNECT 2.0 will now facilitate the ability to pinpoint what products are in what retail channel and to also measure the effectiveness of channels. So I think, it was a prerequisite for us to have 2.0 and to have certain integrations to be able to give brands the most value for our broader deployment. And I think, those are now in place and that plus iOS 11 being more broadly used are important catalyst for broader deployment.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next question, can you clarify the company's focus on getting NFC tags included in the NFC Forum. You mentioned other alternative routes

Davor Sutija

I did and at the same time, we are chairing the retail sub-committing the NFC Forum. We also co-route the IoT document that the NFC Forum has published. So we are exceptionally active. Several of our technical and marketing members are routinely participating in NFC Forum discussions. We have voting rights in almost all the relevant subcommittees that is both the technical subcommittee as well as several others. So what we have done is, we have built a consortium of companies that want to see the NFC barcode Tags-Talk-First protocol standardized. And so that consortium is moving towards enabling that and we're working systematically to get that done. So even though there are other alternatives, I think, it's very important to have things that are standardized in an emerging industry such as NFC. And we intend to play an active role in making that happen.

Tap rate intervals. Well, I think that what we stated is that 15% in the BAT example happened in-store, and 85% happened at time of consumption or out-of-store where the consumer resides. So that means that there often is an interval between the time that the product is purchased and the time that tap occurs. Those intervals can in fact sometimes be 1 to 2 weeks and depends on how quickly the product is consumed after it's purchased.

Davor Sutija

So I think, we have reached the allotted time. So unless there are additional questions, I want to thank everyone for their participation today and look forward to seeing you again at our next quarterly update, which will be in the beginning of August. Thank you, everyone.

