Tuesday Morning's (TUES) CEO Steven Becker on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Stacie Shirley - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Steven Becker - CEO, President & Director

Analysts

Jeffrey Van Sinderen - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Ori Uziel - Uziel Capital Management

Alex Silverman - AWM Investment Company

Jeffrey Feinberg - Feinberg Investments

Ethan Steinberg - SG Capital Management

Brian Gaines - Springhouse Capital Management

David King - ROTH Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tuesday Morning Corporation Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Stacie Shirley, CFO. You may begin.

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you all to the Tuesday Morning Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today is Chief Executive Officer, Steven Becker. If you've not yet received a copy of today's earnings release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning website at tuesdaymorning.com. Before we begin today's discussion, I would like to make you all aware that some of the information presented today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding the company's risk factors was included in our press release and is also included in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of the date of this call.

Today's presentation will also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, included -- including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP financials -- financial measures can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Tuesday Morning website at tuesdaymorning.com.

Steve will provide an overview of the results and strategy, and I will follow with a review of our financial results before we open the call to questions.

I'll now turn the call over to Steve.

Steven Becker

Thanks, Stacie, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning for our third call. We're pleased with our results this quarter, delivering comparable sales growth of 9.1%. The results in the quarter were aided in part by the shift by one of our monthly sales events, which fell into the March quarter versus the June quarter last year as well as the effect of the pre-Easter sales ramp, which occurred in March this year. The combined effect positively impacted our comp by approximately 300 basis points. Importantly, our base stores comp-ed positively and showed sequential improvement from the December quarter. In line with our expectations, we also saw an inflection in our gross margin. Our strategic initiatives were taking hold, and we are pleased with the progress we are making.

As discussed on our last call, we have been focused on optimizing our in-store inventory levels. We began this project last quarter with a subset of our stores that we believe had additional sales opportunity and could benefit from an incremental allocation of inventory. We have seen positive results with these stores outperforming the chain. Since then, we have added additional stores and continued to be pleased with the results.

We are focused on offering great values in a consistent flow of fresh deals for our customers. We exited the quarter with a percentage of store inventory, age 90 days or less, greater than it has been in the past few years. This is all part of an effort to drive newness in our stores, improve turn and effectively manage weeks of supply across our business.

On the marketing front, based on work we did in the fall, we've increased our digital spend and continued to be pleased with the response. Our digital campaigns are an effective and cost-effective use of our advertising budget. We continued to build our active e-mail file and engage with our customers. Based on the payback we are seeing with our digital efforts, we're continuing to optimize our ad dollars, shifting them away from print and into digital. We are also continuing to rightsize our monthly promotional events, both in terms of the associated ad dollars and the amount of inventory devoted to these sales. While reducing the size of the events puts pressure on our comparable sales performance, the decrease in the amount of promotional goods benefited our gross margin and has allowed us to focus our ad dollars towards our brand messaging and customer-acquisition activities.

Turning now to our supply chain. We're focused on improving efficiencies and taking cost out of the system. We're in the process of implementing multiple projects across our supply chain, all of which have the potential to benefit us in the near term. Beyond these projects, we're also working on the long-term planning for our distribution network.

With regards to real estate, we believe the flexibility of our portfolio is especially beneficial in environments like the current one. We've approximately 25% of our leases up for renewal this coming fiscal year. Given the softness in the commercial real estate market, we've recently been able to effectively renegotiate lease terms as they come due.

While we are pleased to see some reductions in ramp, these reductions will continue to be an offset against rent increases elsewhere in the portfolio. Our rents overall have increased consistent with our efforts to improve the overall quality of our store footprint. We relocated 10 stores, opened 5 stores and closed 5 stores this quarter. Our relocations and new store openings continue to generate favorable results. This quarter, we were also pleased to see positive results from markets where we have not been as active in recent years. For instance, our latest relocation in Greater Miami is the first new prototype store in this market. We're very pleased with the business we're doing out of this store and excited to have a new Tuesday Morning prototype in Miami.

In summary, we continue to make progress against each of our strategic priorities. As we enter the final quarter of the fiscal year, we are well positioned to build upon this progress.

With that, I will turn it over to Stacie to review our financial results and outlook in more detail. Stacie?

Stacie Shirley

Thank you, Steve. In the third quarter, net sales were $223.3 million at 10% from Q3 last year on a flat store base. And as Steve mentioned, comp sales increased 9.1%. Comp transactions were strong at an increase of 5.9% and average ticket increased 3%. Storage relocated over the last 12 months continued to be strong, contributing approximately 430 basis points to comp sales in the quarter, driven by both better real estate and larger average store footprint.

As Steve mentioned, the quarter also benefited from the shift of a promotional event from the fourth quarter to the third quarter as well as from the timing of the sales ramp up prior to the Easter holiday. We estimate these shifts benefited our Q3 comp performance by about 300 basis points and will alternatively be a headwind to our fourth quarter top line results.

Gross profit increased 19.6% to $80.3 million, an increase of $13.1 million versus last year. Gross margin increased 290 basis points for the third quarter to 36% compared to last year's gross margin of 33.1%. We once again experienced an improvement in our IMU, and our markdowns were significantly lower than last year.

Additionally, in the third quarter, we began to anniversary the recognition of the higher level of costs incurred related to supply chain issues from last year. This benefit, along with the efficiencies now in place within our distribution network, have also contributed to our improved gross margin performance.

While we were impacted by issues in the transportation industry this quarter, those costs will continue to be recognized with the turn of the inventory in future quarters, which I will address in a moment.

SG&A expenses were $88.1 million for the third quarter versus last year's expenses of $81.8 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A improved 80 basis points at 39.5% compared to 40.3% in the same period last year. This decrease of SG&A as a percentage of net sales was driven primarily by leveraging store labor costs as well as reductions in certain corporate expenses, including labor and legal costs, which decreased both in dollars and as a percentage of net sales in the current year quarter from the prior year quarter. Partially offsetting these decreased costs were higher store rent and depreciation due to the investments we're making to improve store real estate and higher advertising expenses due to promotional timing.

Our operating loss improved by $6.9 million to $7.8 million for the quarter compared to an operating loss of $14.7 million last year. We reported a net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to last year's net loss of $14.8 million, or $0.34 per share.

Also, EBITDA for this year was negative $1.3 million compared to negative $8.7 million last year. And on an adjusted basis, EBITDA was negative $0.9 million this year compared to negative $7.8 million for the third quarter of last year.

For details on the reconciling items, please refer to our earnings release for the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA.

Now let me review our results for the 9-month period ended March 31. Net sales were $775.9 million compared to $743 million for the same period last year. This is a 4.4% increase in total sales. Comp store sales growth was 4.3% on top of last year's 2.3%. Comp transactions increased 3.3% along with a 1% increase in average ticket. Sales at the 58 stores relocated during the past 12 months increased approximately 61% on average for the first 9 months of fiscal 2018 as compared to the prior year period. Again, primarily from the improved real estate and larger store footprint and contributed approximately 390 basis points to the comp store sales.

Gross margin for the first 9 months of fiscal 2018 was 34% compared to last year's gross margin rate of 33.7%. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to improvement in IMU and reduced markdowns, partially offset by higher distribution and freight costs recognized in the current year due to the elevated costs incurred in the prior year as a result of the supply chain issues we experienced in fiscal 2017. SG&A expenses were $275.4 million for the first 9 months of fiscal 2018 compared to last year's expenses of $265.6 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A improved slightly to 35.5% versus 35.7% in the same period last year, driven by the same reasons I just mentioned regarding the third quarter.

Our operating loss for the first 9 months of fiscal 2018 was $11.5 million compared to an operating loss of $15.2 million in the first 9 months of fiscal 2017. We reported net loss of $11.6 million, or a loss of $0.26 per share, compared to last year's net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.35 per share, for the 9 months. EBITDA was $8.5 million for the first 9 months of this fiscal year and more than fourfold increase compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. And adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million compared to $7 million for the first 9 months of fiscal 2017. The last year number included about $2.2 million related to the Phoenix DC ramp-up.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents were $12.3 million as of the end of the quarter compared to $3.7 million at the same time last year with total liquidity at almost $80 million, including approximately $67 million available on our revolver. As of quarter-end, we have $44.4 million in borrowings outstanding under our line of credit, up slightly from $41 million at this time last year.

We continued to expect end of the year with our debt relatively flat with fiscal 2017 year-end levels. We ended the quarter with inventory at $245 million, an 8.7% decrease from a year ago. At this point, we've effectively anniversaried the significant inventory reductions we experienced beginning in Q4 of last year as a result of our transition to operating on a FIFO basis. Our continued focus on working capital has also resulted in improved inventory turns for a third quarter in a row. For the quarter, we invested $2.9 million of CapEx on a net basis, the majority of which was focused on our real estate initiatives.

Turning now to our outlook. We expect our fiscal 2018 comp sales performance to be in the range of 3% to 4%, an expected leverage SG&A for the year. While we expect improved gross margins in Q4, it will not be to the extent we saw in Q3 as we, much like others in the retail industry, are absorbing significant transportation cost headwinds. We believe that we're on track to deliver significant improvement in our fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 EBITDA.

Lastly, we expect our capital spend to be in the range of $23 million to $26 million for the year.

I'll now turn the call back over to Steve before we open the call for questions.

Steven Becker

Thanks, Stacie. I want to thank all of our associates for their hard work. We've a great team here, tremendously dedicated and hard-working. The team's made great progress against our initiatives this year and continue to impress me day in and day out. We continue to be enthusiastic about the opportunities we see in Tuesday Morning and are working hard to deliver for all of our stakeholders.

Now with that, we'll open it up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Jeff Van Sinderen of B. Riley FBR.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

So, Steve, maybe you can just give us a little bit more color on the weather impact for the quarter. How we should think about the shift in promotions also for Q4?

Steven Becker

So, from a weather standpoint, like everyone else, we had a little bit of weather early in the quarter. As everyone is well aware, it's been much colder in parts of the country and spring has come a little later. So I think like others, our seasonal business has probably been a little bit slower to get off the ground toward the end of the quarter and into April than it had been last year, primarily in the upper Midwest and parts of the Northeast. In terms of the promotional cadence, we had a -- that was just a shift in timing which occurs, as you know. We have a monthly promotional event, which is part of our heritage of being onetime sale primarily, comprised of closeout deals and that event this year shifted quarters. And so it really between that and the spring shift, moved about 300 basis points of performance out of the fourth quarter and into the third quarter.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. And did you shift that promo event because of the calendar shift? Was that the thinking around that?

Steven Becker

Every year, there's a little bit of shift. We take a lot of things into consideration. The timing of Easter and other things. So it just so happened that I think it moved a week and that week straddled the two quarters.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. Got it. And then, just wanted to touch on gross margin. Nice improvement there in the quarter. Should be up in Q4, I think is what you guided to. But maybe not as much as in Q3. And I know you mentioned transportation headwinds and expenses there. Just any order of magnitude we can look for Q4? And then also I mean, how much should we be thinking about as far as the contribution from somewhat lower expected comp rate versus Q3? And then in terms of -- obviously, not much as leverage of fixed expenses. And then as we look kind of further out beyond the calendar shift for this year, what should we think about for normalized gross margins?

Stacie Shirley

So let me start. So gross margin for Q4, yes, we said that we do continue to expect a significant improvement, but just not at the level of 290 basis points we experienced in Q3, primarily because of what's going on in the transportation industry. So, although we saw a little bit of that in Q3, we certainly incurred more of it that will roll through on future quarters as we turn the inventory. And it's a little harder to predict because the environment is much more volatile than it has been in the past. So if we look at that, we could fall slightly outside of the range that we provided for the full spring, but we're doing a lot of things to -- now and will have some more impact in the future to mitigate some of the issues that are going on from a freight and transportation perspective. I think as we think about going forward, what the opportunity is there, we've been very successful in using our IMU app for the past number of quarters and would expect to continue to focus on that and to continue to see some improvement there. From a supply chain perspective, again, there's opportunity there. There's short-term and long-term opportunity as we continue to focus just kind of on day-to-day improvements and in efficiencies. And things that we're putting in place, which should allow for kind of more shorter-term progress. On a longer-term basis, we've talked a lot about that, and we know that we have a lot of work to do to kind of evaluate more holistically our whole supply chain network and that's where they'll be kind of more of a step function from a supply chain perspective, which, obviously, will contribute to our gross margin.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. Good. And then, did you give the comp number for the legacy stores in the quarter, the nonrelocated stores?

Stacie Shirley

We did not. We just said that they were positive, and we were really pleased with the improvements that we saw this quarter.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. And then, I know it's tricky, but would you guys happen to have year-over-year sales per square foot comparison? And maybe you can shed light on that for the -- just for the quarter or for the first 9 months of the fiscal year?

Stacie Shirley

In the Q, we did disclose that. We had not been consistently doing that on a quarterly basis, and so it was $117 compared to $116 for the comparable period.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay. That's really helpful. And then, just thinking about inventory running down nicely. Just wondering how we should model that for the next quarter?

Stacie Shirley

So as I mentioned on the call -- or on the prepared remarks, Q4 represents the period that we'll anniversary kind of going to the FIFO basis. So if you recall, Q4 of fiscal '17, our inventory in total was reduced by around 8.5%. And so we're now kind of coming to the anniversary point of that, and so we wouldn't expect to see the same level of decreases that we have had in the past 4 quarters. So, obviously, being very attentive. A lot of focus on ensuring that our inventory levels are supporting our sales and not getting ahead of them, and so that will be our focus. We still think there is some opportunity from a weeks of supply perspective, but won't see the same level of decrease in that gap that we've had in the past 4 quarters, because we are anniversarying it.

Steven Becker

Jeff, I would just add on to that. I mean, we have a bunch of initiatives underway here to increase the efficiency of the use of our inventory. And we, obviously, got the big gain by moving to FIFO in the supply chain, and we look for other ways that we can shorten our overall supply chain cycle time. But our focus internally is really where can we invest inventory more intelligently to drive returns. And so we have, as we talked about in the past, the inventory project, where we spent a lot of time over the last 6 months, but really in the last 4 months, taking a subset of our stores and modestly inflating their inventories because we felt that they would respond positively to that. And we had good results of that. The vast majority of those stores did respond positively. A small number didn't, and we pulled those out. We've now moved down to a second tranche of that exercise. And then we're spending additional time, obviously, working on our weeks of supply and thinking about parts of our business that we think we could turn a little faster and then parts of our business where perhaps there's an opportunity to put more inventory into those businesses and have a broader selection and drive more business. So I think we've shifted a little bit from a period where we were shrinking our inventories given the issues that we had last year and given the change in the way we operated our supply chain overall. And now we're focused on where we can invest.

Jeffrey Van Sinderen

Okay, got it. That's helpful. And then finally, just wanted to ask you any update on the plans for DC relocation longer term?

Steven Becker

So look, as Stacie talked about before, we have a bunch of projects going on to reduce our supply chain costs. And I think those have a potential to be reasonably meaningful in a relatively near term. But the big step function, as Stacie mentioned, is taking the overall look at our supply chain, how we do things and then, obviously, where the supply chain is positioned. We are working with the consultants right now. That is an issue that is near and dear to all of our hearts, and obviously, something the board is very focused on. And as soon as we make a determination, we'll, obviously, share with the investment community because we recognize the key to unlocking more value here is taking our overall supply chain costs meaning -- down meaningfully and that's going to involve some repositioning of our network.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Ori Uziel from Uziel Capital Management.

Ori Uziel

[Indiscernible] in the business with regards to what's happening with Toys "R" Us and Bon-Ton and et cetera?

Steven Becker

Ori, you cut out a little bit. Can your repeat the question, please?

Ori Uziel

Can you talk about the buying opportunity given the environment with the bankruptcies of Toys "R" Us and Bon-Ton?

Steven Becker

Yes. Look, obviously, I think it's very positive for us. I mean, we've already seen a lot of opportunity. I think as the analyst community recognizes, Toys "R" Us was a significant percentage of overall toy sales in the United States, and so you have a large vendor community, which either has existing product that they need to move and/or production capacity and infrastructure that they need to support through sales. And so I think we've always been a good partner of the toy community, and we're seeing a lot of opportunities right now. And frankly, we think there's a real opportunity to expand our business there. I mean, the bricks and mortar toy business is not going away. People like to shop toys and they like to do so physically and they also have sometimes time constraints on the need to buy toys, and so we think that's a real opportunity, and we're very focused on it.

And likewise, with Bon-Ton, I mean, I think what you're seeing here as you watch the industry shrink is you have a very large vendor community that has an installed base of manufacturing capacity and otherwise, has built out an infrastructure to support square footage in the department store world and in the big box world and elsewhere. And that infrastructure has to be supported. And so Bon-Ton -- both of those situations have directly resulted in lots of opportunity on the buy side here. And I think ultimately, it's lots of opportunity longer term because vendors historically who have been reticent to do business in the off-price channel appeared to be somewhat more willing to explore that on -- and see how that goes. So we feel good about that. And then, obviously, there is a second component of that, which is real estate. Toys "R" Us and Bon-Ton are very large boxes. Obviously, the Toys "R" Us box is a box that could potentially be more appropriate for us. But it's a 40,000 square-foot box and there are potential 600 to 800 of those coming on the market. So it's going to take a while for the markets to digest those boxes.

Most of them -- for our usage, they'll have to be divided. And that, obviously, takes a while. I mean, the first thing a landowner does is look for a tenant who can assimilate that box. And I don't think that there are -- at least I would be surprised if there was enough demand to absorb all those 40,000 square foot boxes because frankly, there are a lot of tenants right now for 40,000 square foot boxes, so the community -- then the landlord community has to decide that they're going to divide that box and then will go look for tenants. So we think that's a real opportunity, but that will take some time to play out.

Ori Uziel

Okay. A follow-up question is when might you give guidance for relocations and closures in these stores for the back half of calendar '18 and maybe for fiscal '19?

Steven Becker

Yes, we'll speak to that on the next quarterly call as we talk about our plans for next year. I mean, obviously, as I just said, the world is shifting. We definitely have had deals fallout because the co-tendency that we counted on wasn't there anymore. People backed out of leases and things changed. And so we are being -- we are excited about the marketplace. We think there is a lot of opportunity. At the same time, I think we're being appropriately cautious because the world is changing in commercial real estate. And I would couple that with the thought that we definitely, last quarter, had success renegotiating leases, and so when you are evaluating a decision to move a store, you have to take into account the profitability of the existing 4 wall, and so when you have an opportunity to lower your lease cost, you then have to compare that to the potential profitability in the new location. And so that's definitely a new variable, which is positive for us, which has caused us to, again, be appropriately cautious as we move forward. But with all that said, we will be in a position next quarter to give more guidance on our realistic real estate plans for the next fiscal year.

Ori Uziel

Okay. And then, just one last question that relates. As you get more comfortable with the Phoenix DC. Does that potentially open up new store expansion in the West and Southwest?

Steven Becker

Well, we are not limited by that right now. The west and the southwest is an opportunity for us. I mean, we've done a lot of work in the Phoenix markets and work in Tucson market and plenty of store activity in California over the course of the last 12 months. We have added, I think, an additional, from the start, an additional 60 stores or so, processing through Phoenix, and Phoenix has more capacity. So we are not limited by our ability to run more business through Phoenix.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Alex Silverman from AWM Investments.

Alex Silverman

So Ori and Jeff asked most of my questions. I'm left with really just 2. One, how much of your store base still needs something, an upgrade, a move, whatever, in your opinion? And how much of it is set?

Stacie Shirley

I would say it's a little bit of a moving target, but somewhere around the 300 stores. Alex, anything less than that. May be, say, 250 to 300 is what I'd say.

Steven Becker

And frankly, I mean, that conversation has been a little bit complicated because we had a very clear idea of stores that we wanted to move just because we want to reposition them and then some of those stores we've had rent discussions, which have changed the 4 wall economics favorably. And so, in a -- the number of stores that we'd ultimately like to move because we like to be closer to the center of retail gravity, is probably between 250 to 300. But they're plenty of stores in there that could be very profitable in the near term and that we have the potential to renegotiate leases on. So that's why we're going to move cautiously there. But ultimately, the number is probably about 250 to 300.

Alex Silverman

That's helpful. And then, really just my last question is as I look at 36% gross margin, was it 38% -- 39% SG&A. Longer term, where should those numbers be? What's a good model for the go-forward?

Steven Becker

You know we haven't given guidance on that and especially on the SG&A piece. I would say that we're all very focused longer term about taking our gross margins up. And again, we haven't given a target there. As we've talked about publicly, our supply chain costs are somewhere in the neighborhood of 250 to 300 basis points off of our peers and there are reasons for that. But ultimately, we feel that we have to reposition our supply chain in such a way that we close that gap. And so that will, obviously, take you meaningfully northward from a gross margin standpoint. And then we think there are other opportunities. I mean, we're effective at managing our markdowns this year, and we think there's opportunity there. As Stacie mentioned, we continue to make headway with IMU through better buying and being intelligent there. So there are ways to get it up, and we haven't given a target, but you can see that we think there's considerable potential for movement.

Alex Silverman

So is it fair to say that the greatest lever -- the greatest opportunities here are on the gross margin side as opposed to the SG&A side?

Stacie Shirley

Yes, definitely. That's where we would say the opportunity is and of course, the top line as we continue to reposition our real estate and become more effective with our marketing.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jeff Feinberg of Feinberg Investments.

Jeffrey Feinberg

Glad to see the core stores comping positively. Great job. I just wanted to understand a little bit to what extent given the longer-term perspective in terms of where you think you can get sale -- square foot of sales per store here. Trying to understand that opportunity.

Steven Becker

Jeff, we haven't given longer-term guidance there. Obviously, there is a lot of variability in our store base. So we definitely have a subset of stores that perform extremely well on a square-foot basis and that we're really enthusiastic about and where we feel we're getting appropriate sales density. We, obviously, at the bottom end of the chain have plenty to tell the opposite story. And so -- and that's why we're moving -- we've been moving our real estate around over time. So we haven't given guidance there. I think it's an appropriate question and something we should think about.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Ethan Steinberg from SG Capital.

Ethan Steinberg

Just wondering how much -- how should we think about the tailwind for maybe the next year or so on the relocations to comps? Is there someway you can help frame that for us?

Steven Becker

It will be much easier to frame after we give guidance next quarter. I mean, as I mentioned what we're talking about is -- what we're thinking about is how the real estate program is going to progress, and so when we have a sense of the work we're going to do next year, then it will be easier for us to give a little more color around that. We, obviously, have kind of an existing runway of deals that we're committed to that are in progress that are going to continue to affect that positively in the near term.

Ethan Steinberg

Got it. Okay. And then, I just wanted a couple of other things. The inventory turns, it sounds like -- should we think about that leveling off generally at this point?

Stacie Shirley

I mean, we've definitely been pleased with where we've gotten in the past few quarters. And certainly, as we can get some of that as we anniversary those decreases, not necessarily going to see that same level of improvement. However, we're doing a lot of things like we talked about from a weeks of supply perspective to continue to make sure that, that's very focused and targeted. And so -- as well as the work we're doing on an inventory allocation by store.

Steven Becker

I want to say, Ethan, that look, my belief is that the key to success in this market is freshness. And I was very pleased with the statistic that I mentioned in the prepared remarks that percentage of our inventory that was 90 days or less older than the store was the highest that it's been in years. So -- I mean, to me and to everyone in this organization, that's a real achievement and that's something we've been very focused on. So we want to continue to get -- the overall turns, obviously, improved as a function of many things, but primarily because we improved the way we're moving inventory through our DCs. We have, as Stacie mentioned, a number of initiatives that are aimed squarely at continuing to improve the turn, but the mitigating factor there is simply going to be that we want to put a little -- there's an opportunity to continue to selectively invest more with the inventory that we put into our stores, and so that's what's going to offset store level inventory turn and overall inventory turn improvement. But at same time, we're doing a lot of things to keep moving in the right direction.

Stacie Shirley

Yes, I think it's very reflective also. This is part of the -- we talked about some of the improvement in markdowns as a much tighter buying organization and discipline there. And so we're seeing the benefit of that as well.

Ethan Steinberg

Got it. And I -- like if the season -- if the seasonal stuff doesn't pick up because of weather, does that -- is that big enough to matter for inventory and promotional cadence?

Steven Becker

I mean, look, if I think -- that would kind of imply that we're not going to find spring and summer in the upper Midwest and the Northeast. I think that we've already seen it start to improve a little bit. And it's just a question people aren't thinking outdoor furniture and refreshing cushions and buying plants, doing some gardening when there is still snow on the ground. And so I suspect that as the snow starts to fall and the weather changes, that will pick up and improve. But we're in good shape nationally. It's just a small part of the country where we've, obviously, seen seasonal as robust as elsewhere.

Ethan Steinberg

Got it. And then, just last thing is we're seeing the transportation and freight issues for everybody. I'm real curious strategically, assuming those costs will go down, how do you want it take that on rather than trying to be more efficient? Would you try to pass that through in price? Are there other ways to mitigate it or you just have to absorb it for the time being?

Steven Becker

Look, we have a couple of major objectives, which are meant to, obviously, reduce our overall transportation cost, but obviously mitigating the effects that we're seeing there. So one is called DC bypass where we are working to have the capability when we bring in freight on the West Coast, we would effectively ship it directly to pool points and out to the stores rather than sending it to our DCs. And that would, obviously, alleviate significant transportation miles as well as other touch costs. We also have another project called domestic consolidation where we're setting up on the West Coast and ultimately on the East Coast, dedicated trucking routes, which essentially consolidate freight from vendors and then allow us to ship fuller trucks. So you're doing -- we are doing lots of things, kind of, I would say, at the margin or a little better than at the margin that we think should have a positive effects, but obviously, when you have fuel surcharges and repositioning fees and the smart market is what it is, you have to think very intelligently about making sure that you have your trucks filled and are thoughtful of why you're adding.

Ethan Steinberg

All right. Can you say how much transportation is as a percentage of cost of revenue?

Stacie Shirley

Yes. It's not something that we have broken out. Obviously, it's a pretty significant number to us, but it's not something that we've broken out.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. I'm showing another question from the line of Jeff Feinberg from Feinberg Investments.

Jeffrey Feinberg

Just want to follow up and understand. On the next call, are you going to be giving just follow-up explain you referenced at the beginning certain types of guidance. Is that just for next calendar year? Or is that long term? Can you provide us as you're working through that, what types of expectations will lay out sooner because there's a lot of potential here. Just want to understand when and what name would be quantified?

Steven Becker

Jeff, yes, look, I think, the -- at the end of our fourth quarter call and as we kick off next year, I think it will be appropriate for us to address some of our plans for the coming year strategically and otherwise. And so we're happy to talk to you offline about what might be valuable for you to hear, and we'll take that into consideration.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Gaines from Springhouse Capital.

Brian Gaines

Will fourth quarter SG&A be up about the same as third quarter? I'm just trying to think about any offsets from advertising that shifted or anything like that.

Stacie Shirley

Yes, while we haven't given that level of guidance. So I can't comment. We've talked about that for the year, we expect it to leverage.

Brian Gaines

Okay, can you talk about was there a significant increase in advertising in the third quarter? Can you quantify it at all?

Stacie Shirley

No, I can't quantify it. And I will tell you there was some shifting as we talked about as it relates from Q4 into Q2, I mean Q3. So there will be -- there'll be some -- there'll be benefit as a result of that in Q4 because we shifted that promotion.

Steven Becker

I mean whenever you have an event, there's advertising that's associated with the event.

Brian Gaines

Right, right. Is there anything else we should think about for fourth quarter that would kind of alter the rate of growth from the third quarter besides advertising?

Stacie Shirley

No, nothing that comes to mind. It's rather unusual.

Steven Becker

I mean, the two shifts in the quarter were Easter and the green card...

Stacie Shirley

From an SG&A.

Steven Becker

Yes.

Stacie Shirley

So. There's nothing else that comes to mind that would be a significant shift, but we've...

Brian Gaines

Even in relation to Easter and the green card, but those would both be just advertising-related, right? That won't be anything in SG&A besides advertising.

Steven Becker

That would not be. Yes.

Operator

And our next question comes from Dave King of ROTH Capital.

David King

Again, I jumped on late. So forgive me if you addressed this. But what are the current plans for the Dallas DC. At one point, I think I heard something about possible sale or something along those lines. Any thoughts you can share there?

Steven Becker

Yes, we have engaged a consultant and are doing work on taking a look at our supply chain network, as I talked about earlier, and I talked about before publicly. We recognized that ultimately to get our cost structure rightsized from a supply chain standpoint, we're going to make some moves. And one of those is going to be thinking about repositioning the Dallas DC and replacing it with the state-of-the-art facility. And so that's something we're doing a lot of work on. We realize that there's a lot of value also trapped in that facility because it's very valuable real estate, kind of right in the heart of Dallas and with development all around it. But we're not -- we don't have plans to talk about just yet. As I mentioned earlier on the call, it's a topic that is great interest to the senior management team as well as the board, and we know shareholders ask about us all the time because they want to see us take that step down in supply chain cost. So we're doing a lot of work on it. We look forward to reporting on that work as soon as appropriate, and we'll do so.

David King

Okay, so it's not something you necessarily plan to share on the next quarter call with some of the other things, just -- in the coming quarters?

Steven Becker

It's not inconceivable, but we don't currently have plans to.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Steve Becker, CEO, for closing remarks.

Steven Becker

Thank you all for joining us this morning. We look forward to joining you for the next quarterly call. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.