Attunity's (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Todd Fromer - Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications

Shimon Alon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dror Harel-Elkayam - Chief Financial Officer

Itamar Ankorion - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Bhavan Suri - William Blair

Jack Andrews - Needham & Company

Joseph Fadgen - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Attunity First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Todd Fromer, Managing Partner with KCSA. Please go ahead, sir.

Todd Fromer

Thank you. Before we turn the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks regarding forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, estimate, affect, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions, typically are used to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and may involve and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect Attunity's business, financial condition and other operating results, which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other qualifications contained in Attunity's annual report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports that are filed as well as other reports filed by Attunity with the SEC, to which your attention is directed. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Attunity expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

During this call, we may also present certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP net income and certain ratios that are used with these measures. In our press release and on the financial table issued earlier on our press release, which is located on our website at attunity.com, you will find our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with those closest GAAP financial measures, as well as discussion about why we think these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant to our results. These financial measures are included for the benefit of investors and should not be considered instead of GAAP measures.

At this time, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Shimon Alon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Attunity. Shimon, the floor is yours.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Todd, and thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. With me is Dror Harel-Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer, and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer. This is the third consecutive quarter where we exceeded our expectation. In addition to seeing continued strong sales momentum, we are excited to report that during this quarter, approximately 40% of new Attunity Replicate license deals were term license. This ramping of recurring revenue is becoming an important element of our business model that we expect will also give us greater visibility.

With that said, we reported 45% year-over-year license revenue growth, and 32% year-over-year total revenue growth for the first quarter of 2018. Our success was mostly driven by our strong execution and the increase in market demand for our innovation solutions enabling modern analytics and cloud migration. We continue to see that the demand in the market for big data integration is higher than ever before and continuing to grow.

For some time now, we have been saying that there is a shift taking place in the market to modern data architecture. In this changing environment enterprises are implementing strategic initiatives, building data links, moving to the cloud and adopting streaming architecture. This creates strong and growing need for universal real time and hybrid data delivery, which Attunity uniquely enables.

Over the past few quarters, we have seen shift in customer behavior as they are more aware of changing market and the need in their business for modern data analytics. In the first quarter of 2018, customers' willingness to spend on this initiative increased, further we found that customers are allocating significant share of their budget to Attunity. The need for our solution is driving larger engagements and giving Attunity bigger bite of the pie.

For example, in the first quarter of a Fortune 500 investment company that has signed $900,000 agreement for Replicate to enable its strategic data initiatives. They selected Attunity over several competing vendors for our unique ability to make data available in real time for multiple data sources, including SQL Server, Oracle and IBM, into the customer Hadoop Data Lake for improved customer analytics.

Using Attunity solution, the customers can now analyze and deliver complete view of its customer data for various business units. Another example of this momentum is the second quarter deal, we recently announced. In this case, large manufacturing and distribution company licensed Attunity over $2 million for three year terms to enable strategic cloud initiative on Microsoft Azure. This customer licensed Attunity Replicate and Attunity Compose demonstrating the enhanced value of our platform. When considering our current customer mix and the customer in our growing pipeline, mainly were already using application solutions with alternative vendors.

Enterprises are finding that incumbent solutions from traditional vendors are not meeting their evolving needs. We have been able to convert many of this customers to Attunity, and in turn sign larger deal. Not only are we signing these customers for Replicate, we are cross selling our additional solutions, in doing so, we are capturing market share from other players in the market. With the market primed for us to capture significant market share, we believe we are well positioned to continue the momentum throughout 2018 and beyond.

Before we further discuss 2018 outlook, I will now ask Dror to review the financial performance for the quarter. Dror, please.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Shimon, and good morning, everyone. We reported revenue of $18.2 million for the quarter, representing a 32% increase over the $13.8 million for the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter includes license revenue of $10.1 million, a 45% increase, and maintenance and service revenue of $8.1 million, an 18% increase compared with the same period last year.

The growth in license revenue is primarily due to growing demand for our solutions and the new technology license agreement with an existing OEM partner, we announced recently. This quarter, we experienced a record demand for our term-based offerings. We expect this trend to continue, and that the contribution to total license revenue will continue to increase in the upcoming quarters.

Maintenance and service revenue increased primarily as a result of increased consulting activity, due to higher customer demand for our implementation services, and increased maintenance revenue due to the growth of our installed customer base. Gross margin was 85%, similar to the same period last year.

R&D expenses increased 16% to $3.8 million from $3.3 million last year. The increase is primarily due to the addition of new hires in higher subcontractors costs as we continue to invest and strengthened the team. Sales and marketing expenses increased 19% to $9.4 million from $7.9 million. The increase is primarily due to the addition of new hires, and additional investment in marketing activities, partially offset by $0.9 million due to capitalization of certain commission costs in accordance with the new accounting standard, ASC 606.

G&A expenses increased 34% to $1.6 million from $1.2 million last year. The increase is mainly due to an increase in personnel and higher legal expenses to support our growing operations. Total operating expenses increased 21% to $17.5 million, compared with $14.5 million last year.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased 22% to $16.2 million, compared with $13.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude approximately $1.3 million in equity-based compensation expenses and amortization associated with acquisitions, compared with $1.2 million of similar expenses for the same period in 2017.

Operating profit was $0.8 million, compared with operating loss of $0.6 million last year. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis was $2 million, compared with $0.5 million last year. Our income tax expense for the first quarter was $0.6 million, compared with $0.7 million last year.

Net income was $0.2 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared with net loss of $1.5 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $1.5 million or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share last year.

Moving to the balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were $28.8 million in total as of March 31, 2018, compared with $29.1 million as of December 31, 2017. Cash used in operations was $0.1 million, which included a tax payment of $1.5 million related to fiscal year 2017, compared with cash flow from operations of $2.9 million last year.

Our accounts receivable balance increased to $13.5 million from $10.6 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase is mainly due to an accounting charge resulting from the adoption of ASC 606. Accordingly, when excluding this accounting charge, our DSO was 57 days as of March 31, 2018, compared with 54 days as of December 31, 2017.

Our shareholders' equity increased to $59.4 million as of March 31, 2018, from $51.2 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase is mainly due to an accounting charge resulting from the adoption of ASC 606. As of March 31, 2018, our total headcount was 269, compared with 256 as of December 31, 2017. The increase is mostly due to additional sales reps and other field personnel.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back over to Shimon to discuss our updated outlook for 2018.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much, Dror. On our last call, we outlined several key drivers that are fueling the next level of growth for Attunity. To refresh, we are ramping up our sales and marketing efforts and are continually growing our teams. We continue to innovate our technology, make it more competitive and look forward to announcing a number of new enhancements throughout the remainder of 2018 and beyond.

We continue to expand and build new channels, this includes new and expanded OEM opportunities, as well as more strategic partners that refer us to their customers, which in turn grow our direct sales pipeline. As discussed in detail earlier, the market demand for our solutions is robust and growing, impacted by the growing need for modern analytics, such as AI, transition to cloud platforms, such as Amazon and Azure, and critical initiatives like GDPL.

We believe that we are well positioned to dominate our market, and our market is exploding. Our pipeline is larger than ever before, due to the key drivers discussed. Taking this into account, consideration we have decided to raise our full-year 2018 outlook to total revenue is estimated to grow to between $75 million to $78 million. And non-GAAP operating margin is estimated to be between 6% to 10%.

Before we conclude today's remarks, I would like to make few remarks about our future. Previously, we had our sights set on achieving goal of $100 million annual revenue. Last quarter we raised that goal over $200 million in the next several years. Today, we reaffirm that goal, the large data integration market continue to evolve and goal driven by the shift we discussed.

We are positioning Attunity as the leading provider of modern data integration software, following our broad mission to enable and accelerate data availability. Our platform and vision are focused on enabling real-time data integration for modern analytics, as well as efficient and real-time data delivery to data lakes, streaming architecture and cloud environment. Given what we are experiencing in the terms of market demand for our unique product displays of our partners, the quality of our customers, their willingness to expand and the growing recognition opportunity blend among some of the world's greatest company, we believe [indiscernible] are aligning for Attunity now.

I'd like to thank our long-term and new investors, our great customers, partners, dedicated members of Attunity team for their firm support. Thank you, all.

I'd like now to open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Bhavan Suri from William Blair. Your line is now live.

Bhavan Suri

Hey, gentlemen. Thank you and congratulations. I just wanted to touch – just wanted to touch on, first on the Hadoop use cases. Last quarter, you call that the deployments for data lake initiatives were 30%, 40% of license revenue during 2017. What is that look like this quarter in terms of sort of the – how that license was split up between sort of deployments where Hadoop and other sort of initiatives?

Shimon Alon

Yes. I think, overall, we see a much growing momentum with the Hadoop deployments, and if in the past people start the first type of Hadoop, first use of data lakes, now they're moving more and more into production environment. So the Q1 numbers mostly would be higher numbers for Hadoop, coming out of the data lakes and the implementation of all Hadoop type, which is the [indiscernible] including Amazon and Microsoft as well.

Bhavan Suri

Great. And then when you see those deployments of data lakes, are you seeing them more on premise or more on cloud, you obviously touched on Azure and AWS, but obviously map our [indiscernible] would be deployed other way, just sort of how that breakout might look like?

Shimon Alon

Very good. I will ask Itamar, our Chief Marketing Officer to reply.

Itamar Ankorion

Hi. Good morning, Bhavan. Great question. So, first of all we see all of them. We're seeing more customers deploy on-prem, we're also seeing more customers deploy in the cloud. So I think over the last year we've seen more customers start to adopt the Amazon, our platform, as well as the Azure platform, you may have seen some of that in our recent announcements that we've done about the customer – large customer wins for strategic deployments of data relating to the cloud, but we continue to see it apparently both on-prem, still very strong and growing a lot in the cloud as well.

Bhavan Suri

Just helpful Itamar. And then just a follow-up there, just on Replicate, obviously you announced the launch of Replicate as a service offering on AWS in November, and obviously doing interesting work with another large partner there on the cloud space, but I guess specifically on Replicate and AWS, it seems like a really interesting opportunity, just about the early interest there, I mean, we're now sort of five months, six months into it, any changes on sort of what do you see there, and how do you think that could ramp, 2018 is probably still early, but how do you think that ramps in 2019 even the Replicate on AWSs service?

Itamar Ankorion

Thanks. That's a great question, Bhavan. Amazon continues to be selected by many customer, by many organizations as their cloud platform. On this platform, there is a big variety of services that customers may want to use from S3 and data lake to different databases. Hadoop and Big Data offering in the cloud, and so on. So what we've done with Replicate is that we have created a universal solution that allows customers who want to benefit with the Amazon platform to gather data to any service that they want on the Amazon platform.

Attunity Replicate for AWS is an offering that provides a solution, it gets data from many sources to any target, we must [indiscernible] targets all at Amazon, whether it's a database, all versions of databases, all RDS's, data warehouses, where the Redshift [indiscernible]. Hadoop deployments or services like EML. Streaming solutions like Amazon Kinesis, of course S3.

So one solution to get data everywhere, the offering we've created is available both directly from Attunity, as well as now in the Amazon marketplace. We have seen the adoption of that growing even before we launched – Replicate in the marketplace before that we had an offering called Cloudbeam, Replicate is a broader offering, and again, we continue to see more and more demand on the AWS platform, both as a result of the market moving and the customers adopting Amazon, as well as because of the partnership we have with Amazon and the collaboration with their field teams.

Shimon Alon

I will just add one different additional view, we are generating revenue today and growing our opportunities with the cloud – Amazon Cloud with three different ways. The first one is Itamar just discussed was the marketplace. Before that we have a very strong partnership with Amazon, that dealt very good data migration services, and maybe use those – will use Replicate by Amazon in different ways, thanks to the partnership we have with them.

And on top of it, we have a relationship with Amazon where they referring us to their customers, so there is a lot of direct sales activity that goes into a very complicated environment, much larger environment that has many different type of platforms, and we are very pleased with the relationship we build between Amazon, the customer and us, that enable the direct sales people to increase the pipeline and get many more cloud environment. I believe without checking it, but I believe that Attunity today is the leader in providing data from on-premise to the cloud.

Bhavan Suri

That’s helpful Shimon. Thank you. We can't leave Dror to not do anything, so Dror, one quick one for you. You've called out sort of the accelerating interests, even deployment of term subscription licenses, 40% in new Replicate deals this term, just what does this number look like last year, and some idea of growth in the subscription business and maybe even pipeline mix, sort of how does that – how does that change, and then sort of a little bit how's that impacted visibility? Thank you.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Bhavan. So first of all, the time base or the term base revenue that we see demonstrates huge growth compared with last year – definitely compared with Q1 2017. We see growing demand of term-based arrangements, and this is aligned with how the market price Hadoop projects, and how customers see data lake projects today.

So, offering time-based transactions is easier for us, and it is aligned now with the revenue recognition and new standard, such that we can recognize the time-based revenue immediately. As we all know these are recurring revenues and we expect to see these revenues again in a relatively short time. There is a substantial part of the business that we closed in Q1 that will be renewed again in Q1 next year. Some of it would be renewed two years from now.

So the trend is extremely important. We now generate not only perpetual license revenue, as we saw in the past, but rather recurring revenue that will accelerate our growth in the future periods. I anticipate and forecast that this trend, as I said earlier will continue and the portion of term-based deals will grow in the upcoming quarters. Did I answer the question?

Bhavan Suri

You did. You could give me a number too, Dror, if you wanted to – in terms of how big that business is.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

So, you can – under the financial section, you can see the impact of adoption of the new standard, and that will give you a sense. If you take a look, you can see that $1.4 million, roughly or it was $1.5 billion of term-based revenues were recognized this quarter. These are term-based, but recognized this quarter, thanks to the new standard. And I expect these term-based portion of our entire business to grow and to grow substantially.

Bhavan Suri

Got it. Super, helpful. Thank you, guys. I’ll jump back in a queue.

Shimon Alon

Bhavan, just one more comment to you and the other people who listen to the call. I think it's a major change in Attunity, for long time people were asking us or looking at us, what we can do about subscription and other things. This quarter is the first quarter that we're announcing that a major part of the revenue come from a term-based.

We did it together with the new rules, which enable us to do it easier, we are promoting it to the customers, we let them decide what they prefer a perpetual time-based, which give more flexibility with customers, we're happy when they deciding to grow with the time-based.

Another comment is as Dror already said, the majority of the time-based came for one year only, which means that we're expecting them to renew it in the next year. We expect a very high renewal rate because we are going into production, it's not a development environment, it's production environment, and they buy in term of license for their economics.

So the renewal rate would be high, which will give us the visibility as well. We announced a few days ago, and I talk about it today on the call, a deal that was about – we call it about the $2.3 million and this deal is for, I think three-year term, and when we look with the customer together what can and will happen, we expect to get over $7 million in four years by renewal of this environment. So that's the good news for the future.

Bhavan Suri

Thanks, Shimon.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Jack Andrews from Needham & Company. Your line is now alive.

Jack Andrews

Thanks. Good morning. I was wondering if we could drill down a little bit more on the large Replicate deals in particular to see if there's any – I was just wondering if there's any commonalities around, whether it's specific partners that are really helping to fuel those deals, whether it's the subscription capability – have or whether you – there is any color – then improved selling motion or maybe you're engaging with different people in the organization, if you could – there's any common threads and lessons to be learned from those deals in particular?

Shimon Alon

Yes. When we try to really analyze the pipeline and the activity, we learn two things. First of all in the major large deals we are replacing traditional vendors. These companies both different type of solutions overtime, and part of the activity we have is replacing with the change to more modern architecture.

The Hadoop, the data lake, they needs for real-time analytics, basically all the traditional vendor is obsolete, they cannot deliver what's the customer expect. So the first one, we are replacing large customers. It will continue, our pipeline has many more opportunity with that area, as well as those that replaced for kind of the first phase enjoy what they have see the differences, and we'll continue to buy.

The second trend is we see a very strong momentum coming out of Microsoft. Microsoft, doing a very good job, you could see it on the market. They do very good job, was providing and promoting their Azure data lake, and therefore we have been invited by Microsoft and by the customers to help with the conversion or the implementation. The large deal that we announced the $2.3 million was with Microsoft environment. So these are the major activity that we can see.

Jack Andrews

And then I guess, shifting gears a little bit, could you update us in terms of hiring plans and how things are unfolding throughout the year, it looks like headcount was up a little bit. How are you thinking about – are you pleased with those efforts or how should we think about that unfolding throughout the remainder of 2018?

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Jack. So, we increased the headcount during Q1, as I updated earlier. We have recruited about six sales reps or seven sales reps. We are very advanced with our hiring plans. We still have a few to go, we have as of today, 36 sales reps, and we aim to be 40 within the next several months, as we updated earlier. We've also recruited several field personnel and technical people.

We have expanded our sales management, both in the U.S., we have recruited a very experienced VP of Sales, and as well as in Europe – in Europe we build sales organizations in both France and Germany.

We have recently recruited a very strong person to manage Germany. We review the performance of our people very frequently and carefully. And we are pleased with the performance of the people. We are pleased with the vast majority of the sales team.

So all-in-all, we are in line with what we expected. I believe, that we will continue to invest, maybe even accelerate our investment in technical people, marketing personnel and the like, in order to capture the big opportunity that we see in the market as our financials demonstrated today.

Jack Andrews

And just a last question for me, Shimon, you reference something in your comments about some upcoming product innovation, I was wondering if you could just shed some additional color on – should we be thinking about a new brand new product SKU or is just more enhancements to your existing platform?

Shimon Alon

Very good. Itamar, please.

Itamar Ankorion

Yes. Hi. That's a great question, thanks, and a very exciting one. We continue to both in hands as well as expand our platform, over the past few years we've expanded Replicate, we will continue to expand our platform with more sources, more targets, more capabilities as a universal real-time hybrid data delivery platform, like we've enhanced Replicate for SAP.

We continue to do that and Replicate for AWS, and Replicate for Azure, we will continue to see expansions there. In addition, we're introducing a new product within the platform and the product suite.

Last year, we start to enhance Compose and introduce new products of Compose for data lake environment, such as Compose for Hive, and we expect to continue and enhance our offering to data lake environments, both with installing product, as well as we have additional offering that further expand the line items that we can provide to customers both to add value to the customers, and of course, from our perspective also to add ability to cross sell, up sell additional solutions.

Jack Andrews

Great, well, nice quarter and thanks for taking my questions.

Itamar Ankorion

Very good, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Joe Fadgen from Craig Hallum. Your line is now alive.

Joseph Fadgen

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to talk about – a little bit about kind of the large deal pipeline regionally, I mean my assumption is that the majority of that is North America based today, so I mean, one, is that correct.

And then two, I guess, what are you seeing as far as growth in potential large deals, especially in Europe, APAC, what had you – and on top of that – I mean, it seems like it took quite a while for the large deals to kind of move through the pipeline in North America, and we're starting to see that flow through now.

Well, now that you've kind of book some of those deals and move them through, is it easier to kind of go look at new customers or have that conversation with new customers either North America or elsewhere and say, hey, look we've done this before, we know that we can do it, and are they a little bit quicker to make a decision, shall we say?

Shimon Alon

Very good question. We're very happy with our large deal pipeline, it's keep growing. And when you talked about different geography, first, I would say that Q1 was an outstanding quarter in all regions that we are selling, Europe did very, very well, United States absolutely, and APAC are doing well for about three quarters in a row.

We see a lot of activities coming from there. When we talk about large deals, it's not necessarily just U.S., we closed already some – a very good large deals in Europe. We are closing in France, we're closing in Germany, at the same time we also see some activity in the far east places like Australia, and I would say, while the revenue split between the U.S. and the rest of the world is about 60%, the U.S., the large deals have about the same thing.

Today our sales people go and selling platform to the environment, it took us time, but we got the confidence, we got the references and that's enabled us to show customers that we are implementing very large deals and they are doing very well.

What help us a lot is the last round that we raise money. We raise the money in order to improve our balance sheet, as we told the investors. And what happen now is when our balance sheet is much better, larger deals are coming much easier as this question about the balance sheet have been removed.

Joseph Fadgen

Okay, great. That will be helpful. Thank you.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann.

Glenn Mattson

Hi, good morning. Can you draw or maybe can you update us on – it's been a little while since the Analyst Day, can you update us on kind of – in light of the new – what seems like accelerated hiring plans and the like, can you update us on kind of a long-term model, what you would look like at scale.

But maybe something on that – some sort of guide posts along the way to see how we're getting there either like $100 million or $150 million. What do you think the profitability outlook would look like, as the business ramps here?

Shimon Alon

This morning we guided profitability of between 6% and 10% on the non-GAAP basis. I believe that in our model there is a big leverage. We – in 2017 and 2018, we were and are building our organization to support a further growth or an accelerated growth in our top line.

So I believe that what we will build in terms of the organization, number of sales reps, and with the help of the large deals that we see in the market, I believe that the margins would grow – will grow as you reach the $100 million threshold, which is not a target – which is not far away. This is not a long-term model. This is actually something that we see in the near future.

So to answer your question, we expect that the margins will go up when we reach the $100 million, definitely with $150 million, we have the leverage, we have the organization, as I said we recruited very strong sales management. We recruited Mark Logan, as the COO, we feel very comfortable for 2018 and beyond. So I hope I answered your question.

Glenn Mattson

Yes, that was helpful. That’s it for me. Thanks guys, great quarter.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Richard Baldry from ROTH Capital. Your line is now alive.

Richard Baldry

I wanted to talk about your expectation for revenues, sort of linearity through the year, we looked for 2014, 2015, it was sort of straight up through the year. 2016 saw a dip in the third quarter, 2017 had a small, not much, but a small dip in the second quarter, so it's not a real steady pattern. Is there a way to think about what you expect out of 2018, now?

Shimon Alon

Yes. First of all, as we – as I said in my opening, this is our third quarter of beating our own expectation. Our commitment to the market was over the last few months that will consistently meet the target that we set upon. We don't expect any dips, and of course, we definitely build a company to meet and/or beat the expectation.

We guided nicely for the year, we will not give quarterly guidance. And we are building a very nice pipeline, some will come this year, some will come next year. But as we – focus is on consistency and remove any supply risk that we had in the past.

Richard Baldry

It looks like 606 was a good benefit to the top and bottom line this quarter, is there anything about that, that sort of one-time oriented as you adopted or things will change sort of quarter-to-quarter or is it a – should be a pretty consistent impact each quarter?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

So, 606 effects – silos in two ways, mainly on the revenue side, it allows us or even encourage us to sell a term-based revenues and to book them immediately. This is I believe the most substantial affect of the standard, this will not change. This is the new era of accounting standard. This is very beneficial for us.

Shimon mentioned that change in his opening statement, and I think that this change for us is dramatic, because we now can easily and push to sell a term-based, these are closed quicker, compared with the perpetual, and I described earlier what I think about the very positive impact it will have on our financials and on our future.

Other impacts are mainly around capitalization and amortization of commissions. In the past prior to adoption of 606, companies used to expense immediately all commissions to the P&L, today the standard look at the commissions a bit different way, it assumes that the commission is paid for acquiring a customer and assumes that once you acquire customer then you benefit from the customer for a long time, for example, six years, seven years.

And accordingly you amortize the commissions – you expense the commissions over the six-year or seven-year term. So you first capitalize the commission, and then you amortize it over the six-year or seven-year term.

The affect on us, as you can see in the impact of the adoption in our financials, we put a table there, you can see that the rough affect is differ roughly $1 million a quarter, and I believe that we will see this number or approximately this number throughout the rest of 2018. Did I answer the question, Rich?

Richard Baldry

Yes, that helps, thank you.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thanks.

End of Q&A

Operator

Thank you. We reach end of our question-and-answer session, I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any further or closing comments.

Shimon Alon

Okay, thank you, everybody. Thank you for participating in today's conference call. We look forward to keeping you update on the advancement of our business. There would be more new announcement on product and activity, so tune-in and we'll send it whenever we are ready.

As a reminder, I would like to remind you that we'll be attending the following conferences in New York City, Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 15; Needham Emerging Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 16; Ladenburg Technology Expo 2018 on Thursday, May 31. Thank you and we hope to see all of you there. Thank you, and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your line at this time, and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.