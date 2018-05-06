Under Armour's Q1 Shows The Main Fundamental Problems Remain

The Main Fundamental Issues Are Still Evident

Under Armour (UAA) (NYSE:UA) has faced fundamental issues on several fronts for a while, and the recent results didn’t show any improvements on those fronts. The management is proud of some improvements achieved recently, but the reality is that the main fundamental problems seem to be as evident as before.

Global revenue was up 6.1%, driven by a 17% increase in the direct consumer business and a 27% increase in the international business. Although it indicated a slight acceleration from the 4.6% growth delivered in Q4 2017, we have to consider that results were helped by easier comparisons with Q1 2017, when sales were already showing some weakness and grew only 6.6% compared to the previous year. On a 2-year stacked basis, we can actually say the growth rate has declined, which may indicate a further deterioration in the underlying trend.

There were several sources of disappointment. The first is the poor performance in North America, where sales were basically flat despite the improved consumer spending environment. The better conditions of the retail industry, including better levels of foot traffic, lower promotions and a higher willingness to spend on apparel and shoes from customers, don’t seem to be helping Under Armour. The brand has lost the traction it had in the past few years and doesn’t seem to be able to trigger growth again. The recent weakness is just a further confirmation of how temporary phenomena such as the success of Stephen Curry have had on Under Armour’s performance, boosting sales in the short term.

While the domestic performance remains disappointing, the brand is growing in several other geographic areas. In EMEA, revenue was up 23% to $127 million or 11% of global revenue and the management mentioned a particularly strong growth in the UK and solid results in Spain and Italy. I would like to have more details on this growth, as the brand is still basically irrelevant in Southern Europe compared to other popular players such as Nike (NYSE:NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) or Puma. It’s actually quite difficult to find Under Armour products in the vast majority of shops in Italy or France. I guess the solid performance is more a result of the small scale, rather than a clear sign of increasing popularity.

On the other hand, revenue in the Asia Pacific region was up 35% to $116 million, representing 10% of global revenue, driven by the significant momentum in China. Finally, revenue for Latin America was up 21% to $47 million and accounted for 4% of total revenue, driven by the continued momentum in Mexico and Chile along with expansion in Argentina and Colombia.

A solid performance in the emerging markets (where everybody is growing) is not enough to build a solid bullish case on Under Armour. While the management mentioned some improving processes that should allow the company to go to market with significantly less SKUs, optimized margin targets and a generally improved go to market process, I haven’t seen any particularly good development in the financials.

Gross margin, which reflects the company’s pricing power, was down 120 basis points to 44.2%, confirming a negative trend that led LTM gross margin to just 44.7%:

Source: sentieo.com

Even excluding the restructuring, which contained about 60 basis points of inventory impacts, adjusted gross margin was 44.8%, which translates into a 60 bp decline. The most interesting part is the management’s comment during the earnings call, where they admitted that adjusted gross margin was negatively impacted by approximately 130 basis points of channel mix due to a higher composition of off-price sales related to inventory management initiatives, while a tailwind from changes in foreign currency benefited gross margins by 70 basis points. It’s clear that Under Armour is still relying on promotions to get rid of the excess inventories and this is still affecting margins. My biggest concern is that despite the intense promotional and destocking activity, inventories don’t seem to go down at all. Inventory levels were up 27% (against a 6% increase in revenue), which means they grew even faster than in Q4 2017. Inventories in Q1 were 22.76% of LTM revenue, while this number falls to just 15.2% for Nike.

We have three main problems here. The first is that the level of inventories as a percentage of revenue is still abnormally high, which indicates the need to maintain a significant promotional activity in the near future. The second problem is that inventories continue to grow much faster than revenue, which means this problem is only increasing over time. According to the management, inventories in the second quarter should still be up significantly, although less than the management was forecasting in Q4 2017:

Source: Q1 earnings call

I don’t think it makes a big difference. An increase below 20% would still be significantly more than what we could expect from revenue growth, which means the problem of excess inventories will actually worsen in the near future. Then we should see how long it will take for the company to clean up its balance sheet and re-establish an equilibrium between supply and demand. There is also a third problem, which is related to the management’s scarce willingness to shed light on the composition of inventory.

Therefore, the main problem is in the likely trend of gross margins, which will probably continue to suffer from the excess supply and the need to maintain high levels of promotional activity. The other margin components don’t show any particular improvements either. SG&A expense increased 3% to 515 million, showing some operating leverage, but a meaningful amount of marketing expenses shifted into the second quarter. On the other hand, it doesn’t make a big difference as operating expenses for Under Armour have been increasing faster than revenue more often than not, in the past few years. The chart below shows the difference between revenue growth and operating expense growth, which clearly indicates a lack of good operating leverage despite the moderate/strong revenue growth achieved in the past few years:

Source: sentieo.com

Final Thoughts

The recent results didn’t show any particular improvements besides a slight acceleration in revenue growth that may be entirely a result of much easier comparisons with Q1 2017. The main fundamental problems remain, as the negative trend in gross margin and the excess inventories show. Inventories remain well above the levels of peers such as Nike, and are expected to continue to grow faster than revenue in the near future, exacerbating the problem of off-price sales and the consequent margin pressure. In these conditions, going long UAA remains very risky, considering that the stock trades at almost 25x EV/EBITDA against a multiple of 21 for NKE, but with basically no profits compared with the huge profitability of the larger competitor. This stock is not an attractive long at this moment and the downside risk is still high. Investors should wait for positive signs on the front of inventories before trying to bet on a turnaround.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.