Hornbeck Offshore Services' (HOS) CEO Todd Hornbeck on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ken Dennard

Thanks you, Kevin, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Hornbeck Offshore conference call to review first quarter 2018 results and recent developments. We'd also welcome our internet participants listening to the call live over the web. Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 3, 2018, and therefore, you're advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay listening or transcript reading.

During today's call, Todd and Jim will make certain projections about future financial performance, liquidity, operations and events that are not statements of historical fact, and thus, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause such future matters, including the Company's actual future performance, to be materially different from which that is projected today. You can locate additional information about factors that could cause the Company's results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements in Hornbeck's SEC filings and yesterday's press release under the Investors Section of the Company's web site, www.hornbeckoffshore.com, or through the SEC web site, which is www.sec.gov.

This earnings call also contains references to EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the press release issued by the Company yesterday afternoon.

And finally, the Company uses its web site as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with regulation -- disclosure obligations under SEC Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's web site under the heading, investors. Accordingly, investors should monitor that portion of the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and web cast.

And now with that behind me, I'd like to turn the call over to Todd Hornbeck, Chairman, President and CEO of Hornbeck Offshore. Todd?

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you, Ken. Good morning and welcome to the Hornbeck Offshore first quarter 2018 conference call. With me today is Mr. Jim Harp, our Chief Financial Officer. After my brief comments, Jim will take you through the numbers in a little bit more detail.

We announced first quarter 2018 results yesterday afternoon, which reflected seasonally soft market conditions for the Gulf of Mexico OSV operations, as well as the winding up of several MPSV charters that concluded late in the fourth quarter of 2017 and early in the first quarter of 2018.

While we expected our first quarter results to be materially down from 2017's fourth quarter numbers, the first quarter was significantly worse than we thought, as of the time of our last call. Actually, to be more accurate, on our last call, we expected our results in the second half of the first quarter to meaningfully improve over our run rate for the first 40 days of 2018. But that pickup in activity never materialized.

Looking forward, we expected to see improvement over the next several months, due to seasonal factors. The question continues to loom, whether conditions can improve due to market forces. While we continue to believe that over the long term, we will see demand driven improvement, it is very difficult to say when a true macro recovery can take hold. However, we are seeing a couple of reasons to be mildly optimistic.

First, we are seeing a little bit more drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, little, being the operative word. Currently, there are 23 floaters working, which is better than 21 average drilling rigs we have consistently seeing working for the last few quarters. Additionally, there is a slight heartbeat on the shelf, where for the first time in years, we have 10 jackups at work, up from recent quarters.

All of this is a very long way from a healthy market; but directionally it is better, not worse. Also, we are seeing regional demand for vessels stemming from Mexico and the Caribbean.

On the supply side for high specced OSVs in the Gulf of Mexico, we continue to see about half of the fleet of 193 total vessels stacked. Some of the active vessels are moving in and out of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but there are roughly 95 working or available in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as of now.

Interestingly, by our count of the stacked high specced OSVs, 74% have already missed a drydock as of today, and an additional 19% are scheduled for drydocking events between now and the end of this year. So reactivation will come at a cost for nearly all of the stacked vessels, not counting the rather daunting challenge of adequately crewing them in today's tight labor market for qualified mariners.

If we assume average drydocking costs for these stacked vessels can be between $1 million and $2 million per vessel, some will be more and some will be less. Assuming the midpoint, there is roughly $150 million of maintenance CapEx that will need to be spent by cash strapped or reorganized companies, in order to put these vessels back to work.

As time pushes out, that cost will grow. These vessels can't be ignored and will eventually return to service, but the cost of doing so, suggests that the demand size of the equation will need to be relatively robust before they do. In our view, that will be a process that will unfold over years, not months.

So at least for the time being, we think that roughly 100 high specced OSVs will constitute the lion's share of the foreseeable working supply in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. While even at the level of the market today is still oversupplied, this stabilizing of the supply-demand equation helps inform us how we think about positioning our fleet. Of course, things may not turn out as we presently expect, and if so, will adjust our thinking accordingly.

All of this ties into a recent decision, post quarter end, to enter into a definitive agreement to purchase four high specced OSVs from a domestic competitor for $37 million. The four vessels are comprised of two 300 class and two 280 class DP-2 Jones Act ships. They are presently active in the Gulf of Mexico. After closing, we intend to integrate these vessels, their charters and their crews into our domestic operations. We think this is a good opportunity for us to acquire quality vessels at an acceptable price point in this market. We expect to close that transaction later this quarter, and we will share additional details with you in the future.

As previously disclosed, we decided in March 2018 to terminate our contracts with the shipyard that was constructed in the last two of our MPSVs we planned to deliver under our fifth OSV newbuild program. Our decision to terminate the shipyard contracts was not a decision by us to abandon physical completion of those two vessels. We were concerned with the delays and worked by the shipyard, as well as with the quality issues, which appear to be driving the delays. There is a total of roughly $62 million remaining in our growth CapEx budget under this program, before application of liquidated damages and other deductions allowed by the contract.

We also expect the cost overruns, if any, will be satisfied from performance bonds that are in effect, and under which we have already made claims. As is usual in these situations, the bonding company of studying the situation and evaluating completion options, and we are working with them in a constructive fashion. The shipyard has claimed that our contract termination was not valid. However, we disagree with them about that.

The bottom line is that the estimated delivery dates have been pushed out into 2019, and we expect to finish the vessels with minimal, if any, financial impact beyond our current commitment to the program.

We are continuing to evaluate our balance sheet in alternative scenarios to address maturities in 2020 and 2021 of our long term debt. We have nothing new to report on this front, but will keep you apprised of developments, as we move forward in that process.

With that, let me turn it over to Jim, to walk you through the numbers in a little bit more detail.

Jim Harp

Thanks Todd and good morning everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we reported our first quarter results and updated the forward-looking guidance information contained in the data tables to our press release, to provide second quarter and updated annual guidance for 2018 and limited annual guidance for 2019 for various categories of financial and operational data. Keep in mind, this information is based on the current market environment, which is always subject to change.

Before moving into our review of the first quarter results, I wanted to briefly touch on the highlights of the four vessel acquisition we announced yesterday, and that Todd mentioned in his remarks. In mid-April, we entered into a definitive vessel purchase agreement to acquire four high spec OSVs for $36.6 million in cash, plus the cost of fuel and lube inventory, which we plan to fund out of existing liquidity. All four high spec vessels are U.S. Flag and DP-2 and have an average age of just over five years. We plan to close the transaction next month. We expect the vessels to remain at our active domestic fleet, post closing, and have reflected them as such in the vessel count and cost projection guidance we provided in yesterday's press release.

Our first quarter net loss was $39 million or $1.04 per diluted share compared to reported net income of $94 million or $2.48 per diluted share in the fourth quarter. Our reported operating loss was $34 million in the current quarter, compared to an operating loss of $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Included in our fourth quarter 2017 results, was a $125 million tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform legislation that was enacted in December 2017, partially offset by $14 million of tax expense, due to valuation allowances related to tax credits that may expire prior to being utilized and an $17 million non-cash write-off of goodwill.

Excluding the net impact of these reconciling items, our net loss and diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2017 would have been $16 million and $0.44 per share respectively.

EBITDA for the first quarter was a negative $7 million, down 152% from fourth quarter positive EBITDA of just under $14 million. As Todd discussed at the beginning of his remarks, at the time of our fourth quarter conference call, we anticipated that the first quarter results were going to fall short of the comparable fourth quarter results, due to offshore seasonality, typically experienced during the winter months. 40 days into the first quarter, our effective day rates for our OSVs and MPSVs were down substantially and as I mentioned on that call, we were in the spot market with very little contract coverage, so anything could happen in the last 50 days of the quarter.

Well, what happened is that the effective day rates for our MPSVs continued to deteriorate through the remainder of the first quarter, while effective day rates for our OSVs held flat, with a $3,500 figure I provided on our last call, based on the first 40 days of the quarter. So we do not see the improvement we were hoping for in either fleet during the last 50 days of the quarter.

Looking forward, we are hoping to enjoy a seasonal lift in operating results during the second and third quarters. For additional information regarding EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the data tables in yesterday's earnings release, including note 10.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $42 million or 25% lower than the sequential quarter, breaking down our sequential changes in revenue a little more granularly by vessel type, revenue generated by our OSVs was roughly $5 million or 20% lower than the sequential quarter, while revenue generated by our MPSVs was roughly $9 million or 43% lower than the sequential quarter. Average new generation OSV day rates for the first quarter of 2018 were approximately $18,000 or about $1,000 lower than the sequential quarter. Utilization for our new generation OSVs for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately 21%, down from 24% sequentially, while utilization for our MPSVs for the first quarter of 2018 was 38%, down from 63% sequentially.

Adjusting for stacked vessel days, the effective utilization on our active fleet of new gen OSVs was 71% compared to 81% sequential. Our effective or utilization adjusted OSV day rates were approximately $3,700 or about $900 lower than the sequential quarter.

Geographically, our foreign revenue was just under $8 million or 19% of our total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 compared to roughly $12 million or 21% of our total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017, which is a decrease of 33% in our non-U.S. revenue sequentially. This two percentage point drop in foreign revenue mix is primarily attributable to one of our 265 class OSVs completing a six month charter overseas at the end of the fourth quarter and returning to the Gulf of Mexico.

Operating expenses of $36 million for the first quarter were up $5 million or 15% from the sequential quarter, but were slightly below the high end of our guidance range. Inclusive of expenses related to the operations of the four vessels we expect to acquire in May 2018, aggregate cash operating expenses for the full calendar year 2018 are now projected to be in the range of $145 million to $160 million. Reflected in the projected cash OpEx for fiscal 2018 are the continuing effects of several cost containment measures we initiated over the last three years, including among other actions, the stacking of new generation OSVs and MPSVs on various dates since October 1, 2014 as well as company-wide headcount reductions and across the board pay cuts for shore side and vessel personnel.

As a reminder, we have provided you with updated full year and second quarter 2018 OpEx guidance in our press release issued yesterday afternoon. Consistent with our cash OpEx guidance for prior periods, these estimated ranges are good faith estimates, based on best available information as of today, and are only intended to cover our currently anticipated active fleet compliment, geographic footprint, charter mix, and industry market conditions.

While our updated guidance is predicated on an assumed average stack fleet of just over 41 OSVs for the full year fiscal 2018, we may consider stacking or reactivating additional vessels, as market conditions warrant.

Our first quarter G&A or overhead expense of $13 million was up $2 million or 17% compared to $11 million for the sequential quarter, and was in line with the high end of our quarterly guidance range. This sequential increase in G&A expense was primarily due to higher long term incentive compensation expense. For calendar 2018, G&A expenses are expected to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million.

I will now review some of our other key balance sheet related items for the first quarter. As Todd previously mentioned, we still intend to finish construction and deliver the final two MPSVs under our fifth OSV newbuild program in the second and third quarters of 2019 respectively. The aggregate cost of our fifth OSV newbuild program is expected to remain on budget at approximately $1.3 billion, of which $17 million and $45 million are expected to be incurred in fiscal years 2018 and 2019 respectively.

From the inception of this program through March 31, 2018, we have incurred roughly 95% of the total expected project costs, including roughly $400,000 that was spent during the first quarter of 2018, with $62 million left to go.

For an update on our historical and projected regulatory drydocking activity, as well as expected cash outlays for maintenance and other CapEx, I would refer you to the data tables on page 11 to 14 of our earnings release yesterday afternoon.

On March 31, 2018, our total liquidity was $308 million comprised of $171 million in cash and $137 million of availability under our first lien credit facility, which represents a $16 million or 5% decrease from the end of the fourth quarter. Our net debt position, based on the carrying value of our senior unsecured notes, and first lien credit facility was $911 million as of March 31, 2018, up slightly from $894 million sequentially. Excluding the deferred gain from the carrying value of our first lien credit facility, net debt would be $893 million.

We currently have a blended average fixed cash coupon of about 5% on $917 million of total outstanding face value of publicly traded long term unsecured debt, resulting in an annual run rate of cash debt service for our unsecured bonds in the amount of roughly $46 million. We also have a blended average floating cash coupon of about 7.9% on $163 million of total outstanding face value of privately placed long term secured debt, resulting in an annual run rate of cash debt service for secured first lien debt, in the amount of roughly $13 million, based on our current rate and currently outstanding balance, both of which will vary over time.

Cash interest on our new first lien credit facility is variable, based on a 600 bp spread to LIBOR for the first year of the facility, increasing to 650 bps on June 15, 2018. The LIBOR rate applicable to the two 30-day tranches we have outstanding under that facility are currently averaging 1.9%. For detailed guidance and a granular breakdown of our GAAP interest expense, as well as our projected cash interest and taxes, by quarter and annually, please see our guidance tables on page 12-14 of our earnings release yesterday, which are also available in Excel format in the Investors' section of our web site.

While not without risk, we project that even with the currently depressed operating levels, cash generated from operations, together with cash on hand and availability under our first lien credit facility, should be sufficient to fund our operations and commitments, including the pending $37 million four vessel acquisition through at least December 31, 2019. However, absent the combination of a significant improvement in market conditions, such that cash flow from operations were to increase materially above projected levels, coupled with a refinancing and/or further management of our funded debt obligations, we do not currently expect to have sufficient liquidity to repay the full amount of our 5.78% senior notes and 5% senior notes, as they mature in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 respectively.

We remain fully cognizant of the challenges currently facing the offshore oil and gas industry, and continue to review our capital structure and assess our strategic options. We may from time-to-time, depending on market conditions and other factors, repurchase or acquire additional interest in our outstanding indebtedness, whether or not such indebtedness trades above or below its base amount for cash and/or in exchange for other securities, term loans, or other consideration; in each case, in open market purchases and/or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

With that, I will turn it back to Todd for any further comments or entertain questions.

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you, Jim. Operator, I'd be happy to open it up for questions now.

Turner Holm

Hey, good morning gentlemen.

Todd Hornbeck

Good morning.

Turner Holm

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. I am just curious if you guys did -- if you could give us any indication that there is any improvement in the second quarter relative to what we see in the numbers in the first quarter seasonally or otherwise? Todd, you mentioned some rig count numbers coming up a little bit, and then sort of maybe make a point a bit broader -- I mean, clearly, the vessel purchase is the certain statement of confidence. You feel like this is the bottom, Todd?

Todd Hornbeck

Well, we hope so. But that's very-very to see. We do see that during the seasonal months, during the summer; the second and third quarter seem like -- to us, a lot more activity, and the fleet being repositioned around a little bit. I mean, the whole Gulf of Mexico fleet, U.S. flag fleet, there has been some interest for vessels leaving the market, to go to other regions, like Mexico and the Caribbean for short term opportunities that -- it looks like it tightened the market up in the Gulf for the near term. What's hard to see is, will that translate into the fourth and first quarter or will we have just to be a seasonal thing, or will demand continue to grow. Most of the jobs that we see, that are drilling jobs or short term in nature, one well, two well programs. So very-very hard right now, I think, as -- if this is the bottom and we bounce along the bottom as an industry, I do think that it will be volatile from quarter-to-quarter, until we get to a sustainable growth and whether that's going to be the second half of 2018 or 2019 or 2020, it's just the visibility to be able to tell that, it's very-very difficult right now.

We do believe, that at some point, it will grow. We just can't tell you when.

Turner Holm

Okay. Well that's fair enough. I also want to ask you Todd on the newbuilds; I know that some of your U.S. competitors had issues with U.S. shipyards in the past; but at least, to the extent of my knowledge, I haven't heard of a shipyard not being able to finish and trying to move it to another shipyard. Hypothetically speaking, if they are not able to fix whatever issues there may be, is there any sort of performance guarantee against what you have already paid in?

Todd Hornbeck

Yes, like we said on our call, we are bonded. We have surety bonds, and it's quite -- historically, in the U.S. shipyard community, that has been a practice to move from yard to yard, that has actually happened quite frequently, and maybe not just in the OSV space, but in other spaces of marine construction. So we are evaluating all of our options. We do think that the surety bond that we have is adequate to cover any increased costs. So we feel confident that we will figure out a way to finish those vessels and deliver them to market in 2019.

Turner Holm

Okay. All right. Thanks guys. I appreciate it. I turn it back.

Mike Urban

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Todd Hornbeck

Hey, good morning.

Mike Urban

So at the time of your last call, as you said, you clearly expected things to get better, that didn't happen. Presumably, you had at least some view as to that improvement. Was it projects being delayed or competitors being more aggressive, and therefore kind of chase rates down, just trying to get a better handle on --

Todd Hornbeck

I think on our last call, we said that we thought the first quarter would curl back, and then we thought the second half of 2018 looked better. We can't dial it up that fine, you know what I mean? We are talking about our customers, when they are going to spend their money, that's very-very hard, from our vantage point, to push that in. We are the tip of the whip, we just react.

So we did think the first quarter was going to be much slower than the fourth. We didn't expect it to be as slow as it was and project get pushed to the right. But you are right, a lot of things get pushed to the right. We are seeing some tightness in the market now, and whether it's just seasonal activity or -- that remains to be seen what happens on the fourth and first quarter. But second and third quarter do look more promising than the first for sure.

Mike Urban

Okay. Got you. And as you noted and as we have heard from some of the offshore drillers, definitely some green shoots out there in some of your key markets. What would the typical delay be in terms of a rig being contracted, versus one, they would be coming in the market for vessels?

Todd Hornbeck

Well, there's a myriad of delays, when you are talking about big marine equipment, and particularly drill rigs, if they had been stocked or if they haven't had maintenance turnarounds and things of that nature. I mean, what we are all experiencing in the service industry today, is a lot of problems with our supply chain. I said this in the last quarter and the quarter before, that while the industry has been in a depressed mode for the last 3.5 years, a lot of our supply chain vendors, major equipment vendors have lost a lot of talented people. It's very-very hard to get the type of response we need, when there is problems in this industry. And I think that's rippling across all of the marine space worldwide, not just with the vessels, but with drilling rigs and otherwise.

So there is a lot of reasons things can be delayed. You also have, the well design and permitting process, and it's not like our clients over the last 3.5 years haven't lost a lot of talent in their shops as well. So as we start to pick this industry up, it's hard to just turn it back on. We have got a lot to put back to work, and particularly the stack fleet. I think people are going to be quite surprised how difficult that's going to be to bring vessels out of stack. I think, in my gut, it tells me we are understating how much it's actually going to cost, because people like to look at just what certification in the drydock costs, but not what all the other drag costs are of training people, bringing people back in. Those are long lead items. Those don't happen overnight. The licenses are large, and then you have got costs creep there.

So I think, to just turn this thing back on and put a lot of vessels back to work or rigs, it's going to be challenging for the whole space.

Mike Urban

Yeah. That all makes sense. I guess, what I am trying to get a handle on, is that, once we do start seeing contracts for rigs, when should we think about seeing vessel demand, relative to that?

Todd Hornbeck

Well I think, it's the same multipliers we have always used, you know. I mean, depending on what type of well, if it’s a deepwater well, if it's not just a workover ,if it's a true exploratory or big bore well program, you are going to see three to four vessels required. I know, a lot of people like to advertise that they can do a one-to-one or two to one program, but we just don't see that in deepwater. We think it's three to four vessels per rig, and you know with a tight market, with the supply of vessels being tight and hard to bring out stack, that's going to have an impact. And right now, we are just on the fringes of that, we don't know whether this market is going to continue to grow in demand or if this is just going to be for the next couple of quarters, and then we are going to have a big dropoff.

So I think people are going to be very hesitant, or should be very hesitant to bring things out of stack and spend any money whatsoever on stacked equipment, because it could be very short term in nature, and you spend a lot of money to bring equipment out to the market, that keeps all the rates suppressed. No doubt that the industry has to rebound back to not just cash breakeven, but some sort of healthy margin on day rates, before it's justifiable to bring anything out of stack. Whether it's Hornbeck Offshore or anybody else.

Mike Urban

Okay. Got you. That's all for me. Thank you.

Todd Hornbeck

Thank you.

Daniel Burke

Hey, good morning guys.

Todd Hornbeck

Good morning.

Daniel Burke

Hey I don't mean to tread on the territory turnover Mike just covered, but Todd, it struck me that a lot of your answer in terms of seeing some more activity here, just kind of drilling focused, and so, I guess I wanted to see if we could get a little bit more specific comment on the prospects you see for the MPSVs over the next couple quarters, if possible?

Todd Hornbeck

I think, the MPSV market to-date has been a pretty spot market. Our customers are fixing things as they go, and I think the preventive maintenance and true IR endmarket hasn't really shown itself. We have been a depressed market for three years. The commodity price has been under pressure for three years, and the commodity price is just now getting back where the oil companies are healthy again. We all know that their first -- as they build cash, they are returning a lot of cash to shareholders. They are not borrowing for dividends anymore. And that phase has to now change into pouring money back into their offshore space.

I think we are going to start seeing that, because we have had so much delay in repair and maintenance and just preventive maintenance in offshore during the depressed years. So when that's going to exactly take hold, it's hard to say. But I think we are seeing a lot more activity or a lot more opportunities for companies to loosen up the purse strings and do some required maintenance, or even do some more tiebacks or reorganize for well intervention or others to increase production. We haven't seen that in three years. So it's a slow start, but we will start to see the signs that the per strings are starting to allow more money for those areas. It's just not a lot of visibility.

Daniel Burke

Yeah. Maybe related and maybe this is too granular, but on the MPSV side, I was a little surprised. It looks like you called out some contract specific costs associated with the MPSVs, and it seemed like that kind of went against the grain of the lower revenue we saw from the MPSV fleet in Q1. So I guess I was wondering, are those costs in anticipation of some work programs, looking forward, or --

Todd Hornbeck

Yeah. I mean, look, we have been in a mode for the last three years to spend as little money as possible as well. And as we get geared up in anticipation that the fleet utilization is going to increase. There is things that we need to do on our vessels as well, that are high dollar ticket items. And so we are doing that. We are at a drydocking cycle right now for some of the MPSVs that require some extra money to go into drydocking. This is very sophisticated equipment, particularly when you are dealing with cranes and equipment of that nature, that has to be -- there is a lot of care and attention, and for us to be able to utilize the fleet at a 90% utilization rate, if we think that could happen during the summer, we have to be prepared for that. So it is dollars you have got to spend on the front-end to be able to prepare for that type of utilization.

Jim Harp

Another thing, if I might interject. In this case, the question, the very targeted question you are asking Daniel, is more a matter of contract mix, more so even than utilization. We can have, all things being equal, one quarter to the next, you could have the same utilization, but if your contract mix varies meaningfully from -- as you know, the MPSVs have a myriad of different types of uses, ranging from flotel to RM to other types uses. And some of those are more cost of sales intensive than others, and/or even specifically, the same type of contract between two different customers can be more or less cost of sales contract specifically intensive, depending on how that customer chartered the vessel, whether we are doing the pass-throughs or whether they are procuring those services from yet another vendor.

So that's where a lot of the noise comes into play, and while we don't give tabular average in effective day rates for MPSVs as a matter of course, because they can vary so widely for such different reasons.

Daniel Burke

Okay. And if I could append one more to you, Jim, I guess that asks somewhat -- I don't know, if obligatory is the right word, right? But a somewhat finance 101 question here about, certainly a very opportunistic price you achieved on the OSV purchase. How do you think about the cash returns you could generate via a purchase like that, versus the returns you can generate via buying debt at a discount?

Todd Hornbeck

Well, the debt is thinly traded, that's not something that you can just go out and get any day, and when we look at what we have said -- eventually, this industry will have to be consolidated some way or another. For the deepwater space and the Gulf of Mexico, this just was an opportunistic thing that came across our desk, we looked at it. I don't think in the future, replacement costs are going to do down, so there is no way you could build any of that equipment for the pricing that we are seeing, for purchasing it. And like we have always said, the long term of this business we believe and the fundamentals will write themselves in the long term. So this is just positioning, and we thought it was a good deal. So we went forward with it.

Daniel Burke

Understood. Thank you guys for the time.

Todd Hornbeck

All right. I want to thank everybody for joining our call and our second quarter conference call will be August 2nd. We look forward to talking to you then. Thank you very much.

