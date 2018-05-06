Of Dollars And Dolphins

There are some quotes from Albert Edwards in here and also some tales from the island, both of which are always popular with readers.

Here's a relatively quick take on the factors behind the greenback's rally which is now in its third week.

As I was walking along the pier on Saturday morning, I did what one does when one is by a lighthouse: I sat down and wrote about the dollar.

Here's the opening line from the latest note by SocGen's incorrigible but exceedingly affable bear, Albert Edwards:

The dollar’s surge is occupying investor attentions. After more than a year of ignoring widening interest rate differentials that favored the dollar, the market has re-engaged.

I was reading that note on my iPhone Saturday morning while wandering around a local lighthouse and I figured that rather than dodge tourists looking for people to ask about the best places to eat local seafood, I'd plop down at one of the picnic tables on the pier and be that guy. By "that guy" I mean the guy who's inexplicably pounding on a Mac laptop and squinting at charts while everyone else is enjoying the scenery and chartering overpriced dolphin tours from the man hawking boat rides and hotdogs out of the same kiosk (no refunds if you don't see a dolphin and especially no refunds if the hotdogs make you sick).

The restoration of the dollar's (NYSEARCA:UUP) correlation with rate differentials is the market's topic du jour and I've been keen to point it out both here and on my site. It's set against one-sided spec positioning (bearish USD) and a sudden snapback in the traditional relationship has seemingly caught a lot of lopsided bets offsides.

I've spent what probably counts as an inordinate amount of time over the past two weeks talking about the recoupling of the dollar with rate differentials. You can read the (extremely) long version in "Do You Know What Your Dollars Are Doing?" and another even longer take here. For the purposes of this comparatively brief post (because it's likely my laptop battery is going to die out here), just note that the greenback's correlation with 10Y yields (TLT) and also with rate differentials has resumed and the notion that the U.S. economy may soon be the "last man standing" (to quote Barclays) when it comes to the global expansion is helping rate differentials to move in favor of the previously beleaguered dollar. Have a look at how data surprises have turned sharply negative in Europe of late:

(SocGen)

The decision by the Trump administration to implement expansionary fiscal policy this late in the cycle has contributed to speculation that the the Fed will ultimately be compelled to hike more than some folks are expecting and that, in turn, drives short rates higher, further underpinning the dollar.

This comes as the ECB and the BoJ are looking increasingly behind the curve when it comes to normalizing (and by that I mean they aren't normalizing anywhere near fast enough to replenish their ammo). Similarly, the chances of a May hike by the BoE now seem remote after growth in the U.K. nearly flatlined in Q1. That's creating a pretty glaring policy divergence between the U.S. and the rest of the developed world. Needless to say that only further bolsters the greenback.

Here's a chart of the Bloomberg dollar index versus nominal and real 10Y yields (the bottom two panes are the correlation charts and as you can see, the positive correlation has been restored and is rising):

(Bloomberg)

And here's a chart that shows you how, to quote BofAML, "the 10-week rolling returns correlation between EUR/USD and 10y rate differential fell from +80% in the beginning of November to -20% by the first week of April” before rebounding into positive territory of late (green oval):

(BofAML)

Ok, so again, this has all unfolded against a stretched spec short position with the implication being that that position is getting squeezed. Indeed, the latest CFTC data shows specs bought dollars across currencies in the week through Tuesday. Just to give you an idea of how reluctant everyone suddenly is to fade the rally, have a look at how quickly the dollar snapped back after a brief knee-jerk lower following the payrolls and AHE miss on Friday:

(Heisenberg)

"It certainly feels as if the discretionary market is prepared to give a long-dollar view some rope, and price action in the euro at least makes it look like they haven't got enough on at the moment," Bloomberg's Cameron Crise wrote, an hour after the jobs report missed.

The greenback has risen for three weeks in a row:

(Heisenberg)

Here's Albert Edwards, from the note cited here at the outset, describing how the crowded long USD position that you'll recall was one of the "no-brainer" trades headed into 2017 went horribly awry:

At the beginning of 2017, the overwhelming consensus was that rising US interest rate differentials would drive the greenback higher. The reasons why the dollar instead slumped (contrary to expectations) for the first 9 months of 2017 are simple. First, as global growth picked up through 2017, eurozone GDP growth forecasts were revised up much more quickly than those of the US (see charts below). This has begun to reverse. Extreme speculative positioning is usually seen by market commentators as a contrary indicator. With extreme speculative bullishness on the dollar already in place at the start of 2017, the risk was that something would come along to cause skittish fast-money to reverse this positioning and drive the dollar lower. To be sure the dollar could have carried on advancing in 2017 (as the oil price has done recently despite huge bullish speculative positions), but it would be like walking up an increasingly steep, icy road where once you lose your footing you slide all the way back to the bottom of the hill.

Ok, so if you believe positioning is indeed a contrarian indicator, well then the euro (FXE) might have started to slip down that "steep, icy road", especially if the data continues to roll over across the pond and as rate differentials continue to move in favor of the greenback. Here's Albert again:

One of the key reasons therefore that the dollar has now started to rally strongly is because of the huge accumulation of long euro (short dollar) speculative positioning, a stark contrast compared to the start of 2017. But that has been the case for a while, so what has caused the euro to stop rallying now and slip on the ice? Towards the end of 2016 2y interest differentials moved up sharply in favor of the US (see chart below), prompting a sharp upward move in the dollar. Then for the first nine months of 2017, 2y interest rate differentials were becalmed and removed as a currency driver. Only in the final quarter of 2017 did the US 2y upward march resume, triggering a brief dollar rally (which aborted), but has now resumed in earnest. One of the key features of this rise has been the explicitly stated resolution of the Fed to stick to its tightening schedule, irrespective of the weakness in equity prices.

You'll note that this dynamic is complicated when it comes to USD/JPY by the yen's (FXY) safe haven status. As rising 10Y yields in the U.S. were the proximate cause (or if not, then at least a driver) of the risk-off behavior that prevailed in February, widening rate differentials didn't translate into a spike in USD/JPY. Concurrent jitters about the worsening fiscal outlook in the U.S. and a bid for the yen catalyzed by speculation about BoJ normalization contributed to yen strength. But recently, the relationship has re-engaged (green oval is disengage, yellow rectangle is re-engage):

(Heisenberg)

Edwards concludes as follows:

The reasons why the dollar has broken upwards in the past weeks is a combination of 1) interest rate differentials accelerating in favor of the dollar since Q4 last year, 2) extreme bearish dollar positioning leaving the greenback vulnerable to a reversal in sentiment, and 3) GDP growth surprises in favor of the eurozone abating.

So what could alter this scenario? Well for one thing, an acute selloff in equities could cause the market to start pricing out some of the additional Fed hikes. But it's also possible that stretched short positioning in USTs could limit the ability of 10Y yields to rise further from here. That's something Marko Kolanovic has mentioned on a number of occasions and Edwards brings it up as well (it's just another manifestation of the spec positioning as a contrarian indicator theme).

If you assume that the rise in 10Y yields in the U.S. will be mitigated by already stretched positioning and also by the safe haven bid for Treasurys that would accompany any flight to safety, and if you go ahead and accept Mario Draghi's contention that economic weakness we saw in Q1 in Europe will be transitory, then there are two remaining bullish drivers for the greenback: rising 2Y yields in the U.S. and a continued squeeze on the USD short.

What could counter those and undercut the bullish greenback thesis full stop virtually overnight? Well, for one thing, everyone could wake up to the rather dour fiscal outlook for the U.S. But more immediately, the Trump administration could start doing what they did in January again - jawboning the dollar lower or making it clear by deed (if not word), that the combative trade stance is in fact a weak dollar policy by proxy.

And with that, I'm going to go and pay for a dolphin tour.

I'm just kidding. These poor people aren't going to see any dolphins at this time of day. They're just throwing their dollars away. Which is unfortunate, because as noted above, those dollars are appreciating again.

