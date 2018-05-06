3 Things In Biotech, May 5: Mallinckrodt Snubbed, Regenxbio Races, Portola Surprises

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Mallinckrodt's jaundice drug rejected by the FDA

Company: Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Therapy: Stannsoporfin

Disease: Severe jaundice

News: MNK announced that a joint advisory committee at the FDA has voted against the risk-benefit profile of its medication stannsoporfin, which was intended to prevent severe hemolysis in newborns who are at risk of severe jaundice. The company guided that it would seek FDA input on what further data might be required in order to get a positive vote in the future.

Looking forward: And so the stannsoporfin story ends...for now! At this time, this looks like a very expensive ($80 million) mistake on the part of MNK, but I think it's reasonable to expect that it'll be able to resolve the data issues that sunk this application. But that's going to take some serious time, and you can probably put this one in the back of your mind for at least another year, I'd wager.

Bad news for MNK, but I doubt this saga is over.

REGENXBIO gets on the fast track in Hunter's syndrome

Company: REGENXBIO (RGNX)

Therapy: RGX-121

Disease: Hunter's syndrome

News: RGNX announced that its developmental agent RGX-121 has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of pediatric patients with Hunter's syndrome. The company hopes to feed this initial momentum into recruitment later this year of its phase 1/2 study designed to assess safety and efficacy of the treatment, a gene therapy designed to deliver expression of the defective gene in these patients.

Looking forward: This is obviously good news for the company, although it's worth noting that this is very early news in a very rare disease state. Therefore, it's not something that would trigger the "buy, buy, buy" alarm in my head. However, this is a very good way to start your product's development in the clinic, and hopefully it will help to ease the regulatory challenges RGNX will face.

Good news, but too soon to put your money down on this therapy alone.

Portola gets a big, favorable surprise

Company: Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

Therapy: Andexanet alfa

Disease: Drug-related uncontrolled bleeding

News: PTLA announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to its procoagulant andexanet, a recombinant Factor Xa designed to rescue patients who have drug-induced bleeding events (e.g., with rivaroxaban or apixaban). This marks a remarkable shift for the drug, which was rejected by the FDA almost two years ago. Now, all that's left is to start marketing...and run a successful post-marketing study.

Looking forward: Excellent news that clearly came as a surprise to potential stakeholders, considering PTLA's valuation gapped up some 25% on the announcement of this approval. It goes to show you the value of persistence in drug development, as a lot of issues can be overcome. It also speaks to the value or lack thereof of hearsay, as rumors of FDA delays have knocked the company's price down by quite a bit. You can't always believe what you hear, it seems.

Excellent news for PTLA, and hopefully it'll be able to recapture the momentum it built in 2017.

