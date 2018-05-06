Churchill Downs - Strong And Focused Management, With Potential Upside In iGaming

Recommendation

I recommend buying Churchill Downs Incorporated's (NASDAQ:CHDN) equity on dips in price. The company has a strong and experienced management team, which has consistently maintained its focus on creating shareholder value. The recommended trade is purchasing the equity and potentially the 4.75% Bonds maturing 2028 trading at a YTM of ~5.25%.

Thesis Overview

CHDN's management is experienced and focused on running its operating businesses well and creating shareholder value. All three core lines of business continue to show constant growth, with management continuing to invest in future growth and opportunistic M&A. The company's debt was recently refinanced in December 2017, lowering interest rates and lengthening maturities. Lastly, CHDN is well positioned for potential iGaming (real money online sports gambling), should the upcoming US Supreme Court ruling on the PASPA law (Professional & Amateur Sports) overturn the current restrictions.

Key Risks to Thesis

The main risk to the thesis above is that the US Supreme Court upholds the PASPA law and iGaming does not become legal in the United States. While the company's current businesses will continue to perform well, the stock may trade down on the news or be revalued closer to the multiples of other regional casino operators.

Company Overview

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a diverse operator of gaming (gambling) enterprises. The firm started in live horse racing, with its flagship Louisville track, home to the Kentucky Derby. The firm has expanded into the casino and online betting industries as both a diversifier of revenue and as avenues for future growth of the company. While live horse racing has been a shrinking industry for years, the development of "racinos" has enabled many of the tracks to become profitable once again. CHDN's online segment focuses on parimutuel betting on live horse races. What makes CHDN stand out above its peer group has been its excellent management team. Management mostly came out of GE's (NYSE:GE) management program in the early 2000s, and has been focused on creating shareholder value, while investing in the company's assets and continuously optimizing its capital structure.

CHDN has three main business units:

Racing

CHDN owns four live horse racing tracks: Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs"), Arlington International Racecourse ("Arlington"), Fair Grounds Race Course ("Fair Grounds") and Calder Race Course ("Calder"). CHDN manages three of the tracks, while Calder's horseracing segment is managed and operated by a third party until the end of 2020. Of these four tracks, Churchill Downs is the trophy property, hosting both the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders' Cup.

The Kentucky Derby, along with all the racing and festivities for the week prior to the actual Derby, accounts for the bulk of the income for the Racing segment. The Kentucky Derby is the longest continuously held annual sporting event in the United States and is the first race of the annual series of races for 3-year old thoroughbreds known as the Triple Crown. The Kentucky Derby's history of record attendance, increasing wagering and television viewership is attractive to presenting sponsors and contributed to the eighth consecutive year of earnings growth in 2017.

CHDN has two projects currently underway at Churchill Downs. Management expects to complete in the second quarter of 2018 its $37.0 million capital project delivering 1,800 new seats for the 2018 Kentucky Derby through the addition of 36 new luxury starting gate suites and interior dining tables. In October 2017, CHDN unveiled a $32.0 million project to improve the parking and transportation experience for guests traveling to the Kentucky Derby. The project will feature a significantly enlarged, highly-efficient bus depot and additional transportation infrastructure that will also enhance the overall traffic and parking flow for CHDN's guests. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed prior to the start of the 2018 Spring Meet in April 2018. The second phase will begin after the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 5, 2018, and will be completed prior to the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships on November 2-3, 2018.

Casino

CHDN's casino segment is a provider of brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming with approximately 10,000 gaming positions located in eight states. The firm owns five casinos (Oxford Casino - Oxford, Maine; Riverwalk Casino - Vicksburg MS; Harlow's Casino - Greenville, MS; Calder Casino - Miami Gardens, FL; and Fair Grounds Slots and Video Services, LLC - New Orleans, LA) and three hotels (Oxford, Riverwalk and Harlow's). In addition, CHDN has a 50% equity investment in Miami Valley Gaming, LLC ("MVG") - Lebanon, Ohio; a 25% equity investment in Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC ("SCH") - Saratoga Springs, NY; a 25% equity investment in Saratoga Casino Black Hawk - Black Hawk, CO; and an effective 62.5% equity investment in The Casino at Ocean Downs - Ocean City, MD. Casino revenue is primarily generated from slot machines, video poker and table games while ancillary revenue includes hotel and food and beverage sales.

CHDN is also in contract to buy two casinos from Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) for $229.5 million. Lady Luck Casino, located in Vicksburg, MS, is situated adjacent to CHDN's Riverwalk Casino. Lady Luck opened in July 1994, has ~620 slot machines, 9 table games, and an 89-room hotel. There is a lot of opportunity for dual-property synergies between Lady Luck and Riverwalk. Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie, Pennsylvania, opened in February 2007, has ~1,600 slot machines, 32 table games, a 7 table poker room, and conducts ~100 live thoroughbred races each year. CHDN views Presque Isle as a well-run casino and that the acquisition will give the company access to the PA market if iGaming (real money sports betting) becomes legal in the United States.

Unfortunately in Kentucky slot machines are not legal, and state government has no plans to change this law. As a partial work around, CHDN will be opening in the fall of 2018 a $60 million historical racing machine ("HRM") facility called Derby City Gaming near its Churchill Downs racetrack. HRMs are basically slots with screens that show tapes of actual races with all references to track, year or actual names of horses removed. Players are merely looking at a taped or filmed old race. A player selects a horse number before the game begins and watches the race, and if their horse wins, the coins come clacking into the tray. Long gone to the old slot graveyard in Vegas, CHDN's new version is likely to offer much more attention value, with sharper tapes than the old black and white stuff and more tech bells-and-whistles bets.

TwinSpires

TwinSpires.com was launched in 2007 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The segment operates CHDN's mobile and online wagering business, which is its platform for betting on horseracing from residents of 40 States. The TwinSpires segment includes TwinSpires.com, Fair Grounds Account Wagering ("FAW"), Velocity, Bloodstock Research Information Services ("BRIS"), and BAM Software and Services, LLC ("BetAmerica"). The business is the largest legal mobile and online wagering platform in the US. CHDN offers its customers streaming video of live horse races, as well as replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. In addition, the company provides technology services to third parties, and earns commissions from white label advance deposit wagering products and services. CHDN believes that TwinSpires.com is a key component to the firm's growth, and the gaming platform positions the firm to be a continued market leader in online gaming.

The TwinSpires segment of CHDN is potentially the most valuable unit if the US Supreme Court strikes down the PASPA law. In many customer surveys of users, TwinSpires ranks highest in integrity, user confidence in transaction security, payouts, quality of information and the magic of its brand name. Plus, the segment falls comfortably within the familiar management mentality of CHDN. Few operators around the country understand racing better. If sports betting comes and brings along with it the ultra-sensitivity of legislatures to absolute integrity, and operational track records of potential bidders for sports betting franchises, Churchill's TwinSpires looks like a winner.

(Author using Company data, with Author Estimates for future dates)

Big Fish

CHDN recently sold its Big Fish Games, Inc. ("Big Fish") segment, a global producer and distributor of social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play and premium paid games for PC, Mac and mobile devices. Big Fish was acquired in December 2014 for $835 million, and sold in January 2018 to Australia's Aristocrat Technologies for $990 million. Upon completion of the sale in January, CHDN commenced a stock buyback of $500 million at an average price of $265 per share. The repurchased shares represent approximately 12.3% of CDI's common shares issued and outstanding as of February 6, 2018.

(Author using Company data, with Author Estimates for future dates)

CHDN's growth in the future will come from organic growth within its operating units, acquisitions, and the potential for iGaming. I estimate organic growth to be approximately 7.5% in Racing, 7.5% in Casinos, and 8.0% in TwinSpires. Including the new starting gate suites at Churchill Downs, growth in 2018 for Racing is estimated to be 11.0%. The two new casino acquisitions, Lady Luck and Presque Isle, are estimated to raise growth in the casino segment in 2018 to 11.0%.

Given the above assumption, CHDN could trade as high as $325 per share by the end of 2018. This would represent a P/E ratio of 20.0, and an EV/REBITDA of 16.0. A share price of $325 would equate to a return of 17.4% over the May 4, 2018, closing price of $276.75. If the US Supreme Court strikes down the PASPA law, then there is potential for an even higher stock price.

The biggest risk to this scenario is that the US Supreme Court upholds the PASPA law. While in and of itself maintaining the status quo does not change CHDN's projected organic or acquisition growth, it could hurt the firm's valuation in the eyes of the market.

CHDN's biggest asset is its management team. The CEO and COO have both been with the company for over a decade, while the CFO joined in 2015. All three were formally with GE, having come up through the management ranks. Management continuously invests in CHDN, both through capital projects at existing facilities as well as opportunistic acquisitions. Management also excels at maintaining focus on shareholder value, while keeping an eye on the company's capital structure. It is these qualities, along with the good assets CHDN currently owns, that make CHDN a stock to own.

