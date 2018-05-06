Campbell Soup: Reflections On Marking And Rotating The Stock

Introduction

I started working in my father's and grandfather's grocery store in Morristown, NJ, when I was eleven. To this day, I can remember getting ink all over my fingers while using a price stamper to mark 12¢ on the top of each Campbell Soup can before putting them on the shelf ("Be sure you rotate the stock, Son").

Being the son-of-a-son of a grocer, I guess it's in my DNA; I've pretty much done the food shopping in the family all these years. I came home from my last foray with a can of Campbell's Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup and a carton of its Swanson Beef Broth. Just like my pantry, Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) is a welcome staple in my portfolio because of its dividend.

Campbell Soup and the Competitive Landscape

The venerable, Camden, NJ-based company has a mix of three functional/geographic operating segments - "Americas Simple Meals & Beverages", "Global Biscuits & Snacks" and "Campbell Fresh". Its line of soups and broths, Pace Salsa, Prego Pasta Sauce and other packaged foods are included under the Meals segment. Pepperidge Farm bakery products are the cornerstone of the Biscuit segment. The Fresh segment includes carrots, refrigerated beverages and the company's refrigerated soup business.

Each product has numerous competitors of varying sizes that include generic/store-brand and branded manufacturers who vie for limited space on retailer shelves. CPB reports its business is concentrated in the traditional retail grocery trade which has experienced slower growth than alternative retail channels (e.g. dollar stores, Internet-based retailers, and meal-delivery services). Eighty-one percent of annual sales are made in the US. Its largest customer is Walmart (NYSE:WMT), which accounted for about 20% of sales last year. The company's five largest customers are the source for nearly 40% of sales. Demand for soup products is seasonal, with the fall and winter months usually accounting for the highest sales volume. A breakdown of the three segments' contributing sales and operating income is shown below.

Segment Approx. % of Sales Approx. % of Operating Income Meals 55 71 Biscuit 33 29 Fresh 12% 0

Table 1 - CPB Reporting Segments & Contributions (Source: SEC EDGAR 10-K)

Financials

Compounded annual growth rate of sales over the past three, five and ten years were -1.5%. +1.9% and 0% respectively. Year-over-year changes in net income over the past five years have been volatile owing to a dizzying array of impacting items such as pension/post-retirement mark-to-market accounting, asset impairments and a string of restructuring charges. Restructuring charges, incredibly, were taken every year and totaled $290M over the past five years ("M'm! M'm! (NOT) Good!").

As shown below, leverage has been a key contributor to high ROEs. Adjusted for financial engineering (taking into account stock buybacks), ROE comes back to earth as a respectable 30%+ on average.

Yr NI/Sales Sales/Assets Leverage ROE Adjusted ROE 2017 .112 1.01 4.72 .53 .33 2016 .07 1.0 5.14 .36 .26 2015 .082 1.0 5.86 .48 .34

Table 2 - DuPont Ratio (Sources: Morningstar.com and SEC EDGAR 10-K)

The Strategy

CPB is looking to achieve long-term annual growth rates of 1.5% by focusing on three primary areas: selling more healthy foods, snacks and creating a robust digital marketing and e-commerce capability.

All three of these goals are directly and indirectly driven by the buying power and preferences of the generation with the largest number of living members - The Millennials (See my SA article on Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) for additional information on Millennials). The US Department of Agriculture released a study last year on their eating habits. The major findings were as follows:

A desire for greater transparency in labeling and a preference for healthier, fresher/organic foods than older cohorts

More frequency and types of snacks consumed compared to other generations

Increased gravitation toward store/value brands

The report certainly came as no surprise to CPB or its competitors. Efforts begun a few years ago to add more nutrition facts, and product attributes on labels have continued apace. CPB has used acquisitions over the past several years as a means to offer more healthy foods, or as its new tagline says - "Real food that matters for life's moments". The company acquired packaged-fresh BF Bolthouse Holdings LLC (Bolthouse Farms) and natural/organic Plum Inc. in 2013 and Garden Fresh Gourmet in 2015. It completed the acquisition of #1-branded organic soup maker, Pacific Foods of Oregon, just a few months ago.

Yet Campbell has yet to move the needle with its Fresh segment. Indeed, as shown in the table below, Fresh sales decreased 5% YoY in 2017 due to lower sales of refrigerated beverages and carrots, partly offset by gains in refrigerated soup. Operating earnings incurred a $9 million loss due to lower volume. For the most recent quarter ending January 28, 2018 - when sales are typically at their highest - the tally showed an $11 million operating loss compared to a $3M loss for the same quarter last year. The loss was primarily due to a lower gross profit percentage, reflecting an increase in supply chain costs and higher carrot costs.

Yr Sales ($M) Operating Income ($M) 2017 967 -9 2016 1017 60 2015 968 61

Table 3 - CPB Fresh Segment Sales and Operating Income (Source: SEC EDGAR 10-K)

To be sure, Millennials, like older cohorts, purchase soup. According to a recent survey, 51% reported they eat soup at home at least once a week as an appetizer, side or full meal, and 59% of male and 37% of female consumers between the ages of 25 and 35 said they purchase canned/packaged soup from a retail store more often than they order soup at a restaurant. Yet despite Campbell's efforts to offer Millennials a host of ethnic/spicy, premium and ultra-convenience items - remember the short-lived K-cup single-serve soups? - the Meals segment (that also includes healthy Plum products) hasn't done much either as shown below

Yr Sales ($M) Operating Income ($M) 2017 4325 1120 2016 4380 1069 2015 4483 948

Table 4 - CPB Meals Segment Sales and Operating Income (Source: SEC EDGAR 10-K)

The picture is a little brighter in the Snack segment. Operating margins have climbed each year. Its most recent quarter showed a 4% increase in sales over the previous year's quarter. The March 2018 merger of Snyder's-Lance, Inc. (formerly LNCE) will boost sales further going forward. The company predicts 46% of its sales will be from snacks compared to 32% in 2011. Additionally, company reporting contains hints about introducing new, premium snacking products that are focused on health and well-being.

Yr Sales ($M) Operating Income ($M) 2017 2598 454 2016 2564 422 2015 2631 383

Table 5 - CPB Snack Segment Sales and Operating Income (Source: SEC EDGAR 10-K)

Regarding digital marketing and E-commerce efforts, it's difficult to pinpoint what it is doing besides "working to increase the scale of digital marketing capabilities using content, marketing technology and data analytics."

It's the Dividend, Stupid!

Just to recap, I've described a company that:

Is a serial restructurer

Has had no sales growth over the past ten years

Whose Millennial-attracting strategy (coupled with the company's mature stage) has yet to move the needle even a bit and for which there doesn't seem to be a catalyst for moving it anytime soon

The reason why it's in my portfolio: You guessed it; it's the dividend, currently at about 3.5%.

Dividend growth has averaged about 5% per year over the past 10 years. Yet, I must admit, the attractiveness is tempered by a payout ratio that reached 85% last year, owing to the aforementioned items.

Yet I'm willing to overlook the payout ratio, the company's strategy and operational performance "items" because I think the dividend is safe for the next few years. Josh Peters, author of one of my favorite financial books, The Ultimate Dividend Playbook, defines a safe dividend-paying company if its earnings are:

Sufficient to cover the dividend

Stable enough to cover it amid short-term variations

Durable enough to cover for the foreseeable future

Sufficiency - Yes: Since items vary from year to year, CPB forecasts adjusted EPS (ex. potential items) this year of $3.04 which translates into a forward payout ratio of 46%. This ratio compares favorably to the 49.5% median payout over the past 10 years. The payout margin of safety is 54% (100%-46% forward payout ratio) which, according to Peters, means that's how far actual earnings could fall short of estimates while leaving the dividend fully funded.

Stable enough in the short-term - Yes: Peters admits this factor is more subjective than the others. Stability is driven by such factors as revenue fluctuations, operating leverage and financial leverage. While CPB's sales haven't grown, there is no doubt they have been stable each year. In contrast, CPB's 17% standard deviation in YoY changes in operating income suggests high operating leverage which can adversely affect dividend stability. If this were a consumer discretionary company, I'd be more concerned, but it's not likely to sink profits if a recession were to reappear in the near term. The company's high financial leverage - 4.72 in 2017 (but down from nearly 6 in 2015) - is also cause for concern but here too stability risk is mitigated by a TTM interest coverage of nearly 12 which provides confidence that the company can pay its creditors from operating profits and still pay the dividend.

Durable enough in the long-term - Yes: Investors can take heart that even if those pesky items continue to adversely impact net earnings for the next couple of years, the dividend will remain durable enough. Peters defines durability as "the ability of average earnings to cover dividend payments over the long run." He adds that durability "implies an earnings stream that, if not quite predictable in any one year, can be relied upon over a series of years, during which short-term fluctuations should average out."

My reason for optimism when it comes to durability is highlighted in the table below. Consider that the company has $200M in cold cash and $738M in quality receivables (remember that Walmart and its other big supermarket customers aren't likely to declare bankruptcy anytime soon). If one were to take just half of the amount in receivables and add it to the cash balance, the company would have enough to pay out dividends for the next nearly 6 quarters even with no earnings at all. Furthermore, if necessary, CPB can extend the payout capacity by tapping its revolving credit backstop of $1.8B. If still not convinced, compare CPB's average free cash flow in the last column to the nearly $400M in dividends it paid out last year. All signs indicate durability.

Cash (Latest Quarter) ($M) Receivables (Latest Quarter) ($M) Revolving Credit Facility (as of 30 July 2017) ($M) 10 Yr Average End of Yr Free Cash Flow ($M) 200 738 1,850 780

Table 6 - CPB Dividend Durability (Source SEC EDGAR 10-K/10-Q)

By comparison, the last time CPB reduced its dividend was in 2001 and the circumstances were very different. The 30% cut occurred when cash had dwindled to $24M (receivables were $442M). The company was projecting forward EPS of $1.30 which, had the dividend level remained the same, would have boosted the payout ratio to 70% with a corresponding 30% margin of safety. Interest coverage was 5.45 and shareholder equity was negative. The company that year also embarked on a planned spending program that saw capex and marketing expenses rise almost 33% and 15% respectively from the previous year.

Valuation

Those looking to buy CPB can do so knowing valuations are favorable as highlighted below. With a company like CPB with its variable earnings, I tend to look closely at P/S and compare it to its five-year average. CPB's current P/S is attractive in relation to its five-year ratio of 1.93.

P/B Forward P/E P/E (NYSE:TTM) EV/EBITDA P/CF P/S 6.25 12.61 11.64 9.64 9.55 1.56

Table 7 - CPB Valuation (Source: Morningstar.com)

Summary/Recommendation

As a retiree, I crave dividends, especially CPB's 3.5% yield. It is, and for the foreseeable future will be, welcome in my portfolio as it is in my pantry. It's welcome because I think the dividend is sufficient, safe and durable. I'm willing to put up with more annual restructuring charges and continue to hold it despite my lack of confidence that management's Millennial-focused strategy will ever move the needle of this mature company.

Well, I see it's time for lunch; soup anyone? (And yes, Dad, I still rotate the stock, even in my own pantry).

