US Concrete: Rainy Days Are Over, 30%-40% Upside For This Firm

Functioning roll-up acquisition companies are few and far between. It’s an area of the market that I traditionally avoid or outright short in many instances (see the old stubborn short call held on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) that has played out in 2017). Any business built upon spread (return on invested capital must exceed cost of capital) has substantial execution risk. When these stories break - not an uncommon occurrence - the market is incredibly intolerant. For the strategy to work in the longer term, a number of factors have to be in play:

A business that benefits from economies of scale and fixed-cost leverage.

High barriers to entry but with reasonable private market valuations and a number of attractive acquisition targets.

Roll-up with access to low-cost capital run by a skilled management team.

There is perhaps no business better suited for that model than concrete. While the initial reaction to the idea of investing in concrete is often met with skepticism - “Sounds like a low-margin business with little differentiation!” - the ground realities are very different. Because of the logistics of the business - concrete has to leave the mixing plant and be poured within ninety minutes for higher grades - having a wide distribution network in core markets is beneficial and important for winning contracts on and serving large-scale projects. Despite the strong potential runway and some efforts to consolidate in the industry over the past ten to twenty years, the vast majority of concrete operations are still local mom-and-pop operations. Quite often, these are run by the older generation looking to sell and move on. Despite the low acquisition multiples (5.25x EBITDA on average after integration over the past four years), these are often hard-to-replicate assets in major urban markets where permitting is now difficult. As an example, think of the logistics of getting concrete into downtown Manhattan within that less than two-hour window to form the foundation of a high-rise. It isn't easy.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), led by CEO William Sandbrook, has been a major driver of consolidation within this space for many years now. Cumulatively, I’ve spent hours on the phone talking through the operating model with many market players and have owned the company off and on several times over the past several years when it was valued attractively. While the market has come around to the quality inherent in these operations somewhat, a fact that often makes the company appear relatively expensive on near-term earnings, it frequently exceeds expectations because of the consistently stellar growth profile.

However, recent events outside management control, primarily related to weather in the South and Northeast, as well as a fall-off on expectations related to a Trump Administration infrastructure boom and fears over the integration of the new Polaris acquisition, have caused shares to retreat materially. In total, US Concrete has cratered nearly 30% since the start of the year. While share prices of around $85.00/share earlier this year seem a little lofty, this recent downdraft is too aggressive given expectations for both mid-single digit growth in both volumes and pricing next year on an organic basis.

Business Overview, Driving Force Behind Average Selling Price Expansion

US Concrete operates in just a handful of markets: Texas (36% of revenue), Northern California (25% of revenue), and what I’ll lump together as the Northeast taking up the vast majority of the remainder (New York / New Jersey / Washington, DC). The company is focused on urban markets within these regions: Dallas, New York City, San Francisco as three examples, with US Concrete holding top three regional market share in each. The majority of sales are generated through commercial and industrial projects, but government contracts (highways, airports) and residential builds are meaningful contributors to earnings as well. Investors often lose sense of scale, but for perspective, last year the company sold 9mm cubic yards of concrete moved by a fleet of 1,800 concrete trucks. That concrete weighs the equivalent of more than 250,000 Boeing 737s.

Roughly three-quarters of 2017 EBITDA was generated by ready-mixed concrete, but the company also has significant aggregate reserves (sand and gravel used to make concrete) that it will utilize internally (inter-segment revenue booked at market rates) and will also sell into the open market when pricing warrants it. Given the high cost of acquiring aggregate in the private market, the value proposition from having vertical operations has changed materially, particularly as insuring a quality grade of concrete is reliant on the aggregate used. Over the past five years, there has been substantial focus within US Concrete and its acquisitions towards buying more of these reserves. The company now holds 270mm tons of owned and leased reserves to feed its operations.

Concrete production (in tons) is up 136% since William Sandbrook took over the reins in 2011. That growth has been integral in allowing the company to bid on and win higher-margin contracts that require: 1) high volume of product, and 2) specialty grades of concrete. Probably the most important illustration of this - a slide that has made its way into company presentations for years now - illustrates how realized price per cubic yard sold at US Concrete has grown at substantially greater rates than national averages:

*US Concrete, March 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 11

That improving pricing power is a direct function of the company’s market position for winning large deals. Back in 2010, US Concrete did not have the size and market clout to bid on and win massive projects like Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) NA-4 Data Center in Forth Worth (382,000 cubic yards) or the multi-billion dollar renovation of LaGuardia Airport (375,000 cubic yards). These projects have significant complexity and massive plant and truck capacity demands; small local operations are ill-suited to handle these kinds of multi-year construction efforts. Over time, more and more of the revenue mix has shifted up the value chain towards these projects, providing a tailwind to realized price per ton.

Growth Outlook On The Roll-Up

Growth here has been strong both on an inorganic and organic basis. Excluding the Polaris deal (closed in November, very little EBITDA contribution to 2017 results), US Concrete has spent $406 million on acquisitions from 2014 to 2017. In the most recent Investor Presentation, US Concrete stated that 40% of 2017 adjusted EBITDA, or $77 million, had come from businesses acquired since 2014. That implies EBITDA multiples in the 5.3x range today once synergies are rolled into the mix, in line with prior management guidance on deal multiples. As an aside, it also implies organic growth drove the move from $78 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2014 to $115 million in EBITDA attributable to non-acquired assets in 2017, or a hair less than 14% organic EBITDA growth per year from 2014 to 2017. The key takeaway is that both facets of this business model - inorganic and organic - are working.

*Portable concrete plant. US Concrete operates assets similar to these in less urban environments in Texas.

Acquisition targets abound for US Concrete to continue this strategy. In the United States, there are roughly 6,500 ready-mixed concrete plants, so US Concrete owned just 2% of domestic plants as of the end of last year. Despite some large national players (Cemex (NYSE:CX), Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)), the average producer owns just three. While the odds of a large-scale national opportunity that would position the firm in new geographies are likely limited (particularly given the current leverage and management’s unwillingness to pay top dollar), US Concrete will assuredly continue its concentric growth strategy: acquiring within its core markets and slowly moving outwards from the center. This could lead towards expansion into and the taking of market share in new markets. One such example is Philadelphia, a potential opportunity sandwiched between the company’s existing Washington, DC, and New York City operations. US Concrete did exactly this recently, acquiring Bella Trucking Corporation in March 2018 (1 ready mixed plant, 22 mixer trucks) and Action Supply in September 2017 (2 ready-mixed plants, 22 mixer trucks), both of which are located in the Philadelphia market.

After the acquisition of Polaris Materials (detailed below), vertical integration into aggregates is less important, in my view. Pro forma for the Polaris Materials deal, US Concrete can source 41% of its aggregate needs internally, up from 32% last year. In certain markets, like in California, the company now has annual aggregate production in excess of its needs for its concrete business. Given deal costs are up a little bit for these businesses, my view is that the mix of deals will not be as weighted as it has been. Nonetheless, aggregates deals do still have a number of advantages: higher consolidated margin, stable supply sourcing, and increased visibility for bidding on new contracts.

Polaris Materials Refresher, Balance Sheet Post Deal

Late last year, US Concrete closed the acquisition of Polaris Materials for ~$245 million (Canadian firm). Polaris Materials owns substantial sand and gravel reserves through its Orca Quarry in British Colombia aggregate, which it ships down to San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Hawaii on Panamax vessels for sale. It also owns the rights to deposits on adjacent property (“Black Bear Project”) which has no official reserve estimate as of yet. This is, and will be, a major source of aggregate in the Californian markets in coming years given the low levels of both permitted resources in the state. While not generating a large amount of EBITDA at the time of acquisition, this is more a function of Polaris Materials not having access to capital to meaningfully boost production. To illustrate the stress, US Concrete actually had to fund a $20 million working capital facility for the firm to keep the lights on until the transaction closed. At the time of the deal, Polaris Materials was only producing 3mm tons per year in aggregate, less than half of its permitted production capacity of 6.6mm tons.

Polaris Materials had long tried to drive home the value of its assets: it estimated potential for $26 million in EBITDA if it was operating near full capacity (6mm tons of production), and it saw a 10% increase in prices (not an outlandish expectation by early 2019). In communications with US Concrete, the company's view is that that outlook is a more than fair baseline for its own expectations a year out from deal close, perhaps with even more optimism given the cost savings that can be pulled from the business (public company costs, back office operations, etc.). Most importantly, US Concrete expects significant volume pull through from Orca within its own California operations, and the company now has a lock on quality sand and gravel in a market that will find it in short supply. This is very important given California SB1 ($52,000 million Transportation Plan to upgrade California roads, 2018-2028) and that Los Angeles won the hosting rights of the 2028 Summer Olympics - two events that should be strong drivers of construction demand in a state already investing materially in its infrastructure.

The Polaris Materials acquisition was unusual in that the take-out was both larger than most purchases and not near-term accretive. As highlighted above, the deal makes quite a bit of strategic sense, but forking over quite a bit of cash with little immediate payback has levered up the balance sheet. At the end of Q1 2018, United States Concrete held $719 million in net debt on its balance sheet,. That’s 3.8x net debt/ttm EBITDA leverage, well above the 2x-3x range that management targets on a continuing basis. This should lessen with time naturally, with current sell-side consensus for $234 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2018 bringing that figure down to 3.1x. That does not include likely debt repayment from free cash flow. Substantially all of the debt is on the senior unsecured notes due 2024 (6.375% coupon), so near-term maturities are not an issue. To fund acquisitions in the immediate term, US Concrete also has a senior secured loan facility. Actual maximum credit availability varies by account receivable, inventory, asset valuations, etc., with total maximum liquidity at $206 million at year end when it was last disclosed (10-Q for Q1 2018 not yet released). Just $9 million was drawn on this at the end of 2017, putting availability in the $200 million range.

Weather, 2018 Business Outlook, Sell-Side Expectations

Weather was a primary driver of the weak end to 2017, a factor that carried over into 2018 as well. I was not surprised by the misses, as Wall Street analysts did not bring down estimates enough despite significant rainfall in Texas during Q3 and Q4 and in the Northeast in Q1. While concrete can be poured during precipitation, it is generally avoided on high-complexity jobs, as it can impact quality and grade. Heavy storms are significantly different than a gentle drizzle, so the hurricane season was obviously meaningful in Texas, as well as the spout of nor'easters that were common to start this year. Also harming 2017 results, US Concrete booked $5 million in adverse cost claims, which are not expected to repeat and were also not excluded from adjusted EBITDA, in the latter part of the year. In sum total, management stated that weather and insurance caused 190bps of EBITDA margin reduction in Q4 2017.

A similar impact was felt in Q1. There was palpable optimism for 2018 - see CEO William Sandbrook’s commentary on the Q1 2018 conference call:

I’d remind everyone once again that weather delays no matter how severe do not result in the cancellation of work, but only a deferral in the future quarters. I am pleased to see that in April as you would expect as we shrink together consecutive weeks of normalized weather the demand in all of our markets and segments is driving meaningful volume growth over prior year.

The sharp rebound in US Concrete shares, which initially fell more than 7% on the day following the Q1 2018 earnings release but recovered nearly immediately, was due to this commentary. The company has had these issues in the past. Simply put, the jobs eventually get poured once weather permits.

Bolstering those comments, the national construction market looks fairly healthy heading into 2018. While GDP growth is set to slow in the back half of 2018 and 2019, a fact that has weighed on our view of overall market sentiment, construction confidence levels are still quite strong. Getting more granular, the core markets at US Concrete should do better than national averages on new housing starts; non-residential building construction generally follows residential. Current guidance for 2018 by management (mid-single digit volume growth, mid-single digit pricing expansion) seem readily achievable and supported by the record backlog bolstered from long-running mega-projects (Hudson Yards, LaGuardia Airport, etc.).

*US Concrete, March 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 26

$1,560 million in revenue appears easily achievable and is my estimate for the top line. While this is 16% revenue growth versus 2017, the litany of factors mentioned prior will drive that growth: delayed projects being pushed into the key Q2/Q3 quarters, pricing and volume tailwinds, full-year contribution from Polaris Materials. This revenue target is $40 million higher than current sell-side consensus. At 15.5% EBITDA margin, conservative given the 14.4% EBITDA margin posted last year that was tarnished by one-time costs, US Concrete could see $242 million in adjusted EBITDA. See the walk between EBITDA and free cash flow below (assumes flat working capital):

*Source: Author estimates

US Concrete creates substantial free cash flow, potentially 13.3% free cash flow yield. Put another way, it trades at 7.1x my estimate of 2018 EBITDA. Peer comps are especially difficult because most other publicly traded companies in the industry (Vulcan Materials, Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), Martin Marietta Materials) primarily own aggregates - assets which earn much higher EBITDA margin and trade at higher multiples (12x-13x on average). Comping against those firms, while it would be a positive for the bull thesis, is not fair or meaningful. Perhaps more so, Summit Materials bid an estimated 10x EBITDA for privately held Ash Grove Cement (OTCPK:ASHG), which had a little more mix towards concrete production. In my opinion, the best comp for US Concrete is perhaps itself. In recent years, the stock has traded at approximately 8.5x EBITDA on average, a level which points to 33% upside for the common equity. I find that highly conservative given the improving asset mix, and I’m looking for $80.00/share as fair value.

I'm not alone. Wall Street absolutely adores the firm. Of the companies I cover, it has one of the largest spreads between the share price and the consensus price target. Sell-side analysts, as a group, see nearly 50% upside for shares at current consensus. The Street's lowest target - $78.00 per share from Stephens - is materially above current share prices. Bears on this firm, at least on the buy and sell side, are hard to find. 2018 expectations have not budged much at all from the beginning of the year. Short interest remains high (30% of the float), but I’m not too worried there. That interest began to meaningfully build in the back half of 2016, with shorts being on the wrong side of this trade for some time.

I'm never married to a stock, so there are some issues to look out for. I would watch US Concrete realized pricing per yard versus national averages quite closely. Outsized growth from here might not be likely, but a contraction in the premium the company fetches would be a leading indicator of devolving contract mix towards smaller projects. That could be due to competition or just a lack of work. If that occurs, EBITDA margin contraction is likely, and that would harm sentiment. Also touching margins, higher aggregate pricing - particularly in the Northeast, where US Concrete is buying more of its needs - would have a negative impact. More broadly, free cash flow, particularly given the leverage and need to pay down debt, will be an important area to watch. Investors need to pay attention to these kinds of issues rather than transient ones such as weather.

Overall, despite some feelings in the markets today that the building cycle is peaking (or, at the very least, at a "new normal"), current results and guidance speak to a different reality, at least within the company's core markets. US Concrete is a strong buying opportunity at current levels.

