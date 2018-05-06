Paddy Power Betfair's (PDYPF) CEO Peter Jackson on Q1 2018 Trading Update (Transcript)

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (OTC:PDYPF) Q1 2018 Trading Update Conference Call May 2, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Peter Jackson - Chief Executive Officer

Alexander Gersh - CFO

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Coffey - Barclays

Michael Campbell - Whitman Howard

Richard Stuber - Numis

Tal Grant - Credit Suisse

Joe Thomas - HSBC

Peter Jackson

Thank you, Stephanie, good morning and thank you all attending the call. I’m here this morning with Alex and - so I won’t go through the Q1 results details but I’ll just say a few things before I turn to your questions.

Q1 revenues are flat year-on-year on a constant currency basis with performance affected by number factors as outlined in the statement. Amidst combined with the impact of FX and the annualization in new betting taxes and draw startup losses in US resulted in EBITDA declining by 8%. While this Q1 performance is disappointing, we have made good progress on the key strategic priorities I outlined in March.

It's clearly too soon to be these initiatives, have an impact on the first quarter though we’re seeing early signs of success. In Europe, our focus is on returning the Paddy Power brand to growth. I’m encouraged by the initial benefits and more improved product offerings moving to migration into the new platform.

Firstly, customer feedback points to a significant improvement in customer's perception of our new apps, particularly relating to speed and reliability. Secondly, cross style rates in stores again have improved which either attribute to a number of enhancements. The gaming lobby and navigation has been improved in the Paddy Power brand. And secondly, they’re pulling the jackpots between our two brands, means we are now offering significantly higher jackpot players which has attracted customers.

The great example of the platform integration finally delivering some of the benefits of our scale and we’ve clearly improved our like data products but our other brands are showing greater facilities. This is seeing an improvement in the performance of our gaming business with revenue returning to growth in February.

In sports, Paddy Power customers have enjoyed access to some improved features including a much better cash out product and then running back in horse racing. And we’ve seen strong uplift in usage of both of these products as a result. These examples highlight the importance of our technology resources now being redirected to customer facing products after two years of customer focus.

Next month we’ll contribute additional product features ahead of the world cup and in Australia we’re seeing opportunity to compete more aggressively and take advantages of the potential disruption to competitors as they consolidate their operations and runs. Therefore, we’re further increasing investment in sports in marketing activity this year and this is reflected in our full year profit guidance.

In the US, our businesses are performing well and we’re continuing to prepare any positive regulatory change. This good progress means that notwithstanding the lower Q1 profits, we expect underlying EBITDA to be between 470 million and 495 million for the full year. We showed net of this guidance assumes no additional Australian point of consumption taxes comparable in 2018. And it's also before any additional investment we may make in the US, should it be positive regulatory developments there. We will of course update guidance on these items that at this time should it become applicable.

Finally, today we announced we’re planning on returning 500 million rounds of sales over the next 12 to 18 months, so we meant to share buyback shortly. This represents the initial steps towards our medium-term leverage target while retaining the financial strategic flexibility. Alex and I are now happy to take questions and Stephanie will help to manage it. Over to you, Stephanie.

Ed Young

Hi, good morning. I have three questions, please. The first is on the online growth rate, I mean you’ve called the impact of fixtures and also results from recycling sort of market-level issues. You’ve also taken notice to address duplicate accounts and bonus abuse. Is that now done, or do you think that will be continued to be a drag remainder of the year? And are there any other company specific issues that holding back growth?

The second question is on the exchange, I think minus 7% is the weakest quarterly results since the merger, so can you elaborate on what's driven this and where you see competitive risks for that product?

And then finally on Australia, you mentioned being aggressive, how do you look at the opportunity there to grow market share and do you think that market investment might be likely to be made permanent or might be higher, and what’s your current expectation on this regulatory situation? Thanks.

Peter Jackson

Okay, thanks, Ed. Let’s try and go over those in the order gave them to us. In terms of the online growth rates and the sort of -- in the property you highlighted there, but there are certain things that we have gotten ourselves deliberately which of course a step change in performance. The most noticeable of which is the removal of all the duplicate accounts for the Paddy Power brand, and this is something that happened most significantly as a result of switching those customers, that brand onto our integrated platform, so a significant reduction in turnover as a result of doing that, but that’s a positive thing from a revenue perspective because we saw the removal of a number of customers who would have been trying to get this generosity. So that’s something which has been done and of course, we’ll then continue to see that this year, it will be into Q1 of 2019 when we start to lap that. Alex, have you got anything you want to add on that piece?

In terms of the exchange and the performance in the quarter, I think we’ve outlined the factors that contributed to the performance. What I would state is that we are significantly overrepresented in horse racing, in the exchange and in our Paddy Power businesses, particularly in retail as well. And so, the very large increase in cancellation this year that caused us a particular issue in the exchange as a result of that.

We also as a result of the results we saw received commission from some of our premium customers in the quarter. For the exchange, the rest of our sports actually performed particularly well, enough to call out in the football, which is something which grew well in the quarter.

Regarding Australia and the marketing investment, look, we don’t yet know what the new points of consumption tax rates are going to be in the market. But we know that we have got a disruptive or distracted CrownBet and William Hill Australia assets. We don’t take advantages of the distraction that those management team of most businesses have. Of course, TAB and Tap is also going through their own integration work as well. So, we want to push hard in a market, we’ve got a great business and we think there’s a lot we can take advantage of, whilst the competitors are distracted. As to whether this is something that would a permanent world change, we need to see what happens when the point of consumption taxes come into place in the market how people will react.

Alex Gersh

I think Peter, I will just add in the first quarter, if you look at the margin in Australia, roughly one-third of that of the decline based on kind of our normalized margin is due to our investment. The rest of it is results but one-third is that investment that Peter is talking about and which highlighted additional investment going forward for Australia.

Ed Young

Thanks very much.

Patrick Coffey

Yeah hi guys. Three for me as well, I’m afraid. And on Australia, would you consider doing any further M&A out for you when you look to the William Hill asset. Would you do anymore M&A in Australia?

Second question, with regards to the Paddy Power over-rounds. So, if I look at my data in Q1, it looks like you have increased the over-rounds in some of the popular markets like the one plus two, Premier League Football. So that looks like a round up or you increasing your pricing, your promotions and free debts. Can you just talk us through kind of how you are positioning those brands in the UK market at the moment? Did that fare on value, Paddy Power on all the promotions and what are you seeing in terms of customer feedback there.

And then final question on the U.S. in terms of your technology, what do you think your technology solution will be in the U.S. in the medium to long-term are you -- will you be able to not work with OpenBet? Thanks.

Peter Jackson

Thanks Patrick. Look, in terms of Australian M&A, as you would expect, we do look at opportunities to grow the business through M&A and we look very carefully at the assets that came on to the market. We couldn’t get to the prices that those assets achieved. I think we have got a fantastic business in Australia and if there are opportunities for us to do bolt on M&A at sensible prices we would do that. So, any of you know any assets that are up for sale, please let me know. We'll be interested.

In terms of positioning Paddy Power and Betfair and the brand positioning of those in the UK and Ireland, so I think we’ve been kind of very clear that we are focusing Paddy Power on a recreational customer base and I think we have been making some changes to the way in which we’re rewarding loyalty with the Paddy Power brand, and it's something we have been out to take some lessons from Australia actually.

And so that's actually something we’ve been focused on and we have been making some changes to the way that our over-rounds and promotion mechanics work for those customers and of course Betfair is very much focused on the core bettor. And so, I think you will see divergence of marketing spend in a pricing and some lottery mechanics only, for those two different brands as we position into the segment which we think they are most suited for.

With regard to the U.S. it's very difficult to sit here today and talk confidently about what the right technology solution is for the market where we even get this is going to open up. I mean we couldn’t add more into our base time because that’s when Supreme Court is going to read out some more judgements. At this stage, we don’t know whether technology is going to have to be deployed in casinos and on a state-by-state basis where there we’re stacked to support the country and nationally, there is a lot to work through. As an organization I think we’ve got a lot of experience in operating in the US without the TVD asset. We now have house operating in state divergent tax rate because we do in Australia. So, then we’ve got a lot of experience and we ‘ll work through what the right short and medium terms solutions are for the US market.

Patrick Coffey

Thank you very much. And just one follow up if that’s okay. In terms of the China review, would you now think that probably the best thing for you from a competitive perspective would be the demand cost of 2 pounds?

Peter Jackson

We’ve been very consistent on our position on the channel but we see the right answer is being one where the maximum space on this is 10 pounds of asset. I think this has become a lightning rod for the industry and we need to get some certainty so that we can move on and we are continuing to invest in our retail business and we’ve opened a number of shops recently and we are interested in expanding our retail portfolio.

I think the worst outcome for the industry is that we have much moved along with some half-baked answers which is immediately raises the prices of the politicians and regulators again. So, I hope we need to get some sets to move on and then in terms of the relative outcome for us, clearly in absolute terms, it felt as if the data of revenue item first and that’s some comment on the second. But in terms of relative impact for us clearly in terms of the share of retail classes aggrieved, we are going to be impacted less than others. So, I think we still have to make sure we get to the right answer for the industry, so this is in terms of this. Alex do you want to comment on this?

Alex Gersh

I mean the target that we’ve talked about based on different and we published in a number of times based on different levels of practice taking before you would think of any kind of recycle arrangement we’ve published before and as we’ve said before at the 2-pound stake you know it will have a between 2 to 2.5% impact on revenue in fact it will impact on us before in mitigation.

Michael Campbell

Yeah, good morning gents, just two quick questions from me if I may and the first one is just on the online sports book revenue and that was up 3% it's going to be in the stake for this morning. All you had is to give us a split between basement Paddy Power in terms of the growth rate. And then secondly just to confirm in Australia, you are increasing the marketing investment is that in addition to the 20 million pounds you spoke off at the time of the final results in March and if so can you just give us a feel for what sort of level of spend we’re talking about, 5 or 10 million more? Thank you.

Peter Jackson

Thank you, Michael, I mean look we’re not going to give you this split between Paddy Power and Betfair. I know I gave them to you for this 2017 results I told you at the time we’re facing them out on an ongoing basis and certainly not quarterly. Alex do you want to…

Alex Gersh

Yeah, I mean, investment, by the way, GBP 20 million really have nothing to do with Australia. The GBP 20 million we’ve highlighted have to with, if you remember, with international loyalty and mainly Paddy Power and Betfair International. What we've said -- what are saying now is that there'll be based on the factors that Peter, I’ve mentioned there will be GBP 10 million additional net investment in Australia, obviously net of revenue, to try to take advantage of the disruption that’s going on with the mergers and consolidations that is going on in Australia.

Michael Campbell

Okay, great. Thanks. So that’s in addition to the GBP 20 million?

Alex Gersh

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Brian Devitt

Good morning guys. Just three questions for me. Firstly, on online gaming, I know you split out the growth rates for February, March versus the rest of the quarter. I was just wondering, is there anything we should be aware of in terms of the comparative periods on a monthly basis from 2017? Did you have, for example, a particularly strong month in January 2017 or not?

Secondly, I was hoping if you could give us an update on the performance of DRAFT in the U.S. that would be great.

And lastly, just on the exchange, I think in the statement, you mentioned two factors that impacted on the growth rate there and being the lower winnings -- the cancellation of horse race, but also lower winnings in some higher-value customers. I was wondering, is it possible to separate those two factors? And if so, which one was kind of more relevant or are they broadly equal, et cetera?

Peter Jackson

Okay, thank you, Brian. In terms of your first question on online gaming. I don’t know anyone who is getting on from the comps perspective in 2017. What I would highlight is that in January, the Paddy Power customers remain on the old platform and in February and March, they’re on the new platform. I think what we saw the benefits of were lots of small changes on the new platform, which have contributed to good growth in gaming and I think when everyone is looking for us to sort of look out over/or the next big products and the answer is going to be -- I think we just need to recognize that actually, it's going to be small changes which can actually have a reasonable impact on the businesses' performance. Regarding DRAFT, we like daily fantasy because it gives you an interesting proxy on what's going in the U.S. market, I’m not sure it will…

Alex Gersh

The losses, as we've talked about before, GBP 15 million for the full year. So, there is nothing really new to say on DRAFT.

Peter Jackson

And Brian in terms of trying to identify the -- or separate those two factors that we outlined for changing we're not going to try and separate that in a…

Alex Gersh

I think that the one thing we would say is that roughly 45% to 50% of revenue on the exchange is horse race revenue, so just to give you a magnitude of what we’re talking about them, how important horse race is to be exchanged.

Peter Jackson

And 14% races are cancelled this year versus 4% races last year, and you can see there’s a big impact.

Alex Gersh

And the large customer impact also impacts horse racing because they also have to do because they have a lot to do with horse racing. So that's really the only indication we can give.

Brian Devitt

Okay. That’s great. Thanks guys.

Richard Stuber

Hi, good morning, guys. I have three questions please. The first question is on the GBP 20 million additional investment you announced at the prelims to revitalize Paddy Power brand, how much do you think you've already spent in the first quarter? Just trying to see how much that had a drag on the EBITDA margin? The second question just relates to an answer which Alex gave a few minutes ago on the Australian margin. You said about third of it was due to sort of increasing in -- with some better prices. In terms of full year net margin guidance for the year, do you think that's now going to be about 0.5% below than the longer-term average? Is that the new number we should be thinking about? And finally, could you give any comment on trading in April? Thanks.

Peter Jackson

Just on the first one. The vast majority of $20 million is to be spent in the first three -- in the last three quarters.

Alex Gersh

In terms of the Australian margin. Second question.

Peter Jackson

Well as I said one-third of it was the our -- trying to be generous and give customers more value, the rest of it was result. We do not ever present or disclose or discuss potential margin going forward. So, I wouldn’t propose to do it now.

Richard Stuber

And any comments on April trading?

Peter Jackson

Sorry, any comments on April trading, sorry. Well I think we continue to see encouragement in gaming, right. The rest of it -- there has been some cancellations in April that you should realize 4% roughly so far of rating has been canceled. That's comparing to none last year in the same period, right. So, there are some signs of that, otherwise really nothing else to highlight.

Richard Stuber

Thank you.

Tal Grant

Hi, guys, Tal Grant here from Credit Suisse, actually. Couple of questions, first one is on gaming. So good to see that that’s improving in April. I just wondering is the 4% growth experience in February and March, how does the compared to where you think the market is. And is that part sort of part of the plan, or are you hoping to be sort of at market or above market growth rates by now? Or you sort of expecting a sort of slow and steady acceleration?

And the second question, [indiscernible] announced $10 million of extra investment in Australia because of the consolidation is going on there. Arguably the UK is still consolidating, so are you investing further in the UK to take advantage of potential distraction that is?

Peter Jackson

In terms of the performance of gaming in February and March, after the performance we’ve seen over here quite a large number of quarters, we’re pleased to see some of the changes that we have made to fix. Some of the customer journeys and particularly around cross-sells have delivered this March improvement. And it's not hard to factor out what was getting on in January, and you knew what’s going on last year. There’s a step change that we saw as we move customers onto our new platform has been quite marked. We’re very pleased with that.

I think the Australian market is quite a strange place at the moment with all of the sort of consolidation is going on plus the impending interaction of the point of consumption taxes, and something we want to try and take advantage of. And as regards to the UK market, it's not many weeks ago that we were announcing the GBP 20 million of investment in that in the market here. So, we're positioned well in both those important markets.

Tal Grant

I thought the GBP 20 million, you said it was international.

Alex Gersh

No, the GBP 20 million, the vast majority of it is for the UK, some of it is for Betfair International, but the vast majority of it is in UK and Ireland.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thank you.

Joe Thomas

Good morning. Just on Australia, could you perhaps say why you haven’t seen more of a benefitted recycling in Australia. I mean the stating numbers is fine, but it's a good number but I’m just sort of wondering why we have not seen the benefit of that lower end margin going through more aggressively there? And then secondly, can you update us Peter on where you are with respect to the implementation of the plans that you announced in March, the year that you were putting brands under and making brands more accountable certainly in the peoples and so on and whether that’s having an immediate impact?

Peter Jackson

I’m sorry, I can’t comment, let us together restructuring in Australia.

Alex Gersh

To be honest, I can’t comment on why we haven’t seen. I think it’s a very competitive market, I think we’re growing very well and we highlighted that obviously results are something to do with the revenue growth and so I don’t really have anything left to say with regard to why we haven’t seen more recycling. It’s very difficult to track and as we’ve said over and over again, we really don’t focus on stakes, we really try to focus on profitable customer activity which will hopefully will bear benefit.

Joe Thomas

So, on Australia, is this still in drag from the MCU in play betting coming through these numbers. I mean the credit betting, I am sort of wondering what the proper sort of underlying number is once we split those things out?

Peter Jackson

Well we don’t think there is anything left, and there is any underlying drag of those.

Joe Thomas

Okay.

Alex Gersh

And then in terms of the implementation of March going back, I talked earlier that what we’ll be doing to refocus the Paddy Power and Betfair brands on those with their respect to segments. We’ve got the people in place to delivering against that. I mean you’ll see different, the traces that come out in advance the world class business which was supported rather than pushing and as I said earlier I think we’re making good progress on those products.

Joe Thomas

Okay. Thanks.

Peter Jackson

Okay, thank you very much and we’ll wait for your questions, I don’t think there are any more at this stage but Stephanie we will finish the call up there. Thank you.

