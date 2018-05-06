Global Brass and Copper Holdings' (BRSS) CEO John Wasz on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2018 earnings call. My name is Anne-Marie D'Angelo, and I'm Global Brass and Copper's General Counsel. Joining me on the conference call today are John Wasz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Christopher Kodosky, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before beginning our discussion, we'd like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements may be found on the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

This call will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which is adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales and adjusted diluted earnings per common share. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in our earnings release for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018.

I would now like to turn it over to John Wasz.

John Wasz

Thank you, Anne-Marie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

We delivered a solid financial performance during the quarter despite softness in several of our end markets, especially munitions, coinage and building and housing. We continue to execute our initiatives in order to further reduce costs, improve productivity, optimize inventory, price our products appropriately and create unique value for our customers. Through these efforts as well as our balanced book philosophy and asset management practices, we remain focused on generating substantial profitable growth -- sustainable profitable growth.

Turning to Olin Brass; first quarter adjusted EBITDA increased despite a volume decline of 5%. Increasing adjusted EBITDA when volumes decline underscores the value of our asset management operating philosophy and the incredible impact of engaging an organization around accountability, continuous improvement and true product profitability. Volumes decreased predominantly in the munitions and automotive markets, but were partially offset by increased demand in the reroll market. Despite these challenges, the Olin Brass team demonstrated strong manufacturing agility, resulting in further productivity cost improvements while providing our customers with best-in-class quality and service. This focus, coupled with improved product profitability, product mix and inventory management, resulted in a strong profitability during the quarter.

At A.J. Oster, results include both the base A.J. Oster business and Alumet. Regarding the base business, both volumes and adjusted EBITDA increased from the prior year period. Volumes were favorable in the automotive and electronics and electrical components market. Unlike the first quarter of 2017, volumes in the first quarter of 2018 were not impacted by challenges stemming from ERP issues, and on-time delivery metrics are back to normal service levels. Adjusted EBITDA increased as the prior year period includes costs associated with transitioning to the HSA medical plan and consulting fees associated with the implementation of a new ERP system. Alumet results for the first quarter were generally in line with expectations.

Chase Brass' first quarter volumes decreased due to volume declines in building and housing and industrial machinery equipment markets. The volume decline, along with increased production cost, resulted in a decrease in adjusted EBITDA as compared to the strong first quarter of 2017. Chase Brass' market position remains strong, and they continue to deliver exceptional quality, short lead times and best-in-class, on-time delivery performance.

During the first quarter, we continue to make meaningful progress on numerous areas of strategic focus, which will translate into profitable growth in the future. We remain committed to improving the strategic foundation of our business, generating significant cash flows, strengthening our balance sheet and driving profitable growth by expanding the depth and breadth of our existing businesses and also through accretive acquisitions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Christopher for a more detailed view of our financials.

Christopher Kodosky

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. Before delving into the details of our quarterly financial performance, I'd like to remind you that there are several items within the quarters that make comparability to Q1 2017 results difficult.

For Q1 2017, these are: $3 million of reduced cost of goods sold related to the recovery of insurance proceeds from our 2016 production outage at Olin Brass; $3 million of tax benefit related to share award vesting and option exercises from our adoption of new stock compensation accounting rule changes that occurred in Q1 2017; and approximately $2.3 million more expense for unusual costs associated with our HSA transition, increased cost of goods sold due to inventory reductions at Olin Brass and additional costs incurred related to the A.J.O. ERP implementation in Q1 2017.

In addition, in Q1 2018, results include performance of our Alumet business, which we acquired in Q4. That said, volumes increased 7% to 144 million pounds, largely resulting from the 14 million pounds generated by Alumet. Excluding Alumet, volumes decreased primarily due to reduced munitions and building housing volumes. These declines were partially offset by increased demand in the reroll channel. While munitions volumes continue to be lower than prior year comps, this is our first quarter of sequential increase, meaning they increased as compared to Q4 2017.

Net sales for the quarter increased 12% to $472 million, primarily as a result of increase in the metal cost recovery component stemming from increased metal prices, partially offset by reduced sales of unprocessed metal. Alumet added $33 million of net sales, accounting for 8% of the 12% increase. We break down net sales into metal price and adjusted sales, a non-GAAP revenue measure. Metal prices reflect the replacement cost recovery component from the customer, whereas adjusted sales is our measure of the value-added or conversion revenue generated from our operations and is measured as the excess of net sales over the metal cost recovery component of net sales.

First quarter adjusted sales increased by 10% to $153 million, primarily due to the $14 million of adjusted sales generated by Alumet. Net income attributable to GBC for the quarter was $15.8 million or $0.71 per diluted share versus $17.5 million or $0.79 per diluted share in 2017.

The decrease can be attributed to net of the following: unfavorable fluctuations in unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts of $1.6 million; increased depreciation expense of $600,000; increased tax expense of $300,000; increased income generated from Alumet, a business we acquired November 2017; cost incurred of $700,000 associated with an environmental incident at an Olin Brass facility; decreased share-based compensation expense of $800,000; decreased interest expense of $400,000; favorable scrap spreads resulting in decreased cost of goods sold; the absence of a $3 million benefit recorded in cost of goods sold in the prior year related to the recovery of the insurance proceeds associated with our 2016 production outage; and approximately $2.3 million more of expense recorded in the prior year quarter for unusual costs associated with our transition to an HSA medical plan, increased cost of goods sold due to inventory reduction at Olin Brass; and cost incurred at A.J. Oster related to ERP implementation.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $34 million. As compared to the prior year's first quarter and excluding the $3 million of income related to the recovery of insurance proceeds, our adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.8 million. This increase is due to: $2.3 million of reduced -- reduction in unusual costs, mentioned previously; and $1.5 million of incremental adjusted EBITDA generated from our Alumet acquisition; and increased conversion cost at Chase Brass. First quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 14% to $0.83 per share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share fluctuated for reasons similar to the fluctuation in adjusted EBITDA in addition to decrease in interest expense.

We ended the quarter with $58 million of cash, $315 million outstanding under our term loan facility and $195 million of availability under our asset-based revolving loan facility. During the first quarter of 2018, we generated $14 million of cash through operating activities, as cash earnings were partially offset by investments in working capital. Our investments in working capital were $12 million during the quarter, primarily due to increased volumes. Capital expenditures were $8 million for the first quarter of 2018, which was consistent with the prior year period. We expect capital expenditures in 2018 to be about $35 million.

Now I will discuss performance in each of our three reportable segments for the first quarter. Decreased munitions volumes were the primary driver behind Olin Brass' 5% volume decrease to 63 million pounds. However, even given this decrease, Olin Brass increased adjusted EBITDA by 12% to $14 million. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by several factors: lower volumes, positive mix geared towards downstream munitions processing and greater high-performance alloy sales, favorable scrap spreads that reduced cost of goods sold, decreased general and administrative expenses and an unfavorable $700,000 expense associated with an environmental incident at one of Olin Brass' facilities.

Chase Brass volumes decreased 4% to 57 million pounds due to weaker demand in building and housing and industrial machinery and equipment markets. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9% to $19 million, driven by decreased volumes and increased production costs. In total, A.J. Oster's volumes increased 87% to 34 million pounds, and adjusted EBITDA increased 128% to $6 million. Alumet shipped 14 million pounds and generated $1.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter.

Base business volumes increased 8% to 20 million pounds, primarily due to increased volumes in the automotive and electronics and electrical components market. But A.J.O. has also not struggled with this ERP as it did in Q1 2017. Base business adjusted EBITDA increased $1.7 million due to the reduction of cost incurred in the prior year period associated with transitioning to the HSA medical plan and consulting fees associated with the implementation of its new ERP system.

Regarding our outlook for 2018, I would like to first remind you that we focus on the long term, and our ability to provide guidance is constrained for short lead times and the tendency of our shipment volumes to lag published market indicators.

Having said that, based on a variety of factors, including our 2018 results thus far, industry trend and our own insight, we are reaffirming our previous 2018 guidance, which was as follows: shipment volumes within the range of 570 million to 610 million pounds, and adjusted EBITDA within the range of $127 million to $137 million.

With that, I turn the call back over to John.

John Wasz

Thanks, Christopher. Our underlying business continues to improve. We continue to be pleased with Alumet's results and the integration in A.J. Oster. We have a strong capital structure and solid consistent cash flows, and our employees continue to advance improvements in profitable growth initiatives across the enterprise. We remain focused on driving profitable growth, and we'll be disciplined on cost productivity, margin management and working capital efficiency.

Thank you to the employees of GBC for embracing our culture of accountability and continuous improvement and creating unique value for our customers. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and shareholders, and we thank you for your interest and continued support.

We're now ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

And there are first question comes from Daniel Moore of CJS Securities.

Daniel Moore

John, Christopher, I wanted to start with the -- what you saw in the housing side of your business, obviously a little soft in the quarter. Any sense for how much weather impacted that and other factors, and what you're seeing in April as we get into Q2?

John Wasz

I think weather did have some impact, particularly maybe a little bit more on the Alumet side as they sell products going into some of the architectural markets. From a Chase perspective, I think weather may have had some impact. But then, we're very mindful and watching very carefully the brass imported parts. Chase Brass has got a phenomenal model. And we're pleased with the market share that we have. And that has maintained and stead very -- remained steady. And important brass rod, actually year-over-year, is down. But we're continuing to watch what's happening regarding imported brass parts. And the team at Chase is doing a lot of real good work and working with customers in advancing initiatives that can create a more efficient supply chain and create a countermeasure to those issues.

Daniel Moore

And Alumet, obviously, in your prepared remarks sounds like making good progress. Maybe just an update on your progress towards achieving the expected synergies that you had called out at the time of the acquisition, as well as cross-selling. How are those conversations going with Alumet customers and vice versa?

Christopher Kodosky

I'd say we're very pleased with the integration efforts to date. As we look at the previous range of EBITDA that we had given at the time of the acquisition was made, if you just took Q1 and it annualize by 4, we're within that range. As for the financial results, they're coming in as expected as well. With regards to the brass tacks of integration efforts, the teams are working very well together. We're starting operationally to move some product around between base legacy A.J. Oster facilities, incorporating some new Alumet products within those. And I'd say, on the people side of the business, the organization is responding very well.

John Wasz

And I would say, we're at the early stages of cross-selling.

Daniel Moore

And then lastly, you mentioned favorable scrap spreads. Any sense of how much that impacted the quarter positively and outlook for Q2 and beyond?

Christopher Kodosky

Yes. In Q1, you're correct, we did cite that as cost for increase in the profitability. That has been the case probably a couple of quarters now. We believe a lot of that is being given a rise because of differences and partly the China regulations that have come about with regards to the types of scraps that they will take in. That, we believe, has increased the spreads in the domestic market. We believe that will continue for a period of time. But obviously, global markets will respond as they need to. We're not going to quantify the exact dollar effect of that during the quarter. But needless to say, our projections show that, that should hopefully continue at least for a short period of time.

And our next question comes from Phil Gibbs of KeyBanc Capital.

Philip Gibbs

Obviously, it sounds like Alumet processes and sells a lot of aluminum, if I'm correct there. Aluminum prices have gone up quite a bit given the geopolitical situation going on right now. And I know your A.J.O. book historically has been balanced, booked and hedged, but is there as a sort of innate ability to see a pretty outsized Q2 because of the move we've seen here in the -- in, call it, the Alumet book?

John Wasz

Yes. And Phil, what do you mean by outsized? You're just saying -- I mean, you're saying...

Philip Gibbs

I'm just saying we've seen a 15% increase or so in pricing in the last three months. And I mean, you have existing inventory obviously. So I'm just curious in terms of what -- you have the ability to see sort of an outsized near-term benefit at inventory gains, I guess, in Alumet?

John Wasz

Yes. I'll let Christopher answer the question, but be mindful that we're in LIFO, and we run a balanced book and we're running a balanced book across all of our enterprises, including Alumet. So from an overall net sales standpoint, you may see a pop. But suffice it to say that we're excited about what's happening in the aluminum business. It is volatile. Volatility, quite frankly, ends up helping those companies that have short lead times and exceptional service levels. So we're leaning into that. And we're excited about how Alumet and the team is embracing the asset management philosophy and the balance book philosophy, and we're making good progress. With that, I'll turn it to Christopher.

Christopher Kodosky

Just a lot of the same thing. I mean, prior to the acquisition, the Alumet business did not employ a balanced book. Before we closed, we -- internally, we're thinking how to implement the balance book within Alumet. And the first week of the acquisition that was probably, I'd say, one the #1 priorities. We've had -- we've implemented it now within Alumet. And it's important to understand, it's not a finance test, it's a whole organization test. So the sales team within Alumet, the procurement supply chain teams within Alumet, we put disciplined checks in place to ensure that we run it -- the balance book appropriately. And you're correct, the price of aluminum will increase net sales. But with regards to our profitability, we believe that Alumet has adopted and is actually -- it's working very well within the organization based on feedback we get from other market data points, including customers. So it was a big chore for the organization and one of the key integration tests to tackle first.

And as Dan, on the previous question, said how's the integration going, that was one of the major initiatives. And we're very pleased with how it's going, it's very successful so far.

Philip Gibbs

No, I think you guys effectively answered the question. I didn't know you had moved everything over already to a balance book. I didn't know if that was going to be more kind of staged-in process, but it sounds like it is.

Christopher Kodosky

Yes.

Philip Gibbs

It sounds like it's already in effect.

Christopher Kodosky

One of the Week 1 priorities.

John Wasz

Well, and Phil, we talked about this before, but from an overall distribution standpoint, you look at ferrous and nonferrous, and unfortunately, ferrous is a different kettle of fish. But from a nonferrous standpoint, given there's a good worldwide trading mechanism to do it, we've -- our philosophy across our businesses is to not take [indiscernible]. And so when we made that this acquisition, we started working right away. And as Christopher pointed out, the challenge is not about finance, it's about supply chain, it's about purchasing and it's about commercial business rules. And the challenge at Alumet and with aluminum is a balance book philosophy in distribution is not as embedded as it is on the mill side.

And so I'm really pleased with the leadership work that the Alumet team is doing and working with their customers and helping them understand and driving this in. And I think, over time, it'll be very beneficial and hopefully transformational.

Philip Gibbs

Appreciate that. And you did mention that munitions, valves were a little bit in Q1 and Q4. And probably, certainly, there's some seasonality to that. But what are you seeing now in the book? And maybe if you could split it a little bit between overall and then consumer and defense?

John Wasz

We bottomed out in the first quarter. Order book is looking more promising, both in commercial and in military.

Philip Gibbs

And then I think you had mentioned kind of watching the brass rod import is important, but then also paying attention, as we always kind of have been on the pulse here, on the fabricated components. Is there -- have any of the trends accelerated or changed, in your mind, in Chase Brass in terms of customer off-shoring? Or do you think it -- or do you think that there's perhaps even some substitution issues? I'm just trying to figure this out with the fact that housing starts and permits and everything there are pretty good right now.

John Wasz

Yes. Our sense of it is this, is that, first of all, Chase, if you look at just of the market shares statistics for rod, Chase is solid. It has remained relatively the same. And if you look at imported brass rod and you look at a year-over-year basis, that's actually down, which I think is a testament to the commercial practices domestically and the commercial teams knowing where to price their products in order to effectuate imports. So I think we're solid there, and the systems, processes and commercial thinking is very strong. From a conversion away from brass products to other products, aluminum or whatever, we're not seeing that at this point. What we are concerned about is the issue of imported brass parts displacing our customers domestically that historically would buy domestic brass rod. And that's been kind of a steady theme over the last year, 1.5 years.

And it's -- I think more so on the lower-end range, more of the commodity-type products, and more of the types of things that are sold via retail, particularly through big box. If you walked down a plumbing aisle at one of the big-box companies and look, there is an enormous amount of product that is being produced and manufactured in Asia. So I think that's where, I think, some of the excess growth and the improvements we've seen in building and housing, why we're not seeing it drop down to our bottom line. But without providing a lot of details, the Chase Brass team is working on countermeasures and supply chain strategies with customers to overcome those challenges.

Philip Gibbs

Maybe Donald will try to take care of that this weekend.

John Wasz

Yes. Well, it's something that's -- we continue to keep a watchful eye on.

I'm showing no further questions at this time.

Anne-Marie D'Angelo

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today and for your continued interest and support of Global Brass and Copper Holdings. We look forward to speaking with you again during our second quarter conference call. Thanks again, and have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

