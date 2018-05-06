Why Would MedReleaf Sell To Aurora Now?

Situation Overview

The Globe and Mail first reported on Wednesday that Canadian licensed producer MedReleaf (OTC:MEDFF) has been seeking a buyer for its business. Being one of the top 5 largest cannabis companies in Canada, MedReleaf has a market capitalization of over $2.0 billion and any combination with another player would likely become the largest takeover in the cannabis sector. The Globe article mentioned Aurora (OTC:ACBFF) as the leading suitor, in addition to other parties such as Canopy (OTC:TWMJF) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) that are also contacted. Aurora as an acquirer does make sense to us given its acquisitive history and willingness to issue stocks for high-profile acquisitions (details on the acquisition of CanniMed). Aurora also appears to have the ego to become the number one cannabis stock in Canada.

However, why would MedReleaf shop itself at this time? Legalization is imminent and what does this say about the state of the nascent industry?

Why Selling Now?

The share price of MedReleaf has followed most cannabis stocks to reach its high in January and has since come off the top to settle at 50% lower. The stock started rising since the beginning of April and has now recouped half of the loss since its all-time high. The stock resumed trading on Friday, after being halted pending news on Thursday and rose more than 4% to C$23 as of this article. So we don't think the share price is the reason for the sale. If we see MedReleaf's share price trading at a significant discount relative to others in the sector, we might understand why a sale is considered.

(Seeking Alpha)

If the share price is not the reason for a sale, would it be due to a lack of strategic focus at MedReleaf? Companies might pursue a sale if the board thinks the company will be better served under another roof. However, we think MedReleaf has a clearly-defined corporate strategy and is one of the largest billion-dollar cannabis companies with very high investor profile. The company has a leading market position in the medical cannabis market and announced a deal with Shoppers Drug Mart. In the last quarter, MedReleaf generated 21% of its sales from cannabis oil, a segment with higher margin and have been the focus for many cannabis companies. The company finalized a supply deal with the Quebec government for 8,000 kg per year for a minimum of three years. Even more importantly, the company announced on April 12 that it has acquired 164 acres of land and 1 million square feet of greenhouse infrastructure in Exeter, Ontario for $26 million.

So it seems like everything is going well for MedReleaf from an operational point of view with expansions underway and sales surging. Why would the company actively seek buyers at this time? It doesn't seem to make sense to sell a company that is on its growth trajectory. Note the difference here that MedReleaf has reportedly gone out to market itself, instead of receiving inbound interests which would have made more sense.

(Company presentation)

The company only went public on June 7, 2017, and is already considering selling itself. Despite a lack of support from looking at its share price and strategic direction, the only other reason we could think of is whether the board or major shareholders have incentives for an exit. In the table below, we can see that the top 4 shareholder groups together own more than 50% of the shares, a fairly large number. None of the Board members have significant ownership except CEO Neil Closner, who owns 2.8 million shares, excluding options. Clearly, the CEO and major shareholder groups have incentives to cash out, but only if they lost confidence in this company!

(Company filings)

What's in for Aurora?

Aurora acquired CanniMed for its patient base, operating history, production assortments and funded capacities. We think MedReleaf offers another strong set of benefits for Aurora, especially its strong presence in medical cannabis market and ramp up in Ontario. Ontario will become a major cannabis market given its largest population in the country. Aurora currently does not have facilities in the Ontario which could put it in a disadvantageous position to compete for the upcoming RFP. Having MedReleaf would help secure a strong foothold in Ontario, consolidate another supplier under the Quebec contract, and form the largest supplier of medical cannabis in Canada by patient count. We think Aurora will become the de facto market leader as its market capitalization and operational metrics surpassed rival Canopy.

What Does it Mean for Investors?

We think the sale discussions, which has been confirmed by both Aurora and MedReleaf, have significant implications for the industry. First of all, a combination of the two would form the largest cannabis company in the world, passing Canopy in virtually all metrics including market capitalization, patient counts, and funded capacity. We think MedReleaf had the potential to become a formidable competitor in the space, but a sale would result in further consolidation in the sector, bringing the number of unicorn companies (more than $1.0 billion in market cap) from five to four. Secondly, a sale might damage investor confidence as a major player just decided to cash out on the brink of legalization. With legal marijuana sales to start as soon as August this year, we would expect management to focus on preparing for the opening of the market and strengthen its competitiveness. However, to see MedReleaf actively seeking a buyer for itself shows a lack of faith in the company and the overall cannabis industry. Obviously, depending on the transaction details (shares or cash, most likely a small cash portion similar to CanniMed) we will have more to say on this topic.

We think MedReleaf shareholders should hold on to their shares as the takeout premium will likely be high. Aurora is notorious for agreeing to acquire CanniMed at the peak of the cannabis cycle and could pay up again for the right to become larger than Canopy. For Aurora shareholders, the deal will help strengthen its presence in Ontario, a crowded but essential market for all cannabis companies in Canada. MedReleaf is a top contender for the upcoming provincial RFP and Aurora could use some help given its facilities are still under construction and none of them are in Ontario. We think market reaction to the deal would be neutral to slightly negative for Aurora if we are right on the hefty premium. We could see Aurora paying 40% - 60% premium over the unaffected share price as of Wednesday close.

Summary

We think MedReleaf is a high-quality name in the cannabis space. We were planning to publish a deep-dive on them but the news of a sale broke out before we could get to it. We think the negotiation between Aurora and MedReleaf has a high probability of success and see premium as high as 40% - 60% based on Aurora's track record. However, we struggle to see the rationale for a sale as legalization is just a few months away and MedReleaf is executing well on its strategic plan from our view. We wonder whether the management and the major shareholders have lost faith in the company or the cannabis sector as a whole and is actively trying to cash out. For shareholders of both companies, we would recommend staying put and wait for the news. A transaction would be beneficial to MedReleaf shareholders and flat to slightly down for Aurora in the short-term.

