April Jobs Report Disappoints; 'Record' 3.9% Unemployment Rate Is Misleading

While the economy still churns positive numbers, those numbers are less robust than they were in 2018Q1. Consequently, we put the final print of the current quarter at just.

3.9 percent unemployment rate is largely due to 263,000 leaving the workforce. The rate is excellent, but should not be overstated.

Data Points

We had a disappointing jobs report for April that fell below expectations: 164,000 new jobs versus the 189,000 that were forecast. That's better than last month's revised jobs count of 135,000, and below the 175,000 new jobs from the same period last year.

Average three-month job creation was just 208,000, including revisions, down from the 212,000 (including today's revisions). Today's revisions resulted in 30,000 more jobs than had been previously reported for February and March.

The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, down 0.2 of a percentage point from last month and 0.5 of a percentage point from the same period last year.

The labor participation rate was 62.8 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from the same period last year and also down 0.1 percentage point from March. But 263,000 workers left the work force from March, which distorted the unemployment rate, as discussed further below.

The U-6 measure of people marginally attached to the workforce was 7.8 percent, down 80 basis point from the same period in 2017, and 0.2 of a percentage point from last month. It is the lowest U-6 measure since July, 2001.

Gainers and losers were pretty evenly spread over all the categories of occupations.



The bigest month-to-month decline in jobs creation was in the Wholesale Trade and Retail, which is consistent with 2018Q1 GDP, where inventories were built up, so it makes sense the first month of the new quarter would show declines in those categories.

The biggest categories of month-to-month job gainers were in Construction, where March new home sales was a leading indicator, for a net month-to-month change of 27,000 jobs; Professional and Business Services, which follows pattern over the last several years of new hires for business tax compliance, middle-market accouting, and budgeting; and, Leisure and Hospitality, as hotels and restaurants staff up for summer travel.

Nominal average weekly wages increased 2.82 percent, year-on-year, down 50 basis points from the March increase of 3.32 percent. Month-to-month average weekly wages increased just 1.5 bps in April, down from the 3 bps increase in March.

Notwithstanding a generally negative report, six-month average jobs creation for March was 198,000, the highest since January, 2017.

Analysis: Details and Outlook

Let's look at our exclusive jobs creation by average weekly wages for the April jobs report:

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for April, 2018

Overall, the jobs report was not at all impressive and we are puzzled by the the large drop in the civilian workforce, which is exacerbated by the 175,000 people who joined the civilian population. The number of people employed remained roughly the same. The headline 3.9 percent unemployment rate is anamolous, relying almost entirely on the drop in the labor force. Moreover, the JOLTS survey for February, the latest available data, was down in both job openings and hires.

The U.S. economy is in its third consecutive month where three-month average jobs creation for the month exceeded 200,000 jobs, at 207,000 average three-month jobs creation. While the correlation between the three-month job creation and GDP is tenuous, we note that the highest level of GDP in the last decade, 5.2 percent in 2014 Q3, came after seven consecutive months of three-month job creation exceeding 200,000 jobs.

The last time we saw three consecutive months of average three months jobs creation exceeding 200,000 was in September, 2016 when the GDP printed a robust 2.8 percent.

Moreover, we're seeing solid real wage growth, above the inflation rate for most consumer expenditures, year-on-year. People are taking home more cash, too, from the tax cut, so that debt service will account for a lesser percentage of workers' pay.

We're also seeing robust reporting in these areas since the March jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for February, reported April 10th, was up 6.8 percent from last year.

Building permits for March, released 17th, were up 2.5 percent, month-to-month and 7.5 percent year-on-year. Housing starts were up 1.9 percent, month-to-month, and 10.9 percent year-on-year.

The ISM Manufacturing report for April, released May 1st, showed continuing expansion of manufacturing at 57.3, albeit at a slower pace (i.e., down 2 percentage points from March).

Personal Income & Outlays for February, released March 29th, showed personal income increased by 0.4 percent in chained 2009 dollars.

We’re heartened that two months of moderate jobs growth, both below market expectations, are likely to constrain the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases. The Fed move to boost rates to 1.75 percent, effective March 22nd, was too early, in our view. While inflation for personal consumption expenditures, or “PCE, reportedly hit the Fed’s target of 2 percent we would have preferred moves toward normalization to take place more slowly in later quarters, after growth had become robust, as we discussed in our January report. We have long held the view that trimmed mean PCE, produced by the Dallas Fed, is a better measure of inflation in the day-to-day costs of most Americans, so we believe the Fed has room to run on inflation; the March 22nd rate increase was premature.



We continue to be troubled by the volatility of the yield curve, as we discussed in our 2018Q1 GDP report. We believe it is yet another sign that Fed rate hikes are premature and are outpacing the economy.



We’re also troubled by the sharp decline in Eurozone and UK GDP, as well as the strengthening of the dollar relative to most currencies. While we dogmatically prefer a strong dollar from a high demand for US goods and services, this surge is mostly attributable to the Fed’s interest rate hikes.

We remain unperturbed by the tit-for-tat trade dispute with China. We support the president's more diligent management of trade to defend against cheating. We believe that American allies will indeed step up to join a "coalition of the willing" to challenge China's decades old unfair trade practices and thefts of intellectual property. However, we are anxious to see the president, U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley clearly signal that they are compiling a "coalition of the willing".

While CEOs seem concerned about margins if China manufacturing sites are lost in a trade war, we note that contract producers in most businesses are available in other locations and at lower wages than China. We are bullish on India, and believe it is a much more promising venue for low-wage manufacturing investment.

We also note that, while China is now boycotting soybeans and other US agricultural products, the U.S. can afford to keep its farmers flush with direct payments for quite some time, especially if agricultural products are sold in other markets (albeit at a discount.). On the other hand, China can't afford a restless - or even a rebellious - populace.

We reiterate that the final print of 2018 Q1 GDP to print in the range of 2.4 to 2.9 percent, consistent with our March jobs report. We continue to view 2018 favorably through the third quarter; however, the general erosion of the strong data points we saw in 2018Q1 lead us to anticipate 2018Q2 to print slightly down from what we believe Q1 will be on the final estimate, at 2.2 to 2.7 percent.

In equities, we think these sectors will perform as follows:

Outperform : Consumer Discretionaries in the mid-to-high end retailer sector; certain leisure and hospitality, transports on speculation of consolidation and acquisition; Telecom, on speculation of consolidation and likely cost-cutting.

Perform : Consumer Staples, Energy, Utilities and Materials.

Underperform: Financials, Healthcare, Real Estate, Technology, and Industrials

